Egypt blames Ethiopia for failure of GERD talks in Kinshasa

Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi delivers a speech at the opening of talks on Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam, Fleuve Congo Hotel, Kinshasa, D.R.C., April 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egyptian-Sudanese proposal aimed to resume negotiations under the leadership of Felix Tshisekedi
  • Ethiopia’s rejection led to the meeting’s failure to reach a consensus on the re-launch of negotiations
Updated 20 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt announced on Tuesday that the latest round of talks with Ethiopia and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Kinshasa ended with no progress being made.

The negotiations were hosted by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on April 4-5, and no agreement has been reached on re-launching the talks.

Delegations from the three countries met hoping to break a deadlock in negotiations over a project Ethiopia says is key to its economic development and power generation.

Egypt fears the dam will imperil its supplies of Nile water, while Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and water flows through its own dams and water stations.

“Ethiopia rejected the proposal submitted by Sudan and supported by Egypt to form an international quartet led by the DRC, which heads the African Union, to mediate between the three countries,” Ahmed Hafez, spokesperson for Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

The Egyptian-Sudanese proposal aimed to resume negotiations under the leadership of Felix Tshisekedi, the DRC’s president, and with the participation of observers, in accordance with the existing negotiating mechanism, he added.

However, Ethiopia’s rejection led to the meeting’s failure to reach a consensus on the re-launch of negotiations.

Hafez’s statement said the Ethiopian rejection revealed “Ethiopia’s lack of political will to negotiate and its endeavor to procrastinate.”

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed appreciation for Tshisekedi’s efforts and reaffirmed “Egypt’s willingness to assist and support him in his endeavors to find a solution in a manner that takes into account the interests of the three countries and enhances the stability of the region.”

This came after Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia agreed to extend their talks for hours to make room for drafting a final statement after the intervention of Tshisekedi.

Shoukry said that the talks in Kinshasa were the “last chance” that must be seized “to achieve the interests of all parties involved.”

Shoukry added: “Egypt has been negotiating for over 10 years with sincere political will in order to reach an agreement that achieves Ethiopia’s development goals and preserves the rights and interests of the two downstream countries.”

Before the meeting, Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariam Al-Sadiq said Ethiopia ignored clear warnings about the second unilateral filling of the dam.

She renewed her call for a new approach and the signing of a legally-binding agreement to avoid any new conflicts over the dam.

The meeting came a few days after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned that nobody would be able to “take a drop of water” from the country, and that there would be regional instability if its water rights were violated.

The US has repeatedly affirmed its support for the three countries and pushed any efforts to resolve the dispute.

In a phone call with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the Kinshasa talks and the need to reduce tensions over the issue.

Topics: Nile Dam Ethiopia Egypt Sudan

Sudanese cabinet votes to repeal 1985 Israel boycott law - statement

Sudanese cabinet votes to repeal 1985 Israel boycott law - statement
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Sudanese cabinet votes to repeal 1985 Israel boycott law - statement

Sudanese cabinet votes to repeal 1985 Israel boycott law - statement
  • Council of Ministers approved a bill repealing the 1958 boycott of Israel law for 2021
  • Sudan agreed to normalise ties with Israel in October 2020 in a quid pro quo for Washington removing its "state sponsors of terrorism" blacklist months later
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM -Sudan’s cabinet approved a bill Tuesday abolishing a 1958 law on boycotting Israel, after Khartoum and the Jewish state struck a deal to normalize ties.
“The council of ministers approved a bill repealing the 1958 boycott of Israel law,” it said in a statement.
It also emphasised “Sudan’s firm position on the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution.”
The 1958 law was in line with the policies of Arab nations at the time toward Israel.
Penalties for those who violated its stipulations, such as trading with Israelis, included up to 10 years in jail and a hefty fine.
But the political landscape has changed as Sudan, along with Gulf countries and Morocco, have built bridges with the Jewish state in deals mediated by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.
Sudan agreed to normalize ties with Israel in October last year, in a quid pro quo for Washington removing the country from its “state sponsors of terrorism” blacklist months later.
Khartoum maintained a rigid anti-Israel stance during the three-decade Islamist rule of former president Omar Al-Bashir, who was ousted amid mass protests in April 2019.
A post-Bashir transitional government has been pushing for re-integration with the international community and to rebuild the country’s economy after decades of US sanctions and internal conflict.
The bill will be presented for final approval from the country’s ruling Sovereign Council, made up of military and civilian figures, before it is passed into law.

Restoring nuclear agreement with Iran will not happen immediately - Russian diplomat

Restoring nuclear agreement with Iran will not happen immediately - Russian diplomat
Updated 57 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Restoring nuclear agreement with Iran will not happen immediately - Russian diplomat

Restoring nuclear agreement with Iran will not happen immediately - Russian diplomat
Updated 57 min 7 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: A Russian diplomat participating in talks to save the Iran nuclear deal said Tuesday’s meeting had been “successful,” though their salvage efforts will take time.
“The Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA was successful... The restoration of JCPOA will not happen immediately. It will take some time. How long? Nobody knows,” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Vienna-based envoy to international organizations, wrote on Twitter, referring to the pact by its acronym.
Talks aimed at salvaging the deal between Iran and world powers are taking place in Austria’s capital, with the US joining indirectly for the first time since President Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House. The US withdrew from the pact in 2018.

