Over half of ransomware victims pay off criminals: Survey

Over half of ransomware victims pay off criminals: Survey
Ransomware is a specific type of malware where criminals lock, encrypt or steal data from a user and refuse to return or release it until a fee is paid. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Shane McGinley

Over half of ransomware victims pay off criminals: Survey

Over half of ransomware victims pay off criminals: Survey
  • Despite more than half of victims paying out, only 17 percent were able to retrieve their data while 72 percent lost some of the files stolen from them
Updated 16 sec ago
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: More than half of ransomware victims chose to pay out to criminals last year, but only 15 percent received their lost data, according to a new global survey by security company Kaspersky.

Ransomware is a specific type of malware where criminals lock, encrypt or steal data from a user and refuse to return or release it until a fee is paid.

From a survey of 15,000 global customers, Kaspersky found that 52 percent of ransomware victims had paid fees to criminals.

The survey found that 28 percent of victims paid less than $100, 15 percent between $100 and $249, 43 percent between $250 to $1999 and 3 percent between $2,000 and $4,999.

Despite more than half of victims paying out, only 17 percent were able to retrieve their data while 72 percent lost some of the files stolen from them.

“This data shows we have seen a significant proportion of consumers paying a ransom for their data over the past 12 months. But handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice,” Marina Titova, head of consumer product marketing at Kaspersky, said in a statement.

“Therefore, we always recommend that those affected by ransomware do not pay, as that money supports this scheme to thrive.

“Instead consumers should make sure to invest in initial protection and security for their devices and regularly back up all data.”

Kaspersky reported last month that Saudi Arabia experienced about 7 million cyberattacks in the first two months of 2021.

The company said that the Kingdom saw more than 22.5 million brute-force attacks in 2020 on remote desktop protocols, the most popular way to access Windows clients or servers.

Brute-force attacks are trial-and-error attempts to guess login information, encryption keys or find hidden web pages.

The number of attacks increased significantly in March, with an 104 percent increase to 2 million, compared with February’s 983,512.

Pandemic hits global shipping operations

Pandemic hits global shipping operations
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Pandemic hits global shipping operations

Pandemic hits global shipping operations
  • Logjam deepens as sailing-schedule reliability at a 10-year low
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
AFP

LIANYUNGANG, China: Towering cranes work overtime swinging containers from cargo vessels in the eastern Chinese port of Lianyungang, racing to keep ahead of a perfect storm unleashed by the pandemic that has created gridlock in global shipping.

As the huge containers were flung onto trucks with a thunderous clang, Shi Jiangang, a top official with Chinese shipping company Bondex Logistics, reflected on the backlog. “It has been a very great challenge,” he said.

The ship being offloaded was a South Korean vessel that normally also carries passengers but has been given over entirely to cargo. In the distance, a fleet of other vessels waited offshore.

Lianyungang is not alone.

The global shipping network that keeps food, energy and consumer goods circulating — and the world economy afloat — is facing its biggest stress test in memory.

Maritime trade came under the microscope after a Japanese-owned megaship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking the busy channel for nearly a week.

It was refloated last week but the larger crisis remains, amid warnings that soaring freight costs could affect supplies of key goods or consumer prices.

The situation arose last year as the expanding coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic jammed the sprawling, predictable patterns by which shipping containers are shared around the world’s ports.

When many countries began easing virus restrictions late last summer, a wave of pent-up demand from hunkered-down consumers bingeing on internet purchases delivered a shock to supply lines.

Exports from nations like China soared. But since the end of 2020, vessels have piled up outside overburdened Western ports, leaving Asian exporters clamoring for the return of empty containers needed for further shipments.

At Lianyungang — China’s 10th-busiest port, according to the World Shipping Council — desperate firms are pressing rail-cargo containers into maritime service, placing rush orders for new ones, and rerouting some shipping to other Chinese ports.

The price to ship a 40-foot container from Lianyungang to the US has soared to more than $10,000, from the usual $2,000-$3,000, Shi said. The situation is “putting pressure on everyone in the supply chain,” he said.

American consumer demand has been a key driver.

The Port of Los Angeles said last month that processed volume in February jumped 47 percent year-on-year, the strongest February in its 114-year history. The number of empty containers stranded there has also soared. An LA port official told AFP last week that more than two dozen ships were waiting to berth outside Los Angeles and Long Beach, the two busiest ports in the US. Normally there is no wait, but delays now average more than a week. “We basically have a couple of weeks of work, but more ships come in every day,” another West Coast port official told AFP.

