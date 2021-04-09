You are here

Retailer welcomes new rules on Saudization for malls

Retailer welcomes new rules on Saudization for malls
  Alhokair says it has worked in recent years to ensure we nurture and retain Saudi talent across the business
DUBAI: Saudi conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair), one of the Kingdom’s largest retailers, has welcomed a new move by the government to fully Saudize the Kingdom’s shopping malls, creating more jobs in the sector for Saudi workers.

Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi on Wednesday issued three new labor directives that are set to transform the country’s retail and restaurant sector, creating 51,000 jobs for Saudi men and women.

“We are pleased to see fresh Saudization initiatives for the retail sector. These efforts will create new and exciting opportunities for local talent, driving exposure to new sectors and upskilling a powerful section of the local workforce,” Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair, told Arab News.

“In recent years, Alhokair has worked to ensure we nurture and retain Saudi talent across the business, and we look forward to extending this program into more parts of our organization. This is a milestone for local retail, reflecting positive change aligned with Vision 2030 and its targets for the private sector economy,” he added.

The news comes as the retailer moves forward with an ambitious expansion plan, aiming to open around 57 food and beverage outlets in the next 12 to 16 months, and at least another 50 retail stores in the fashion, cosmetics, beauty, and sports sectors.

Gulf governments, under pressure to provide more jobs for citizens amid declining oil revenues, are extending localization programs across industries that have typically relied heavily on expatriates.

The Kingdom introduced its nationalization scheme, Nitaqat, in 2011.

The first directive stipulated that only Saudis would be able to work in “closed commercial complexes (malls)” and their management offices.

A limited number of roles would be exempt, but the ministry did not specify which ones.

The other rule changes were related to raising the number of Saudis working in the restaurant, cafe, and catering trade.

The statement did not specify what the new localization rates would be across these sectors.

This is the latest government move to boost the number of Saudis in the workforce. In February, it introduced restrictions on outsourcing customer care services to foreign call centers. The previous month, Saleh Al-Jasser, Saudi minister of transport and chairman of the Public Transport Authority, approved 100 percent localization of ride-hailing services. Other Saudization initiatives announced this year include a goal of 30 percent nationals in accountancy, while a target of 20 percent was set for engineering in August 2020.

The population across the GCC declined by about 4 percent in 2020 due to an exodus of foreign workers spurred by subdued non-oil sector growth and nationalization policies, according to estimates by S&P Global Ratings. The departures were highest in Dubai, followed by Oman, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait. “The GCC’s high dependence on expat labor, especially in the private sector, has stymied its development of human capital in the national population,” S&P credit analysts led by Zahabia S Gupta wrote in a research report in February.

“The majority of the local workforce is employed by the public sector, which weighs on governments’ fiscal positions, especially in times of lower oil prices.”

Saudi Arabia has the lowest dependence on foreign labor among GCC countries at about 77 percent, while Qatar has the highest at about 94 percent, according to S&P data.

Topics: Saudization Alhokair

Egyptian sugar firm signs $50m Saudi financing deal

Egyptian sugar firm signs $50m Saudi financing deal
CAIRO: Canal Sugar has signed an export financing agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), with a total value
of $50 million.
Abdulmohsen Al-Khayal, the managing director of the Saudi Export Program of the SFD, said that the fund’s financing of the Canal Sugar project is part of its wider role to help increase trade between the two countries by providing credit facilities to companies who wish to import Saudi goods into Egypt.
Islam Salem, CEO of Canal Sugar, said that the agreement would push forward the completion of financing for the project, which initially amounted to $1 billion, 30 percent of which is financed from the shareholders and 70 percent from local and international banking institutions.
The SFD was established in 1975 to finance projects in developing countries, to provide grants for technical aid to finance studies and institutional support, and to provide financing and guarantees for national non-oil exports.
Canal Sugar was established with the participation of the Emirati Jamal Al Ghurair Group of companies, Al Ahly Capital Holding Company, the investment arm of the National Bank of Egypt, and the Emirati company Murban Energy, to implement the largest factory for the production of white sugar from sugar beet in the world.
In an area of 240 feddans and with a production of up to 950,000 tons of high-quality white
sugar, the facility will make
sugar the first self-sufficient commodity in Egypt.

Topics: Egypt Saudi Arabia

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running
  Highest rise in levels since June 2014 led by jumps in vegetable oils, meat and dairy indices
ROME: World food prices rose for a 10th consecutive month in March, hitting their highest level since June 2014, led by jumps in vegetable oils, meat and dairy indices, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
The Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 118.5 points last month versus a slightly revised 116.1 in February.
The February figure was previously given as 116.0.
The Rome-based FAO also said in a statement that worldwide cereal harvests remained on course to hit an annual record in 2020, adding that early indications pointed to a further increase in production this year.
FAO’s cereal price index fell 1.7 percent month on month in March, ending eight months of consecutive gains, but still 26.5 percent higher than the same period last month.
Among major cereals, wheat export prices dropped the most, declining 2.4 percent on the month, reflecting good supplies and encouraging production prospects for the 2021 crops, FAO said.
FAO’s vegetable oil price index surged 8.0 percent on the month to reach its highest level since June 2011, lifted by higher prices for palm, soy, rape and sunflower oils.

