Caution urged as Saudi Arabia reports 695 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 695 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the total number to 393,377 since the pandemic began.
Riyadh region reported the highest number of new infections with 289, the Makkah region had 151, and the Eastern Province reported 108.
Monday’s lowest figures came from Najran, which reported only four new cases, followed by Baha with three.
There were 54 patients admitted to intensive care units (ICUs), raising the total number of patients in ICUs to 836.
Government spokesmen on Sunday attributed a rise in critical care patients to people breaching the health and safety protocols that were in place to curb the spread of the virus.
Saudi Arabia currently has 6,368 active cases, while the number of patients recovering from COVID-19 has risen by 489 to 380,305.
There were seven further coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday, raising the death toll to 6,704.
There have been 56,906 PCR tests conducted in the past 24 hours, pushing the total carried out so far to more than 15.4 million.
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority announced that a new batch of the coronavirus vaccines had arrived in the Kingdom, where they would be studied and evaluated before being approved for public use.
As of Monday, around 5.1 million COVID-vaccines had been administered at a pace of 119,772 a day.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs said that 14 mosques in four regions had been temporarily closed after COVID-19 infections broke out among worshippers.
Saudi Arabia has ‘important role’ to play in Africa, says EU envoy for Ethiopia
Pekka Haavisto is visiting Saudi Arabia and UAE en route to Ethiopia on his second mission as EU envoy
Finnish diplomat says peace during Ramadan in Yemen was among the issues he discussed with Saudi officials
Updated 47 min 4 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: The EU’s envoy for Ethiopia has emphasized the importance of international cooperation to bring the conflict in the Tigray region to an end.
In a wide-ranging interview with Arab News in Riyadh on Sunday, Pekka Haavisto, Finland’s foreign minister, said it is important that the EU works with Saudi Arabia, given that the Kingdom has “good relations with all parties in the whole of Africa.”
Haavisto also described the latest Saudi proposal for peace in Yemen as “a very positive initiative,” and reiterated his condemnation of deliberate attacks by the Houthis on civilians in Yemen and in Saudi Arabia.
Mandated by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Haavisto is visiting the Kingdom and the UAE before traveling to Ethiopia on his second mission as the EU envoy.
“International cooperation in this issue is very important,” he said, citing the risks of another conflict in a region where disputes are already rife, including the Sudan-Ethiopia tensions and disagreements among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
“The European Union reacted very early on the confrontation in Ethiopia in Tigray and condemned the use of violence,” he said. “It was of course very concerned about the new wave of refugees partly coming to the Sudanese side.”
Haavisto visited refugee camps on the Sudan side in early February, in addition to holding meetings with Ethiopian leaders in December and February. At the time it was not certain that Eritrean troops were involved in the events of Tigray or that militias were causing turmoil.
“We have asked the Ethiopian leaders for full humanitarian access to all regions in Tigray, full investigation into human rights violations, dialogue between the parties and a halt to hostilities,” he told Arab News.
“This has been our message also to the neighboring country, Eritrea. We have asked for Eritrean troops to be withdrawn from Tigray.”
According to Haavisto, during their meetings the EU team and Saudi officials compared notes on the situation in the wider region and agreed to keep exchanging views on developments as well as explore future possibilities for closer cooperation.
The EU team also held meetings with officials from Saudi humanitarian agencies, he said. “It is very important that we also have a positive view of the whole of Africa, for the development and assessing of those in need of humanitarian aid,” he said. “We touched on the situation in Somalia, which is also the burning issue as far as African matters are concerned.”
Haavisto sees plenty of possibilities for the Kingdom and the EU to work together. “We have of course been praising the important role of Saudi Arabia earlier on in the peace agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia and also Saudi Arabia’s constant support to Sudan during its transition process. Saudi Arabia is a country that has good relations with all parties in the whole of Africa, so it’s important that the EU works with Saudi Arabia.”
The discussions in Riyadh explored the possibility of a period of calm in Yemen during Ramadan. Emphasizing that the holy month, only two weeks away, might see more negotiations for peace, Haavisto said: “The Saudi leadership mentioned many times how important it is to have peace in the coming month of Ramadan, and I think everybody is requesting that.
“I think it should be a united common message from the international community to also bring Houthis to the negotiation tables. We shouldn’t accept additional violence, and particularly people should think about the civilians and the fate of the civilians in Yemen.”
On March 7, more than 40 Ethiopian migrants burned to death in a Houthi-run detention center in Yemen. Commenting on the atrocity, Haavisto said: “We have condemned all of the attacks from the Houthis against (Yemeni) civilians and innocent civilians in Saudi Arabia, as well as the spreading of the war to other areas. It is totally unacceptable.
“We are supporting the US envoy Martin Griffiths’ work and his proposal on this issue. We have also noted the very positive initiative from the Saudi Arabia government on (reaching) a peace agreement.
“This is a moment when we should really ask all sides to refrain from any additional violence or any additional bombings, to come to the table to find a negotiated solution. I think this is a war that has been continuing for too long a time.”
