Saudi Arabia’s Ithra opens virtual exhibition that contemplates life during the COVID-19 pandemic

DUBAI: It’s been one year since the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing museums, art galleries and exhibitions the world over to shut down as nations went into total lockdown. And while some cultural institutions have reopened to the public (with safety measures in place) within the last few weeks, others are still opting to go the virtual route.
Saudi Arabia’s The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, recently launched a digital showcase titled “COVID-19 Exhibit” that aims to reflect on this unprecedented time.
The virtual showcase, which will run for two years, is a collection of personal objects belonging to individuals around the world that symbolize this turbulent period.
“Art is about connecting people through culture, but we connect maybe even more easily through common objects,” said Ithra curator and head of Ithra museum, Farah Abushullaih.
The carefully-curated pieces include everyday items that helped people cope in a time of change as well as instruments, photos, notes and artworks.
On display, there’s a ball of yarn and knitting needle, a jar of natural yeast, which the submitter learnt to grow during lockdown, a Playstation controller, a box of surgical face masks and a boarding pass from London to Jeddah before the travel ban to and from Saudi Arabia was implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus, among other objects.
The 270 objects being showcased were selected from hundreds of online submissions that came from all around the world, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Australia, USA, Egypt, Germany, UK and more.
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar said Sunday he has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the latest Indian celebrity to contract the virus as the vast nation battles a new wave of cases.
India reported 93,249 new daily infections on Sunday, according to health ministry data, the highest increase since September, taking the total known cases to almost 12.5 million.
“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19,” the 53-year-old actor tweeted.
Kumar said last year that he drinks cow urine daily to stay healthy — a practice some Hindus believe has medical benefits, including against the coronavirus.
He tweeted that he is now under home quarantine and has “sought necessary medical care.”
Saturday also saw Indian spin star Axar Patel announce he had tested positive and was in isolation ahead of the start of the lucrative Twenty20 Indian Premier League tournament.
The news came just a day after Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said he had been hospitalized as a precautionary measure after testing positive a week earlier.
Single-day infections in the nation of 1.3 billion have been rising since early February when they fell to below 9,000 after peaking at almost 100,000 in September.
Experts have warned that infections are increasing at a faster pace in India, which has the world’s third-highest number of cases after the US and Brazil, compared to last year.
Maharashtra, where the country’s financial capital Mumbai is located, has been the worst-hit state or territory in recent weeks.
The megacity of 20 million people saw its highest single-day spike on Saturday with 9,090 fresh cases.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted Friday that “if things do not improve visibly in a couple of days and if no other solution is found, we will have to announce another lockdown like it is being done globally.”
Ahead of Sunday’s figures, India had recorded more than 456,000 cases in the last seven days — an increase of 37 percent compared to the previous week, according to an AFP database.
Brazil recorded over 505,000 cases for the same period but with a decreasing trend from the previous week, and the US reported 451,000 infections.
In neighboring Bangladesh, authorities said a seven-day lockdown would be imposed from Monday, with all domestic travel services including flights suspended, and malls and shops shut.
Banks would be allowed to open for just 2.5 hours on weekdays, while public and private sector businesses were told to only have a skeleton crew in their offices.
“The corona(virus) infections are spreading fast. The infection and death rates are jumping,” Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said in a video message late Saturday.
“In view of the prevailing situation, the Sheikh Hasina government has decided to enforce a lockdown across the country for seven days starting from Monday.”
The nation of 168 million people has been grappling with a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks.
Health authorities reported 7,087 new cases on Sunday — the highest since the start of the pandemic — taking the infection toll to just under 640,000.
R&B artist Sza opens up about fasting, wearing the hijab and more
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: In an interview with Muslim Girl’s new Snapchat series “Muslim Girl Says,” R&B singer Sza opened up about her Muslim faith, touching on topics such as fasting during Ramadan and facing Islamophobia.
