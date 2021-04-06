You are here

Bahrain abolishes jailing journalists in major amendments to press law

Bahrain's Cabinet amended its Press, Printing and Publishing Law on Monday that included the abolition of jailing journalists. (File/AFP)
Bahrain’s Cabinet amended its Press, Printing and Publishing Law on Monday that included the abolition of jailing journalists. (File/AFP)
Bahrain abolishes jailing journalists in major amendments to press law

Bahrain’s Cabinet amended its Press, Printing and Publishing Law on Monday that included the abolition of jailing journalists. (File/AFP)
  • Bahrain’s Cabinet amended its Press, Printing and Publishing Law on Monday that included the abolition of jailing journalists
  • Journalists and writers expressed their gratitude toward King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad for their support for freedom of expression and the profession
LONDON: Bahrain’s Cabinet amended its Press, Printing and Publishing Law on Monday that included the abolition of jailing journalists, and the addition of a major section regarding digital media, Bahraini daily Al-Ayyam reported.
The Cabinet also approved a memorandum of the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs regarding the amendments of some provisions of the law to regulate press, printing and publishing.
Journalists and writers expressed their gratitude toward King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad for their support for freedom of expression and the profession.

Jordan justice bans publishing information on alleged plot

A Jordanian street vendor reads a local newspaper with a headline on its front page about the latest events in his country, in the capital Amman, on April 4, 2021. (AFP)
A Jordanian street vendor reads a local newspaper with a headline on its front page about the latest events in his country, in the capital Amman, on April 4, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 14 min ago
AFP

Jordan justice bans publishing information on alleged plot

A Jordanian street vendor reads a local newspaper with a headline on its front page about the latest events in his country, in the capital Amman, on April 4, 2021. (AFP)
  • The order came after Hamzah, who has been highly critical of the government, late Monday pledged loyalty to King Abdullah II
  • “The ban on publication involves all audiovisual media and social networks,” the statement read
Updated 14 min ago
AFP

AMMAN: The prosecutor general in Jordan’s capital Amman on Tuesday banned the publication of any information about an alleged plot said to involve the king’s half-brother, Prince Hamzah, state television said.
“In order to keep the security services’ investigation into Prince Hamzah and the others secret, (it is decided) to ban the publication of anything related to this inquiry at this stage,” prosecutor Hassan Al-Abdallat said in a statement.
“The ban on publication involves all audiovisual media and social networks, as well as the publication of all images or video clips relating to this subject on pain of legal action,” added the statement shown on television.
The order came after Hamzah, who has been highly critical of the government, late Monday pledged loyalty to King Abdullah II, two days after being placed under house arrest.
The government has accused Hamzah, an ex-crown prince, of a “wicked” plot and involvement in a seditious conspiracy to “destabilize the kingdom’s security.”
Hamzah — who said he was placed under house arrest, while at least 16 others were arrested — had on Monday struck a defiant tone, insisting he would not obey orders restricting his movement.
But in an apparent easing of the tensions, the 41-year-old prince later pledged his backing to King Abdullah.
“I will remain... faithful to the legacy of my ancestors, walking on their path, loyal to their path and their message and to His Majesty,” he said in a signed letter, quoted by the palace.
“I will always be ready to help and support His Majesty the King and his Crown Prince,” he is quoted as writing.
Hamzah — whom Abdullah stripped of the title of crown prince in 2004 — has emerged as a vocal critic, accusing Jordan’s leadership of corruption, nepotism and authoritarian rule.
In a video he sent to the BBC on Saturday, he lashed out at “incompetence that has been prevalent in our governing structure for the last 15 to 20 years and has been getting worse.”
“No-one is able to speak or express opinion on anything without being bullied, arrested, harassed and threatened,” he charged.

