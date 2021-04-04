Saudi leadership reiterates support to Jordan King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman made a phone call to King Abdullah II, affirming the Kingdom’s solidarity with Jordan, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
During the call the king also said Saudi Arabia “supports all measures taken by the king to preserve Jordan’s security and maintain its stability.”
King Salman wished Jordan, under King Abdullah’s leadership, security, stability and prosperity.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also made a similar call to the Jordanian king and to Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.
The calls from the king and crown prince come after arrests were made on Saturday in Amman, following what Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi called a “malicious plot” to destabilize the country.
Safadi said Sunday that the country’s former crown prince, Prince Hamza, had been liaising with foreign parties over the plot.
King Abdullah expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the king and crown prince for their support, and for Saudi Arabia’s stance in standing by Jordan in all circumstances and crises.
Prince Hussein also expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the crown prince for the support of the Saudi leadership, and said he appreciated the Kingdom’s stance in always standing by Jordan and its support for its security and stability.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also affirmed the Kingdom’s stance and King Salman and the crown prince’s unlimited support for everything that strengthens the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries that serves their common interests.
He said that the Kingdom’s support for Jordan is permanent and constant in all crises and circumstances and in various political, security, economic and development fields.
He praised the “leadership the king attaches to the economic process and the comprehensive developmental renaissance in Jordan, and for the good and well-being of the Jordanian people,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Prince Faisal added that Jordan’s stability and prosperity is essential for the region’s stability and prosperity.
The phone calls from the king and crown prince reiterated the position of support stated by the Saudi royal court soon after the arrests were announced on Saturday.
“The Kingdom affirms its full support, with all its capabilities, to all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah and His Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, to maintain security and stability,” the statement from the royal court said.
Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team
More coverage to be allocated for cricket in bid to promote sport, activity and healthy living
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Arab News, Saudi Arabia’s leading English language daily, has been selected by the Saudi cricket federation to be the national team’s official media partner.
The partnership will see Arab News allocating more coverage for cricket events locally and internationally in a bid to promote sport, activity and healthy living among the Kingdom’s citizens and expat communities.
“We are happy to announce this cooperation with Arab News, which has established itself since 1975 as the newspaper of record for the Kingdom’s English speakers” said Prince Saud bin Mishaal Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF). “Given Arab News’ success in its digital transformation and international expansion in recent years, we are confident that they are a perfect partner in providing international exposure for Saudi cricket.”
He added: “While the sport itself is not new to the Kingdom, cricket enthusiasts will witness a revival and impressive investment projects in its infrastructure due to the high level, official support the federation is receiving thanks to Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program.”
Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas, commenting on the partnership, said: “Cricket is an internationally followed sport and has a deeply rooted history in the Kingdom and among our readers. We thank Prince Saud and the cricket federation for choosing us as their media partner. It is a true badge of honor for Arab News to be on the Saudi national team jersey. Through this partnership, we will expand our coverage of this great sport, introduce it to a new generation of readers, and shed light on the federation’s exciting projects.”
The partnership will also extend to the Pakistan edition of Arab News (www.arabnews.pk), which was launched in 2018. Cricket is massively popular in Pakistan.
The SACF was established in 2020, while the Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team became an International Cricket Council affiliate member in 2003 and an associate member in 2016.
Saudi Arabia debuted at the 2004 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Trophy, a 50-over format tournament, and after that took part in other one-day ACC competitions.
In February the SACF announced the launch of the National Cricket Championship 2021, with more than 7,000 players competing in the Kingdom’s largest-ever tournament.
Cricketers from 369 teams, representing 15 local associations, are taking part in the T20-format competition across 11 cities: Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu, Tabuk, Abha, Jazan, Qassim and Najran.
Logjam deepens as sailing-schedule reliability at a 10-year low
Updated 38 min 58 sec ago
AFP
LIANYUNGANG, China: Towering cranes work overtime swinging containers from cargo vessels in the eastern Chinese port of Lianyungang, racing to keep ahead of a perfect storm unleashed by the pandemic that has created gridlock in global shipping.
As the huge containers were flung onto trucks with a thunderous clang, Shi Jiangang, a top official with Chinese shipping company Bondex Logistics, reflected on the backlog. “It has been a very great challenge,” he said.
The ship being offloaded was a South Korean vessel that normally also carries passengers but has been given over entirely to cargo. In the distance, a fleet of other vessels waited offshore.
Lianyungang is not alone.
The global shipping network that keeps food, energy and consumer goods circulating — and the world economy afloat — is facing its biggest stress test in memory.
Maritime trade came under the microscope after a Japanese-owned megaship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking the busy channel for nearly a week.
