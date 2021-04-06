Abdullatif Mohammed Al-Ali Al-Abdullatif is a distinguished Saudi businessman, member of the board of directors and CEO of Al-Ghazali Trading Company, and chairman of the board of directors of Sinan International Trading Corporation.
Al-Abdullatif entered the world of business at a very young age as a regular employee in his father’s establishment. When he completed his primary education in Riyadh, his father decided to send him to his elder brother, who was looking after the family business in Jeddah.
He worked and studied simultaneously, and by the time he graduated from high school, he had become well-versed in the intricacies of his family businesses across the Kingdom.
Al-Abdullatif’s long career is replete with accomplishments. He is keen on supporting budding entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium businesses from the Al-Zulfi governorate and is actively involved in social work, supporting educational and sports initiatives.
According to Al-Abdullatif, it may be easy to succeed, but the real challenge lies in maintaining that success without compromising one’s integrity and principles.
Who’s Who: Abdullatif Mohammed Al-Ali Al-Abdullatif, Saudi businessman
https://arab.news/z8a57
Who’s Who: Abdullatif Mohammed Al-Ali Al-Abdullatif, Saudi businessman
Abdullatif Mohammed Al-Ali Al-Abdullatif is a distinguished Saudi businessman, member of the board of directors and CEO of Al-Ghazali Trading Company, and chairman of the board of directors of Sinan International Trading Corporation.