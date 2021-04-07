You are here

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off
The Lilium jet has already received CRI-A01 certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). (Supplied)
Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off
  • The Future Investment Initiative Institute has invested in Lilium
  • These are electric jets that can take off and land vertically
RIYADH: A German company developing a flying taxi has attracted Saudi funding.
The Future Investment Initiative Institute has invested in Lilium, a pioneer in the Electric Vehicle Take-Off-and-Landing (EVTOL) aircraft segment, SPA reported.
It is part of a wider strategy by the institute to develop sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternatives to traditional fuel engines, SPA said.

These are electric jets that can take off and land vertically — potentially offering a sustainable and less carbon-intensive way for travelers to beat traffic, hop between cities, and connect to regional destinations within a 250 kilometers range.
The 7-seater Lilium Jet will be the first model to go into serial production with a cruise speed of 175 miles per hour and a range of more than 155 miles (250 kilometers).
“Our investment in Lilium is aligned with the FII-Institute’s mission: To support initiatives and projects which will have a positive impact on humanity,” said Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute.

The Lilium jet has already received CRI-A01 certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and now is pursuing concurrent certification from the US regulator, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Saudi stock exchange revamps ahead of IPO

Saudi stock exchange revamps ahead of IPO
  • The new Saudi Tadawul Group will have four units
DUBAI: The Saudi stock exchange has revealed a revamped corporate structure as it prepares for a much anticipated IPO.
The new Saudi Tadawul Group will have four units, officials said at an event on Wednesday. They are the exchange, a clearing center, a technology company and a depository services business, officials said.
The changes come ahead of a planned IPO later in the year.

 

Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis

Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis
Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis

Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis
  • Turkey bucked the upward trend as it sold 11.7 tons according to a report from the World Gold Council
DUBAI: Turkey sold almost 11.7 million tons of gold in February as its currency was hammered by an ongoing economic crisis, new data show.
While central banks were net buyers of the precious metal during February, Turkey bucked the upward trend as it sold 11.7 tons according to a report from the World Gold Council.


“Central banks tipped back into net purchases during February,” said Krishan Gopaul, market intelligence manager at the World Gold Council. “Buying from India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Colombia outweighed the only notable sale of gold by Turkey. Our expectation remains that central banks will be net purchasers in 2021, but the immediate outlook for central bank demand remains finely balanced.”
The Turkish lira was on the retreat again this week as annual inflation in the country neared two year highs.
Data on Monday showed annual inflation in March rose above 16 percent — some way off the central bank’s 5 percent target.
President Tayyip Erdogan has fired four bank chiefs in less than two years, hurting investor confidence.

UAE replaces central bank governor after one year in role

UAE replaces central bank governor after one year in role
UAE replaces central bank governor after one year in role

UAE replaces central bank governor after one year in role
  • Tameemi, who was appointed central bank vice governor in February, will be replacing Abdulhamid Saeed
DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed has appointed Khalid Al-Tameemi as governor of the UAE’s central bank, state news agency WAM said, citing a decree issued on Wednesday.
Tameemi, who was appointed central bank vice governor in February, will be replacing Abdulhamid Saeed.
Saeed, who was appointed governor a year ago, has decided to retire, WAM said.
WAM said Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, deputy prime minister, praised Saeed’s efforts in “exceptional circumstances” during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had worked to ensure the monetary and financial system was not affected by the crisis.
The UAE’s monetary policy is closely linked to that of the US Federal Reserve due to a long-standing dirham currency peg to the dollar.
Tameemi has spent more than three decades serving in roles at government or government-linked entities, including as a board member of the central bank, General Pension and Social Security Authority and Emirates Integrate Telecommunications Company. He was also executive director of the Real Assets Department at Abu Dhabi Investment Council, WAM has said.

UAE's Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt's Ismailia Agricultural

UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural
UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural

UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural
  • Agthia’s acquisition of the 75.02 percent stake would give Ismailia an enterprise value of 3.22 billion Egyptian pounds ($205.6 million)
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-listed food and beverage company Agthia Group on Wednesday said its board has approved an indirect acquisition of three quarters of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural and Industrial Investment.
Agthia’s acquisition of the 75.02 percent stake would give Ismailia an enterprise value of 3.22 billion Egyptian pounds ($205.6 million), Agthia said in a stock exchange filing.
Two wholly-owned units of Agthia will be incorporated as private limited companies with nominal share capital in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and used as acquisition vehicles for the transaction.
Agthia, owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ, has made a series of recent acquisitions as it seeks to become a big player in the region’s food and beverage industry.
Ismailia produces frozen chicken and beef products under four brands in the Egyptian market.

Saudi jeweler L'azurde gets regulator nod for $38.6m rights issue

Saudi jeweler L’azurde gets regulator nod for $38.6m rights issue
Saudi jeweler L’azurde gets regulator nod for $38.6m rights issue

Saudi jeweler L’azurde gets regulator nod for $38.6m rights issue
  • The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the plan to increase its share capital by some SR145 million ($38.6 million)
DUBAI: The Saudi markets regulator has approved the proposed rights issue of jeweler L’azurde.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the plan to increase its share capital by some SR145 million ($38.6 million), the Riyadh-based company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

“The reason for a capital increase is to support future expansion activities and provide working capital to increase operational capacity and to reduce debt to equity ratio,” L’azurde said in the filing.
The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the global jewelry sector as many bricks and mortar retailers were forced to close while in some countries, weddings and other celebrations were also put on hold which in turn hit sales of gold and diamonds.
L’azurde is the region’s largest gold and jewelry designer, manufacturer, and fourth-largest jewelry manufacturer worldwide, according to its website.

 