It was refloated last week but the larger crisis remains, amid warnings that soaring freight costs could affect supplies of key goods or consumer prices.
The situation arose last year as the expanding coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic jammed the sprawling, predictable patterns by which shipping containers are shared around the world’s ports.
When many countries began easing virus restrictions late last summer, a wave of pent-up demand from hunkered-down consumers bingeing on internet purchases delivered a shock to supply lines.
Exports from nations like China soared. But since the end of 2020, vessels have piled up outside overburdened Western ports, leaving Asian exporters clamoring for the return of empty containers needed for further shipments.
At Lianyungang — China’s 10th-busiest port, according to the World Shipping Council — desperate firms are pressing rail-cargo containers into maritime service, placing rush orders for new ones, and rerouting some shipping to other Chinese ports.
The price to ship a 40-foot container from Lianyungang to the US has soared to more than $10,000, from the usual $2,000-$3,000, Shi said. The situation is “putting pressure on everyone in the supply chain,” he said.
American consumer demand has been a key driver.
The Port of Los Angeles said last month that processed volume in February jumped 47 percent year-on-year, the strongest February in its 114-year history. The number of empty containers stranded there has also soared. An LA port official told AFP last week that more than two dozen ships were waiting to berth outside Los Angeles and Long Beach, the two busiest ports in the US. Normally there is no wait, but delays now average more than a week. “We basically have a couple of weeks of work, but more ships come in every day,” another West Coast port official told AFP.
Compounding the gridlock, many container vessels had been pulled from the market for refitting to meet carbon-reduction standards, while social distancing and occasional coronavirus clusters among dockworkers have also slowed processing.
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said recently the facility was focused on vaccinating port workers and pushing cargo through. “It is critical that we clear the backlog of cargo and return more certainty to the Pacific trade,” Seroka said.
Commodities information provider S&P Global Platts said vessels were also logjammed in Singapore, the world’s busiest container transshipment port, and that sailing schedule reliability was at a 10-year low.
The longer-term impact on trade and consumers remains difficult to forecast as no one knows for sure when the situation will ease, or if it might worsen.
Experts laud Saudi plan for confronting climate-change challenge head on
Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives aim to reverse environmental degradation and tackle climate change
Twin initiatives will help rebuild degraded soils, enhance water cycle and restore region’s biodiversity among other things
Updated 9 min 49 sec ago
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Two new Saudi initiatives are generating buzz and enthusiasm for environmental protection and climate-change mitigation far beyond the Kingdom’s borders. Unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 27, the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives call for regional cooperation to tackle the environmental challenges facing the Kingdom and the region as a whole.
From conflict to hunger and climate change, Saudi Arabia has traditionally been a leading force in shaping the GCC region’s policies and coordinating responses to crises. The “green” initiatives, which are part of the Vision 2030 reform strategy, will place Saudi Arabia at the center of regional efforts to meet international targets on climate change mitigation, as well as help it achieve its own goals.
Indeed, the Saudi plan is already a major talking point in the run-up to the US-hosted Leaders’ Climate Summit on Earth Day (April 22), which is also the fifth anniversary of the day the Paris Agreement was opened for signature.
“The initiatives are a forward-looking and commendable move by the Saudi leadership to seriously curtail greenhouse gas emissions and combat the negative effects of deforestation in the region,” Koichiro Tanaka, professor at Keio University and former managing director of the Institute of Energy Economics in Japan, told Arab News.
“The Saudi Vision 2030, with its ambitious goals, has already demonstrated the Kingdom’s determination to significantly reduce CO2 emissions through the concept of the circular carbon economy.”
The Saudi Green Initiative entails the planting of 10 billion trees in the Kingdom, restoring 40 million hectares of degraded land, generating 50 percent of electricity production from renewables by 2030 and eliminating more than 130 million tons of carbon emissions. Under the Middle East Green Initiative, 40 billion trees will be planted in the region, 200 million hectares of degraded land will be restored and carbon emissions will be reduced by 60 percent.
The targets are ambitious to be sure. But as Yousef Al-Balawi, an environmental risk assessment specialist at the National Center for Environmental Compliance in Saudi Arabia, explains, the tree-planting process will be examined by specialists and experts, with a focus on indigenous trees that can survive on minimal amounts of water. Most of the Kingdom’s 2,000-plus species of plants are well adapted to the region’s hot, arid environment.
“Plants greatly help in reducing the concentration of carbon dioxide responsible for global warming, and the associated negative effects on the environment, such as desertification and land degradation,” he told Arab News.
“Moreover, different plants remove different harmful gases. Thus, a ‘green belt’ can contribute to purifying the atmosphere of cities in addition to absorbing and reducing traffic noise, among other things.”
