UN hits back at Houthi threat over time bomb Yemen oil tanker

FSO Safer, the tanker holding 1.1 million barrels of crude oil in the Red Sea off Yemen. (File/AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify and Sarah Glubb

  • Spokesman Stephane Dujarric: ‘We are doing everything possible’ to get experts on board
  • Says Houthi leader’s comments blaming world body for any leak ‘not useful’
Ephrem Kossaify and Sarah Glubb

NEW YORK/LONDON: The UN said it is doing everything possible to get the Houthis to allow experts access to a decaying oil tanker off Yemen’s coast.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, was speaking after the militia’s leader, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, said the world body would be “fully responsible” if there was a major oil leak from the vessel.

Al-Houthi made the accusation despite his group repeatedly refusing access to the FSO Safer tanker, which has been described as a ticking time bomb.

Dujarric said that while discussions with the group continue, it was “not useful to negotiate these things via public statements.”

“We are eager, which is probably the understatement of the year, to get people on board the tanker,” he said. “We will do whatever is possible and we will continue to explore every avenue to make that happen as soon as possible in our discussions with the Houthi Ansar Allah people we are speaking to.”

The Safer tanker fell into Houthi hands when they took control of Hodeidah, a city on the Red Sea coast, in 2015. Its structural condition has deteriorated over the years and threatens a catastrophic leak that the UN warns could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil disaster.

In a tweet, Al-Houthi said: “The UN says there is a high risk of the Safer leaking and (causing) an environmental disaster, so we said, come with your experts to fix it.”

He added: “Months and days went by without a response. We reiterate that the United Nations will be held fully responsible for any leakage.”

His comments would have irritated UN negotiators after the Houthis have repeatedly prevented any neutral party from accessing the ship.

The dilapidated tanker is carrying around 1.14 million barrels of oil and if it breaks up would spark a catastrophic environmental and humanitarian disaster in the Red Sea.

Last week, the Yemeni government repeated warnings to the international community of the catastrophic risks of a leak, sinking, or explosion of the Safer tanker.

“The Houthis are using the FSO Safer as a time bomb and a means to blackmail and pressure the international community for political and material gains. Unfortunately, the Houthis are not interested in the looming environmental, economic and humanitarian disaster,” Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani told Arab News.

He called on the international community to urge the Houthis to allow a technical team to assess the status of the tanker.

The UN previously said it had not been able to resolve maintaining the tanker with the Houthi militia for two years.

Houthi security chief accused of rape and torture in Yemen dies from COVID-19

Houthi security chief accused of rape and torture in Yemen dies from COVID-19
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Houthi security chief accused of rape and torture in Yemen dies from COVID-19

Houthi security chief accused of rape and torture in Yemen dies from COVID-19
  • Zabin was sanctioned by the UN and the US Treasury
  • Houthi media said he died from an incurable disease
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A Houthi security official in Yemen who had been sanctioned for torture, sexual violence, and cruel treatment of women has died from COVID-19.
Sultan Zabin, director of the militia’s shadowy Criminal Investigation Department in Sanaa, was sanctioned by the US Treasury late last year and the UN Security Council earlier this year.
Houthi-run Saba News Agency said the official died “from an incurable disease.” Al Arabiya reported that he died from COVID-19.
A Security Council resolution in February said Zabin was directly or through his authority responsible for using multiple places of detention including police stations, prisons and detention centers for human rights abuses.
The US Treasury sanctioned Zabin in December along with several other officials from the Iran-backed group.
Zabin had “direct involvement in acts of rape, physical abuse, and arbitrary arrest and detention of women as part of a policy to inhibit or otherwise prevent political activities by women who have opposed the policies of the Houthis,” the Treasury said.

Beirut’s blast-hit silos must be demolished, experts warn

Beirut’s blast-hit silos must be demolished, experts warn
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

Beirut’s blast-hit silos must be demolished, experts warn

Beirut’s blast-hit silos must be demolished, experts warn
  • Concrete piles have been heavily damaged and new silos must be built at a different location
  • Silos absorbed much of Beirut port blast's impact shielding large swaths of the city from its ravaging effects
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

