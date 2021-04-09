You are here

Dubai's Emaar more than doubles sales in Q1 2021

Dubai’s Emaar more than doubles sales in Q1 2021
Alabbar sees a return to growth for Emaar in 2021 after a pandemic-blighted 2020. (WAM)
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s Emaar more than doubles sales in Q1 2021

Dubai’s Emaar more than doubles sales in Q1 2021
  Emaar Properties saw profit fall 58% in 2020 to 2.62bn dirhams
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s Emaar Properties posted a 140 percent increase in first-quarter sales to 6 billion dirhams ($1.6 billion), founder Mohamed Alabbar told Al Arabiya on Thursday.

Alabbar expressed his optimism about the current year, which has seen the improvement after 2020 was marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The numbers are promising despite the difficulties that the hotel and malls sector still faces,” he said.

Emaar is focusing on markets such as India, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, in addition to Pakistan, he said.

“UAE and Dubai in particular are still a major center due to the promising growth in the emirate,” he said.

Emaar Properties income dropped 20 percent to 19.71 billion dirhams ($5.37 billion) in 2020, while net profit fell 58 percent to 2.62 billion dirhams.

Property sales amounted to 10.9 billion dirhams, of which 6.32 billion dirhams were in the UAE.

Saudi MoF completes $57.8bn payment orders in first quarter of 2021

Saudi MoF completes $57.8bn payment orders in first quarter of 2021
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi MoF completes $57.8bn payment orders in first quarter of 2021

Saudi MoF completes $57.8bn payment orders in first quarter of 2021
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) finalized the disbursement procedures for all payment orders received from the public and private sector with a total value of SR217 billion ($57.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2021, according to a ministerial tweet.
Expenditure for the public sector amounted to SR186 billion, while the same for the private sector reached SR31 billion, accounting for 99 percent of the total payments’ orders received.
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that 24 local companies, the majority of which are listed in the Saudi market, will invest SR2 trillion by 2025, and another SR3 trillion by 2030, Al Arabiya reported.
Al-Jadaan indicated that the Public Investment Fund is a shareholder in most of these companies.

Saudi PIF launches massive 1.5-GW Sudair Solar Energy project

Saudi PIF launches massive 1.5-GW Sudair Solar Energy project
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi PIF launches massive 1.5-GW Sudair Solar Energy project

Saudi PIF launches massive 1.5-GW Sudair Solar Energy project
  ACWA, Badeel will invest SR3.4 billion in the project
  First phase expected to begin producing electricity in H2, 2022
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Investment Fund has launched the Sudair Solar Energy project in Sudair Industrial City, one of the largest solar parks in the country.
A consortium with ACWA Power, which is 50% owned by PIF, and Badeel, will invest SR3.4 billion ($907 million) in the 1.5-GW solar PV project, Al Arabiya reported.
The first phase of the project is expected to begin producing electricity during the second half of 2022 at the second-lowest price ever achieved globally for a solar PV project, 1.239 cents per KWh.
The plant will meet the energy needs of 185,000 houses and reduce carbon emissions by about 2.9 tons annually.
The announcement came during the inauguration ceremony of the 300-MW Sakaka solar power plant sponsored by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday where he announced seven new solar projects located in Madinah, Sudair, Qurayyat, Shuaiba, Jeddah, Rabigh and Rafha.
"The launch of the Sudair Solar Energy Project is integral to the Kingdom's goals in promoting the growth of renewable energy and the localization of technologies related to it and taking advantage of the Kingdom's natural capabilities to develop the sector," said Yasir Al Rumayyan, managing director of PIF.

Topics: #solar #renewableenergy #saudi

Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical factories cover 36% of national demand

Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical factories cover 36% of national demand
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical factories cover 36% of national demand

Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical factories cover 36% of national demand
  Saudi pharmaceutical market is estimated at SR34 billion
  Saudi pharma companies export SR1.5 billion annually
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has more than 40 registered pharmaceutical factories, covering 36 percent of the local market need for medicines, said Mohammed Al-Nahhas, chairman of Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO).
The Kingdom’s pharmaceutical sector exports more than SR1.5 billion annually and is estimated to grow at 5 percent a year, he said during the visit of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef to the company on Thursday.
SPIMACO produces 415 pharmaceutical products, and exports more than 234 products to 14 countries, CEO Khaled Al-Khattaf said.
The company’s production has reached more than 1.73 billion therapeutic units via 36 production lines during the year 2020. More than 50 new drugs under license will be produced in SPIMACO pharmaceutical factories and its subsidiaries, he added.
The factory produces all pharmaceutical forms: tablets, injections, syrups, suppositories, antibiotics, dry syrups, capsules and ointments.
SPIMACO is the biggest pharma company in Saudi Arabia, producing 12.2 million prescriptions in 2020, 1.7 million more than its nearest competitor, Al-Khattaf said. It has a market share of 11.6 percent, the most among all international and local companies in the private sector.
Saudi Arabia exports medicines to 34 countries, and is targeting 9 new countries in Africa, Europe and Asia, he said.
Almost half of the company’s employees are Saudis, Al-Khattaf revealed.
SPIMACO's CEO confirmed the company’s commitment to preserve drug security in Saudi Arabia during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Saudi pharmaceutical market is estimated at SR34 billion, and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources seeks to increase it to achieve drug security as a strategic goal within Vision 2030.

Saudi EXIM Bank approved $1.5bn projects since launch

Saudi EXIM Bank approved $1.5bn projects since launch
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank approved $1.5bn projects since launch

Saudi EXIM Bank approved $1.5bn projects since launch
  Saudi Export-Import Bank was launched in October 2019
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank has studied projects worth more than SR8 billion ($2.1 billion) of which SR6 billion were approved, since it was launched in October 2019, Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources said, Al Arabiya reported Thursday.

The EXIM bank has helped finance SR4 billion of trade with 45 countries across many sectors and companies of all sizes, Alkhorayef said.

The bank is aiming to increase its product range to 17 from the current 6, he said.

"These products aim to help exporters finance their customers outside the Kingdom, especially in countries where there is higher risk or the exporter's experience is weak," he said.

Saudi Arabia implements minimum wage increase for over 50s

Saudi Arabia implements minimum wage increase for over 50s
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia implements minimum wage increase for over 50s

Saudi Arabia implements minimum wage increase for over 50s
  Minimum wage rises to SR4,000 from SR3,000
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Organization for Social Insurance has implemented its new minimum wage for workers over the age of 50, 5 months after first announcing the change.
Employers should raise the wages of Saudi workers who are 50 years old and above to at least SR4,000 ($1,066) a month, Al Eqtisadiah reported. The previous minimum wage was SR3,000.
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi announced the increase in November 2020 for all Saudis and said at the time it would be implemented 5 months later.
Saudi workers being paid less than SR4,000 a month will only count as half a worker in the Kingdom’s nationalization program, Nitaqat.

