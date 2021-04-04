Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, acting secretary-general of the King Salman International Complex for the Arabic Language

Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi has been acting secretary-general of the King Salman International Complex for the Arabic Language since February.
The complex is part of the Kingdom’s wide-ranging program to promote the Arabic language. It promotes activities including publications, research, AI applications, events and conferences, and the establishment of Arabic teaching centers.
It also supports the use of modern linguistic applications and promotes the Kingdom’s interest in serving the language of the Holy Qur’an.
Al-Washmi holds a master’s degree in literary criticism and a Ph.D. in rhetoric and literary criticism from the faculty of Arabic language at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.
He is an author and an award-winning poet. Some of his poems have been translated into different languages. He won first place in the Prince Faisal Award for Arabic Poetry in 2001 and has published several academic papers, books and books of verses.
He has been a professor of Arabic at the Riyadh-based College of Arabic Language since 2020. Al-Washmi also served as secretary-general of the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for the Arabic Language (KAICA) for seven years beginning in 2012. He was also a member of the consultative committee of KAICA.
Al-Washmi has represented Saudi Arabia in several conferences and forums. He was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from an Indonesian state university for his efforts in teaching and language planning. He has also received dozens of appreciation letters for his services to the Arabic language and its literature.
Updated 05 April 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Two new Saudi initiatives are generating buzz and enthusiasm for environmental protection and climate-change mitigation far beyond the Kingdom’s borders. Unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 27, the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives call for regional cooperation to tackle the environmental challenges facing the Kingdom and the region as a whole.
From conflict to hunger and climate change, Saudi Arabia has traditionally been a leading force in shaping the GCC region’s policies and coordinating responses to crises. The “green” initiatives, which are part of the Vision 2030 reform strategy, will place Saudi Arabia at the center of regional efforts to meet international targets on climate change mitigation, as well as help it achieve its own goals.
Indeed, the Saudi plan is already a major talking point in the run-up to the US-hosted Leaders’ Climate Summit on Earth Day (April 22), which is also the fifth anniversary of the day the Paris Agreement was opened for signature.
“The initiatives are a forward-looking and commendable move by the Saudi leadership to seriously curtail greenhouse gas emissions and combat the negative effects of deforestation in the region,” Koichiro Tanaka, professor at Keio University and former managing director of the Institute of Energy Economics in Japan, told Arab News.
“The Saudi Vision 2030, with its ambitious goals, has already demonstrated the Kingdom’s determination to significantly reduce CO2 emissions through the concept of the circular carbon economy.”
The Saudi Green Initiative entails the planting of 10 billion trees in the Kingdom, restoring 40 million hectares of degraded land, generating 50 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030 and eliminating more than 130 million tons of carbon emissions. Under the Middle East Green Initiative, 40 billion trees will be planted in the region, 200 million hectares of degraded land will be restored and carbon emissions will be reduced by 60 percent.
The targets are ambitious to be sure. But as Yousef Al-Balawi, an environmental risk assessment specialist at the National Center for Environmental Compliance in Saudi Arabia, explains, the tree-planting process will be examined by specialists and experts, with a focus on indigenous trees that can survive on minimal amounts of water. Most of the Kingdom’s 2,000-plus species of plants are well adapted to the region’s hot, arid environment.
“Plants greatly help in reducing the concentration of carbon dioxide responsible for global warming, and the associated negative effects on the environment, such as desertification and land degradation,” he told Arab News.
“Moreover, different plants remove different harmful gases. Thus, a ‘green belt’ can contribute to purifying the atmosphere of cities in addition to absorbing and reducing traffic noise, among other things.”
With vegetation cover being a pillar of three important systems that support the global economy (farms, forests and pastures), Al-Balawi says that the planting of 10 billion trees under the Saudi Green plan will be equivalent to rehabilitating about 40 million hectares of degraded land, which in turn will give rise to a 12-fold expansion in the Kingdom’s existing tree cover.
