Mideast designers take part in Hala China’s virtual fashion show in the UAE

DUBAI: There is another virtual fashion week in the UAE to look forward to. Following the success of the sixth edition of Arab Fashion Week, “Hala China” has just launched a nine-day event that celebrates Emirati fashion from across the UAE. Titled “Emirati Fashion Days,” the event is a virtual show running until April 11, with the support of the UAE Embassy in China, the Chinese Textile Information Center, and the Chinese Fashion Association.

The nine-day event will display the creations of more than 17 local brands and fashion designers in the UAE, including Zeena Zaki, Houida Biridi, Siham al Hajji, Diana Mardeni, Ali Assad and more, who all hand-picked the locations from which their collections will be livestreamed.

It will be broadcast via the official “Hala in China” TikTok account, in addition to Quayshu, the Chinese application for short videos.

“Hala China” is a joint initiative between Meraas and Dubai Holding in an effort to attract visitors from China to the UAE

The event aims to deepen the ties between UAE-based designers and the Chinese fashion sector, in addition to highlighting the talents of local fashion designers and high-end fashion houses.

Dr. Ali Obaid Al-Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, said in a released statement: “Emirati Fashion Days provides a perfect opportunity for people to see the best in Emirati traditional fashion and modern designs, expertise, resources and creativity.”

He added: “The UAE is a great believer and stakeholder in open globalized trade through the Belt and Road Initiative. I believe Emirati Fashion Days 2021 will create exposure for style across both markets and further growth of both Chinese and Emirati fashion industries.”