Compounding the gridlock, many container vessels had been pulled from the market for refitting to meet carbon-reduction standards, while social distancing and occasional coronavirus clusters among dockworkers have also slowed processing.

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said recently the facility was focused on vaccinating port workers and pushing cargo through. “It is critical that we clear the backlog of cargo and return more certainty to the Pacific trade,” Seroka said.

Commodities information provider S&P Global Platts said vessels were also logjammed in Singapore, the world’s busiest container transshipment port, and that sailing schedule reliability was at a 10-year low.

The longer-term impact on trade and consumers remains difficult to forecast as no one knows for sure when the situation will ease, or if it might worsen.

Kingdom forecast to see recovery in demand for commercial vehicles

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing giga-projects, along with the Vision 2030 goal of moving away from an oil-based economy, has spurred increased demand for commercial vehicles. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia’s ongoing giga-projects, along with the Vision 2030 goal of moving away from an oil-based economy, has spurred increased demand for commercial vehicles. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 04 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Kingdom forecast to see recovery in demand for commercial vehicles

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing giga-projects, along with the Vision 2030 goal of moving away from an oil-based economy, has spurred increased demand for commercial vehicles. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Commercial vehicles are defined as those used for transporting goods or more than eight passengers
Updated 04 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s ongoing giga-projects, along with the Vision 2030 goal of moving away from an oil-based economy, has spurred increased demand for commercial vehicles, according to the latest data.

A report from TechSci Research, an Indian management consultancy firm, said that demand for commercial vehicles in Saudi Arabia was anticipated to grow by 2.75 percent per year until 2026.

Commercial vehicles are defined as those used for transporting goods or more than eight passengers, including the driver. These types of vehicles can be further classified into light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses.

While they are mostly used for oil transportation and other logistical purposes in the Kingdom, there is increased demand among growing sectors, such as construction and mining.

The Saudi government is taking initiatives to empower the service and construction sectors, together with investments toward strengthening the tourism and construction sectors. 

With over 5,300 active construction projects in Saudi Arabia, such as Amaala with a budget of $2 billion or the Mall of Saudi with a budget of $3.2 billion, TechSci Research estimated that the industry was forecast to grow at a robust rate due to expanding investments, generating more demand for commercial vehicles.

In 2016 commercial vehicle sales in Saudi Arabia amounted to 106,100 units, but 2017 was a negative year with demand falling by around 28.01 percent due to declining oil prices. 

This impact was further reflected on 2018’s sales, with 63,640 units sold throughout the country. There was a recovery in 2019, with around 73,530 units of commercial vehicles sold.

The pandemic meant that 2020’s commercial vehicle sales in the Kingdom dropped around 11.82 percent compared to figures from the previous year. 

During lockdown, all commercial vehicle manufacturing plants were declared non-operational, not just in Saudi Arabia but globally.

Oil prices also began to decline in the first quarter of 2020, and the economy started contracting. However, post-lockdown, there was a recovery in non-oil revenue, which helped to revive the market.

According to the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics, the construction sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) increased from 5.5 percent in 2019 to 6.4 percent in 2020. 

The GDP contribution from transportation, storage and communication increased from 6.1 percent in 2019 to 6.6 percent in 2020, while the GDP contribution from mining and quarrying increased from 0.4 percent in 2019 to 0.5 percent in 2020, helping to boost demand for commercial vehicles.

Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan

Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan
Updated 04 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan

Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan
  • Despite COVID-19 restriction challenges, in January MUVI opened KSA’s first drive-in cinema
Updated 04 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first home-grown cinema chain announced on Sunday a SR820 million ($218.6 million) expansion plan for 2021.

MUVI Cinemas intends to grow to 307 screens nationwide over the next 12 months, launching 23 new sites in eight key Saudi regions, adding 204 screens and 22,872 seats to its portfolio. The planned expansion will bring the brand’s total number of seats to over 35,000.

The expansion will initially see nine new sites in Riyadh, seven in Jeddah, and two each in Taif, Alkhobar, Khamis Mushait and Al-Kharj. The cities of Buraidah and Uniazah will soon welcome their first-ever MUVI locations.