“The initiatives will actively contribute to preserving the planet and protecting the environment to improve quality of life, which confirms the Kingdom’s pioneering role on common international issues,” he told Arab News.
“Adopting and launching the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives will enhance the role of vegetation in purifying the air through the process of photosynthesis, the absorption of carbon dioxide and the production of oxygen. Preserving the environment is the responsibility of everyone — government as well as people.”
Sounding an equally positive note, Mohammed Al-Ghazal, co-founder and CEO of Noor Energy, said the Saudi Crown Prince’s initiatives could facilitate a quantum leap in quality of life and environment in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and beyond. This is especially critical as climate change and public health are global challenges today.
“Not many plants in Saudi Arabia are native to the region. The country is also a powerhouse of fossil fuels, which continue to run the world. Yet Saudi Arabia has boldly taken the world to higher levels of re-foresting sandy deserts and greening energy supplies,” he told Arab News.
“This is an extension of Saudi Arabia’s leadership role of the G20, to make the world a better place for all.”
While the GCC region has long been a leading global supplier of fossil fuels, renewables are complementing its own energy mix, offering eco-friendly alternatives such as clean hydrogen fuel to decarbonize and reduce gas emissions.
“It is rewarding to see different countries of the region working together toward a common goal under the umbrella of the Kingdom,” Al-Ghazal said. “This will spur similar initiatives the world over, with Saudi Arabia as the nucleus of an ambition green revolution.”
With around 70 to 90 percent of the Arabian Peninsula facing the threat of desertification, owing to past and ongoing human activities, a massive afforestation and land restoration initiative holds hope for millions of hectares of degraded land.
“The benefits of such a project go far beyond the carbon sequestration, as it will contribute to rebuilding degraded soils, enhancing the water cycle, restoring biodiversity, growing income and livelihood opportunities, as well as increasing the region’s resilience to climate change,” Sera Tutundjian, director of programs at the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture in Dubai, told Arab News.
“In the long term, it can even alter local weather patterns. Unfortunately, many still view the environment as a resource to exploit for economic and social gain, with very little thought for the ecological implications. Therefore, initiatives and campaigns that aim to protect the environment can play a huge role in changing this mindset.”
For Tatiana Antonelli Abella, founder and managing director of UAE-based green social enterprise Goumbook, Saudi Arabia’s transformation from one of the world’s top oil producers to a leader in forging a greener world is extremely encouraging.
“The Crown Prince recognizes the Kingdom’s responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis, and seems to be ready to act while preserving the economy and protecting the environment,” she told Arab News.
“The Saudi Green Initiative is a clear move to diversify the economy away from its oil dependence. Even today, less than 1 percent of the Kingdom’s energy comes from renewables.”
As daunting as it may be, the Saudi Green goal of 50 percent electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030 dovetails nicely with that of at least one neighbor: The UAE hopes to achieve the same target by 2050, although Abu Dhabi has set for itself a more ambitious deadline: 2030.
“Such is the scale and range of global environmental challenges that no single country can tackle them alone,” Abella said. “They require a joint, cross-border approach, hopefully aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.”
Antoine Vagneur-Jones, associate at BloombergNEF, said that the Saudi initiatives make sense when one considers the fact that carbon dioxide emissions were soaring across the region before the pandemic hit. He noted that progress in decoupling Saudi Arabia’s economy from fossil fuels has been made over a short time, although oil still accounted for two-thirds of fiscal revenues in 2019.
“Decarbonizing the economy can yield a myriad of opportunities, from job creation linked to new technologies, to producing hydrogen from clean power,” Vagneur-Jones told Arab News. “The Kingdom has aligned the initiative with existing objectives. In order to drive the transition, the headlines must translate into a robust policy and concrete measures.”
The Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives aim to reduce carbon emissions in the region by 60 percent and plant 50 billion trees in the world’s biggest afforestation project. (Photo/Twitter)
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are set to sign an agreement in mid-April to collaborate in environmental initiatives, a senior Pakistani government official has confirmed.