On the topic of EU-Saudi relations, Haaavisto said: “First of all, it’s important to mention that the EU, I think, is the second biggest trading partner of Saudi Arabia. So, we have a lot of things in common in the private sector, a lot of common interests to be developed there.
“We have been following very closely the (Saudi) Vision 2030 (plan), the reform of Saudi society — particularly regarding the role of women — the issues of human rights, the issues of the reform of labor laws, and so forth, which are positive steps toward the future.”
“We look for more close cooperation on regional issues. We are fully aware of the good initiatives of Saudi Arabia, such as the Red Sea Council, for cooperation on issues concerning the Red Sea. We also took very positive note of the new ‘green’ initiatives of Saudi Arabia.
“We at the European Union are preparing for the coming COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow and fulfilling the climate goals is very important. Also, new environmentally friendly technologies and energy products are something that interest both the EU and Saudi Arabia.”
He described relations between the EU and Saudi Arabia as “very good,” noting that Borrel intends to visit the Kingdom soon. “It is very important that we have these personal linkages between EU institutions and Saudi Arabia,” he said.
The global fight against the coronavirus was another topic addressed by Haavisto, who said it was not enough for individuals to be immunized if their neighbors were not.
“We sometimes use this kind of vaccine solidarity term, that it is not enough that you yourself are vaccinated,” he told Arab News. “You have to also get your neighbor vaccinated, the neighboring countries vaccinated and then finally the whole world vaccinated.”
Haavisto said that the world needs a common information campaign that drives home the importance of vaccination in fighting the pandemic. Additionally, the world cannot afford more new mutations of the coronavirus in countries where the public-health crisis is not under control.
“I have found a similar thinking here in Saudi Arabia that we should work on the conditions, because this is also an economic issue in some ways in the world currently — getting economies back to normalcy once the vaccination is working,” he said.
Explaining that mutations could only be halted once the world was fully vaccinated, he said that both the EU and Saudi Arabia could work together. “Field health diplomacy and health security are where Europe and Saudi Arabia can cooperate,” he said.
Talking about steps to mitigate the impacts of climate change, he said: “Water scarcity is a very, very important issue in this region. I remember several years ago, before the war in Yemen, I visited Sanaa and many people said the city might be one of the first capitals to totally run out of water in this region.
“I think already at that time people spoke about the need for new ways of saving water, and producing drinking water in environmentally friendly ways, using maybe solar and other technologies.”
UK envoy praises Saudi commitment to protecting Red Sea environment
During visit to coastal town of Umluj, Neil Crompton spoke highly of the recently announced Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives
He also spoke of a dolphin rescue video in the Red Sea
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Britain’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has shared his admiration of the work the Kingdom’s government is doing to protect and preserve the environment.
Speaking from the Red Sea coastal town of Umluj, which boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, Neil Crompton praised Saudi authorities for their commitment to combating climate change through the recently announced Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives.
Announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last week, they aim to cut carbon emissions by 60 percent in the region. To achieve this, they call for partnerships between nations to combat the environmental challenges facing the region. The plans include afforestation projects and efforts to protect the marine environment./
Crompton said an important aspect of the initiatives focuses on protecting the Red Sea environment, including its coral reefs. This is vital to marine life, including dolphins and turtles, which adds to the coast’s appeal as a tourist destination.
“This region is filled with wonderful tourism projects that were recently announced, and they also aim to protect the environment and its diversity and protect these areas for future generations,” said Crompton.
He also highlighted a video that was shared recently on social media showing dozens of dolphins stuck on the beaches of Umluj, which is in the Tabuk region of northwestern Saudi Arabia. As reported by Arab News last month, more than 40 of the mammals were stranded as a result of strong winds and turbulent weather.
Volunteers and several authorities swiftly launched a rescue operation, thanks to which many of the creatures were saved and returned to the waters of the Red Sea. Seven died, however.
Saudi aid agency launches Ramadan food projects in different countries
The center launched a similar program to help the people in the Republic of Chad during Ramadan
Updated 06 April 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday launched the fourth phase of its date distribution project in Al-Mahrah governorate in Yemen.
In this phase, the center will distribute 6,000 cartons of dates in four districts of the governorate.
In addition, as many as 13 trucks carrying relief items from Saudi Arabia crossed Al-Wadiah crossing point during March 21 to April 4.
The relief convoy carried 30,000 cartons of dates, 2,600 packages of medicines, over 21 tons of food baskets. The aid is meant for Aden, Marib, Hodeidah, Al-Dhale, Lahij and Abyan governorates.
On Monday, the center delivered 50 tons of dates to the Republic of Burkina Faso as a gift from Saudi Arabia.
Ramadan projects
The center launched Ramadan food basket distribution project in Pakistan on Monday. A ceremony was organized to launch the program, which was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki and other officials.
The director of KSrelief office in Pakistan, Dr. Khaled bin Mohammed Al-Othmani, said the project includes distribution of 20,700 food baskets. He said each basket contains basic food items sufficient for an entire family throughout Ramadan. The project will benefit 20,700 families in 10 districts of Pakistan’s Balochistan province.
