You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad clash in must-win, season-defining Saudi Classico

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad clash in must-win, season-defining Saudi Classico

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad clash in must-win, season-defining Saudi Classico
Al-Ittihad haven’t defeated Al-Hilal since 2016, a dismal run that has stretched to 11 games. (Screengrab YouTube)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vcn9p

Updated 11 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad clash in must-win, season-defining Saudi Classico

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad clash in must-win, season-defining Saudi Classico
  • Al-Hilal make the trip west as leaders, three points clear of Al-Shabab in second – Al-Ittihad are a further three points back, in third place
  • Al-Ittihad coach Fabio Carille has turned things around impressively, helped immensely by the October arrival of Egyptian international Ahmed Hegazi
Updated 11 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: Few fixtures in Arab football are as big as the Saudi Classico.

And none will be bigger than Friday’s meeting between Al-Ittihad and champions Al-Hilal in Jeddah, a match that will go a long way to deciding the destination of the Saudi Pro League title.

Defeat for Al-Ittihad would virtually end their chances of the title, while defeat for Al-Hilal would likely wipe out their advantage heading into the stage of the season when they are really going to need it.

Al-Hilal make the trip west as leaders, three points clear of Al-Shabab in second. Al-Ittihad are a further three points back, in third place. Wins in matches between the top three really are the proverbial “six-pointers.”

With just five more games to follow, Al-Ittihad can really make the title race a three-way one if they win. If that wasn’t motivation enough, they haven’t won this fixture since 2016, a dismal run that has stretched to 11 games.

The Tigers would have accepted this position after winning just one of their first five games of the season. That start suggested that this campaign would be similar to last time around, when the two-time Asian champions finished in a lowly and unacceptable 11th spot, just three points above the relegation zone.

Coach Fabio Carille has turned things around impressively, helped immensely by the October arrival of Egyptian international Ahmed Hegazi. The problem for the Brazilian is that Hegazi is suspended. 

The defender, perhaps the stand-out performer in the entire league this season, was sent off in the 1-1 draw at Al-Raed in the last round.

With central defensive partner Ziyad Al-Sahafi also serving a suspension, Carille has his work cut out in trying to stop the league’s leading goalscorer Bafetimbi Gomis. Veteran stopper Omar Hawsawi will be drafted in.

“Obviously, we would like to have our full-strength team for such a big game,” Carille said. “We know how dangerous Al-Hilal are, but football is a squad game and we have players who can come into the starting eleven to perform well. We are looking forward to it.”

There is better news elsewhere, in that Serbian forward Aleksandar Prijovic has returned to training. 

The former PAOK star, who has scored six goals this season, had been ill but should be fit to start although winger Garry Rodrigues is on standby if necessary as Al-Ittihad look to supply their star Brazilian striker Romarinho.

With the issues in defense and the importance of taking all the three points, Al-Ittihad are expected to take the game to the visitors - but Al-Hilal are not without issues. 

The champions will be without captain Salem Al-Dawsari who has a ligament injury as well as young striker Abdullah Al-Hamdah, who is still recovering from the effects of coronavirus.

While the champions are in the driving seat, coach Rogerio Micale has plenty to think about. 

After the trip to Jeddah, the next league game is even more crucial as it comes against second-placed Al-Shabab on May 7. 

In the four weeks between the two showdowns, there is the small matter of the group stage of the AFC Champions League and six games against Shabab Al-Ahli of Dubai, Tajikistan’s Istiklol and either Al-Gharafa of Qatar or Uzbekistan’s AGMK.

Earlier this week Micale announced his squad for the continental tournament that Al-Hilal last won in 2019, and the Brazilian knows that success on the both international and home fronts may depend on how he handles the squad.

“When you get to this stage of the season then you hope there are big and important games,” Micale said. “There are none more important than this one against Al-Ittihad and we will go there looking to win, as we always do, though we know it will be a tough game but when you are challenging for the title then all games are tough.”

Whatever happens, Al-Shabab in second need to take all three points on Saturday against relegation strugglers Al-Batin. Soon after the Riyadh team moved impressively to top spot just after the halfway stage of the season, they hit a bump in form. Just one point in the last three games, a run that included defeat against Al-Ittihad, means that there can be no more slip-ups.

Al-Shabab can rest in the coming weeks for their league showdown, while Al-Hilal are busy with Asian commitments. Al-Hilal, sure to be tired, will want some breathing space. 

