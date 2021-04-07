You are here

Saudi Crown Prince launches 'Journey Through Time' vision for AlUla development

The Journey Through Time master plan was developed under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (AFP/File Photo)
The Journey Through Time master plan was developed under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Crown Prince launches 'Journey Through Time' vision for AlUla development

The Journey Through Time master plan was developed under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Project aims to “responsibly and sustainably” restore and rehabilitate the main archaeological area in AlUla
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday launched a new design vision for AlUla to turn it into a leading global destination for arts, heritage, culture and nature.

The project, entitled “A Journey Through Time,” is a major milestone and aims to “responsibly and sustainably” restore and rehabilitate the main archaeological area in AlUla that has a unique cultural and natural environment in the northwest of the Kingdom, as part of the goals of the Vision 2030.

The project is being led by the crown prince, who is also chairman of the board of directors of the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate, and followed up by the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, also governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla.

“Today, we embark on a journey to preserve the world’s largest cultural oasis and advance our understanding of 200,000 years of heritage,” the crown prince said. “The Journey Through Time master plan is a leap forward to sustainably and responsibly develop AlUla, and share our cultural legacy with the world.” 

Over the next 15 years, AlUla valley, home to Hegra and a multitude of other historical sites, will be transformed into a living museum designed to immerse visitors in 200,000 years of natural and human history. Read more here.

It consists of three main stages, and the first stages are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023 and is part of a comprehensive development program for AlUla supervised by the royal commission.

It will also include establishing five centers that extend along 20 kilometers from the heart of AlUla and in inspiring and essential stops along the “Journey Through Time” route inspired by the nature and heritage of the old historic city. The centers start from the old town center to the south, through the Dadan and Jabal Ikma Nabataean oasis trails, and the ancient city of Hajjar in the north.

Each of these centers will be a cultural landmark in its own right, and reflect the nature and terrain unique to this geographical region, with cultural centers and facilities to provide a unique experience for visitors to explore the ancient history of the region.

The development strategy, upon completion in 2035, aims to provide 38,000 new job opportunities, in addition to contributing SR120 billion ($32 billion) to the Kingdom’s GDP.

The program will provide a distinctive historical map of the civilizations that settled in the various oases of AlUla over more than 7,000 years of human history, a Saudi Press Agency statement said.

The plan involves investing in the heritage, cultural, natural and geological richness of the region, through community participation in the development process, to preserve AlUla’s legacy, and open new possibilities “to discover its undiscovered history and build a future to be proud of.”

More than 850 companies apply for ‘Made in Saudi’ program

Saudi companies such as Aramco are well known for innovation and now the Kingdom wants to encourage more local manufacturing across a number of different sectors. (Aramco)
Saudi companies such as Aramco are well known for innovation and now the Kingdom wants to encourage more local manufacturing across a number of different sectors. (Aramco)
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
(SPA)

More than 850 companies apply for ‘Made in Saudi’ program

Saudi companies such as Aramco are well known for innovation and now the Kingdom wants to encourage more local manufacturing across a number of different sectors. (Aramco)
  • Companies who want to be part of the program can apply online, with an initial verification done through a dedicated website
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
(SPA)

RIYADH: More than 850 companies have applied to join the ‘“Made in Saudi” program, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Faisal Al-Bedah, the secretary-general of the Saudi Export Development Authority, on Wednesday addressed aspects of the program during a virtual meeting organized by the Industrial Committee in Riyadh Chamber.

He introduced the program, the benefits of joining it, and the companies qualified to benefit from its services.

Al-Bedah highlighted the program’s objectives, namely increasing domestic consumption and market share of domestic goods and services, increasing Saudi non-oil exports in priority export markets, and enhancing the attractiveness of the Saudi industrial sector for domestic and foreign investment.

He said the “Made in Saudi” program promoted national identity, boosted the contribution of the private sector to the economy, launched the capabilities of promising non-oil sectors by developing their exports, and enabled the creation of teams through small and medium-sized enterprises and micro-enterprises.

Companies who want to be part of the program can apply online, with an initial verification done through a dedicated website to check companies’ eligibility.

Products should be grown, extracted or produced in Saudi Arabia and fall under one of the listed industries: Construction, textiles, pharmaceuticals and medical, processed foods, or fresh produce.

“Made in Saudi” will play a role in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan by supporting Saudi products and directing purchasing power toward local products and services, leading to the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) to 65 percent and raising the proportion of non-oil exports in the total non-oil GDP to about 50 percent by 2030.

Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, who is also the authority’s chairman, launched the initiative under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The program aims to help local businesses grow by encouraging local consumers to buy more locally made products and helping businesses to increase their exports to priority markets,” said Al-Khorayef. “Under one unified brand, the ‘Made in Saudi’ program will bring significant opportunities for businesses to expand their reach and promote their products domestically and globally.”

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meets UNWTO chief

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili. (SPA)
Updated 12 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meets UNWTO chief

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili. (SPA)
  • The Kingdom's cabinet approved establishing UNWTO regional office in Riyadh
  • Prince Faisal also met with his counterpart from Burkina Faso
Updated 12 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Riyadh, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
During the meeting, which was also attended by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the two sides reviewed the recent cabinet decision approving an agreement between the Kingdom and the UNWTO on establishing a regional office in the capital.
The decision was made based on “the Kingdom’s importance and its effective role in promoting tourism development in the region, in addition to being a global tourist destination that includes ancient historical and cultural areas,” the ministry said in a statement.
Prince Faisal also met with his counterpart from Burkina Faso, Alpha Barry, on Wednesday for talks.

Customers, retailers in Saudi Arabia prepare for joy of Ramadan shopping

Customers, retailers in Saudi Arabia prepare for joy of Ramadan shopping
Updated 35 min 2 sec ago
Nada Hameed & Nada Jan

Customers, retailers in Saudi Arabia prepare for joy of Ramadan shopping

Customers, retailers in Saudi Arabia prepare for joy of Ramadan shopping
  • Shopping process becomes more intense for consumers unlike any other month of the year
Updated 35 min 2 sec ago
Nada Hameed & Nada Jan

JEDDAH: One of the clearest signs marking the arrival of Ramadan is the shopping behavior of Saudi residents, with people flocking to supermarkets and malls to prepare their households for the upcoming holy month.

Last year’s buying sprees were different during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown, where consumers resorted to shopping online for groceries, clothes, and necessities. 

Due to the restrictions, sales were hit hard. This year, shopping malls and hypermarkets in the Kingdom have started to recover from the economic recession.

It has become a habit to prepare for Ramadan with a feeling of newness: Households go on a cleaning frenzy, decorate the house, reorganize furniture, take away some goods to give to the poor, and of course, buy new items.

For consumers in the Kingdom, the shopping process becomes more intense unlike any other month of the year. People head to grocery stores to shop for products, sweets, new kitchen utensils, furniture, toys, and of course holy month decorations to fully enjoy the Ramadan vibe.

Hypermarkets and shopping malls accommodate the shopping frenzy with creative marketing schemes and displays to catch consumers’ attention before the month even begins.

Sellers from different markets — ranging from hypermarkets to bakeries and general goods — have provided an overview of buying behavior before and during Ramadan, with some consumer experts saying that purchasing decisions have become more prepared after the pandemic.

Raghdah Sadiq, marketing supervisor at a Saudi eCommerce platform HNAK.com, told Arab News that “by limiting the customer to only order online, the customer missed the actual experience of going to the mall and interacting with other people to buy or exchange.

“In 2021, consumers have already built a strong habit of ordering online, but for some items such as fashion, jewelry, and groceries, people would prefer to go to the stores and experience shopping offline.”

Panda Hypermarket, a Saudi Arabian retailing company and one of the Kingdom’s largest grocery store chains, buckles up for Ramadan over a month ahead of its arrival. 

“We prepare everything very early to beat the crowd. We provide all Ramadan food supplies a month and a half in advance until the end of Ramadan,” said Hussein Al-Harbi, the on-duty manager of Hyper Panda in Jeddah’s Al-Ruhaily neighborhood. “We also add more employees before and during Ramadan to accommodate the growing crowd of shoppers.”

Al-Harbi added that while some consumers are used to moderately buying the exact amount of groceries they need, many tend to go overboard with food purchases. During the lockdown, however, people had to consider what they actually needed, which made them develop smart shopping skills and an understanding of their required consumption.

Ahmad Al-Muqbil, managing director of Creative Team, a marketing company based in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that “companies tend to come up with promotions to their products and more special offers to gain consumer loyalty.”

He added: “Despite the pandemic and the setback in 2020, everyone continued to shop through apps and websites. However, the proportion of shopping was the lowest ever over recent years.”

Essentials, desires, and advertisements

Ramadan products are promoted not only via shopping malls, hypermarkets, and ads, but also with the help of social media influencers in the Arab world.

“Building that sense of urgency completes other companies’ agendas, for example your dinner table will not be ready unless you have a certain product,” said Sadiq, adding: “Consumers have the need of not missing out on the occasion as Ramadan is mainly about gatherings in the family home.”

