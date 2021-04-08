US State Department levels up diplomacy with new video game exchange program

You are here

Students would join peers from other countries to form ‘game studios’ and collaborate virtually to create games. (Getty Images/AFP)
Students would join with peers from other countries to form ‘game studios’ and collaborate virtually to create games. (AFP file photo)
  • Students would join with peers from other countries to form ‘game studios’ and collaborate virtually to create games
DUBAI: The US State Department is levelling up its diplomacy with a new project that would virtually link up nearly 3,000 students from Bahrain, Israel, the UAE and the US for a creative collaboration on video games and game design.

Nonprofit group Games for Change’s (G4C) Game Exchange virtual exchange program is one of the 19 grantees under the state department’s Stevens Initiative announced for this year.

Under the two-year project, students would join peers from other countries to form ‘game studios’ and collaborate virtually to create games, facilitated by classroom teachers trained in G4C’s game design curriculum. G4C advocates and empowers game creators and social innovators to drive real-world impact through games and immersive media.

Partners in the US include middle and high schools from the Detroit Public School Community District and the New York City Department of Education. Schools will be selected from the said districts in Spring 2021.

For the Middle Eastern counterparts, it would be the Bahrain Ministry of Youth and Sports in Bahrain; twofour54 Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Beit Berl College, Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art in Israel.

‘Game studios’ would be charged with creating at least two game projects on a Sustainable Development Goal of their choice, and students could access and learn a variety of tools and platforms to develop their games and collaborate virtually.

Each year, participants submit game projects to the Game Exchange competition, with finalists and winners acknowledged at a culminating awards event.

The Stevens Initiative, named for late US Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, is a public-private partnership funded by the US government which aims to foster connections between young people in the US and the MENA region via skill development.

The Stevens Initiative has awarded 83 grants since its launch in 2015, benefiting nearly 75,000 youngsters from 17 MENA countries and the Palestinian Territories and in 47 US states, Puerto Rico, one tribal community, the US Virgin Islands, and Washington, D.C.

DUBAI: Following a photoshoot that breached UAE law, Dubai will deport a group of people involved, reported The National.

The footage, which was shared on Twitter, showed a large group of nude women posing on the balcony of an apartment in Dubai Marina.

Several neighbors captured videos and images of the photoshoot, which are now circulating on social media.

The photoshoot took place in broad daylight in full view of onlookers. While Dubai is a top destination for supermodels and influencers, who often visit to photograph at its glamorous locations, the nature of this photoshoot is perhaps the first of its kind.

The virality of the shoot on social media caught the eye of many, including the Dubai Police, who issued a statement on April 3 saying that a criminal case was registered against the arrested parties and that they have been referred to public prosecution for further legal action.

On April 6, His Excellency Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, attorney general of the Emirate of Dubai, said that the public prosecution office had completed investigations and that those involved would be deported.

The group of mainly Eastern European men and women was charged with public indecency and storing images of a pornographic nature.

The male cameraman behind the shoot, who is being held by the police, was identified as a Russian citizen by Russia’s consulate. However, although consular officials said some of the detained women spoke Russian, they were not citizens of the Russian Federation.

Other media sources have reported that 11 of the detained women were Ukrainian.

BEIRUT: Lebanese police arrested a housemaid accused of stealing $50,000 in cash from her employer in a case that highlights the country’s desperate dollar shortage.
The theft is believed to be one of the largest cash robberies since the deepening economic crisis destroyed the value of the Lebanese pound and led to banks blocking dollar withdrawals.
The Cameroonian housemaid, who worked for a Lebanese employer in Beirut’s Achrafieh district, admitted stealing the money and running away on March 17, the Internal Security Forces [ISF] said.
“The amount of dollars in cash is one of the biggest, if not the biggest that has ever been stolen since the economic and dollar shortage crisis hit Lebanon in 2019,” a senior ISF officer told Arab News.
The case has also shone a light on the plight of domestic workers in Lebanon amid the economic collapse.
Most maids go to work in Lebanon so they can send dollars to their families.
In October 2019, the Lebanese Central Bank banned the withdrawal or transfer of previously deposited dollars in a bid to avoid a run on the banks. As a result, dollars became increasingly scarce.
The crisis led to many Lebanese withdrawing money from their bank accounts and hiding cash savings in their homes.
Some experts have estimated that as much as $3 billion of cash has been stashed away inside properties.
The ISF officer said there had been plenty of dollar cash thefts since 2019 but that the latest was one of the biggest.
Identifying the Cameroonian suspect as 33-year-old E.Y., the ISF said police confiscated more than $4,000 of cash and 6 million Lebanese pounds, three telegraphic transfer receipts to her home country worth $6,000 and a new smart phone.
“She was the primary suspect since she went missing instantly after her employer reported to the police,” the statement said.
She was traced to Tripoli in northern Lebanon, where she was arrested.
During questioning, she admitted that she kept part of the money hidden in a flat that she rented in Al-Bwar area outside Beirut.
She confessed that she gave $12,700 to her two friends who were also arrested. They told officers they had transferred part of the money to their families in Cameroon.
“The suspects were referred to the General Prosecution to be forwarded for trial,” the statement said.