Three points on Friday will go a long way to defending the title but any slip-ups with a hectic schedule to come, and fans in Saudi Arabia can start looking forward to a thrilling final few weeks of the season.

Topics: Saudi Pro League Al-ittihad Al-Hilal Al-Shabab Fabio Carille Ahmed Hegazi

Related

On Monday, the 51-year-old Romanian Razvan Lucescu gave an emotional farewell to his former players at the club’s training ground. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
‘We achieved a dream,’ says departing Al-Hilal coach Razvan Lucescu
Special Hegazi move from English Premier League may be decisive in SPL title race: Rhys Williams
Sport
Hegazi move from English Premier League may be decisive in SPL title race: Rhys Williams

Ambitious new competition set to raise bar for amateur golfers in UAE

Ambitious new competition set to raise bar for amateur golfers in UAE
Updated 07 April 2021
Ali Khaled

Ambitious new competition set to raise bar for amateur golfers in UAE

Ambitious new competition set to raise bar for amateur golfers in UAE
  • The brainchild of businessman Sudesh Aggarwal, the EAGL will be contested among eight franchise-owned teams from November 2021
Updated 07 April 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Golf may be at heart individual sports, but sometimes its most memorable moments are found in team competitions.

Few sporting events provide the passion and drama of the legendary Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup every two years, and many other professional and semi-professional tournaments around the world give players of various levels the opportunity to take part in team play.

For most amateur golfers, however, it’s a case of “you’re on your own.”

That could change soon for the UAE’s golf community with the launch of an ambitious team golf league.

The Emirates Amateur Golf League (EAGL) is a new competition that is set to launch in November 2021, giving eight franchise-owned teams the chance to participate in one of the world’s first leagues of its kind.

It’s not lost on founder Sudesh Aggarwal, chairman of Giant Group of Industries, that his brainchild ultimately emerged during a global pandemic.

“The idea to do something like this has been going for about three years, but because of our earlier engagements, we couldn’t act on it,” the Dubai-based Indian businessman said. “But the pandemic made us realize that we’ve got some free time to think about it, and then we put the pieces together. The idea has been there for quite some time. Being an amateur golfer myself, I’ve been playing for 25 years, and there is an inherent desire in every amateur golfer to play like a professional or in a professional golf setup.”

The inaugural season of the EAGL, which will be managed by Giant Entertainment & Events DMCC, will take place later this year, and organizers are hatching plans for the action to be screened on local channels.

“It will be broadcast live so your family and friends can see what you do on the golf course,” Aggarwal said. “Most of the amateurs watch professional golf and play club tournaments or corporate tournaments, but we felt there was a gap between those and the professional tournaments. So, we are creating something in-between. This is many steps above club tournaments and corporate tournaments but below professional tournaments.

“It is an expensive proposition, and there are several stakeholders involved in the league — the team owners, title sponsors, partners and players,” he added. “We are committed to creating value for each stakeholder, and it is a great business opportunity for networking, for branding and for customer development.”

The EAGL season will be played from November 2021 to January 2022 over nine rounds: seven rounds in which each team plays every other once in the round-robin format, followed by the semi-finals and final.

Aggarwal believes the UAE is fertile ground for this idea because of golf’s popularity among the population, the number of courses and the ease of accessibility to them.

The season will launch at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, before moving on to the Els Club and Saadiyat Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, among others, and concluding at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“This is an ideal place to start a league of this nature,” he said. “The golfing infrastructure in the UAE is one of the best of its kind in the world. The UAE is also hosting some of the premium events of the European Tour and is being promoted as a golfing destination. The other important component is that because it is a melting pot of various nationalities, it creates a passion to play competitive team golf.”

This can be seen from the names of the eight teams signed up for the first EAGL season: Indian Singhs, Dubai Tigers, Abu Dhabi Roars, English Nicks, Asian Jumbos, Korean Chois, Emirates Players and European Seves.

There is a basic standard expected of the participants with league rules stipulating a maximum handicap of 14. Players with a 0-4 handicap will face off against each other as will those with 5-8, 9-11 and 12-14 handicaps.

“The field is open to everyone — men and women — and women will have an adjusted handicap to play against men because they will be playing from the same tees and from the same point,” Aggarwal said. “That is what we are working on, and it will be very exciting competitive golf.”

