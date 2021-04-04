You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan says prince liaised with ‘foreign parties’ over plot to destabilize country

Jordan says prince liaised with ‘foreign parties’ over plot to destabilize country

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi held a press conference on Sundaya bout Saturday’s arrests of senior government officials. (Screenshot)
Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi held a press conference on Sundaya bout Saturday’s arrests of senior government officials. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jvdub

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan says prince liaised with ‘foreign parties’ over plot to destabilize country

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi held a press conference on Sundaya bout Saturday’s arrests of senior government officials. (Screenshot)
  • Evidence showed Prince Hamza had been communicating with outside entities
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said Sunday that the country’s former crown prince, Prince Hamza, had been liaising with foreign parties over a plot to destabilize the country and had been monitored for some time.

The authorities intercepted communications between Prince Hamza and foreign parties over the timing of steps to undermine Jordan’s security, Safadi said at a news conference.

Evidence showed Prince Hamza had been communicating with outside entities, the so-called Jordanian opposition, and had recorded two videos in Arabic and English in an “incitement attempt,” Safadi added.

He also said the wife of Prince Hamza had also made contact with a representative of a foreign country to secure escape.

He added Jordanian intelligence had intercepted certain communications at what he called the “zero hour,” adding that “it was clear they had moved from design and planning into action,”  

He said some 14-16 people are under arrest in addition to senior officials whose arrest had already been announced.

Safadi confirmed that the security efforts to foil the attempt had been fully Jordanian and that all suspicious activities were now under full control.

The security services have asked for those involved in the plot to be referred to the state security court, he said.

* With Reuters

Topics: Jordan

Related

Saudi, regional and international support voiced for Jordan’s King Abdullah II
Middle-East
Saudi, regional and international support voiced for Jordan’s King Abdullah II
Former Jordanian crown prince says he is under house arrest 
Middle-East
Former Jordanian crown prince says he is under house arrest 

Jordanian government to announce details of arrests

Jordanian government to announce details of arrests
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Jordanian government to announce details of arrests

Jordanian government to announce details of arrests
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Jordanian government announced on Sunday that it will issue a detailed statement about the arrests that took place in against senior Jordanian figures on Saturday, Al Arabiya TV reported.
The Jordanian Minister of Information had stated that the government would issue within hours a detailed statement about the arrests.
During a session of the Jordanian National Assembly, the Senate Speaker said: “We affirm our support for King Abdullah II in preserving the stability of Jordan ... Jordan is a red line and our king is a red line,” stressing the importance of the Jordanian people to avoid “being led by rumors.”
While the Speaker of Parliament, Abdel Moneim Al-Awdat, rejected “any prejudice to the security of Jordan,” while noting the challenges the country faced.
“Jordan faces many challenges, including the economic crisis and the repercussions of the epidemic,” he said.
“Our loyalty to King Abdullah II is complete, and we are with him and his crown prince ... and we have to confront the greedy, stalking, hateful, foreign agendas and suspicious projects,” he added.

Topics: Jordan

Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on official visit to UAE

Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on official visit to UAE
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on official visit to UAE

Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on official visit to UAE
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the UAE capital on Sunday as part of an official visit to the country, according to state-run WAM news agency.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed received the Iraqi prime minister and his accompanying delegation at the presidential airport in the emirate.
The prime minister was accorded a red-carpet reception where the UAE and Iraqi national anthems were played after which artillery fired 21 guns in salute to the guest.
 Al-Kadhimi’s visit to the UAE comes after his trip to Saudi Arabia last week, during which Riyadh said it would increase investments in Iraq by five-fold to $2.67 billion.
Ahead of his Abu Dhabi arrival, the Iraqi Airways announced plans to start direct flights to the UAE capital on May 1, the state-owned Iraqi News Agency cited the company as saying.

 

Topics: UAE Iraq visit

Related

Update Two rockets hit near Iraq air base hosting US soldiers
Middle-East
Two rockets hit near Iraq air base hosting US soldiers
Iraqi Airways to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi
Business & Economy
Iraqi Airways to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi

Two rockets hit near Iraq air base hosting US soldiers

Two rockets hit near Iraq air base hosting US soldiers
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

Two rockets hit near Iraq air base hosting US soldiers

Two rockets hit near Iraq air base hosting US soldiers
  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the strike
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Two rockets hit near an Iraqi air base hosting US soldiers north of Baghdad on Sunday, three days ahead of a new “strategic dialogue” with Washington, a security source told AFP.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the strike, which caused no casualties or property damage, but the US routinely blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for such attacks on its troops and diplomats.

Sunday’s was the 14th attack against American interests – including troops, the Baghdad embassy or Iraqi supply convoys to foreign forces – since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

Two Americans and an Iraqi civilian have been killed in the attacks.

An Iraqi civilian working for a firm maintaining US fighter jets for the Iraqi airforce was also wounded in one attack.

The operations are sometimes claimed by obscure groups experts say are smokescreens for Iranian-backed organizations long present in Iraq.