With vegetation cover being a pillar of three important systems that support the global economy (farms, forests and pastures), Al-Balawi says that the planting of 10 billion trees under the Saudi Green plan will be equivalent to rehabilitating about 40 million hectares of degraded land, which in turn will give rise to a 12-fold expansion in the Kingdom’s existing tree cover.
“The initiatives will actively contribute to preserving the planet and protecting the environment to improve quality of life, which confirms the Kingdom’s pioneering role on common international issues,” he told Arab News.
“Adopting and launching the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives will enhance the role of vegetation in purifying the air through the process of photosynthesis, the absorption of carbon dioxide and the production of oxygen. Preserving the environment is the responsibility of everyone — government as well as people.”
Sounding an equally positive note, Mohammed Al-Ghazal, co-founder and CEO of Noor Energy, said the Saudi Crown Prince’s initiatives could facilitate a quantum leap in quality of life and environment in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and beyond. This is especially critical as climate change and public health are global challenges today.
“Not many plants in Saudi Arabia are native to the region. The country is also a powerhouse of fossil fuels, which continue to run the world. Yet Saudi Arabia has boldly taken the world to higher levels of re-foresting sandy deserts and greening energy supplies,” he told Arab News.
“This is an extension of Saudi Arabia’s leadership role of the G20, to make the world a better place for all.”
While the GCC region has long been a leading global supplier of fossil fuels, renewables are complementing its own energy mix, offering eco-friendly alternatives such as clean hydrogen fuel to decarbonize and reduce gas emissions.
“It is rewarding to see different countries of the region working together toward a common goal under the umbrella of the Kingdom,” Al-Ghazal said. “This will spur similar initiatives the world over, with Saudi Arabia as the nucleus of an ambition green revolution.”
With around 70 to 90 percent of the Arabian Peninsula facing the threat of desertification, owing to past and ongoing human activities, a massive afforestation and land restoration initiative holds hope for millions of hectares of degraded land.
“The benefits of such a project go far beyond the carbon sequestration, as it will contribute to rebuilding degraded soils, enhancing the water cycle, restoring biodiversity, growing income and livelihood opportunities, as well as increasing the region’s resilience to climate change,” Sera Tutundjian, director of programs at the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture in Dubai, told Arab News.
“In the long term, it can even alter local weather patterns. Unfortunately, many still view the environment as a resource to exploit for economic and social gain, with very little thought for the ecological implications. Therefore, initiatives and campaigns that aim to protect the environment can play a huge role in changing this mindset.”
For Tatiana Antonelli Abella, founder and managing director of UAE-based green social enterprise Goumbook, Saudi Arabia’s transformation from one of the world’s top oil producers to a leader in forging a greener world is extremely encouraging.
“The Crown Prince recognizes the Kingdom’s responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis, and seems to be ready to act while preserving the economy and protecting the environment,” she told Arab News.
“The Saudi Green Initiative is a clear move to diversify the economy away from its oil dependence. Even today, less than 1 percent of the Kingdom’s energy comes from renewables.”
As daunting as it may be, the Saudi Green goal of 50 percent electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030 dovetails nicely with that of at least one neighbor: The UAE hopes to achieve the same target by 2050, although Abu Dhabi has set for itself a more ambitious deadline: 2030.
“Such is the scale and range of global environmental challenges that no single country can tackle them alone,” Abella said. “They require a joint, cross-border approach, hopefully aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.”
Antoine Vagneur-Jones, associate at BloombergNEF, said that the Saudi initiatives make sense when one considers the fact that carbon dioxide emissions were soaring across the region before the pandemic hit. He noted that progress in decoupling Saudi Arabia’s economy from fossil fuels has been made over a short time, although oil still accounted for two-thirds of fiscal revenues in 2019.
“Decarbonizing the economy can yield a myriad of opportunities, from job creation linked to new technologies, to producing hydrogen from clean power,” Vagneur-Jones told Arab News. “The Kingdom has aligned the initiative with existing objectives. In order to drive the transition, the headlines must translate into a robust policy and concrete measures.”
Student program reaches thousands of new gifted children across Saudi Arabia
More than 430,000 students have taken the Mawhiba test over the past 11 years
Updated 3 min 58 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) on Sunday announced that more than 11,000 students have been discovered from its National Program for Gifted Students.
More than 24,000 students from across Saudi Arabia registered in the program in its 11th year.
They sat for Multiple Cognitive Aptitude Test, which is organized annually by Mawhiba, with the Ministry of Education and the National Center for Assessment.
The 11,000 gifted students will be awarded with access to Mawhiba’s specialized services.
The test assesses scientific and mechanical reasoning, mathematical and spatial reasoning, linguistic reasoning and reading comprehension, as well as mental flexibility.