Aggarwal says the EAGL could be a stepping stone for gifted golfers hoping to have a career in the game, and he is also open to the possibility of launching similar competitions in neighboring countries in the future.

“Two or three years down the line, there could be the possibility of launching a league in Saudi Arabia,” he said. “And with more experience acquired during that time, the league could spread to other locations around the world. We are not limiting this league to the UAE.”

Topics: golf UAE

Related

Golf fans in Saudi Arabia can now get the inside track to the Kingdom’s plans for the game via Golf Saudi’s brand-new podcast – Power of the Game. (Supplied)
Sport
Golf Saudi launches ‘Power of the Game’ podcast
Success of Aramco Team Golf competition leads to new Ladies European Tour events
Sport
Success of Aramco Team Golf competition leads to new Ladies European Tour events

Diplomats, cricketers welcome Saudi Arabia’s game-changing plans for the sport

For decades, cricket had already enjoyed a significant level of participation at community level in Saudi Arabia, and diplomats from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the UK, and other figures have backed the new plans to increase engagement. (ICC/File Photo)
For decades, cricket had already enjoyed a significant level of participation at community level in Saudi Arabia, and diplomats from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the UK, and other figures have backed the new plans to increase engagement. (ICC/File Photo)
Updated 07 April 2021
Rashid Hassan

Diplomats, cricketers welcome Saudi Arabia’s game-changing plans for the sport

For decades, cricket had already enjoyed a significant level of participation at community level in Saudi Arabia, and diplomats from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the UK, and other figures have backed the new plans to increase engagement. (ICC/File Photo)
  • Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, has outlined a series of initiatives that will increase participation among citizens and expatriates at community, club, and international level
Updated 07 April 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Diplomats from countries where cricket enjoys widespread popularity have expressed their delight at the raft of new programs by the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation’s (SACF) aimed at raising the popularity of the game in the Kingdom, both among locals and members of their own communities.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News last week, Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud, chairman of the SACF, revealed the game-changing plans for cricket in Saudi Arabia, outlining a series of major initiatives that will increase participation among citizens and expatriates at community, club, and international level.

The federation has also signed several deals and MoUs with governmental, semi-governmental, and non-governmental entities setting out plans to raise awareness of the game, increase cricket facilities nationwide, and introduce the sport to Saudi youth through school programs.

For decades, cricket had already enjoyed a significant level of participation at community level in Saudi Arabia, and diplomats from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the UK, and other figures have backed the new plans to increase engagement and to promote integration between different nationalities.

“It is heartening to see the SACF grow and develop this much in just one year,” Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz told Arab News. “I am personally very happy to see cricket taking root in the society in Saudi Arabia. We Pakistanis are truly sentimental about the game and the onset of cricketing activities in the Kingdom is nothing less than a cherished treat.

“I hope the detailed vision of the SACF chairman materializes triumphantly,” he said, adding: “His layout for the series of tournaments scheduled for 2021 is impressive and a major mood-lifter in an otherwise poignant time of a global pandemic.”

READ MORE

Cricket is set to take a giant leap across Saudi Arabia with the game’s ruling body in the Kingdom set to introduce a series of competitions and programs that will encourage the nation’s youth to take up one of the world’s oldest and most popular sports. Read exclusive interview here.

Among those competitions is the National Cricket Championship, played across 11 cities and part of four programs that SACF signed with the Saudi Sports For All Federation. Launched in February 2021, it is to date the largest cricket tournament held in the history of Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, there will be a corporate cricket tournament launched in October and November, a cricket league for expatriate workers, and a social cricket program introduced in various cities. Throughout the year, SACF is planning to have 20,000 participants taking part in these programs.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to offer Pakistan’s support and collaboration with the SACF for the establishment of proper cricket-related infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including cricket academies, talent-hunting campaigns, grounds, and coaching facilities,” Ejaz said. “Pakistan is one of the world’s top cricket nations with the love for cricket running deep in its society. It also has a well-formed institutional framework and expertise in these areas and international cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board and the SACF have a lot to collaborate on, while attracting business and goodwill in both the countries.”

He added: “I wish my brother Prince Saud bin Mishal the very best for his endeavours and look forward to seeing international cricket flourishing in the Kingdom.”

The established initiatives, as well as those in the pipeline, are part of the Kingdom’s mission to promote a healthy and active lifestyle under the Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program, with the SACF, supported by the Ministry of Sports and Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, mandated to increase physical activity levels by 40 percent over the next decade.