CEO Sultan Alhokair said the company’s plan for 2021 “far exceeds” its original goals for the year.

“After seeing the potential opportunities across the Kingdom, and in light of the strong box office growth and market share obtained, we’re now confidently in a position to inaugurate 23 new locations — all of which will feature the world’s most cutting-edge cinema technologies,” he added.

The expansion comes after the brand reported a “successful” 2020, which saw the addition of eight new multiplexes.

The statement from MUVI also revealed plans for eight additional locations currently in their design phase, slated to open in 2023 and 2024. These future plans put the company on track to exceed 600 screens by the end of 2024.

“This is a total investment of SR2.3 billion which will generate more than 5,000 career opportunities for Saudi nationals,” it said.

MUVI’s 2021 expansion follows a strategic partnership announced in December with Telfaz11, a Riyadh-based digital-media studio that develops and produces Arabic-language content primarily for audiences in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Through the partnership, MUVI will provide its cinema platforms to Telfaz11’s local content creators. Telfaz11, in turn, will offer its creative services to MUVI as the company expands.

MUVI also forged a partnership last year with MENA film distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment, forming a new company called Front Row Arabia that will increase distribution of Western, Arabic-language and Japanese anime content across the Kingdom.

Despite challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, MUVI has continued to expand. In January it opened a pop-up movie theater in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s first drive-in since the nationwide ban on cinemas was lifted in 2018.

With cinemas closed for much of the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the drive-in offered customers a way to enjoy movies from the comfort and safety of their own cars, with all the necessary protective measures applied.

However, the chain will have to compete with the Kingdom’s other major players in the cinema industry, which have also launched ambitious expansion plans.

In December 2020, AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, opened a sixth movie theater in Saudi Arabia as part of its plans to expand to 50 locations by 2024.

AMC is particularly important for establishing the Saudi Cinema Co., a joint venture with Saudi Entertainment Ventures, an entity set up by the Public Investment Fund to be the investment and development arm for the entertainment sector.

UAE-based chain VOX Cinemas has also added several locations to its roster, with the first-ever cinemas opening in the cities of Tabuk and Hail, in line with a plan to build 600 screens across Saudi Arabia by 2023 as part of a SR2 billion investment.

Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs

Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs

Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs
  • The program will give businesses that have access to the e-commerce giant’s Seller University
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Economy has partnered with Amazon to assist small businesses who want to reach more customers online.
The program will give businesses that have access to the e-commerce giant’s Seller University, a series of training videos that can help them sell their products on Amazon.
“At Amazon, supporting SMEs is a fundamental part of our work and an extension of our customer-centric culture,” Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon MENA, said in a statement.
Third-party sellers, which are mostly SMEs, account for more than half of everything sold across Amazon stores globally, Mouchawar said.
“We have faith in the potential and capabilities of start-ups in Dubai, and through such collaborations, we aspire to accelerate their entrepreneurial journey with all the tools and retail expertise we have to offer,” he added.
The UAE has been investing in its digital infrastructure to allow businesses to adapt easily to global innovation trends, especially in the booming e-commerce scene.

UAE jumps four places in FDI confidence index

UAE jumps four places in FDI confidence index
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

UAE jumps four places in FDI confidence index

UAE jumps four places in FDI confidence index
  • The index measures factors important to investors, such as ease of doing business, technological infrastructure, and innovation levels
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE jumped four places in an index that measures the confidence of foreign investors.
It was one of only five countries globally that achieved a higher ranking this year in an increasingly competitive global FDI attraction environment, said US-based consultancy firm Kearney.
The Emirates ranked 15th globally in the 2021 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index compiled by the firm.
The index measures factors important to investors, such as ease of doing business, technological infrastructure, and innovation levels.
The UAE was the only Gulf country in the list of 25.
“This global ranking confirms the efficiency of the approach that the UAE adopts, regarding the development of the national business environment and the attractiveness of the state to investments and various commercial activities,” Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, the country’s minister of state for foreign trade, said.
The report also showed high optimism levels about the UAE’s economic outlook – one of the top five countries in this regard – despite an overall fall in optimism about the global economy.
The ranking could be attributed to the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rudolph Lohmeyer, a partner at the Middle East unit of Kearney.
He said the UAE’s high vaccination rate could boost investment prospects in the country.
The US topped the FDI confidence index, followed by Canada, Germany, the UK, and Japan.

