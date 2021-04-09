You are here

Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack
Displaced women sit on mats after fleeing an attack claimed by Daesh-linked insurgents on the town of Palma, at a displacement center in Pemba, Mozambique, April 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

  • The bodies were found near the Amarula hotel in Palma, where a large group of both locals and expatriate workers took refuge for days during the attack
  • The group attempted to escape in a convoy of vehicles on March 26 that ran into an ambush — seven people in the convoy were killed, including a British man and a South African
JOHANNESBURG: Mozambique is sending a medical team to identify the bodies of 12 people beheaded during a Daesh attack last month on the northern gas exploration hub of Palma, an army spokesman said.

A police official and an army spokesman said the victims appeared to be foreigners, although this has not been confirmed.

Palma, adjacent to gas projects worth some $60 billion and a base for numerous foreign companies, was the target of an attack by insurgents that began on March 24.

A local police chief told TVM earlier this week that on returning to the town following the assault, he had helped bury 12 beheaded bodies. While he could not identify their nationalities, he said he believed they were foreign because they were white.

In comments to state broadcaster TVM on Thursday, army spokesman Chongo Vidigal confirmed the victims were white but said their nationalities could not be confirmed due to the decomposed state of the bodies. The army had sent a medical team to identify them, he said.

“It is urgent that a team arrives to establish these small details,” he said, adding it was uncertain when they would arrive.

Reuters has not been able to verify accounts about the attack on Palma independently. Most means of communication with the town were cut off after the attack began.

The bodies were found near the Amarula hotel, where a large group of both locals and expatriate workers took refuge for days during the attack before attempting to escape in a convoy of vehicles on March 26 that ran into an ambush.

Seven people in the convoy were killed, including a British man and a South African. Both of their bodies have already been removed from Palma.

The government has said dozens died in the attack and aid groups believe tens of thousands have been displaced. But the full scale of the casualties and displacement remains unclear.

Daesh-linked insurgents have been increasingly active since 2017 in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province where Palma is located.

Mozambique is about 26% Roman Catholic, 31% other Christian, and 18% Muslim, according to government figures. Cabo Delgado is one of only a few provinces that have a Muslim majority.

Regional leaders from countries including South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana met in Mozambique’s capital Maputo this week to weigh a response to the insurgency.

Mozambique’s foreign minister Veronica Macamo Dlhovo said the leaders resolved to send a mission to Mozambique this month to assess the threat and how they could help.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the leaders agreed a regional force should be revived immediately so it could intervene.
Mozambique’s army says Palma is now secure.

The insurgency is a rapidly growing threat to Mozambique after a few years of relative peace for the country. A long civil war followed the end of the independence struggle against colonial power Portugal in 1975, lasting until 1992.

A low-level conflict broke out again pitting the FRELIMO government against its longtime RENAMO rivals until a 2019 peace accord, although some low-level attacks continued.
Mozambique remains one of Africa’s poorest and underdeveloped countries despite the potential of its natural resources.

Topics: Mozambique Palma PEMBA Cabo Delgado Daesh

The drug bust was the result of a joint investigation by Malaysian police and the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control. (AP)
KUALA LUMPUR: Close cooperation with Saudi Arabia authorities has helped Malaysia foil two major drug trafficking attempts in the past month, a top Royal Malaysia Police official said on Friday.

In the most recent operation, nearly 3.9 million amphetamine pills hidden inside a shipment container of aluminum floor springs were seized on Monday.

The drug bust was the result of a joint investigation by Malaysian police and the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC).

“It was the cooperation between the GDNC and Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs that resulted in this drug seizure,” Malaysia's Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Razarudin Husain told Arab News.

The estimated worth of the drugs, he added, was about SR202.5 million ($54 million).

“The GDNC is one of NCID’s closest counterparts,” Husain said.

On March 15, with the help of GDNC, Malaysia seized 94.8 million Captagon pills worth $1.3 billion. According to Royal Malaysian Customs Department director general Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir, the drug bust was one of the largest in the country's history.

Close cooperation with Saudi authorities comes as syndicates in the Middle East are shifting their routes to smuggle amphetamine pills, known as Captagon tablets, to the Arabian Peninsula through southeast Asia.  

“Malaysia is being used as a transit before the drugs are distributed to the destination countries in the Middle East,” Husain said.

He also lauded the GDNC for its help in cracking down on drug trafficking in the region.

“It is important that drug enforcement agencies cooperate closely to take out drug syndicates that operate with no respect for our borders,” Husain said. “Through close and timely cooperation, we can take the fight to the drug syndicates.”

