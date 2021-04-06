You are here

  • Home
  • Mideast designers take part in Hala China’s virtual fashion show in the UAE

Mideast designers take part in Hala China’s virtual fashion show in the UAE

Iraqi Dubai-based designer Zeena Zaki is headlining the event. Instagram/@zeenazaki
Iraqi Dubai-based designer Zeena Zaki is headlining the event. Instagram/@zeenazaki
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbftc

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Mideast designers take part in Hala China’s virtual fashion show in the UAE

Iraqi Dubai-based designer Zeena Zaki is headlining the event. Instagram/@zeenazaki
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: There is another virtual fashion week in the UAE to look forward to. Following the success of the sixth edition of Arab Fashion Week, “Hala China” has just launched a nine-day event that celebrates Emirati fashion from across the UAE. Titled “Emirati Fashion Days,” the event is a virtual show running until April 11, with the support of the UAE Embassy in China, the Chinese Textile Information Center, and the Chinese Fashion Association.

The nine-day event will display the creations of more than 17 local brands and fashion designers in the UAE, including Zeena Zaki, Houida Biridi, Siham al Hajji, Diana Mardeni, Ali Assad and more, who all hand-picked the locations from which their collections will be livestreamed.

It will be broadcast via the official “Hala in China” TikTok account, in addition to Quayshu, the Chinese application for short videos.

“Hala China” is a joint initiative between Meraas and Dubai Holding in an effort to attract visitors from China to the UAE

The event aims to deepen the ties between UAE-based designers and the Chinese fashion sector, in addition to highlighting the talents of local fashion designers and high-end fashion houses.

Dr. Ali Obaid Al-Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, said in a released statement: “Emirati Fashion Days provides a perfect opportunity for people to see the best in Emirati traditional fashion and modern designs, expertise, resources and creativity.”

He added: “The UAE is a great believer and stakeholder in open globalized trade through the Belt and Road Initiative. I believe Emirati Fashion Days 2021 will create exposure for style across both markets and further growth of both Chinese and Emirati fashion industries.”

Topics: Hala China

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri joins Chanel for empowering conversation

The French-Algerian actress joined the latest installment of Chanel's Literary Rendezvous at rue Cambon. Instagram
The French-Algerian actress joined the latest installment of Chanel's Literary Rendezvous at rue Cambon. Instagram
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri joins Chanel for empowering conversation

The French-Algerian actress joined the latest installment of Chanel's Literary Rendezvous at rue Cambon. Instagram
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: For the second edition of Chanel’s Literary Rendezvous at rue Cambon, a meeting point for creative talents to discuss seminal literary works, the fashion house invited the writer Camille Laurens for a conversation with Chanel house ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi and Algerian-French actress Lyna Khoudri.

Moderated by literary historian Fanny Arama this week, the empowering conversation began with the “Papicha” actress who read an excerpt from Laurens’ latest novel “Fille.” The book follows the life of one girl from her birth in 1959 to the present day, exploring how women’s roles in society have evolved along the way.

The four women then engaged in a lively, engrossing four-way conversation about female identity, the reality of motherhood, stereotypes about aging and the #MeToo movement. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

For the intimate occasion, Khoudri wore a pair of white tailored trousers and a graphic blouse paired with black slingbacks and a Chanel logo necklace.

The Algerian-born “French Dispatch” actress is a Chanel house favorite.

The award-winning actress – who won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice International Film Festival and received a César Award nomination for the Most Promising Actress – is a front row fixture at the Parisian maison’s fashion shows and can almost always be seen championing Chanel creations at important red carpet events.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by lynakhoudri (@lynakhoudri)

Chanel’s Literary Rendezvous at rue Cambon is a series of bimonthly events showcasing famous or forgotten women authors who address female emancipation and empowerment.

The first literary gathering, broadcast on Chanel’s online channels during couture week last January, focused on Russian-born psychoanalyst and writer Lou Andreas-Salomé. That session also featured Arama as moderator, as well as French writer and psychoanalyst Sarah Chiche.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

Meanwhile, Casiraghi made her official debut as the French house’s newest ambassador and spokesperson in January when she featured in Chanel’s Spring fashion campaign, shot by photography duo Inez and Vinoodh in her hometown of Monaco. The daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and Stefano Casiraghi, Charlotte is 11th in line to the throne of Monaco.

The session starring Khoudri is now being broadcast on Chanel’s official website and on its social media pages.

Topics: Lyna Khoudri Chanel

Hollywood star Salma Hayek joins ‘House of Gucci’ film

Hollywood star Salma Hayek joins ‘House of Gucci’ film
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Hollywood star Salma Hayek joins ‘House of Gucci’ film

Hollywood star Salma Hayek joins ‘House of Gucci’ film
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress Salma Hayek, who is of Mexican-Lebanese decent, has joined the cast of renowned filmmaker Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” Deadline reported this week. 

The Oscar nominee will join a star-studded cast that includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto and Jack Huston. 

The highly anticipated movie, produced by Ridley and Giannina Scott, tells the story of how the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, Patrizia Reggiani, plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

Gaga will play the role of Reggiani, Driver will play Maurizio and Hayek will play Pina Auriemma, who was Reggiani’s friend and a clairvoyant. 

Hayek will play Pina Auriemma, who was Reggiani’s friend and a clairvoyant. 

The film is set for release in November 2021.