Dairy prices rose for a 10th month running, registering a 3.9 percent increase. FAO said one of the drivers in the sector was milk powder, which was boosted by a surge in imports in Asia, especially China, due to concerns over short-term supplies.
The meat index climbed 2.3
percent, but unlike all the other indices, it was still slightly down on a year-on-year basis. FAO said poultry and pig meat quotations increased, underpinned by a fast pace of imports by Asian countries, mainly China.
Sugar prices dropped 4.0 percent month on month, but was still up 30 percent on the year. March’s decline was fueled by prospects of large exports from India, FAO said.
FAO raised its forecast for the 2020 cereal season to 2.765 billion tons from a previous estimate of 2.761 billion, pointing to a 2.0 percent increase year on year.
Looking ahead, FAO said it expected global cereal production to increase for a third consecutive year in 2021. Global wheat production was seen hitting a new high of 785 million tons this year, up 1.4 percent from 2020 levels, driven by an anticipated sharp rebound across most of Europe and expectations of a record harvest in India, FAO said.
Above-average outputs were also expected for maize, with a record harvest forecast for Brazil and a multi-year high predicted for South Africa.
For the current 2020/21 marketing season, global cereal utilization was forecast at 2.777 billion tons, 2.4 percent up on the previous year, driven largely by higher estimates of feed use of wheat and barley in China, where the livestock sector is recovering from African swine fever.

Topics: food supply Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO Food Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

Investments get 'real' as inflation fears dim appeal of bonds

Investments get ‘real’ as inflation fears dim appeal of bonds
  European funds are the most keen to cut their exposure to bonds
LONDON: Electric vehicle infrastructure, top-end offices and industrial metals — with a resurgence in inflation seemingly on the horizon, investors are slashing their exposure to bonds in favor of “real” assets.
While such investments tend to generate income and often appreciate in value, they are particularly prized as a shield against inflation, which many economists expect will make a return as economies recover from the pandemic.
That means major changes for multi-asset portfolios run along traditional 60-40 lines. Sovereign debt such as US Treasuries and German Bunds has typically accounted for part of a rough 40 percent bond allocation — providing an income and acting as an anchor against the lucrative but volatile 60 percent equity component.
But with rock-bottom yields, G7 sovereign debt is offering neither substantial income in normal times nor much safety when things turn rough, and inflation may prove an even bigger headwind.
Guilhem Savry, head of macro and dynamic allocation at $22 billion asset manager Unigestion, has slashed bond exposure to nearly the lowest since October 2019, instead favoring energy, industrial metals and commodity-linked currencies.
“The reversal of bond yields this year is the game changer for the 60-40 portfolio,” he said.
“We think inflation will be much more sustainable than the (US) Federal Reserve thinks. The uncertainty for owning fixed income assets has increased sharply.”
Inflation erodes the value of future bond coupon payments and fears of a pickup in the measure drove US 10-year Treasuries to a 5 percent loss in the first three months of the year, their worst quarter since 1987, according to Refinitiv data.
It was also the first quarter in more than two years that a 60:40 portfolio underperformed more flexible strategies, according to fund tracker Morningstar.
Those sticking to 60:40 models will earn less than 2 percent on an annualized basis in the next 20 years, Credit Suisse warns, a third of what was generated in the last 20 years.
“We’re reimagining the ‘40,’ looking at what else can you own to provide income and diversify,” said Grace Peters, investment strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.
Peters has added exposure to construction materials, which are set to benefit from a $2 trillion US infrastructure push. She is bullish too on digital infrastructure, particularly 5G networks and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and private, or unlisted assets, such as real estate, where
she sees “a broader sweep of opportunities.”
Annual returns of 4-6 percent, comprising rental income and capital appreciation, exceed those of most G7 bonds, Peters said.
European funds are the most keen to cut their exposure to bonds, said Christian Gerlach, a founding partner at boutique investment firm Gerlach Associates. While eurozone inflation remains dormant, yields on two-thirds of the region’s sovereign bonds are negative.
Real assets were gaining in popularity even before pandemic- linked government and central bank stimulus raised inflation expectations. Consultancy Willis Towers Watson estimates pension funds’ bond allocations fell to 29 percent over the past 15 years, while “alternatives” nearly doubled to 23 percent.
But broadly they remain underowned, comprising just 5.5 percent of exchange traded funds’ assets, Bank of America data shows.
The bank’s strategist Michael Hartnett is among those making
the case for real assets, believing a secular turning point for both inflation and interest rates has arrived to halt the 40-year bull market in bonds.
Valuations for property, commodities, infrastructure and collectibles are the lowest since 1925 relative to financial assets, Hartnett told clients, noting US Treasuries were at their most expensive relative to, for example, diamond prices.
Finally, there is a 73 percent correlation between their returns and inflation, he said, making them “a very good hedge against rising inflation and interest rates in coming years.”
Investors will continue to hold the liquid, ultra-safe bonds issued by G7 countries, which are useful as collateral, capital buffers and defensive assets, with rising yields over time likely restore some of their ability to act as portfolio “ballast.”
For now though, BofA’s latest monthly survey shows investors are “very short” bonds, versus record high commodity allocations, with a record net 93 percent of those surveyed expecting higher inflation in the coming 12 months.