Topics: Jordan

Egypt king’s close shave as social media attacks halt TV series

Egypt king’s close shave as social media attacks halt TV series
Updated 05 April 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Egypt king’s close shave as social media attacks halt TV series

Egypt king’s close shave as social media attacks halt TV series
  • El-Malek, which tells the story of the Egyptian pharaoh King Ahmose, has been suspended after the show’s trailer was criticized by social media users for alleged historical inaccuracies
  • Some social media users said that the criticism stemmed from Egyptians’ fear of their history, highlighting the lack of professionalism in attacking a series based on its trailer alone
Updated 05 April 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

United Media Services has said it will suspend the TV series “El-Malek” (“The King”), which tells the story of the Egyptian pharaoh King Ahmose, after the show’s trailer was criticized by social media users for alleged historical inaccuracies.

The criticism was directed mainly at Amr Youssef, who portrays Ahmose, with claims that his beard is not historically accurate.

People also said that the costumes shown in the trailer failed to represent the era accurately.

However, other social media users said that the criticism stemmed from Egyptians’ fear of their history, highlighting the lack of professionalism in attacking a series based on its trailer alone.

Following the criticism the production company United Media Services announced it will suspend the series until a committee of history specialists and scriptwriting professors shares its views on the controversy.

While some praised the company’s move, others worried that it would affect those working on the series, especially technicians and staff who get paid daily or weekly.

Journalist and TV presenter Lamis Elhadidy said that she respected the production company’s decision and praised officials for acknowledging the comments of specialists.

“This is a decision that indicates respect for specialists’ opinions. After the unflawed mummies parade Egypt gave us, it is not possible to showcase a series that tells part of the history of Egypt containing dramatic mistakes,” Elhadidy added.

Screenwriter Rasha Ezzat told Arab News: “The series had to be suspended because history should not be wrongly told, otherwise you distort the consciousness of generations. (The suspension) had to happen in order to preserve our history, identity, civilization and our reputation in front of the world.”

Egyptian director Yusri Nasrallah said on social media: “Stopping filming and preventing a series from showing is a very dangerous and unacceptable matter. Discuss it and let people judge.”

Screenwriter Amr Samir Atef said: “The money that was spent and the wages of the employees all need to be taken into account, but I will draw attention to the seriousness of the decision to stop a series from the technical point of view, and the impact of this on the drama industry. No producer will dare work on a historical product for years.”

He said that producers will fear being criticized and having their work suspended if they end up working on a historical product.

“A flawed TV series could possibly motivate another filmmaker to produce something free of errors. I ask everyone to discuss the topic calmly and without assuming the existence of conspiracy,” Atef added.

Director Amr Salama said: “I cannot find any reasoning that justifies wasting tens of millions of Egyptian pounds and the efforts of an entire team working on this project for a year. Any artistic work has the right to be creative. If he wants to make pharaohs that have blue skin and wings and fly, he has the right to.”

The series stars Amr Youssef, Maged El-Masry, Saba Mubarak, Reem Mostafa and Mohamed Lotfi, with a screenplay by Mohammad Diab, Khaled Diab and Sherine Diab. It is directed by Hussein Al-Manbawi and produced by Synergy.

The series is based on Naguib Mahfouz’s novel “Thebes at War,” which revolves around King Ahmose and his expulsion of the Hyksos.

The decision to suspend the series follows the successful transfer of a procession of royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat in Cairo, which received worldwide praise for its costumes, music and lights.

Sources told Arab News that United Media Services officials took the decision to avoid negative comparisons between the series and the parade.

Their announcement came hours after the parade, with advising the company to seek the help from the procession’s costume designers.

One of the people working on the suspended series told Arab News that he was asked to come in for shooting on Tuesday.

The source said that the team working on the series has been seeking solutions to salvage the production, including shaving Youssef's facial hair and reshooting scenes featuring the actor.

There are hopes this will avoid the series’ postponement and make it possible to air during Ramadan, the source said.