READ MORE

Arab News, Saudi Arabia’s leading English language daily, has been selected by the Saudi cricket federation to be the national team’s official media partner. Click here for more.

While Prince Saud is keen to attract Saudi youth to cricket through more school activities and community programs, the SACF is also striving to provide a better quality of life for expatriates working in the Kingdom. The federation is also planning programs involving embassies and corporations that have significant numbers of employees who take part in domestic cricket matches.

“As a cricket fan, I am always pleased to see others play the sport,” British Ambassador Neil Crompton said.

“I know that cricket has always had some fans in the region. We also welcome Prince Saud’s emphasis on the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for expatriates.

“Seif Usher, our consul general in Jeddah, is working on a glossary of cricketing phrases in Arabic,” he added.

The Sri Lankan Embassy’s Charge d’ Affairs Madhuka Wickramarachchi told Arab News that while cricket has always enjoyed reverential levels of popularity in his country and among South Asian communities, it was hugely encouraging to see it spread among Saudis and other Arab nationalities.

“We are delighted to see that Saudi Arabia has taken some forward-looking, long-term steps in popularizing cricket among its citizens and expat community as well,” he said. “We believe that the series of cricket matches and competitions organized by the SACF across the Kingdom and its effort to combine the sport with school activities and community programs would encourage more youths to embrace this sport.”

Prince Saud also revealed that leading international players and coaches would be recruited to unearth Saudi talent, a move applauded by Wickramarachchi.

“We congratulate the SACF for taking this initiative and we are delighted to see that world-class cricketers are emerging from the Kingdom,” he added. “It seems that an international cricket encounter between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia is possible in the near future.”

Among the established cricketers in the Kingdom who welcomed the changes is Abdul Qadir Khan, a Pakistani who currently plays with the Riyadh Cricket Association and who has represented Saudi Arabia at both junior and senior levels.

“Now that there is government-level patronage to cricket in Saudi Arabia, it will grow by leaps and bounds,” he said. “Cricket has been around for decades. There is also a Saudi national cricket team, but due to the absence of  government-level patronage, cricket has remained incognito. I am sure with these programs cricket will grow in Saudi Arabia and more expatriates and Saudis would be drawn towards this sport.”

Aneesur Rehman, an Indian expta who plays in the Riyadh Cricket League and who is also the manager of the Jamia Millia Alumni Association Cricket Club, said: “As a cricketer in Riyadh I am delighted to read about these plans. I am looking forward to my favourite sport taking a big leap in the Kingdom with the SACF keen to introduce a series of programs and domestic leagues.”

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia cricket Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF)

Related

Exclusive Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF). (AN Photo)
Sport
Exclusive: Saudi Arabia’s game-changing-plans for cricket in the Kingdom

‘Just chase your dream,’ Farah Jefry, footballer and Adidas brand ambassador, tells Saudi girls

‘Just chase your dream,’ Farah Jefry, footballer and Adidas brand ambassador, tells Saudi girls
Updated 07 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

‘Just chase your dream,’ Farah Jefry, footballer and Adidas brand ambassador, tells Saudi girls

‘Just chase your dream,’ Farah Jefry, footballer and Adidas brand ambassador, tells Saudi girls
  • Last December, the Kingdom held its very first Women’s Football League, with 24 teams from all over the Saudi Arabia competing for the honor of being the first side to take home the spoils of victory
Updated 07 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi sportswomen have come a long way in the past few years. Victories large and small have been hard-won in the past decade, and the Kingdom’s female population is showing no signs of slowing down.
Saudi women across the country are exploring new ways of being active, with some even choosing to take on their brothers at football, not knowing the opportunities that could arise from it.
One of the most notable names in Saudi sports is none other than the Kingdom’s current ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar. Before her diplomatic engagement, Princess Reema served as the General Sports Authority’s (GSA) deputy of planning and development, where she led diversity and inclusion, the development of the Kingdom’s sports economy, and strategic partnerships.
Last December, the Kingdom held its very first Women’s Football League, with 24 teams from all over the Saudi Arabia competing for the honor of being the first side to take home the spoils of victory.
And last Monday, Saudi women in sport gained yet another victory as one of their own landed the sponsorship deal of a lifetime. Adidas announced that the company had signed Jeddah Eagles’ midfielder Farah Jefry as a brand ambassador, making her the first Saudi sportswoman to represent it in the Middle East.
Jefry, 18, who started playing football a decade ago, told Arab News she had always dreamt of playing professionally, and that being singled out by Adidas to represent the German sports brand was a great honor.
“Adidas is such a well-known company, and I’m happy to be part of the family. Hopefully, this will pave the way for other Saudi female footballers in the future,” she said of the appointment.