Oman to ban entry of visitors from April 8 — state media

Oman to ban entry of visitors from April 8 — state media
Updated 06 April 2021
Reuters

Oman to ban entry of visitors from April 8 — state media

Oman to ban entry of visitors from April 8 — state media
Updated 06 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman will only allow citizens and residents to enter the Gulf Arab state from April 8 following an increase in COVID-19 cases that is pressuring the health care system, the country’s coronavirus committee said on Monday.
The committee also extended an evening ban on all commercial activities until the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which is due to start in mid-April this year, according to a statement on state media.
A curfew imposed on March 28 on movement of vehicles and people outdoors between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. would be lifted, as scheduled, on April 8 but would be reinstated during the month of Ramadan from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., the statement added. 

Topics: Oman Coronavirus COVID-19

Daesh abducts 19 in Syria, says human rights monitor

Daesh extremists attacked regime forces in the Badia desert, before kidnapping eight policemen and 11 civilians from a small village. (AFP/File Photo)
Daesh extremists attacked regime forces in the Badia desert, before kidnapping eight policemen and 11 civilians from a small village. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

Daesh abducts 19 in Syria, says human rights monitor

Daesh extremists attacked regime forces in the Badia desert, before kidnapping eight policemen and 11 civilians from a small village. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Daesh fighters have ramped up their attacks in the past months against regime forces
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Daesh on Tuesday abducted 19 people, mostly civilians, in the centre of war-torn Syria, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The extremists attacked regime forces in the Badia desert, before kidnapping eight policemen and 11 civilians from a small village.
Syria’s state news agency SANA said the extremists had taken “a number of inhabitants” from the village of Al-Saan in Hama province, after they went looking for truffles, fungi used in cooking.
Others were wounded and taken to hospital, it said.
Daesh fighters have ramped up their attacks in the past months against regime forces in the vast desert that stretches across central Syria to the eastern border with Iraq.
They have abducted civilians, shepherds and soldiers, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.
“Those abducted are usually killed, especially if they are members of the regime forces,” he said.
He added the kidnapping was the largest by the jihadists since they lost the last scrap of their cross-border proto-state in 2019.
Daesh overran large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014.
They were expelled from their last patch of territory in eastern Syria in March 2019, but have retained a presence in the vast Badia desert.
In 2018, Daesh abducted around 30 people, mostly women and children, from the Syrian province of Sweida after it went on a deadly rampage butchering 250 people. Several of those abducted were killed.

Topics: Middle East Syria Daesh

Italy PM calls for rebuilding ‘longstanding friendship’ with Libya

Italy PM calls for rebuilding ‘longstanding friendship’ with Libya
Updated 06 April 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy PM calls for rebuilding ‘longstanding friendship’ with Libya

Italy PM calls for rebuilding ‘longstanding friendship’ with Libya
  • Mario Draghi met his Libyan counterpart in Tripoli on Tuesday, his first foreign trip as head of government
  • ‘Good vibe’ at meeting ‘bodes well for future relationship,’ diplomatic source tells Arab News
Updated 06 April 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy’s prime minister has said it is time for his country and Libya to rebuild their “longstanding friendship,” but a condition for cooperation is that the ceasefire in the North African state continues.

Mario Draghi visited Tripoli on Tuesday on his first international trip as head of Italy’s government. He had a long meeting with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister of Libya’s transitional government that is tasked with leading the country to general elections due at the end of 2021.

“It’s a unique moment for Libya,” Draghi said at a press conference with Dbeibah attended by Arab News. “There’s a government of national unity legitimized by Parliament that’s proceeding on the path of national reconciliation. It’s a unique moment to reconstruct what was a longstanding friendship.”

Draghi described his meeting with Dbeibah as “extraordinarily satisfying,” adding: “We spoke about cooperation in the infrastructure, energy, health and cultural fields.”

Draghi recalled that “the Italian Embassy in Libya never closed even during the most difficult times for this country,” saying this is “clear evidence of the outstanding importance we always gave to the relationship between our nations.”

He promised that Italy will increase bursaries for Libyan students and the activities of the Italian Institute of Culture in Tripoli.

“There’s a desire to make this partnership the driving force for the future, with full respect for Libyan sovereignty,” Draghi said.

“There’s a desire to see trade and cultural exchanges return to the levels of five-six years ago, and far above.”

Dbeibah said he expects “an increase in collaboration between Italy and Libya in the energy and electricity production fields.”

He recalled the contracts already signed between Libya and Italian oil and gas company ENI, and expressed hope that “we can move forward in the realization of true development.” Dbeibah said an agreement on health cooperation with Italy is in the pipeline.

Draghi said: “We have many projects to work on together, and there’s a desire to start over. Basically, there’s a desire to do things and to get them done quickly.”

A diplomatic advisor to Draghi told Arab News that he is the second Italian prime minister to choose Libya as the first foreign visit, “even before Germany or the US,” and that between the two leaders “we perceived a good vibe that bodes well for the future relationship.”

The advisor said a large part of the meeting was dedicated to “a deep exchange of views on the migrant issue.”

Most of the migrants trying to reach Europe reportedly begin their journey via the Mediterranean from Libya.

Italy has in the past provided substantial aid and boats for Libya’s coast guard to patrol the national coastline and prevent migrants from departing.

“Both our countries face immigration as a common challenge,” Dbeibah said. “The issue doesn’t concern only Libya and Italy, as they’re both countries of passage. Immigration is indeed a European and international issue, and needs to be handled globally.”

Topics: Italy Libya Mario Draghi Abdul Hamid Dbeibah

