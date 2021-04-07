You are here

  • Home
  • Greece returns to talks with Libya but ties still strained by Tripoli’s deal with Ankara

Greece returns to talks with Libya but ties still strained by Tripoli’s deal with Ankara

Greece returns to talks with Libya but ties still strained by Tripoli’s deal with Ankara
Libya's interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah (R) and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) hold a joint press conference in Libya's capital Tripoli on April 6, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p35sd

Updated 20 sec ago
Angelos Al. Athanasopoulos

Greece returns to talks with Libya but ties still strained by Tripoli’s deal with Ankara

Greece returns to talks with Libya but ties still strained by Tripoli’s deal with Ankara
  • The Greek PM spoke about the prospects for bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, construction, health and maritime transport
Updated 20 sec ago
Angelos Al. Athanasopoulos

The visit by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Tripoli on April 6, and his meetings there with Libya’s interim political leadership, marked a return by Greece to engagement with the North African nation.

Relations deteriorated in November 2019 to their lowest point in years when Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkey on the delimitation of maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece responded by expelling the Libyan ambassador and approaching Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army based in Eastern Libya.

At the same time, Athens watched with great unease the growing influence, politically and militarily, of Turkey in Tripoli. Ankara had become the strongest international supporter of the GNA, sending military advisers, military equipment (especially drones) and mercenaries to assist the UN-recognized government in its fight against Haftar’s forces.

However, with the election last month of the interim Government of National Unity (GNU) at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, under the auspices of the UN, the Greek government understood that it needed to rebuild its bridges with Tripoli.

“The visit of Prime Minister Mitsotakis marks the interest of Greece in revisiting ties with the Libyan interim government,” George Tzogopoulos, a senior fellow at the Centre Internationale de Formation Europeenne and a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies told Arab News.

Mitsotakis, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, met Chairman of the Presidential Council Mohammed Al-Menfi (a diplomat who served as the Libyan ambassador in Athens before he was expelled in December 2019) and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

The Greek PM spoke about the prospects for bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, construction, health and maritime transport. However the main topic for discussion during his meetings with the new Libyan leadership was the future of the maritime delimitation agreement with Turkey, and the prospect of restarting negotiations between Athens and Tripoli about the delimitation of their own maritime zones, which stalled in 2010-2011 before the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

“Greece seeks to present its position on maritime zones in the Eastern Mediterranean and prevent a situation in which the Turkish-Libyan MoU will be realized in the designated Libyan area,” Tzogopoulos said.

He believes that Athens “also considers the reconstruction of Libya as a good opportunity for investments by Greek companies, which had been active in Libya before the outbreak of the civil war. While Greece’s policy is in line with the EU framework, and relevant visits of other European leaders, its political return to the Middle East and North Africa region has been carefully planned for some time now.”

Mitsotakis has described the Turkish-Libyan MoU not only as null and void but also illegal. Greece argues that the agreement ignores crucial provisions of the UN Convention of the Law of the Sea, in particular those concerning the rights of islands in all maritime zones, which is something Ankara does not accept. Athens is concerned that it might be ratified by the Libyan House of Representatives, which the GNA failed to do because it did not control the parliament.

Greek diplomatic sources said that the GNU has been reminded that this issue of maritime delimitation could affect not only bilateral relations, but also the relationship between Tripoli and the EU.

Dbeibeh avoided going into any detail about the future of the MoU with Turkey. Instead, he highlighted the possibility of a Greek-Libyan committee to discuss maritime delimitation.

In the meantime Athens is willing to increase its presence in Libya. The Greek embassy in Tripoli has been renovated and reopened, on a charge d’affaires level, while a new consulate general is due to open soon in Benghazi.

“The reopening of Greece’s embassy in Tripoli should not be viewed as an isolated move as it complements the May 2020 decision to appoint a special envoy for Syria,” said Tzogopoulos.