Don’t be discouraged by people or opinions — there might be some obstacles, but at the end it is all worth it.

Farah Jefry, Jeddah Eagles’ midfielder

For Jefry, reaching this point in her career was not always easy, even if she had known she wanted to play since she was a child.
“I have been training with the Jeddah Eagles Ladies’ Football Club for almost 3 years,” she said. “At first it was tough because I was one of the youngest members on the team and playing with people who were a lot more experienced compared to me.”
However, Jefry took the experience as an opportunity to learn from the team’s older members, in addition to practicing at home to improve her basic skills.
“It has become a lifestyle now, and walking around with a football all day is normal for me nowadays,” she said.
According to Jefry, the hardest part of being a professional footballer is maintaining consistency, another reason she believes it important to practice as much as possible.
Jefry also counts herself lucky to have a great support system in the form of her family and friends, and says that those closest to her have always known how badly she wanted to play football at a professional level, doing whatever they could to help her make that dream a reality.
However, she says that she has had to deal with her fair share of critics, particularly those who think that there is no room for women in the sport.
“Many people keep telling me that this sport isn’t for women. However, the way I view it is that this sport isn’t for a specific gender; just like any other sport, at the end of the day I’m doing what I love and I shouldn’t be judged based on the fact that I am a woman,” she told Arab News.
She also has advice for other Saudi girls who want to be part of what she calls a “beautiful” journey.
“Don’t be discouraged by people or opinions — there might be some obstacles, but at the end it is all worth it. If you’re passionate enough just chase your dream. Everything else will align with that sooner or later,” she said.

Topics: Saudi women sports

Related

For decades, cricket had already enjoyed a significant level of participation at community level in Saudi Arabia, and diplomats from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the UK, and other figures have backed the new plans to increase engagement. (ICC/File Photo)
Sport
Diplomats, cricketers welcome Saudi Arabia’s game-changing plans for the sport
Saudi equestrian team win silver medal at Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah
Sport
Saudi equestrian team win silver medal at Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah

Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi cricket franchise challenges Saudi national team to friendly game  

Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi cricket franchise challenges Saudi national team to friendly game  
Updated 07 April 2021

Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi cricket franchise challenges Saudi national team to friendly game  

Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi cricket franchise challenges Saudi national team to friendly game  
  • Owner of Peshawar Zalmi expressed his best wishes to the Kingdom’s national side
  • Arab News Pakistan has been the international media partner for Peshawar Zalmi since 2020
Updated 07 April 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: The owner of one of Pakistan’s most popular cricket franchises, Peshawar Zalmi, hinted last week of taking his team to Saudi Arabia for a friendly match, soon after news emerged that Arab News had been selected as the official media partner of the Saudi team.
Javed Afridi’s successful franchise is represented by cricketing legends like former West Indian skipper Daren Sammy, South African batsman Hashim Amla and others from the world’s biggest test playing teams.
“Best wishes to cricket KSA. How about Peshawar Zalmi VS KSA in Saudi,” Afridi wrote on Twitter.

Speaking to Arab News on Sunday, Afridi said Pakistan had great relations with Saudi Arabia and had always extended its support in every field.
“Pakistan, especially my Peshawar Zalmi, will extend any cooperation required by our Saudi brothers,” Afridi said.
“I wish and hope that Saudi Arabia’s team will soon be among the world’s top international teams, representing the Saudi nation,” Afridi said and added: “If Saudi players benefit from the Pakistani expertise, it will be a matter of pride and honor.”
Afridi’s team has won the title of Pakistan’s hugely popular Pakistan Super League once, and has been a runners up twice since the tournament’s launch in 2016.
Peshawar Zalmi selected Arab News Pakistan as its international media partner in 2020 and extended this partnership to the 2021 edition, which was suspended half way due to the spread of COVID-19.
The remaining matches of the tournament are expected to be played in May this year in Karachi, coronavirus permitting. Peshawar stood second on the points table of the six teams when the tournament was suspended last month.
 
