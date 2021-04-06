You are here

Saudi National Renewable Energy Program targets $15.9 billion project pipeline

Saudi National Renewable Energy Program targets $15.9 billion project pipeline
Solar power is becoming an increasingly popular electricity source in the Kingdom. (Reuters)
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi National Renewable Energy Program targets $15.9 billion project pipeline

Saudi National Renewable Energy Program targets $15.9 billion project pipeline
  • Half of families in the Kingdom wanted to use solar power
  • Renewables market growing rapidly in Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Renewable Energy Program is targeting SR60 billion ($15.9 billion) worth of project investments, according to a report issued by Riyadh Chamber, SPA reported.
The report said that at least half of families in the Kingdom wanted to use solar power in their homes.
The Kingdom wants to increase the generation capacity of renewable energy sources to about 58.7 gigawatts by 2030, of which 40 gigawatts (GW) would be from solar and 16GW from wind energy and the balance coming from other renewable energy sources, the report said.
The renewable energy market in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries has already reached 17 gigawatts and stands at 70 gigawatts in the wider MENA region, the newspaper reported.
Saudi Arabia ranks 6th globally in solar potential and 13th globally for wind power, Al Eqtisadiah said.

Islamic Development Bank pledges $200m for education campaign

Minister Serigne Mbaye Thiam. (Supplied)
Minister Serigne Mbaye Thiam. (Supplied)
Updated 16 min 9 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Islamic Development Bank pledges $200m for education campaign

Minister Serigne Mbaye Thiam. (Supplied)
  • The announcement was made at the Middle East launch of GPE’s Case for Investment, which calls on global leaders to pledge at least $5 billion toward education
Updated 16 min 9 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has pledged $200 million to the 2021-2025 Raise Your Hand financing campaign of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), it was announced on Tuesday.

GPE is a partnership and funding platform that aims to strengthen education systems in lower-income countries and increase the number of children in school and learning.

The announcement was made at the Middle East launch of GPE’s Case for Investment, which calls on global leaders to pledge at least $5 billion toward education in 90 lower-income countries and territories.

“Our objective is to raise $400 million in the Arab countries,” Serigne Mbaye Thiam, GPE board vice chair and Senegal’s minister of water and sanitation, told Arab News on the first day of his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

“GPE welcomes this generous pledge from leading regional organizations. We believe this is going to encourage other funds to contribute.”

IsDB has pledged $200 million in concessional loans to boost lower-income countries’ access to finance for education, representing half the total sought from the Arab Coordination Group of Arab financial development institutions.

Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, pledged to contribute $2.5 million.

“With contributions from donors like the IsDB and Dubai Cares, GPE’s financing campaign is an opportunity for Arab leaders to step up and transform the education system for the world’s most vulnerable children with a chance to learn and access education,” Thiam said.

“We know that the Middle Eastern countries have a deeply rooted tradition of generosity and dedication to quality education,” he added.

“Gulf countries have played a vital role in supporting education systems in lower-income countries. Education is the key to creating a more peaceful, equitable and prosperous world.”

The Raise Your Hand campaign will culminate on July 28-29 in London at a landmark summit to finance GPE.

The summit will be co-hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Thiam said.

Topics: business economy Islamic Development Bank Education

SABIC studies plastic waste-to-oil plant in Kingdom

SABIC studies plastic waste-to-oil plant in Kingdom
Updated 06 April 2021

SABIC studies plastic waste-to-oil plant in Kingdom

SABIC studies plastic waste-to-oil plant in Kingdom
  • Pyrolysis oil can be used for several purposes
  • Part of 'circular economy' drive in Kingdom
Updated 06 April 2021

DUBAI: SABIC is looking at converting plastic waste into a form of oil as part of its circular economy push.
The Riyadh-headquartered company also plans to establish its first chemical recycling project after signing an initial agreement with Saudi Investment Recycling Company, a unit of the Public Investment Fund.
Pyrolysis oil can be used for several purposes including producing heat, cooling and general electricity.
“This strategic collaboration will help us in our efforts to contribute to fulfilling the Kingdom’s waste management objectives aligned with Saudi Vision 2030,” said Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC vice chairman and CEO. “This also reinforces the Saudi G20 Presidency’s commitment to Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) ensuring a sustainable future focusing on environment, energy and climate,” he added.
SIRC aims to use mixed plastic waste to be used as feedstock to be converted into pyrolysis oil.
The company will source, collect, sort and supply the feedstock for the chemical recycling facility from municipal solid waste.

Asian business leaders discuss globalization and overcoming crisis

Asian business leaders discuss globalization and overcoming crisis
Updated 06 April 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy

Asian business leaders discuss globalization and overcoming crisis

Asian business leaders discuss globalization and overcoming crisis
  • India’s Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor: We ensured that even when there was a lockdown in India food supplies kept coming from India to the UAE
  • Pavan Kapoor: We were able to send about 200,000 doses of the made in India AstraZeneca vaccine (to the UAE)
Updated 06 April 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: The Asian Business Leaders Forum Talks Virtual Conclave met on Tuesday, with speakers discussing globalization, the COVID-19 pandemic and overcoming times of crisis.

One of the speakers was India’s ambassador to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor, who believed that leaders should be adaptive during challenging times. He said it was important for them to be open to collaboration and working with others, especially in the face of the current pandemic because it had negatively affected everyone.

“I think certainly leaders need to be much more agile, they need to be flexible, they need to adapt to situations which they may have foreseen or not foreseen,” he told delegates.