Topics: Greece Libya

Related

Greece accuses Turkey of trying to provoke it with migrant boats
World
Greece accuses Turkey of trying to provoke it with migrant boats
Greek prime minister to visit Libya, reopen embassy
Middle-East
Greek prime minister to visit Libya, reopen embassy

Iranian ship linked to IRGC attacked in Red Sea

Iranian ship linked to IRGC attacked in Red Sea
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Iranian ship linked to IRGC attacked in Red Sea

Iranian ship linked to IRGC attacked in Red Sea
  • Iranian media says limpet mines used to attack Saviz
  • Al Arabiya reports ship was attacked off the coast of Eritrea causing several casualties
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: An Iranian ship linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been attacked in the Red Sea.

The Saviz was hit by limpet mines, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

The attack took place off the coast of Eritrea and led to several injuries, according to Al Arabiya TV.

A US official told Reuters that the United States did not carry out the attack.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Israel has targeted at least 12 Iranian ships heading for Syria since late 2019.

The vessels have mostly been carrying oil in breach of US sanctions. However, the report said cargo and military ships have also been hit with weapons, that include water mines. 

Topics: IRGC Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Related

US sanctions 5 Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela -Pompeo
Middle-East
US sanctions 5 Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela -Pompeo
Iran ships ‘can’t enter Aden Gulf’
Featured
Iran ships ‘can’t enter Aden Gulf’

Admiral crackdown ‘could signal the end of Erdogan’s Eurasianist shift’: Experts

Admiral crackdown ‘could signal the end of Erdogan’s Eurasianist shift’: Experts
Turkish Navy vessels, in this 2017 file photo, are docked at a port base in the Bosporus strait, on the outskirts of Istanbul, close to the Black Sea. (AP)
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Admiral crackdown ‘could signal the end of Erdogan’s Eurasianist shift’: Experts

Admiral crackdown ‘could signal the end of Erdogan’s Eurasianist shift’: Experts
  • The predominant ideology of the Eurasianists, who originated in the Turkish far-left, is based on an anti-Western foreign policy coupled with ultra-nationalism in the domestic sphere
  • Anti-Western policy of Turkish regime ‘may soon come to an end’
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkey’s latest arrest wave targeting former admirals who signed a critical night-time declaration has stirred debate over whether the crackdown is a result of the country’s “Eurasianist shift.”

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused 104 former navy commanders of trying to stage a “political coup” through an open letter that criticized the government’s new 45 kilometer-long artificial waterway, dubbed Kanal Istanbul, and its immediate impact on the 1936 Montreux Convention that regulates the traffic of warships in the Istanbul strait.

Among the signatories, the most notable name was Cem Gurdeniz, the mastermind of Turkey’s controversial maximalist maritime doctrine, known as Blue Homeland.

Gurdeniz, who has been held in police custody since Monday, is a well-known member of the prominent Eurasianist faction within the Turkish military. The group advocates an anti-Western strategy, and stronger relations with Russia and China.

Dr. Berk Esen, a political scientist from Sabanci University in Istanbul, said that the admirals’ statement came at a critical juncture when the Erdogan administration is recalibrating its position in the international arena.

“Over the last few years, the Turkish government has sought closer ties with authoritarian regimes like Russia and Qatar to draw support for its revisionist steps in the wider region,” he told Arab News.

In response to Western criticism against undemocratic Turkish politics, Esen said that some Turkish government officials have gathered support from retired officers and analysts belonging to the Eurasianist faction.

For several years, the Eurasianist movement has pushed Turkey’s leadership toward a rapprochement with Russia and China. It has been rumored that the faction has acquired significant clout in the government, letting it shape the direction of Turkey’s foreign and security policies.

The predominant ideology of the Eurasianists, who originated in the Turkish far-left, is based on an anti-Western foreign policy coupled with ultra-nationalism in the domestic sphere.

They advocate for leaving NATO and abandoning the EU candidacy process in favor of membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

According to Esen, the anti-Western policy of the Turkish government may soon come to an end, judging from reports of an agreement between Turkey and the EU.

“To strengthen this trend, Erdogan is seeking to curry favors from the Biden administration by supporting the recent US offensive against Russia. The admirals’ statement came against the backdrop of this shifting geopolitical situation,” he said.

The latest Russian troop movements in zones bordering eastern Ukraine have enraged the Biden administration, leading the US State Department to demand that Moscow explain the reported “provocations.”