DUBAI: A 28-year-old man in the Philippines has died after being forced to do 300 squats as a punishment for violating a curfew imposed as part of coronavirus lockdown measures in the Philippines’ capital Manila. 

Darren Peñaredondo was detained by village guards last Thursday for going out during curfew hours to buy water in a province south of Manila. He was then taken to a local police station.⁣

When he got home, Peñaredondo complained to his partner, Reichelyn Balce, about the harsh punishment forced on him for breaking curfew.

Balce said: “I asked him why he can’t walk. He told me, ‘they made us do pumping,’” she was quoted by the Rappler as saying, referring to a squat performed while holding onto both ears.

Peñaredondo and another man who was accused of violating Covid restrictions were “brought to the Plaza Malabon in front of the municipal hall. And then, they were told to do pumping exercises 100 times”.

Balce said the pair were forced to repeat the exercises because they were not in sync and ultimately ended up doing the exercise 300 times, she wrote in a Facebook post. 
She shared a video clip showing Peñaredondo attempting to walk and crawling to go to the bathroom.⁣

He had started having seizures and had to be revived by his neighbors, the report added. Peñaredondo died in a hospital the same day. 

Police confirmed the case is being investigated.

DUBAI: In an interview with Muslim Girl’s new Snapchat series “Muslim Girl Says,” R&B singer Sza opened up about her Muslim faith, touching on topics such as fasting during Ramadan and facing Islamophobia.

The “Good Days” hitmaker sat down with the publication’s founder Amani via video chat, where she also discussed the Muslim women who inspire her and the real reason why she removed her hijab.

“I stopped covering after 9/11,” said the artist who was born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother in Maplewood, New Jersey. “I was in Middle school, and I regret so much being afraid of what people said about me — that I let somebody dictate how I was,” she admitted. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SZA (@sza)

“We played (shows) in Malaysia and Indonesia and it was really comforting to be able to cover up for the show,” she said. “But I didn’t have anybody say to me I was being fake… I just really loved that,” she added.

The singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, also stated that her and her family experienced racially-motivated aggressions due to their faith. “Someone threw a brick at my dad’s mosque,” she recalled.

“I guess I didn’t realize things were weird and awkward until I got a lot older. I couldn’t believe Islamophobia randomly deciding I’m oppressed because I’m covering my hair,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SZA (@sza)

When asked if she would be fasting Ramadan this year, the 30-year-old said “I don’t see why not. Unless I’m ill.” 

SZA has been very vocal about growing up in a Muslim household in a predominantly white community since the beginning of her career. “I’ll feel most comfortable with Islam forever. It just makes most sense to me out of everything else, there’s less variables and less space for human error. It’s very rigid but it’s safe because you can trust it. There’s no photos or idles, no songs or hymnals, it is what it is. I like the clarity,” she said in a past interview with Complex magazine.

DUBAI: Dubai is going to deport a group of people who were involved in shooting an “indecent video” on the balcony of a Dubai Marina apartment.

A statement quoting Dubai’s Attorney General Essam Al Humaidan said it has finalized its investigation into the matter.

“The Public Prosecution office has completed investigations on a recently publicized photo shoot which contravened UAE law,” said Al Humaidan.

“The individuals involved will be deported from the United Arab Emirates,” he continued.

“No further comment shall be made on the matter,” the tweet added.

Earlier this week, Dubai police arrested a group of people including men and women on charges of committing public indecency and taking images of a pornographic nature.

Dubai police said suspects could face six months in jail and Dh5,000 fine against such “unacceptable behaviors”.

It also reminded residents that such acts do not “reflect the values of Emirati society.”

The statement warned that anyone who publicly appeals, sings, or engages in lewd speech or seduces others publicly into debauchery in any manner whatsoever, shall be punished as per article 361 of the Federal Penal Code.