He said that effective leadership must include the understanding that mistakes “can be made” in order to maintain rapport and trust with the public, and he touched on the UAE’s work with India in several sectors such as the repatriation of Indian citizens and economic cooperation.

The Gulf country imports sizable amounts of food from India but, despite national lockdowns on travel, exports were not affected.

“We ensured that even when there was a lockdown in India food supplies kept coming from India to the UAE,” Kapoor said.

The two countries were working on a food corridor and had also cooperated on coronavirus vaccines, the ambassador added.

“We were able to send about 200,000 doses of the made in India AstraZeneca vaccine.”

The president and CEO of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Yu Tao, said the pandemic may actually speed up advancement in the construction industry, which had traditionally been more conservative.

He said there were three technologies that would help the industry – automation, digitization and offset fabrication - and that the sector’s recovery would be beneficial to the overall economy, especially after the effects of COVID-19.

The pandemic and international suspension of travel have affected the global economy and globalization, causing several countries to reconsider their reliance on imports and exports.

But co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, said that globalization was suffering even before the spread of COVID-19.

“Globalization faced challenges before the coronavirus pandemic. I would say imbalances in the world are one of the obstacles.”

He explained that imbalances in terms of exports and imports may affect the policies that countries decided to adopt, and that the issue had started since the 2008 global financial crisis.

“When you are a trade-dependent nation you have to look at what to do, how should they act if other countries become more protectionist. The balancing act in the global economy of export and import could look like protectionism in the beginning. You have to look at it country by country on how to resolve the economic issues caused by the pandemic.”

Not all sectors of the economy were equally affected by the pandemic though, with some having to speed up their operations in order to meet the increase in demand. One example, the event heard, was the medical sector.

Co-chairperson of the UAE’s Zulekha Healthcare Group, Zanubia Shams, talked about how the pandemic had affected the business.

“A lot of our operations have changed a little bit. We had a lot of worry when COVID-19 just hit,” she said. But digitization and the agile diffusion of information had helped the company to stay afloat, especially the speed of the UAE’s Ministry of Health distribution of research and findings to healthcare facilities.

Topics: India United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pavan Kapoor

Lebanon’s central bank agrees to give A&M info for audit — finance ministry

Lebanon’s central bank agrees to give A&M info for audit — finance ministry
Updated 06 April 2021
Reuters

Lebanon’s central bank agrees to give A&M info for audit — finance ministry

Lebanon’s central bank agrees to give A&M info for audit — finance ministry
  • Central bank confirmed its commitment to an audit during the meeting
  • Attendees would stay in contact in order to re-activate the forensic audit
Updated 06 April 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s finance ministry said the central bank agreed on Tuesday to provide by the end of the month the documents required by Alvarez & Marsal for a stalled forensic audit.
The audit, which hit a roadblock last year, is a key condition for foreign aid that Lebanon badly needs as it grapples with a financial collapse rooted in decades of waste and graft. The currency has crashed and banks are paralyzed.
When restructuring consultancy A&M withdrew from the audit last November, it said it had not received the information it needed from Lebanon’s central bank.
Parliament agreed in December to lift banking secrecy for one year, amid much back-and-forth between Lebanese officials including the ministry and the central bank over whether certain information could be disclosed.
After a meeting with the central bank and A&M on Tuesday, the finance ministry said the bank confirmed its commitment to an audit and to deadlines to provide the necessary documents. It said attendees would stay in contact “in order to re-activate the forensic audit and evaluate the current development.”
There was no immediate comment from the central bank or A&M. 

Topics: Lebanon Central Bank Alvarez & Marsal Audit

UAE’s flydubai to have all 14 737 MAX jets in service by June

UAE’s flydubai to have all 14 737 MAX jets in service by June
Updated 06 April 2021
Reuters

UAE’s flydubai to have all 14 737 MAX jets in service by June

UAE’s flydubai to have all 14 737 MAX jets in service by June
  • 14 planes back in service by first week in June
  • Regulators worldwide grounded the 737 in March 2019
Updated 06 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates’ flydubai expects to have all of its 14 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft back in service by the first week of June, the airline’s head of maintenance said on Tuesday.
Resuming 737 MAX flights this Thursday with a service to Sialkot in Pakistan, the airline has cleared five of those jets to return to service after a two-year grounding.
“You can rest assured we have every confidence in this aircraft,” Head of Maintenance Andrew Glover told an online press briefing.
Regulators worldwide grounded the 737 in March 2019 after two fatal crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people onboard.
The UAE aviation regulator lifted the ban in February after the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) set out the return to service requirements.
Flydubai said 12 countries on its network had not approved the jet, including Russia and India, and that it would only operate flights to and over countries that had lifted the ban.
Initially, the aircraft would be used to fly to destinations close to its hub, like Pakistan, it said.
Flydubai Senior Vice President, Flight Operations Captain Patrick Gonzenbach said 233 pilots had completed the additional training and were ready to resume 737 MAX flights.
Its remaining 522 pilots are expected to receive the additional training by the end of the year, he said.
Flydubai, which has been flying older variants of the 737 planes since starting operations in 2009, has ordered a total of 251 737 MAX jets, including the 14 already delivered.
The airline, which last year reached an interim confidential compensation agreement with Boeing over the grounding, declined on Tuesday on comment on future 737 MAX deliveries.
Head of maintenance Glover said older model 737 NGs would remain part of the fleet for the next 8-10 years but would eventually be replaced by MAX jets.