BEIRUT — A section of the grain silos that absorbed much of last year’s Beirut port blast must be demolished to avoid collapse, experts warned in a report published Monday.
Swiss company Amann Engineering, which has offered laser scanning assistance to Lebanon since the cataclysmic August 4 explosion, called the most damaged of the disemboweled silos an “unstable, moving structure.”
“Our recommendation is to proceed with the deconstruction of this block,” the company said in a report.
“As it becomes more obvious the concrete piles have been heavily damaged... new silos will have to be built at a different location,” it warned.
Economy minister Raoul Nehme had said in November that Lebanon will demolish its largest grain store over public safety concerns, but authorities have yet to take action.
Once boasting a capacity of more than 100,000 tons, the imposing 48-meter-high structure has become emblematic of the catastrophic port blast that killed more than 200 people and damaged swathes of the capital.
Authorities say the blast was caused by a shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that caught fire after being impounded for years on end.
The silos absorbed much of the blast’s impact, shielding large swaths of west Beirut from its ravaging effects.
“As much as the structure can be iconic, facts do show there is no way to ensure safety on even the medium term with the north block remaining as is,” Amann said in its report.
It warned that the damage to some of the silos was so severe that they were tilting at an alarming rate.
“The inclination proceeds at the rate of 2 millimeters per day, which is a lot structurally speaking,” it said.
“By comparison, the Tower of Pisa in Italy was leaning about 5mm per year until it was stabilized by very special works.”
Lebanon relies on imports for 85 percent of its food needs.
Confirmation that the silos cannot be salvaged for future use compounds an already alarming food supply outlook.
The country, grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades, has received donations of grain and flour in the aftermath of the explosion.

Yemen peace efforts falter as Houthis demand direct flights to Iran

Yemen peace efforts falter as Houthis demand direct flights to Iran
UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths (3rd-R) meets with Mohammed Ali al-Houthi (L), President of the Huthi Revolutionary Committee, in the capital Sanaa. (AFP file photo)
Updated 06 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen peace efforts falter as Houthis demand direct flights to Iran

Yemen peace efforts falter as Houthis demand direct flights to Iran
  • Houthis demanded arranging unchecked direct flights to Iran, Syria and Lebanon, halting Arab coalition airstrikes, and easing restrictions on traffic to and from the seaport
  • Government renews its accusations about Teharan-backed militias not being serious about dialogue
Updated 06 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: UN-brokered peace efforts to end the war in Yemen have made no progress, with the Houthis and government squabbling over key issues such as flights from Sanaa airport, halting military operations and airstrikes, and Hodeidah seaport revenues, a senior government official told Arab News.

During talks with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and Omani mediators, the Houthis demanded arranging unchecked direct flights to Iran, Syria and Lebanon, halting Arab coalition airstrikes, and easing restrictions on traffic to and from the seaport as preconditions for agreeing to a truce, the Yemeni government official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.

The government has rejected the Houthis’ demands.

It insists on arranging inspected flights from Sanaa to limited regional and international destinations such as Egypt, India, Sudan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. It also wants the Houthis to stop their military operations before airstrikes are halted, and for seaport revenues to be deposited into the central bank in Hodeidah and used to pay public servants.

If the Houthis agreed to those demands, the government would then engage in direct talks with them to end the war, the official said.

“The Houthis are demanding that the ceasefire be divided: First halting airstrikes and then stopping military operations on the ground,” the official told Arab News.

The government is concerned that the Houthis might ferry fighters and weapons from Iran on direct flights.

The Houthis might also exploit the absence of Arab coalition warplanes to advance on the ground because airstrikes have foiled their attempt to make gains, according to military officers.

Griffiths and the US envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, have shuttled between Riyadh and Muscat to convince the Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the Houthis to accept their ideas for ending the war.

FASTFACT

Yemen’s government is concerned that the Houthis might ferry fighters and weapons from Iran on direct flights.

Those ideas are an immediate truce, followed by other measures to ease the country’s humanitarian crises such as opening airports and seaports, paying public servants and then later resuming a political process.

Griffiths’ spokeswoman, Ismini Palla, said on Monday that the envoy had made progress in reducing the differences between warring factions that were impeding efforts to reach a peace deal.

“We are familiar with their negotiation positions and with the gap between these positions,” she told Arab News. “And we are indeed making progress in narrowing down these differences with the help of a renewed regional and international momentum aimed at helping Yemen find a peaceful way out of this conflict.”

The Kingdom’s initiative for ending the war, unveiled last month by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, has energized peace efforts and led to heightened diplomatic activity in the region to find a settlement.

This initiative includes a truce, reopening Sanaa airport and Hodeidah seaport, and resuming peace talks under UN supervision.

On Monday, the Yemeni government renewed its accusations about the Houthis not being serious about striking a peace deal, citing the rebels’ continuing military operations across the country, mainly in the central province of Marib.

During a meeting with the UAE ambassador to Yemen, Salem Al-Ghafli, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak said the Houthis were moving ahead with a large-scale offensive on Marib city, putting the lives of tens of thousands of displaced people at risk.

The minister also warned that the Houthi military operation and its missile strikes on displacement camps in Marib would ruin peace efforts.

He renewed the government’s demands - that the international community pressure Iran to stop meddling in Yemen’s affairs by arming and financing the Houthi militia.