Qais Al-Khazali, a senior pro-Iran figure in the state-sponsored Hashed Al-Shaabi paramilitary force, recently declared that the “resistance” was carrying out attacks and would step them up “unless the US withdraws all its combat forces from across Iraq.”

The latest attack came as Washington prepares to launch a strategic dialogue with the government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who has regularly received threats from pro-Iran factions.

Kadhimi faces the delicate task of balancing the interests of neighboring Iran and the US, arch-rivals who are both deeply involved in Iraqi politics.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Update Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops
Middle-East
Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops
Middle-East
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops

Libya PM hails COVID-19 vaccine delivery as ‘first drop of rain’

Libya PM hails COVID-19 vaccine delivery as ‘first drop of rain’
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

Libya PM hails COVID-19 vaccine delivery as ‘first drop of rain’

Libya PM hails COVID-19 vaccine delivery as ‘first drop of rain’
  • Around 1,000 new infections are announced daily by the National Center for Disease Control
  • Libya has recorded almost 200,000 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic and 2,684 deaths
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

TRIPOLI: More than 100,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Tripoli’s Mitiga airport on Sunday, Libya’s ministry of health said, the first shipment to reach the country.
Around 1,000 new infections are announced daily by the National Center for Disease Control, posing a challenge to a health sector ravaged by years of conflict.
“It is the first drop of rain. Thank God, we are able to supply the first batch of corona vaccine,” interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh said in a tweet.
“The rest of the shipment will arrive in succession,” he added, without giving details of how many more doses were due.
A box of the vaccine was shown being unloaded from a cargo plane in a social media post by the health ministry, saying it would be moved to the ministry’s warehouses before distribution.
In February, the disease control center launched an electronic registration campaign for vaccinations for those aged over 18. No details on the numbers of those registering have been disclosed. Libya has a population of around 6.5 million.
Libya has recorded almost 200,000 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic and 2,684 deaths, according to the latest data from the diseases center.
Libya has been torn by division and violence for a decade since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Qaddafi and split between warring western and eastern factions in 2014.
Dbeibeh’s new UN-backed unity government took office last month with a mandate to improve services and prepare for a national election in December.

Topics: Libya Coronavirus

Related

New coronavirus cases confirmed in Libya as fighting flares
Middle-East
New coronavirus cases confirmed in Libya as fighting flares
Coronavirus narrows options for migrants buffeted by Libya’s war
Middle-East
Coronavirus narrows options for migrants buffeted by Libya’s war

Former Jordanian crown prince says he is under house arrest 

Former Jordanian crown prince says he is under house arrest 
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Former Jordanian crown prince says he is under house arrest 

Former Jordanian crown prince says he is under house arrest 
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Hamza bin Hussein, the former heir to the throne of Jordan, said in a video statement on Saturday he was under house arrest and had been told to stay at home and not to communicate with anyone.

“I’m making this recording today to try to explain what has happened over the last few hours with me. I had a visit from the Chief of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces this morning in which he informed me I was not allowed to go out, to communicate with people, or to meet with them,” said Prince Hamza, who is half brother of the current Jordanian King, Abdullah II. 

“Because in the meetings I had been present in or on social media relating to visits that I have made, there has been criticism of the government or the king,” he added in the video, passed by his lawyer to the BBC.

 

 

Hamza said he was given a warning from the Chief of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, the Chief of Police, and the Chief of Security Services that he should not leave his house, that he could only visit family, that he could not tweet, and that he could not communicate with people.

He also stressed that he was not part of any foreign conspiracy and denounced the ruling system as corrupt.

He said he told the army chief: “I am not the person responsible for the breakdown in governance, for the corruption and for the incompetence that has been prevalent in our governing structure for the last 15 to 20 years and has been getting worse by the year. I am not responsible for the lack of faith that people have in their institutions. They are responsible.”

The former Crown Prince had been told to halt actions used to target the country's "security and stability", the military said earlier on Saturday.
In a statement published on the state news agency, army chief Yusef Huneity denied reports that Prince Hamza had been arrested but said he was told to "stop activities that are being exploited to target Jordan's security and stability". He did not specify what such actions were.

 

 

Desert Storm: 30 years on
The end of the Gulf War on Feb. 28, 1991 saw the eviction of Iraq from Kuwait but paved the way for decades of conflict
Enter
keywords
Topics: Jordan Prince Hamza bin Hussein

Related

Saudi, regional and international support voiced for Jordan’s King Abdullah II
Middle-East
Saudi, regional and international support voiced for Jordan’s King Abdullah II
Basem Awadallah. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Former head of Jordanian royal court, other senior officials arrested: Jordan News Agency

Latest updates

Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team
SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal presenting Arab News Editor-in-Chief with Saudi national cricket team jersey. (AN photo)
Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases
Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 673 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 673 new cases
Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan
Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan
Jordan says prince liaised with ‘foreign parties’ over plot to destabilize country
Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi held a press conference on Sundaya bout Saturday’s arrests of senior government officials. (Screenshot)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.