The test is available in Arabic and English through more than 100 centers for students starting in the third grade.
More than 430,000 students have taken the test over the past 11 years and more than 144,000 gifted students have benefited from the different services and programs Mawhiba provides.
Students took the test remotely this year, giving an opportunity to those who live far away from test centers.
Some 55 percent of the testing students were females. Twenty-eight percent were first-level students (grades three, four and five), 34 percent were second-level students (grades six, seven and eight), and 38 percent were third-level students (grades nine, ten and eleven).
FASTFACTS
● The test assesses scientific and mechanical reasoning, mathematical and spatial reasoning, linguistic reasoning and reading comprehension, as well as mental flexibility.
● Over 144,000 gifted students have benefited from the different services and programs Mawhiba provides.
● Students conducted the test remotely this year, giving an opportunity to those who live far away from test centers.
Saudi students accounted for 96.5 percent of students while 93 percent of students took the test in Arabic. The other seven percent conducted it in English.
According to Mawhiba, the test is constantly improved to test various mental abilities.
Mawhiba invests in development programs in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and other areas, giving students access to the Center for Talented Youth of Johns Hopkins University and Nord Anglia schools.
It also provides specialized programs to refine the skills of talented students in scientific research, the English language, and basic requirements for admission to reputable international universities.
Successful students also get the opportunity to pursue their higher education overseas.
“I have been sponsored by Mawhiba since 2013 in both intermediate and secondary school years. And for being a high academic achiever, I was sponsored again to complete my bachelor’s in sociology in the UK,” Mawhiba student Banan Mohammed told Arab News.
As a secondary school Mawhiba student, Banan Mohammed used to attend extra classes every day in natural science. These extra sessions improved her critical, creative, and analytical thinking skills and her scientific research abilities.
“Mawhiba students had a special adviser in the school who gave us support and guidance not only academically but also emotionally; she used to discuss with us — individually — the challenges we face and fears we feel. She also had great influence in discovering our abilities and skills,” she said.
“This direct support we received was a great motivation for me and my classmates in such a highly competitive environment,” Banan added.
She highlighted that the program’s support goes beyond academic and talent development: “I met ambitious and creative students who had a positive impact on me. Mawhiba is a unique experience that I am always thankful for being part of.”
However, being a social sciences enthusiast, finding opportunities to practice her interests in such fields was challenging due to Mawhiba prioritizing STEM.
“Nonetheless, I received a full scholarship to study sociology at one of the top universities in the world. And I’m hoping for more attention toward social sciences and humanities as I’m sure there are many areas where different sciences can meet and prosper,” she said.
The Multiple Cognitive Aptitude Test unlocks most of Mawhiba’s services and programs for gifted students.
However, all students can participate in open programs and competitions, even if they do not achieve the required grades in the Mawhiba test.
They can access the Mawhiba International Olympiad Program and the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, as well as ongoing programs offered throughout the year.
Over half of ransomware victims pay off criminals: Survey
Despite more than half of victims paying out, only 17 percent were able to retrieve their data while 72 percent lost some of the files stolen from them
Updated 37 min 44 sec ago
Shane McGinley
DUBAI: More than half of ransomware victims chose to pay out to criminals last year, but only 15 percent received their lost data, according to a new global survey by security company Kaspersky.
Ransomware is a specific type of malware where criminals lock, encrypt or steal data from a user and refuse to return or release it until a fee is paid.
From a survey of 15,000 global customers, Kaspersky found that 52 percent of ransomware victims had paid fees to criminals.
The survey found that 28 percent of victims paid less than $100, 15 percent between $100 and $249, 43 percent between $250 to $1999 and 3 percent between $2,000 and $4,999.
Despite more than half of victims paying out, only 17 percent were able to retrieve their data while 72 percent lost some of the files stolen from them.
“This data shows we have seen a significant proportion of consumers paying a ransom for their data over the past 12 months. But handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice,” Marina Titova, head of consumer product marketing at Kaspersky, said in a statement.
“Therefore, we always recommend that those affected by ransomware do not pay, as that money supports this scheme to thrive.
“Instead consumers should make sure to invest in initial protection and security for their devices and regularly back up all data.”
Kaspersky reported last month that Saudi Arabia experienced about 7 million cyberattacks in the first two months of 2021.
The company said that the Kingdom saw more than 22.5 million brute-force attacks in 2020 on remote desktop protocols, the most popular way to access Windows clients or servers.
Brute-force attacks are trial-and-error attempts to guess login information, encryption keys or find hidden web pages.
The number of attacks increased significantly in March, with an 104 percent increase to 2 million, compared with February’s 983,512.