Topics: House of Gucci Salma Hayek

Harvey Weinstein appeals sex crimes conviction

Harvey Weinstein appeals sex crimes conviction
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

Harvey Weinstein appeals sex crimes conviction

Harvey Weinstein appeals sex crimes conviction
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: Jailed filmmaker Harvey Weinstein filed a long-expected appeal on his rape and sexual assault convictions Monday, kick-starting an attempt to have his 23-year prison sentence quashed.

Lawyers for Weinstein, found guilty last year in a landmark verdict for the #MeToo movement, said in a New York court filing that the “Pulp Fiction” producer was denied a fair trial.

They argue that several women who had accused Weinstein of sexual assault, but whose allegations were not included in the charges, should not have been allowed to testify as so-called prior bad acts witnesses.

“The American criminal justice system was designed to convict defendants based on their conduct – not their general character,” the attorneys wrote.

Weinstein’s lawyers also argue that the impartiality of the jury was compromised by a juror who had written a book about older men preying on younger women.

The film producer’s defense team had tried unsuccessfully to have her dismissed ahead of the trial.

Topics: Harvey Weinstein

Frances McDormand is the epitome of dignity in visually stunning, Oscar-tipped ‘Nomadland’

: Oscar-nominated actress Frances McDormand plays a disenfranchised widow in the film. Supplied
: Oscar-nominated actress Frances McDormand plays a disenfranchised widow in the film. Supplied
Updated 06 April 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Frances McDormand is the epitome of dignity in visually stunning, Oscar-tipped ‘Nomadland’

: Oscar-nominated actress Frances McDormand plays a disenfranchised widow in the film. Supplied
Updated 06 April 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Oscar-nominated actress Frances McDormand plays a disenfranchised widow in “Nomadland,” where she takes to the road in a van after she loses her job in a mine, which shuts down in 2011. The Nevada town that depended on it crumbles, its zip code is binned. 

“Nomadland” has clinched several Academy Award nominations, including those for Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director for Chloe Zhao. The first Chinese woman auteur with this recognition, Zhao had in her earlier two films — “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” and “The Rider” — created a romance with the American West, training her script and camera toward the magical landscape with its huge, thinly populated open places.

“Nomadland” has clinched several Academy Award nominations. Supplied

Zhao usually works with amateur actors, but in “Nomadland,” she makes a departure, and her choice of McDormand could not have been more brilliant. My first recollection of this wonderful actress is in “Fargo,” in which she is a police detective, whose heavily pregnant condition does not deter her from pursuing a man guilty of botching up the kidnapping of his own wife. 

Another work of McDormand — “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” — also revealed her riveting style. The rape and horrific murder of her teenage daughter leaves her shattered, but she is not one to be cowed down and with the local cops twiddling their thumbs, she takes it upon herself to find the culprit. 

It is the same kind of steely nerve she displays in “Nomadland,” where she is widowed in her early 60s. When her house provided by the mining company is taken away and the increasingly ghostly town begins to shed residents, Fern (McDormand) moves into her van. The sorrow of the loss of a lifelong partner and her vanishing home and town are poignantly portrayed by her, capturing the raw emotion of the painful transition.

The movie is based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 non-fiction book “Nomadland: Surviving in the Twenty-First Century.” Supplied

She drives around the country taking up menial jobs, despite having the qualifications to work in teaching or administration positions. But with the disastrous economic scenario, nobody wants to hire someone her age. When close friends offer her a home, she refuses: “I’m not homeless, I’m just houseless. Not the same thing, right? Don’t worry about me.”

The movie, which premiered at Venice last year, is based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 non-fiction book “Nomadland: Surviving in the Twenty-First Century.” The film closely follows the text, examining the hardship faced by some elderly Americans who are forced to live in vans and pick up odd jobs. The pathetic manner in which they are treated is heart-wrenching. Zhao captures the cruelty of this aspect of the US with admirable imagination, alternating between forceful and subtle depictions. Fern’s dignity and self-respect are remarkably handled, and the director uses many real-life drifters who play themselves. 

Working with her regular cinematographer, Joshua James Richards, Zhao scripts a story that mingles the elements of a feature with a documentary film. Picture postcards sceneries that include skies ready to welcome a sunset add to the visual richness of “Nomadland.” A work par excellence.

US singer The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts

US singer The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

US singer The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts

US singer The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Canadian singer The Weeknd pledged to donate $1 million toward Ethiopian relief efforts, he announced in an Instagram post this week.

Reports claim that thousands of Ethiopians have been killed, abused, raped or left homeless during the course of Ethiopia’s five-month-old conflict between the ethnic Tigrayan population and the country’s government. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

 

The “Blinding Lights” star shared pictures of Ethiopians with his 30 million followers accompanied by text that read: “My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction.”

“I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well,” he wrote.

Topics: The Weeknd Ethiopia

Latest updates

Mideast designers take part in Hala China’s virtual fashion show in the UAE
Iraqi Dubai-based designer Zeena Zaki is headlining the event. Instagram/@zeenazaki
US, Iran expected to begin indirect nuclear talks in Vienna
US, Iran expected to begin indirect nuclear talks in Vienna
Suspect arrested for theft of Van Gogh, Hals paintings: Dutch police
Suspect arrested for theft of Van Gogh, Hals paintings: Dutch police
China’s largest online retailer expands in Mideast
China’s largest online retailer expands in Mideast
Suez Canal traffic briefly stopped after oil tanker lost power
Suez Canal traffic briefly stopped after oil tanker lost power

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.