Egypt-Sudan air drills ‘do not target a specific country,’ say military chiefs

Egypt-Sudan air drills ‘do not target a specific country,’ say military chiefs
Egyptian military Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid (C-L) speaks alongside his Sudanese counterpart Mohamed Othman al-Hussein during a meeting of the Egyptian-Sudanese military committee in Sudan's capital Khartoum on March 2, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 05 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt-Sudan air drills ‘do not target a specific country,’ say military chiefs

Egypt-Sudan air drills ‘do not target a specific country,’ say military chiefs
  • Exercise coincided with new talks on Ethiopian dam project
Updated 05 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Joint air drills between Egypt and Sudan are not targeting a specific country, according to the military chiefs of both nations.

Sudan’s Chief of Staff Mohmmed Othamn Al-Hussein and Egypt’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohammed Farid Hegazy made the remark as the drills, called “Nile Eagles 2,” concluded at Sudan’s Marwa Air Base.

The exercise, which started last Wednesday, involved developing joint air operation skills, executing air attacks on specific targets, and protecting sensitive installations.

It coincided with the launch of a new round of negotiations between the two countries and Ethiopia about a multi-billion dollar dam project, which has been a source of years-long tension.

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have been negotiating since 2011 to reach an agreement on filling the dam. Ethiopia hopes the dam will turn it into Africa’s top hydropower supplier, but Egypt and Sudan fear it will substantially reduce their water share and affect development prospects.

Hegazy said: “The Egyptian army stands side-by-side with the Sudanese army in the same trench to defend it as both armies look forward to a more promising and safer future. We reiterate the importance of joint action in facing joint challenges in order to secure the borders and protect the resources. The ‘Nile Eagles’ exercise saw positive development in all of its stages during its first and second editions in regards to preparations, planning, and implementation.”

He added that the drills, which came within the framework of cooperation between both countries’ armed forces, were strategic to joint military cooperation and contributed to bolstering both nations’ security.

He delivered President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s greetings to the Sudanese armed forces, calling on them to continue their sacrifice for the sake of protecting nations, and repeated the need to “quickly implement the upcoming exercise to complete an exchange of expertise in order to maintain both countries’ national security.”

Al-Hussein stressed that the joint air drills with Egypt were aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries and integrating their national security.

The exercises included prompting procedures, cooperation organization methods to unify concepts, and refining skills for efficiently managing joint air operations.

They also included implementing air strikes to attack hostile targets and protecting vital targets in addition to other air exercises, with multi-task fighter jets taking part in the missions.

Egyptian officials: Third coronavirus wave will begin with Ramadan

Egyptian officials: Third coronavirus wave will begin with Ramadan
Updated 05 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian officials: Third coronavirus wave will begin with Ramadan

Egyptian officials: Third coronavirus wave will begin with Ramadan
  • Assem warned that case numbers are expected to spike due to public gatherings
Updated 05 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is on the verge of a third wave of coronavirus infections that will begin in the month of Ramadan, Noha Assem, an adviser to the Egyptian minister of health, has said.

Assem warned that case numbers are expected to spike due to public gatherings.

“The beginning of the third wave of the coronavirus depends on citizens’ commitment to precautionary measures, wearing face masks and following social distancing rules,” she said.

“Citizens have grown accustomed to the existence of coronavirus, which has resulted in them not wearing their face masks, not ventilating their homes and continuing wrong behaviors inside their homes.”

The month of Ramadan and family gatherings over iftar will likely lead to a significant increase in daily registered coronavirus cases, she said.

Mohammed Awad Taj El-Din, the Egyptian presidential adviser for health affairs, said that coronavirus symptoms as a result of the third wave do not significantly differ from the the previous two waves.

He added that infection can affect the brain and digestive system, and that the virus attacks most of the body, including the nervous system.

Taj El-Din said that people who have tested positive for the virus have complained of stomach pains and the appearance of rashes and redness in the eyes.

The known symptoms, he added, begin with a high fever, resulting in bone pain, loss of sense of smell and taste, and a runny nose.

He added that the respiratory system is the most vulnerable part of the body in the case of a coronavirus infection.

Egypt has seen a concerning rise in daily new coronavirus virus case numbers after almost 700 cases per day were recorded.

The government, meanwhile, has stressed the importance of social distancing and preventive health measures.

Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed warned during a meeting of the Supreme Committee for the Management of the Coronavirus Crisis last week that there could be new symptoms in coronavirus patients.

These include severe inflammation of the eye membrane, the spread of rashes, impaired sense of hearing and pain and palpitations, Zayed said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also reiterated the concerns of the government and asked people to follow precautionary measures ahead of Ramadan.