Topics: Malaysia Saudi Arabia Drug bust

France briefly detains chef, businessman in secret dinners scandal

France briefly detains chef, businessman in secret dinners scandal
PARIS – French police on Friday detained leading chef Christophe Leroy and flamboyant businessman Pierre-Jean Chalencon questioning over organizing clandestine restaurant dinners for top figures in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions, prosecutors said.
The two men, along with Leroy’s spouse, were interrogated for several hours by investigators before being released.
“At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence that indicates any members of the government took part in the dinners being investigated,” prosecutors said.
The M6 private television channel last week broadcast a reportage based on footage recorded with a hidden camera purportedly from a clandestine restaurant in a high-end area of Paris where neither the staff nor the diners were wearing masks.
Participants were shown enjoying caviar and champagne at the even costing 220 euros(260 dollars) per person.
All restaurants and cafes have been closed in France for eating in for the last five months. The country this week began a new limited nationwide lockdown to deal with surging Covid-19 infections.
The hashtag #OnVeutLesNoms (We Want the Names) went viral on Twitter, as speculation swirled over who may have attended such dinners.
Chalencon, who owns the luxury Palais Vivienne venue in the center of Paris that was allegedly used for such an event, had told the channel that several such dinners had taken place and even ministers had attended.
The long-haired businessman, a prominent collector of memorabilia, later backtracked from this remark and the government has vehemently denied that any ministers have been involved.
Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said Sunday that a criminal probe had been opened into putting the lives of others at risk.
Police on Thursday searched the premises of the Palais Vivienne and a similar search had been carried on Wednesday at the home of Christophe Leroy.
Leroy’s lawyer Thierry Fradet said his client had submitted documents that showed that any dinners he had organized were in private homes — in line with the current rules — and not secret restaurants.

Topics: France French police

Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term

Djibouti votes as president Guelleh seeks a 5th term
MOGADISHU, Somalia: The Horn of African country of Djibouti went to the polls peacefully on Friday as President Ismail Omar Guelleh seeks a fifth term in the small but strategically important nation home to military bases for the United States, China and others.
The 73-year-old Guelleh faces just one challenger, the independent candidate and businessman Zakaria Ismail Farah, who halted campaigning early while asserting that he could not do so in safety. In protest, he appeared with his mouth taped shut.
The other opposition boycotted the vote. Final results are expected on Saturday. There was a heavy police presence around the polls.
Critics call the president a heavy-handed dictator, but others in Djibouti see him as a driving force in the country’s development and relative stability. The country is located on the Red Sea along one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
Guelleh has been in power since 1999 after the death of his predecessor, Hassan Guled Aptidon, the country’s first president. Djibouti won independence from France in 1977.
The president is widely expected to win another team that should be his last, according the constitution, which limits the presidency to those under the age of 75.
Guelleh told reporters days ago that he was no longer interested in power but was merely responding to the will of the people.
“It is my people, the Djiboutians, who asked me to run again and not leave them for the sake of the prosperity of the nation,” he said.
After voting, the president said, “May God be praised, it happened in a peaceful way and thank God, the people have participated in a very good way.”
More than 205,000 people are registered to vote in Djibouti, which has a population of over 600,000. The country is a mix of ethnic Somali, Afar and Arab.
“In a beautiful way we’re appreciating the voting, every vote and every five years, and today it happened in a beautiful way,” said one person at the polls, Naima Yusuf Kahin.

Topics: Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh Zakaria Ismail Farah

Spanish police investigating migrant boat deaths detain five

Spanish police investigating migrant boat deaths detain five
BARCELONA — Five men, who allegedly navigated two migrant boats to the Canary Islands, have been detained by Spanish police for being responsible for the deaths of some passengers.
The men are being investigated for “favoring illegal immigration” with three of them also being investigated for homicide, Spain’s national police said in a statement released Friday.
A judge ordered four of them to be held in custody.
The arrests come after an investigation was launched into two boats that arrived in the islands of Gran Canaria and Lanzarote on March 16 and April 2 respectively.
In the first boat, 62 migrants and asylum seekers had departed the coast of Dakhla, in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara, and spent five days with little food or water trying to reach the Canaries. When Spanish rescuers found them, only 53 people remained onboard, including 10 minors.
None had life vests and many suffered from severe hypothermia requiring hospitalization.
Among them was a 2-year-old girl from Mali who died a few days later. Her dramatic rescue and subsequent death grabbed the national headlines in Spain.
Survivors later reported that nine people had perished during the Atlantic crossing, including a toddler. Their bodies were thrown into the ocean according to survivors interrogated by police.
The other vessel that reached Lanzarote carried 32 people, including five minors. All arrived in good health, police said.
Earlier this year authorities in the Canaries detained 27 men and one woman in similar cases. Of those, 21 people were held in custody.
The treacherous Atlantic crossing from the Western coast of Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands has become a popular route for migrants and asylum-seekers fleeing conflict, violence and leaving their countries for economic reasons that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2,400 people have reached the Canaries in the first three months of this year. Most hope to continue their journeys to continental Europe.
Last year 23,000 people reached the archipelago by boat and nearly 850 others died or went missing along the way, according to the UN migration agency’s Missing Migrants project.

Topics: African migrants spain migrants Spanish police

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police
ATHENS — A veteran Greek crime journalist was shot dead outside his home in Athens on Friday, a police source said, in a rare crime targeting a member of the media.
Giorgos Karaivaz, who worked for private TV station Star and also ran news blog bloko.gr, was shot several times, the police source told AFP.
Reports said the victim had been shot by two men on a motorbike.
While Greek media offices are frequently targeted in firebomb and vandalism attacks, journalist killings are generally rare in Greece.
In July, tabloid owner Stefanos Chios survived after being shot in the neck and chest by a hooded man outside his home.
The case is still under investigation.
In 2010, radio manager, blogger and investigative journalist Socratis Giolias was also gunned down outside his home.
At the time, state TV NET said he had been working on a story about corruption.
A shadowy far-left group claimed responsibility for the crime but the case was never solved.

Topics: Greek police Greece Giorgos Karaivaz