Topics: El-Malek United Media Services King Ahmose Amr Youssef

YouTube Kids launches in MENA

YouTube Kids launches in MENA
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

YouTube Kids launches in MENA

YouTube Kids launches in MENA
  • Child-friendly version of video-sharing platform introduced to 15 countries in region
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: YouTube is launching its child-friendly app, YouTube Kids, in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The free app will be available on smartphones and tablets for children under the age of 13.

Created in 2015, the stand-alone app is now available in 86 countries including 15 in the MENA region.

“Parents are always looking for family friendly experiences to help nurture their children’s curiosity. YouTube Kids was built with families in mind,” Tarek Abdalla, Google’s regional marketing director for the MENA region, told Arab News.

“The app offers diverse content and a range of parental controls so that every family can customize their experience based on their preferences and interests,” he said.

It allows parents to create up to eight profiles for their children, which means those with more than one child can have separate profiles for each based on their age and interests.

There are controls that enable content choices, provide the ability to block specific channels or content, allow for the switching off of the app’s search option, the setting of a screen timer, and a checking system to see what kids have watched.

Videos available on YouTube Kids are determined by a mix of algorithmic filtering, user input, and reviews, the company said. Its policies regarding content on the platform are developed based on feedback from parents and experts.

The MENA edition of the app will host content from local producers in Arabic. In the UAE, for instance, YouTube Kids will feature content by Mansour and Learn with Zakariya; El-Schoola, Zakrly Araby, and Nafham, in Egypt; Anasheed El-Rawda, and Katakit TV, in Saudi Arabia; Jana’s World, Wansah TV, Karameesh, and Kiwi TV, in Jordan; Master English, in Lebanon; and Ahlan Simsim throughout the MENA region.

It will also feature content for children from TV channels including Spacetoon, MBC 3, and Majid TV.

Topics: Youtube children Internet

Virgin Mobile UAE partners with Merkle

Virgin Mobile UAE partners with Merkle
Updated 05 April 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Virgin Mobile UAE partners with Merkle

Virgin Mobile UAE partners with Merkle
  • Merkle’s remit for Virgin Mobile is to build and activate a performance strategy that helps increase brand awareness, improve consumer engagement, and build long-lasting personalized relationships with consumers in the UAE
Updated 05 April 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Digital mobile brand Virgin Mobile has appointed technology and data-driven customer experience management company Merkle to manage its performance media.

Merkle’s remit for Virgin Mobile is to build and activate a performance strategy that helps increase brand awareness, improve consumer engagement, and build long-lasting personalized relationships with consumers in the UAE.

Rob Beswick, managing director at Virgin Mobile UAE, said: “To ensure that we make a meaningful impact on our audiences, we needed a partner who clearly understood our vision for the mobile segment in the UAE coupled with an exceptional performance media track record.”

He added that Merkle was appointed based on a combination of its performance media expertise and technological skills to better understand local consumer needs and behaviors.

Vimal Badiani, head of Merkle for the MENA region, said: “As digital adoption and transformation continues to accelerate among businesses and consumers, data-driven, people-based marketing capabilities become of greater importance.

“We look forward to supporting Virgin Mobile UAE in targeting audiences more efficiently and effectively to drive incremental growth and value for their brand.”

Merkle is part of Japanese media group Dentsu, that last year announced a global group-wide restructure involving the loss of 6,000 jobs and the consolidation of its 150-plus brands into just six.

Earlier this year, Dentsu merged its Vizeum and iProspect brands under the latter forming an end-to-end global media network.

Topics: virgin

Russia extends moves to slow down Twitter’s traffic until May 15

Russia extends moves to slow down Twitter’s traffic until May 15
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

Russia extends moves to slow down Twitter’s traffic until May 15

Russia extends moves to slow down Twitter’s traffic until May 15
  • Russia said on March 10 that it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s state communications regulator said on Monday it would extend its move to slow down Twitter until May 15, but that the US social media company was deleting content banned in Russia at a faster rate than it had been.
Russia said on March 10 that it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content, threatening to block the US platform outright if it did not comply with its deletion demands.

Topics: Russia Twitter

