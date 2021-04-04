Jordanian government to announce details of arrests

You are here

The Jordanian Minister of Information had stated that the government would issue within hours a detailed statement about the arrests. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Jordanian government announced on Sunday that it will issue a detailed statement about the arrests that took place in against senior Jordanian figures on Saturday, Al Arabiya TV reported.
The Jordanian Minister of Information had stated that the government would issue within hours a detailed statement about the arrests.
During a session of the Jordanian National Assembly, the Senate Speaker said: “We affirm our support for King Abdullah II in preserving the stability of Jordan ... Jordan is a red line and our king is a red line,” stressing the importance of the Jordanian people to avoid “being led by rumors.”
While the Speaker of Parliament, Abdel Moneim Al-Awdat, rejected “any prejudice to the security of Jordan,” while noting the challenges the country faced.
“Jordan faces many challenges, including the economic crisis and the repercussions of the epidemic,” he said.
“Our loyalty to King Abdullah II is complete, and we are with him and his crown prince ... and we have to confront the greedy, stalking, hateful, foreign agendas and suspicious projects,” he added.

Senior Yemeni official demands UN condemn Houthi mistreatment of African refugees

Updated 41 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

  • The adviser’s comments come a day after reports said that hundreds of African migrants from Sanaa were kidnapped on Saturday
  • Al-Eryani said the Newsome interview reminds the world of Houthi crimes committed against African refugees
Arab News

LONDON: The UN should clearly condemn the Houthis for their “racist” treatment of African refugees, the adviser to Yemen’s president said on Sunday.
Abdulmalik Al-Mekhlafi said the racist way that Houthis treat African migrants and their crimes against them is an extension of the militia’s “crimes and racism against Yemenis.”
“What is happening in Sanaa to African refugees at the hands of the Houthis is not characteristic of the ethics of Yemenis,” Al-Mekhlafi tweeted.
The adviser’s comments come a day after reports said that hundreds of African migrants from Sanaa were kidnapped on Saturday and forced to cross into government-controlled areas in a bid to suppress demands for an investigation into a deadly fire at a detention center in March.
“In every meeting I have had with him and in every forum on Yemen, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the former High Commissioner for Refugees, has praised the ethics of Yemenis in dealing with refugees,” Al-Mekhlafi tweeted.
Yemen’s Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani tweeted a link to Arab News’ interview with a founding member of Black Lives Matter (BLM) Greater New York.


Al-Eryani said that the interview with Hawk Newsome reminds the world of Houthi crimes committed against African refugees “which continue till this moment.”
He added it highlights the need to obtain justice for the victims and their families and that those responsible for these crimes should be brought to justice.

Appeal for ‘fresh start’ as Nile dam talks kick off in DR Congo

Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

Appeal for ‘fresh start’ as Nile dam talks kick off in DR Congo

  • The dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, built across the Blue Nile, has been simmering for around a decade
  • Egypt and Sudan this month called on Kinshasa to steer efforts to relaunch negotiations on the contested dam
KINSHASA: Foreign ministers from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan kicked off negotiations in Kinshasa on Sunday over Addis Ababa’s contested giant dam on the Nile, officials said.
The dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), built across the Blue Nile, has been simmering for around a decade.
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, who became chairman of the African Union in February, urged the foreign ministers “to launch a new dynamic.”
“I ask you all to make a fresh start, to open one or several windows of hope, to seize every opportunity,” he said.
He welcomed the willingness of the participants “to seek African solutions for African problems together.”
Egypt and Sudan this month called on Kinshasa to steer efforts to relaunch negotiations on the contested dam.
For Tshisekedi, “The human dimension must be at the heart of these tripartite negotiations.”
The people of all three countries have a right to water, food and health, he stressed.
The US ambassador to the DR Congo, Mike Hammer, attended the start of the talks, which were set to wrap up on Monday.
The Nile, the world’s longest river, is a lifeline supplying both water and electricity to the 10 countries it crosses.
Upstream Ethiopia says hydroelectric power produced by the GERD will be vital to meet the energy needs of its 110 million people.
Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, sees the dam as an existential threat.
Sudan, also downstream, fears its own dams will be compromised if Ethiopia proceeds with filling the GERD before a deal is reached.
Last Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed his country’s concerns, warning, “Nobody will be permitted to take a single drop of Egypt’s water, otherwise the region will fall into unimaginable instability.”