 

 

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia

2,000 athletes descend on UAE capital for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Almost 2,000 athletes are taking part in the the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. (UAEJJF)
Almost 2,000 athletes are taking part in the the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. (UAEJJF)
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

2,000 athletes descend on UAE capital for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Almost 2,000 athletes are taking part in the the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. (UAEJJF)
  • 12th edition of tournament takes place at Jiu-Jitsu Arena on April 6-9
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: In the next few days, over 2,000 athletes will be making the UAE capital their home as it hosts the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), with the earliest action kicking off on Tuesday at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

The ADWJJC, running from April 6-9, is the largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar.

The 12th edition of the showpiece tournament will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice president of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), said Abu Dhabi’s status as the jiu-jitsu capital brought with it a lot of responsibility and trust that the organizers are keen to justify.

“Today, Abu Dhabi is the unrivalled international home of jiu-jitsu, and we have committed to ensure that the ADWPJJC’s latest edition adds another feather to our cap,” he said.

“The global jiu-jitsu community has given us an enthusiastic response, and fighters from all over the world are here to compete on the grandest stage of global jiu-jitsu,” he added.

“Protecting the health and wellness of all our participants is our top priority, and we have taken a lot of care to ensure that our comprehensive set of health and safety protocols will put everyone’s mind at ease and allow them to focus on performing to the best of their abilities on this huge platform.”

It has been a tough year for many of the fighters, but Zayed Al-Katheeri, one of the UAE’s best competitors who competes in the 56-kg weight class, is grateful for the opportunity to face off against some of the leading athletes in the world.

“I am very excited to compete in the purple belt category, and I am really looking at putting in a strong performance,” he said.

“The ADWPJJC is one of the toughest tournaments in the world with the quality of talent that it attracts, and doing well on this stage is doubly sweeter,” he added.

“I have been working hard on my preparations, and also studying videos of prospective opponents to identify areas of improvement and gain an understanding of different fighting styles.”

Tareq Annzee, a jiu-jitsu purple belt from Jordan competing in the 85-kg category at the Master 1 division, said: “The popularity of jiu-jitsu is on the rise in Jordan, and certainly having a global championship in ADWPJJC in Abu Dhabi year after year plays a big part in that growth.”

He added: “With all the restrictions going on in the sport globally, I am very fortunate to be able to compete in the sport that I love against the best of the world, in a safe environment.”

Black belt Gutemberg Pereira from Brazil said after a year of cancelled events and uncertainty, he is glad to be on the plane to Abu Dhabi to compete at what is the highlight of the global jiu-jitsu season.

“Us athletes are happiest to get the chance to go on to the mat and do what we love. The atmosphere in Abu Dhabi is always fantastic and very motivating, and the people here really love jiu-jitsu,” he said.

“I am confident that I will put in a strong showing and finish the ranking season in the best possible manner.”

For 29-year-old Beatriz Mesquita, competing and performing well at the ADWPJJC is integral to her growth as a fighter, with the championship giving her the chance to take on the best in the world and gain an in-depth understanding of her progress.

“There was a lot of uncertainty in the previous year, but we were confident that the UAEJJF would ensure that the ADWPJJC goes ahead,” the Brazilian said.

“That was something that was driving me and my fellow fighters to keep on working hard, keep fit and train with a goal in mind.”

Mesquita won the gold medal in the 62-kg adults category at the previous edition, and her preparation to add another to her cabinet is in full swing.

“I am feeling really good about the competition, and I have started studying the fighters I am likely to face more closely now and begun formulating plans for each of them,” she said.

Action at the 12th edition of the ADWPJJC begins on Tuesday with under-18 athletes taking to the mats at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, followed by the masters category on Wednesday. The final two days of the competition are reserved for action in the professional division.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Martial Arts Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

Emirati fighters set for big impact at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
Emirati fighters set for big impact at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Strong Arab presence at Abu Dhabi proof of jiu-jitsu’s popularity in the region
Sport
Strong Arab presence at Abu Dhabi proof of jiu-jitsu’s popularity in the region

Latest updates

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad clash in must-win, season-defining Saudi Classico
Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad clash in must-win, season-defining Saudi Classico
Saudi Arabia announces eight more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces eight more COVID-19 deaths
Universal Arabic Music record label launched
Universal Arabic Music record label launched
Morocco will keep coronavirus night curfew during Ramadan
Morocco will keep coronavirus night curfew during Ramadan
Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia
Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.