The collaboration comes after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last week welcomed the recent Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives introduced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and Khan’s special aide on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam, met on Saturday to discuss the possible relationship.
“During our conversation, the Saudi envoy said the Kingdom was open to collaboration with Pakistan and wanted to declare their environmental projects as sister initiatives,” Aslam told Arab News.
“I recommended signing a formal MoU to carry forward such cooperation and the Saudi envoy maintained that we should do it as early as possible. We have already started preparing the draft which will be signed within 10 days,” he added.
Last week, Pakistan welcomed the Saudi crown prince’s green campaigns as a major step in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. The Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives aim to reduce carbon emissions in the region by 60 percent and plant 50 billion trees in the world’s biggest afforestation project.
“Am delighted to learn of ‘Green Saudi Arabia’ & ‘Green Middle East’ initiatives by my brother, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman!” Khan wrote on Twitter last week, adding: “Have offered our support on these as there are many complementarities with our ‘Clean & Green Pakistan’ & ‘10 Billion-Tree Tsunami’.”
Khan was referring to his government’s ambitious five-year tree planting program launched in 2018, with the aim of countering rising temperatures, flooding, droughts, and other extreme weather issues in the country that scientists have linked to climate change.
In a letter to the crown prince, Khan said that while Pakistan and Saudi Arabia already maintained close cooperation on climate change issues at multilateral forums, “a meaningful and structured bilateral engagement can help advance our shared vision and create mutually beneficial opportunities for partnership.”
Registration opens for Hammayah program in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
Hammayah aims to encourage community partnership, enhance awareness of the exceptional cultural, historical and natural heritage in the AlUla and Khaybar governorates
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
SPA
ALULA: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) announced on Sunday that registration has opened for the second phase of the Hammayah program.
The training program includes a series of workshops and field trips for participants from the AlUla and Khaybar governorates.
Hammayah aims to encourage community partnership, enhance awareness of the exceptional cultural, historical and natural heritage in the AlUla and Khaybar governorates, and help the youth become ambassadors to play a pivotal role in preserving heritage for future generations.
The program also aims to empower the trainees to become custodians of AlUla’s distinctive character.
Those interested in taking part can apply through the program’s portal at hammayah.rcu.gov.sa/account/register before April 14. Applicants must be aged between 18 and 35 years old, have Saudi citizenship and reside in AlUla or Khaybar. Participants should also not be employed, or registered with social security or the civil service.
Student program reaches thousands of new gifted children across Saudi Arabia
More than 430,000 students have taken the Mawhiba test over the past 11 years
Updated 05 April 2021
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) on Sunday announced that more than 11,000 students have been discovered from its National Program for Gifted Students.
More than 24,000 students from across Saudi Arabia registered in the program in its 11th year.
They sat for Multiple Cognitive Aptitude Test, which is organized annually by Mawhiba, with the Ministry of Education and the National Center for Assessment.
The 11,000 gifted students will be awarded with access to Mawhiba’s specialized services.
The test assesses scientific and mechanical reasoning, mathematical and spatial reasoning, linguistic reasoning and reading comprehension, as well as mental flexibility.
The test is available in Arabic and English through more than 100 centers for students starting in the third grade.
More than 430,000 students have taken the test over the past 11 years and more than 144,000 gifted students have benefited from the different services and programs Mawhiba provides.
Students took the test remotely this year, giving an opportunity to those who live far away from test centers.
Some 55 percent of the testing students were females. Twenty-eight percent were first-level students (grades three, four and five), 34 percent were second-level students (grades six, seven and eight), and 38 percent were third-level students (grades nine, ten and eleven).
Saudi students accounted for 96.5 percent of students while 93 percent of students took the test in Arabic. The other seven percent conducted it in English.
According to Mawhiba, the test is constantly improved to test various mental abilities.
Mawhiba invests in development programs in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and other areas, giving students access to the Center for Talented Youth of Johns Hopkins University and Nord Anglia schools.