Mansour Turki, an employee at a local pastry shop, told Arab News that Eastern pastries and deserts such as baklava, kunafa, and basbosa are high season picks during Ramadan and customers flock to their stores on weekends. Though the lockdown did affect his sales, it is still expected to be business as usual for this coming Ramadan.

Neama Fadhel, a housewife and a mother of five children, said that she likes to plan for her Ramadan shopping for kitchen products, accessories, and clothes, as the experience brings her joy.

Fadhel also takes happiness from buying new items for her household, especially her kitchen, as it “gives me a boost for the daily cooking routine in the holy month that differs from other normal days of the year.”

She added: “This year has made a big difference in my preparation for Ramadan as there will be an opportunity for us to enjoy breakfast with family and friends.”

Saudi Arabia decked out in red, white & blue for holy month

Saudi Arabia decked out in red, white & blue for holy month
Updated 43 min 17 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Arabia decked out in red, white & blue for holy month

Saudi Arabia decked out in red, white & blue for holy month
  • The most popular khayamiya design is the ‘street panel,’ which originated no more than 50 yeas ago in the heart of downtown Cairo
Updated 43 min 17 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: With less than a week to go before the holy month of Ramadan begins, families across Saudi Arabia are decorating their homes.

Ramadan is not simply about fasting, communal sahoor meals and night prayers, it is a month in which families and friends celebrate the unity and bonds that are strengthened and promoted during the holy month. Many like to deck their homes out with lanterns, crescent moons, twinkling lights and a plethora of different colorful red, white and blue fabric items.

Derived from the word khayma (tent in English), khayamiya — decorative appliqué textile bearing distinct geometric and curvilinear arabesque patterns — has historically been used to decorate tents across the Middle East. It is believed to have originated in Egypt and has since made its way across the region. It has become widely popular in recent years, taking the Saudi market by storm, and is now used for tablecloths, cushions, accessories, dresses, prints and more.

The most popular khayamiya design is the “street panel,” which originated no more than 50 yeas ago in the heart of downtown Cairo near Bab Zuwayla, one of the city’s oldest gates — built by the Fatimids in 1092. Numerous shops in nearby Khayamiya Street (Street of the Tentmakers) are adorned with highly artistic khayamiya of all shapes and sizes. According to Jeddah resident Um Al-Saad Mohammed, khayamiya has become popular in Saudi Arabia thanks to Saudi women who have a strong affiliation with Egypt.

“As a child, I would often visit Cairo with my parents and my father always took us to Al-Azhar Mosque area, (which had so many) different shops nestled in its market alleyways. Khayamiya Street wasn’t as popular as it is today but I remember that we used to see these large red, white and blue textiles wrapped around large poles waiting to be sold to event planners and such,” she told Arab News.

The large fabric was used for partitions at weddings or other social gatherings — even funerals sometimes — and their attractive design prompted Um Al-Saad and many others to bring them back to the Kingdom to hand out as gifts for family and friends, or even to sell on.

Nowadays, shops and stores across Saudi Arabia sell everything from plastic cups, cutlery, tablecloths and teapot covers to triangular streamers decorated with the distinctive red, white and blue designs that will flood the market in the month ahead. For many Saudis, it’s a flourish of vibrant color that brings an added sense of joy to a month of celebration with their loved ones.

Who’s Who: Dr. Reem A. Alfrayan, director at Soudah Development Company

Who’s Who: Dr. Reem A. Alfrayan, director at Soudah Development Company
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Reem A. Alfrayan, director at Soudah Development Company

Who’s Who: Dr. Reem A. Alfrayan, director at Soudah Development Company
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

Dr. Reem A. Alfrayan is the newly appointed director of development and community partnerships at the Soudah Development Company, owned by the Public Investment Fund.

Previously, Alfrayan served as the executive director of G20 Saudi Secretariat, and in September 2014 was the first woman to be appointed as assistant secretary-general at the Council of Saudi Chambers.

Alfrayan received a bachelor’s degree in technical education and training, workforce development and education at Ohio State University in 2001.

In 2002, she earned a master’s degree in instructional technologies and media policy, and leadership from the same university.

Alfrayan obtained another master’s degree in educational leadership and organization, policy and leadership at the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2013.

She completed a Ph.D. in educational leadership and organization at the same university in 2014.

After obtaining her first master’s degree, she joined the Arab Open University as instructional technology unit supervisor at its headquarters in Kuwait in 2003.

Between 2005 and 2006, Alfrayan served as a training specialist with a project launched by the General Authority for Tourism and Antiquities.

She then joined King Abdul Aziz Medical City as an administrative planning and processing development officer.

She also served as general manager of businesswomen’s affairs at the Council of Saudi Chambers from October 2007 to January 2010.

Alfrayan also actively participates in volunteer work.