Al-Maliki said the project is an extension of the humanitarian projects KSrelief is implementing on the directive of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The center also launched a similar program to help the people in the Republic of Chad during Ramadan. KSrelief will distribute 13,430 food baskets among 67,150 families.
According to a recent KSrelief report, Yemen has received the most aid ($3.47 billion), followed by Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million) and Somalia ($202 million).
KSrelief has implemented 1,536 projects worth nearly $5 billion in 59 countries since its inception in May 2015.
Saudi Shoura Council calls to ensure efficient government spending on all projects
The council asked the authority to prepare an integrated study in this regard and identify all gaps to ensure efficient government spending in all projects
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News
The Saudi Shoura Council on Monday called on the Authority of Spending Efficiency and Government Projects to liaise with the National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) to study the inclusion of spending efficiency index to the government’s entities performance indicators.
Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh chaired the session during which the members deliberated upon the recommendations presented by the council’s financial committee.
The council asked the authority to prepare an integrated study in this regard and identify all gaps to ensure efficient government spending in all projects.
The Shoura Council discussed several other matters brought up by its different committees. One of the Shoura members urged the Electricity and Cogeneration Regulatory Authority to devise a more effective mechanism to address consumer complaints to ensure protection of their rights. Samia Bukhari called on the authority to review the current power tariffs keeping in consideration the difficulties caused due to the ongoing health crisis. She also called on the authority to take measures to increase the number of female workforce in the sector.
Saudis all fired up for reviving forgotten art of pottery
Local artists making efforts to put the craft back on the cultural map of Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 April 2021
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Nostalgic Saudis are getting all fired up in helping to revive the ancient art of pottery.
The age-old skill has been making something of a recent comeback in the Kingdom with young and old throughout the country trying their hand at the traditional craft.
Over the centuries clay-based pottery items such as cups, pans, bowls, and urns have been reproduced using more modern, durable materials.
But that has not stopped some Saudis, such as Ohoud Al-Adani, from returning to the old ways.
As a child, she dabbled with pottery by experimenting with Play-Doh, but five years ago decided to buy herself a potter’s wheel to start producing home-made products.
By watching YouTube videos and learning from her mistakes Al-Adani soon found her friends taking an interest in her new hobby, with some joining in.
Pottery has an element of suspense and the interaction with a natural substance is therapeutic.
Muruj Al-Shatri
As her fascination with the artform grew, she signed up for a volunteer trip to California, ending up spending four months working with a farmer who was managing a community pottery studio.
Specific types of clay are used for different products based on the items’ composition, color, uses, firing temperatures and other factors with the four most common clays being earthenware, ball, porcelain, and stoneware.
Nora Al-Mazrooa, a ceramic artist and lecturer at Jeddah University’s college of art and design, was introduced to pottery in Islamic educational art while studying for her bachelor’s degree.
She told Arab News: “I felt an instant connection the minute I touched clay. After that, I volunteered as a teaching assistant in ceramics during summers to feed my passion and eagerness to learn and practice with clay.”
Al-Mazrooa went on to gain a master’s degree in ceramics from the Cardiff School of Art and Design, in Wales.
When she first started working with clay in Jeddah, the discipline was little known, she said. “Recently, interest has grown exponentially, both locally and regionally,” she added.
Muruj Al-Shatri, a graphic artist and potter, said: “Pottery has an element of suspense and the interaction with a natural substance is therapeutic.”
Many therapists and mental health practitioners recommend various forms of art to patients as a means of expression and to help deal with emotional issues. Pottery therapy incorporates tactile sensation, meditative practice, and physical movement, all of which can bring about a state of calm.
I have a problem with plastic products, so my goal is to recreate everything I have in plastic and make them out of clay.
Ohoud Al-Adani
“Ceramics is clay, air, and fire. Its most prominent aspect for me is the way one can manipulate it to become absolutely anything. It is a vehicle to share ideas and express one’s creativity. Clay is a medium to internalize one’s thoughts. I find the pottery process invigorating and the results quite rewarding,” said Al-Mazrooa.
And Al-Adani said: “Playing with clay is very grounding, especially with people who did not grow up playing in the dirt and for us to be able to work and play with it and for it to be acceptable is something huge for me.”
The same sentiment was shared by Al-Mazrooa, who added: “Clay is a medium that requires our senses to be engaged all at once. It is a holistic experience and forces you to be patient in order to be able to go through the whole process from forming, to firing, glazing, and firing again.
“It helps release aggression and anxiety, and sometimes it feels that narratives and emotions get translated from one’s mind to the hands raw and pure. I often practice Islamic art, both geometric art and ancient Nabataean.”
She personalizes her pieces by incorporating Arabic texts, including poetry, verses, and proverbs. “I feel like this adds a layer of identity and meaning to a functional object.”
Meanwhile, Al-Adani creates products inspired by her daily life and personal needs, and aims to launch her own, clay-only product range.
“I have a problem with plastic products, so my goal is to recreate everything I have in plastic and make them out of clay,” she said.