The “Good Days” hitmaker sat down with the publication’s founder Amani via video chat, where she also discussed the Muslim women who inspire her and the real reason why she removed her hijab.
“I stopped covering after 9/11,” said the artist who was born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother in Maplewood, New Jersey. “I was in Middle school, and I regret so much being afraid of what people said about me — that I let somebody dictate how I was,” she admitted.
“We played (shows) in Malaysia and Indonesia and it was really comforting to be able to cover up for the show,” she said. “But I didn’t have anybody say to me I was being fake… I just really loved that,” she added.
The singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, also stated that her and her family experienced racially-motivated aggressions due to their faith. “Someone threw a brick at my dad’s mosque,” she recalled.
“I guess I didn’t realize things were weird and awkward until I got a lot older. I couldn’t believe Islamophobia randomly deciding I’m oppressed because I’m covering my hair,” she said.
When asked if she would be fasting Ramadan this year, the 30-year-old said “I don’t see why not. Unless I’m ill.”
SZA has been very vocal about growing up in a Muslim household in a predominantly white community since the beginning of her career. “I’ll feel most comfortable with Islam forever. It just makes most sense to me out of everything else, there’s less variables and less space for human error. It’s very rigid but it’s safe because you can trust it. There’s no photos or idles, no songs or hymnals, it is what it is. I like the clarity,” she said in a past interview with Complex magazine.
Sawa: New exhibition in Dubai seeks to support local designers affected by pandemic
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The Modist founder Ghizlan Guenez has teamed up with Emirati fine jewelry designer Salama Khalfan to launch Sawa, a pre-Ramadan exhibition taking place from April 7 to 10 at Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue. The exhibition aims to support local designers who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic and will feature over 30 local ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle brands.
Read on for some of the brands you don’t want to miss.
The Dubai-based Algerian designer’s designs are distinguished by a sharp attention to tailoring details. With each stitch rigidly accounted for, the elegant pieces speak volumes even without embroidery or ornaments.
DUBAI: Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi’s bold footwear has become a staple in the closets of celebrity circles, where stars like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa routinely step out in the 33-year-old’s signature flared heels, mules and thigh-high boots.
And despite a global pandemic that rendered all red carpet events, fancy fundraising galas and parties non-existent, every capsule collection that Muaddi has dropped in the past year has still managed to sell-out online almost immediately.
The Paris-based designer, who was born to a Jordanian father and a Romanian mother in Italy, recently teased her newest footwear collection for spring. Muaddi gave her 798,000 Instagram fans a sneak peek of the new offering by uploading a picture of lime green, croc-embossed wedge mules.
The part-Arab designer routinely steps out in her own unreleased creations, sharing them on Instagram before launching the product.
Ahead of her spring 2021 collection, Muaddi posted two snaps of herself lounging on a wicker chair while wearing a pair of zebra-print platform sandals. “The sandal, where is it from?” one Instagram user commented along with a series of fire emojis, prompting Muaddi to respond “SS21” with the nails and shushing emojis.
Muaddi, who launched her eponymous label in 2018, has had quite the busy few months.
In addition to consistently churning out new, covetable collections to line the wardrobes of her loyal celebrity clients, the designer recently picked up the FN Achievement Award alongside Rihanna and Jahleel Weaver for her collaboration with Fenty.
And that wasn’t Muaddi’s only footwear collaboration in recent months.
In December, the designer teamed up with US rapper A$AP Rocky on a new collection of AWGE x Amina Muaddi shoes.
The collection by the longtime friends features flared pumps, lace-ups in black and rainbow and Cinderella-like heels.
‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ director promises ‘the biggest fight scenes of all time’
Updated 04 April 2021
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: If you want to get simplistic about it, monster blockbuster “Godzilla vs. Kong” is about a gorilla and a lizard fighting — but it’s so epic, it will have you glued to your seat.