However, Russia sees the the proposed Kanal Istanbul project as a threat because it would provide NATO members with free access to the Black Sea and Crimean peninsula, including the strategic port of Sevastopol, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Therefore, the group of admirals fear that the new canal could anger Russia, as Turkey might break from the Montreux Convention that governs the transit of naval vessels during times of peace and war.

The length of stay and tonnage of warships from non-Black Sea naval forces are restricted by the convention. They cannot stay in the region for more than 21 days, while there is a maximum vessel weight limit of 45,000 tons.

However, in a televised speech on Monday, Erdogan said that the government is not considering a withdrawal from the convention, adding: “But if the need emerges in the future, we could revise every convention to help our country get better.”

According to Esen, although not all the signatories to the letter subscribe to the Blue Homeland doctrine, the admirals are likely worried that Erdogan will use the Montreux Convention as a bargaining chip with the US, which has for decades tried to undermine the agreement in order to gain access to the Black Sea.

“After seeking a tacit alliance with the Eurasianists for the last couple of years, Erdogan may have gotten a convenient excuse to eliminate the retired officers affiliated with the Blue Homeland doctrine as he considers strengthening ties with the US,” Berk said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Ankara condemned the capital’s mayor Mansur Yavas and Good Party leader Meral Aksener for penning messages commemorating the massacre of Uighurs by the Chinese military in 1990.

“China reserves the right to proportionately respond,” the embassy tweeted, adding: “The Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region is an integral part of Chinese territory. This is an internationally accepted and indisputable fact.”

Turkey’s opposition has long criticized the government for remaining silent on China’s oppression of Uighur Muslims.

Topics: Turkey Turkish Admirals

Related

Update New turmoil in Turkey as veteran navy chiefs held
Middle-East
New turmoil in Turkey as veteran navy chiefs held
EU chiefs express deep concerns on human rights in Turkey to Erdogan
World
EU chiefs express deep concerns on human rights in Turkey to Erdogan

Housemaid arrested in Lebanon for $50,000 cash theft amid dollar shortage

Housemaid arrested in Lebanon for $50,000 cash theft amid dollar shortage
Updated 06 April 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

Housemaid arrested in Lebanon for $50,000 cash theft amid dollar shortage

Housemaid arrested in Lebanon for $50,000 cash theft amid dollar shortage
  • Case shines a light on scarcity of US currency amid Lebanon’s economic downfall
  • Cameroonian maid admits taking money from employer before running away
Updated 06 April 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: Lebanese police arrested a housemaid accused of stealing $50,000 in cash from her employer in a case that highlights the country’s desperate dollar shortage.
The theft is believed to be one of the largest cash robberies since the deepening economic crisis destroyed the value of the Lebanese pound and led to banks blocking dollar withdrawals.
The Cameroonian housemaid, who worked for a Lebanese employer in Beirut’s Achrafieh district, admitted stealing the money and running away on March 17, the Internal Security Forces [ISF] said.
“The amount of dollars in cash is one of the biggest, if not the biggest that has ever been stolen since the economic and dollar shortage crisis hit Lebanon in 2019,” a senior ISF officer told Arab News.
The case has also shone a light on the plight of domestic workers in Lebanon amid the economic collapse.
Most maids go to work in Lebanon so they can send dollars to their families.
In October 2019, the Lebanese Central Bank banned the withdrawal or transfer of previously deposited dollars in a bid to avoid a run on the banks. As a result, dollars became increasingly scarce.
The crisis led to many Lebanese withdrawing money from their bank accounts and hiding cash savings in their homes.
Some experts have estimated that as much as $3 billion of cash has been stashed away inside properties.
The ISF officer said there had been plenty of dollar cash thefts since 2019 but that the latest was one of the biggest.
Identifying the Cameroonian suspect as 33-year-old E.Y., the ISF said police confiscated more than $4,000 of cash and 6 million Lebanese pounds, three telegraphic transfer receipts to her home country worth $6,000 and a new smart phone.
“She was the primary suspect since she went missing instantly after her employer reported to the police,” the statement said.
She was traced to Tripoli in northern Lebanon, where she was arrested.
During questioning, she admitted that she kept part of the money hidden in a flat that she rented in Al-Bwar area outside Beirut.
She confessed that she gave $12,700 to her two friends who were also arrested. They told officers they had transferred part of the money to their families in Cameroon.
“The suspects were referred to the General Prosecution to be forwarded for trial,” the statement said.