EU’s Michel vows support to Libya’s interim government

Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

EU’s Michel vows support to Libya’s interim government

  • Michel urged “all mercenaries and foreign soldiers to quickly leave”
  • “We will work with the new government and support it,” he said after meeting with interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah
TRIPOLI: European Council President Charles Michel offered support to Libya Sunday on a visit to Tripoli, as the North African nation seeks to end a decade of chaos following a NATO-backed 2011 revolt.
“We will work with the new government and support it,” Michel said after meeting with interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who was selected in a UN-sponsored process to lead Libya to December 24 elections.
Libya’s parliament confirmed Dbeibah’s new transitional government last month.
“The European Union actively supports the process of national reconciliation,” Michel said.
“Economic recovery, elections, the fight against illegal immigration... are areas in which the EU can help.”
Oil-rich Libya has been torn by conflict since the toppling and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
The latest unity government push is hoped to bring together rival forces, especially the two main camps in the east and west, each supported by foreign powers.
Some 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters remained in Libya in early December, according to the United Nations, and a January deadline for their withdrawal passed without any sign of them leaving.
Calls for them to depart have grown in recent weeks, and Michel urged “all mercenaries and foreign soldiers to quickly leave.”
Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush Sunday repeated Libya’s call for their withdrawal.
The country is also a major route for migrants trying to reach Europe across the Mediterranean, and traffickers have thrived in the lawlessness that followed Qaddafi’s overthrow.
Michel said migration was a “major theme” in the relationship between Libya and the EU.
Last month, the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Italy visited Tripoli in a show of support for the war-torn country’s newly formed government.
France reopened its embassy in Libya last month, and next week Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit Tripoli to reopen the country’s embassy there, in a visit coinciding with that of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
Michel said an EU ambassador would return to the Libyan capital in the coming weeks.
He also said the EU would donate 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines, which would add to the delivery earlier Sunday of 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V jab, the first batch to arrive.
Libyan authorities have officially reported over 160,000 cases of the coronavirus among its seven million population, with more than 2,700 dead.

Bodies of three Lebanese sisters wash up in Syria

Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

Bodies of three Lebanese sisters wash up in Syria

  • A forensic examination determined they had drowned three days earlier, the ministry said
  • It was not immediately clear how they ended up in the sea, a Lebanese official said
BEIRUT: The bodies of three sisters missing in Lebanon have washed up on a Syrian beach and a probe is underway to determine how they drowned, a Lebanese security official said Sunday.
The sisters went missing from a village in northern Lebanon on Monday, said the official, adding that Syrian authorities found their bodies on Friday.
Their bodies had likely been transported by the current north into Syrian waters, he added.
State news agency SANA said the Lebanese foreign ministry had reached out to authorities in Damascus “to verify their identity.”
The Syrian interior ministry said Saturday it had found “three young women appearing to be in their twenties or thirties” washed up on a beach in the coastal port city of Tartus.
A forensic examination determined they had drowned three days earlier, the ministry said.
But it was not immediately clear how they ended up in the sea, the Lebanese official said.
The family of the sisters was being interrogated in Lebanon as part of a probe into their deaths, with possible explanations including attempted migration or “suicide,” a security source said.
In recent months, dozens of Lebanese have boarded unsafe dinghies in a bid to flee rising poverty in Lebanon by sea, several not surviving the journey.

Jordan says prince liaised with ‘foreign parties’ over plot to destabilize country

Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Jordan says prince liaised with ‘foreign parties’ over plot to destabilize country

  • Evidence showed Prince Hamza had been communicating with outside entities
AMMAN: Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said Sunday that the country’s former crown prince, Prince Hamza, had been liaising with foreign parties over a plot to destabilize the country and had been monitored for some time.

The authorities intercepted communications between Prince Hamza and foreign parties over the timing of steps to undermine Jordan’s security, Safadi said at a news conference.

Evidence showed Prince Hamza had been communicating with outside entities, the so-called Jordanian opposition, and had recorded two videos in Arabic and English in an “incitement attempt,” Safadi added.

He also said the wife of Prince Hamza had also made contact with a representative of a foreign country to secure escape.

He added Jordanian intelligence had intercepted certain communications at what he called the “zero hour,” adding that “it was clear they had moved from design and planning into action,”  

He said some 14-16 people are under arrest in addition to senior officials whose arrest had already been announced.

Safadi confirmed that the security efforts to foil the attempt had been fully Jordanian and that all suspicious activities were now under full control.

The security services have asked for those involved in the plot to be referred to the state security court, he said.

* With Reuters