Topics: Investment

Reinsurers set to bear brunt of costs for Suez Canal grounding

Reinsurers set to bear brunt of costs for Suez Canal grounding
  Ships typically have protection and indemnity insurance covering third party liability claims including environmental damage and injury
  Suez Canal Authority chairman said losses and damages from Ever Given blockage could reach around $1 billion
LONDON — Reinsurers are set to foot most of the bill for the grounding of the ship that halted traffic in the Suez Canal, industry sources said, with payouts expected to run into hundreds of millions of dollars.
International supply chains were thrown into disarray when the 400 meter (430 yard) Ever Given ran aground in the canal on March 23, with specialist rescue teams taking almost a week to free the vessel.
Around 400 vessels were affected by the canal’s closure, which led to some having to divert around Africa to get supplies to global markets.
Ships typically have protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance, which covers third party liability claims including environmental damage and injury. Separate hull and machinery (H&M) policies cover vessels against physical damage.
Alan Mackinnon, chief claims officer with UK Club, the Ever Given’s P&I insurer, said it expected a claim against the ship’s owner from the canal authorities for possible damage to the canal and for loss of revenues, and separately claims for compensation from some of the owners of the delayed ships.
“I expect we will get a claim from the Egyptian authorities quite soon and the claims from the other shipowners will trickle in over the coming months,” Mackinnon told Reuters.
Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said last month that losses and damages from the Ever Given blockage could reach around $1 billion, but that the actual amount would be calculated after the investigations, though it was unclear when this would be completed.
The UK Club will cover the first $10 million of P&I losses.
Beyond that, the wider pool of P&I insurers will cover up to $100 million, at which point re-insurers such as Lloyd’s of London step in for up to $2.1 billion of claims. P&I insurers would contribute for part of a further $1 billion of cover.
When asked if claims could reach the upper levels of cover at $2.1 to $3.1 billion, UK Club’s Mackinnon said “we are confident we are not in that territory at all.”
“This is not an existential moment for the P&I sector. It may be a large claim but we are structured to deal with large claims.”
Analysts at DBRS Morningstar said that total insured losses “will remain manageable given the relatively short period of time that the canal was blocked.”
Lloyd’s of London last week said the incident would likely result in a “large loss” for the commercial insurance and reinsurance market of at least $100 million.
Yumi Shinohara, deputy manager of the fleet management department with Japan’s Shoei Kisen, the owner of Ever Given, said it had not received any compensation claims yet.
Container ships of the Ever Given’s size usually have H&M insurance limits of $100-$140 million, brokers say.
An insurance source in Tokyo, who declined to be named, said the three Japanese H&M insurers would pay for salvage costs and any repair fees for the hull. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, the main Japanese hull insurer for the vessel, declined to comment.
Other insurance sources said the Japanese hull underwriters would also spread their exposure with re-insurers.

US meat exporters eye recovery in Saudi market

The US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) reported that the Saudi Food and Drug Authority recently approved a new rule increasing the shelf life for chilled beef sold in Saudi Arabia by 50 days. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) reported that the Saudi Food and Drug Authority recently approved a new rule increasing the shelf life for chilled beef sold in Saudi Arabia by 50 days. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  New rule in the Kingdom expands shelf life for meat to 120 days, should increase sales growth 
RIYADH: US meat manufacturers are hoping that Saudi Arabia’s change in the rules related to the shelf life of meat imports will result in increased sales growth in the Kingdom.

The US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) reported that the Saudi Food and Drug Authority recently approved a new rule increasing the shelf life for chilled beef sold in Saudi Arabia by 50 days. Previously the shelf life was 70 days, but the new limit of 120 days may help spur a recovery in sales growth for American producers.

“Saudi Arabia’s previous shelf-life protocol really limited US exporters’ ability to ocean-freight chilled beef to Saudi Arabia. By the time it made the entry, there were a limited number of days available to market that beef,” Travis Arp, the USMEF senior director of export services and access, said on US radio reports.

“Chilled beef was being air-freighted into Saudi Arabia at substantially higher prices. Saudi Arabia expanded their chilled beef shelf-life standard to 120 days, so now it makes ocean-freighting much more commercially viable.”

US beef exports to Saudi Arabia were showing steady growth until the trade was suspended in 2012 when a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, otherwise known as mad cow disease, was discovered in California. 

Arp said he was hopeful that the new shelf-life rule will be the catalyst for a recovery in US exports to the Kingdom.

In 2011, US beef exports to Saudi Arabia topped 6,600 metric tons valued at nearly SR120 million ($32 million). While in 2019, even before COVID-19 restrictions impacted Saudi Arabia’s food sector, exports had recovered to only 1,539 metric tons valued at $14.3 million, according to the USMEF.

Topics: business economy US Saudi Arabia Meat

Related

Saudi Arabia expands partnership with Brazilian meat operator
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia expands partnership with Brazilian meat operator

