Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf approves 33 new professional certificates

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) approved 33 new professional certificates, increasing the overall number to 78, SPA reported.
New qualifications include cybersecurity, technical information security, information and communication technology, risk management, information systems, and artificial intelligence, Hadaf said in a statement.
The certificates also cover accounting and legal disciplines, business and project management and operations management, investment and financing operations, portfolios, planning and scheduling, the statement added.
The qualifications are linked to the requirements of the labor market with the aim of raising the efficiency of the national workforce.
The program is open to any citizen.