It also provides specialized programs to refine the skills of talented students in scientific research, the English language, and basic requirements for admission to reputable international universities.
Successful students also get the opportunity to pursue their higher education overseas.
“I have been sponsored by Mawhiba since 2013 in both intermediate and secondary school years. And for being a high academic achiever, I was sponsored again to complete my bachelor’s in sociology in the UK,” Mawhiba student Banan Mohammed told Arab News.
As a secondary school Mawhiba student, Banan Mohammed used to attend extra classes every day in natural science. These extra sessions improved her critical, creative, and analytical thinking skills and her scientific research abilities.
“Mawhiba students had a special adviser in the school who gave us support and guidance not only academically but also emotionally; she used to discuss with us — individually — the challenges we face and fears we feel. She also had great influence in discovering our abilities and skills,” she said.
“This direct support we received was a great motivation for me and my classmates in such a highly competitive environment,” Banan added.
She highlighted that the program’s support goes beyond academic and talent development: “I met ambitious and creative students who had a positive impact on me. Mawhiba is a unique experience that I am always thankful for being part of.”
However, being a social sciences enthusiast, finding opportunities to practice her interests in such fields was challenging due to Mawhiba prioritizing STEM.
“Nonetheless, I received a full scholarship to study sociology at one of the top universities in the world. And I’m hoping for more attention toward social sciences and humanities as I’m sure there are many areas where different sciences can meet and prosper,” she said.
The Multiple Cognitive Aptitude Test unlocks most of Mawhiba’s services and programs for gifted students.
However, all students can participate in open programs and competitions, even if they do not achieve the required grades in the Mawhiba test.
They can access the Mawhiba International Olympiad Program and the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, as well as ongoing programs offered throughout the year.
‘Field inspectors will remain vigilant, and issue fines and closures when necessary’
Updated 04 April 2021
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s critical COVID-19 cases have risen in the past few weeks, prompting calls from relevant authorities for the public to adhere to measures designed to limit the spread of the virus.
At a press conference on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub said the “unfortunate rise in daily cases” is due to “individuals who have been lax in following precautionary measures.” He added: “Each violation adds to the frightening rise in numbers.”
Al-Shalhoub warned that field inspectors in coordination with relevant authorities will remain vigilant, and will issue fines and closures when necessary.
He issued a reminder that infected individuals could be fined up to SR200,000 ($53,000), jailed for up to two years, or both, if they violate quarantine measures.
Those spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on social media face fines from SR100,000 to SR1 million, jail time of no less than a year and no more than five, or both.
Last week, 27,083 violations were reported, 32 percent of them in the Riyadh region.
At the press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said there are nearly 800 cases in intensive care units (ICUs) across the Kingdom.
“Authorities noted a drastic increase in daily cases in the past two days, most of which were reported in … Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province. The numbers we’re recording today are the same that were reported last year,” he added.
“We all remember, painfully, the various leaps in numbers that led to stricter measures. Will we repeat last year’s scenario and reach last year’s peak?”
Al-Abd Al-Aly reminded the public of the importance of adhering to the rules. “Many sacrifices and painful moments were seen and felt in this journey, strict measures and procedures to control the spread — there’s more left to do,” he said. “We surely don’t want to repeat the sacrifices again.”
Regarding the newest update on the Health Ministry’s Tawakkalna app, he said three new icons will show users’ immunization status: Immune (user received both vaccine doses), immune recovered (user recovered from COVID-19 but has not received the vaccine), and immunized with first dose.
Almost 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the Kingdom, at a rate of 124,158 doses per day as of Sunday. More than 14.3 percent of the population has been inoculated so far.
On Sunday, 673 new cases were reported, raising the total number of those infected to 392,682.
There are 6,169 active cases, 782 of which are in ICUs. The number of recoveries has risen to 379,816, with 504 new ones reported in the past 24 hours, leading to a slight rise in the Kingdom’s recovery rate to 96.7 percent. Seven new deaths were reported, raising the tally to 6,697.