“The movie is so many different things,” said director Adam Wingard, a childhood fan of giant kaiju monster films. “It’s a futuristic, sci-fi fantasy film with the biggest fight scenes of all time.”
The most recent installment in the MonsterVerse franchise is fun, and for a moviegoing public that could use a bit of bombastic blockbuster spectacle, it delivers. It doesn’t abandon the themes or environmentalist message found in the previous entries of Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros.’ film franchise, but it does let them soak into the background.
Similarly, while it is still tied into the established lore of the previous films with some returning characters and the giant monster Illuminati group Monarch, there is little complication in the form of narrative twists. Mysteries are heavily foreshadowed, presented not to bend the minds of audiences but rather to provide moments of anticipation before the next action scene hits like a rollercoaster drop. The spectacle is the focus, not the plot, though when describing “Godzilla vs. Kong,” it may be more appropriate to say plots plural.
“You can look at the film as two separate stories that intersect eventually: Team Kong and Team Godzilla,” Wingard explained.
Where the previous films kept attention on the human characters, generally focusing on their struggle to avoid or cope with being collateral damage in the battles between the monsters referred to in-universe as Titans, “Godzilla vs. Kong” positions its human cast as supporting characters to the two CGI lead roles.
“Each human story is following the monster story,” Wingard continued.
Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role from “Godzilla: King of Monsters” as Madison Russell, the teen daughter of Godzilla-expert scientists who suspects that recent attacks by Godzilla are being provoked by shady tech corporation Apex. She is joined by her wisecracking best friend, Josh (Julian Dennison) and an Apex engineer turned conspiracy theorist, Bernie (Brian Tyree Henry).
“In the movie, they’re an amazing team. They work really well together. They complement each other so well,” Brown said. “Offset, it’s so nice to be friends with the people you work with.”
This half of the film evokes a classic “kids-on-a-road-trip” adventure, and child actors Brown and Dennison deliver in their performances.
“Millie’s been so awesome to work with. Julian is honestly just a big ball of happiness,” said Henry. “There’s something about their essence and in the way they carry themselves in and out of character, which is so great.”
You can’t mention the film’s child actors without bringing up screen newcomer Kaylee Hottle, a deaf actress who plays Jia, an orphan girl from Skull Island who has formed a special bond with Kong and able to communicate with him via sign language. This relationship harkens back to other movies that feature kid characters and their non-human friends, such as “The Iron Giant” or “E.T.”
“Kaylee really is very talented. She’s incredibly rewarding to work with as an actor,” said Rebecca Hall, lead actress of the Kong half of the film’s story. “She gives so much, and as I’ve gotten to know her better, I’ve realized that she’s extremely funny and playful. She’s just a great kid to be around.”
The Team Kong human characters are on a separate adventure as they escort Kong to an underground subcontinent known as Hollow Earth. While the film is full of beautiful art direction — particular mention goes to Godzilla and Kong’s nighttime fight in the neon-filled Hong Kong skyline — Hollow Earth is the movie’s chance to showcase a fantastical, psychedelic feel. Another 80s adventure subgenre checked off the list.
The star-studded cast brings their A-game to the movie, providing comedy beats and some heartwarming family moments. And while the human characters in monster movies are generally there to give the audience someone to relate to, “Godzilla vs. Kong” gives us a peek into the minds and hearts of its monsters.
Kong in particular is given a wordless depth of character, thanks to the previously mentioned relationship with Jia and the stellar performance by Terry Notary. Notary’s body language is evocative of, once again, 80s grizzled action heroes. It’s funny to watch a 50-foot ape dive away from an explosion like he’s starring in “Die Hard,” and it’s nice to see moments of humanity in scenes of big CGI action figures bashing into each other.
As Hollywood begins to resume operation in earnest, it’s a breath of fresh air to have a turn-your-brain-off popcorn-muncher of an action movie that knocks it out of the park, whether you’re watching in theaters or on HBO Max.