Topics: #Lebanon dollar shortage Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF)

Related

Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub
Middle-East
Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub
Syrian man admits killing Lebanese father after refusing marriage to his daughter
Middle-East
Syrian man admits killing Lebanese father after refusing marriage to his daughter

Sudanese cabinet votes to repeal 1958 Israel boycott law - statement

Sudanese cabinet votes to repeal 1958 Israel boycott law - statement
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

Sudanese cabinet votes to repeal 1958 Israel boycott law - statement

Sudanese cabinet votes to repeal 1958 Israel boycott law - statement
  • Council of Ministers approved a bill repealing the 1958 boycott of Israel law for 2021
  • Sudan agreed to normalise ties with Israel in October 2020 in a quid pro quo for Washington removing its "state sponsors of terrorism" blacklist months later
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s cabinet approved a bill Tuesday abolishing a 1958 law on boycotting Israel, after Khartoum and the Jewish state struck a deal to normalize ties.
“The council of ministers approved a bill repealing the 1958 boycott of Israel law,” it said in a statement.
It also emphasised “Sudan’s firm position on the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution.”
The 1958 law was in line with the policies of Arab nations at the time toward Israel.
Penalties for those who violated its stipulations, such as trading with Israelis, included up to 10 years in jail and a hefty fine.
But the political landscape has changed as Sudan, along with Gulf countries and Morocco, have built bridges with the Jewish state in deals mediated by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.
Sudan agreed to normalize ties with Israel in October last year, in a quid pro quo for Washington removing the country from its “state sponsors of terrorism” blacklist months later.
Khartoum maintained a rigid anti-Israel stance during the three-decade Islamist rule of former president Omar Al-Bashir, who was ousted amid mass protests in April 2019.
A post-Bashir transitional government has been pushing for re-integration with the international community and to rebuild the country’s economy after decades of US sanctions and internal conflict.
The bill will be presented for final approval from the country’s ruling Sovereign Council, made up of military and civilian figures, before it is passed into law.

Topics: Sudan Abraham Accords Israel

Related

Special Egypt-Sudan air drills ‘do not target a specific country,’ say military chiefs
Middle-East
Egypt-Sudan air drills ‘do not target a specific country,’ say military chiefs
Update Dam discussion deadlock requires coordination, say Egyptian and Sudanese leaders
Middle-East
Dam discussion deadlock requires coordination, say Egyptian and Sudanese leaders

Restoring nuclear agreement with Iran will not happen immediately - Russian diplomat

Restoring nuclear agreement with Iran will not happen immediately - Russian diplomat
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

Restoring nuclear agreement with Iran will not happen immediately - Russian diplomat

Restoring nuclear agreement with Iran will not happen immediately - Russian diplomat
Updated 06 April 2021
AFP

VIENNA: A Russian diplomat participating in talks to save the Iran nuclear deal said Tuesday’s meeting had been “successful,” though their salvage efforts will take time.
“The Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA was successful... The restoration of JCPOA will not happen immediately. It will take some time. How long? Nobody knows,” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Vienna-based envoy to international organizations, wrote on Twitter, referring to the pact by its acronym.
Talks aimed at salvaging the deal between Iran and world powers are taking place in Austria’s capital, with the US joining indirectly for the first time since President Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House. The US withdrew from the pact in 2018.

Latest updates

Greece returns to talks with Libya but ties still strained by Tripoli’s deal with Ankara
Greece returns to talks with Libya but ties still strained by Tripoli’s deal with Ankara
Qiddiya appoints Abdullah Al-Dawood as board member, managing director
Qiddiya appoints Abdullah Al-Dawood as board member, managing director
Indian and Russian foreign ministers meet for bilateral talks
Indian and Russian foreign ministers meet for bilateral talks
What We Are Reading Today: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
What We Are Reading Today: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
Saudi authorities announce Ramadan procedures at Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Saudi authorities announce Ramadan procedures at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.