BioNTech's new plant to churn out 1 billion doses of COVID vaccine a year

BioNTech is a biotechnology company which manufactures active immunotherapies for patient-specific approaches to the treatment of diseases. (AFP)
BioNTech is a biotechnology company which manufactures active immunotherapies for patient-specific approaches to the treatment of diseases. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

  • BioNTech has announced plans to produce up to 2.5 billion doses of the vaccine worldwide this year — 25 percent more than originally planned
MARBURG, Germany: Decontamination chambers, tight-fitting protective suits, a controlled atmosphere: Vigilance is the order of the day when making COVID-19 vaccines at the new BioNTech plant in Marburg, Germany.

From the outside, the facility is an unassuming building on the outskirts of the town north of Frankfurt in central Germany.

But that quickly changes when you step inside the rooms of the second European site to manufacture the vaccine developed by BioNTech with US giant Pfizer.

Production has been running night and day since the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the site at the end of March, with the facility poised to eventually churn out 1 billion doses a year.

“It takes a lot of manual work and about 50,000 steps to make a batch” of messenger RNA (mRNA), the substance that trains the immune system to protect itself against COVID-19, production manager Valeska Schilling told AFP.

From that batch, “we can make some 7 or 8 million doses of vaccine,” said Schilling, who is “extremely proud” of the huge scientific effort.

Glass pipette in hand and wrapped head to toe in a blue protective suit, a young employee mixes pharmaceutical ingredients in a sterile bag to begin the process of making mRNA.

BioNTech has announced plans to produce up to 2.5 billion doses of the vaccine worldwide this year — 25 percent more than originally planned.

BioNTech/Pfizer and US pharmaceutical giant Moderna were the first in the world to market vaccines using the pioneering messenger RNA process.

It takes five to six days to make a 35-liter batch of mRNA, which is then transported to other factories for bottling — currently done in Belgium and soon near Frankfurt.

This step, called in-vitro transcription, is “the most technologically complicated,” Schilling notes — less a mass production process than an art form.

During in-vitro transcription, which Schilling compares to “making a photocopy of a book,” enzymes are used to generate up to 500 “copy” mRNA molecules from a single DNA molecule.

After the reaction to produce the RNA, the resulting liquid must be purified: The enzymes and DNA used for the transcription are removed, and filtration prevents possible contamination.

In the third and final stage of production in Marburg, the mRNA is wrapped in fatty molecules, or lipids, so that it can get inside of human cells.

In all, it takes five to six days to make a 35-liter batch of mRNA, which is then transported to other factories for bottling — currently done in Belgium and soon near Frankfurt.

Several time-consuming tests are carried out along the way to ensure the quality of the vaccine, which is around 95 percent effective against COVID-19 according to clinical studies.

Some initial doses produced by the 400 workers in Marburg were delivered to France on Tuesday at Delpharm, a French subcontractor which takes over the final stage of putting them in the vials to be sent out to the vaccinators.

BioNTech has announced plans to produce up to 2.5 billion doses of the vaccine worldwide this year — 25 percent more than originally planned.

BioNTech/Pfizer and US pharmaceutical giant Moderna were the first in the world to market vaccines using the pioneering messenger RNA process.

For Marburg, hosting the BioNTech plant is part of a long history of medical innovation that began in 1890 when Emil von Behring invented the diphtheria vaccine — a feat that later won him the first Nobel prize in medicine.

The Marburg plant formerly owned by Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis and acquired by BioNTech in late 2020 is located in an industrial park named the “Behringwerke” after the eminent scientist.

The couple behind BioNTech, Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin, managed to orchestrate a very speedy redevelopment of the plant: “It’s fantastic what we’ve achieved in such a short time,” Schilling said.

  • Boeing managed to get the 737 MAX back in the skies late last year after it was grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes
Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said on Friday it had recommended that 16 airlines flying its 737 MAX planes address a “potential electrical issue” in a new setback for the top-selling model.
Major carriers began temporarily removing some of their MAX planes from service after the aerospace giant flagged the electrical issue — which is not a concern for all of the aircraft.
The potential problem requires “verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system,” Boeing said.
Electrical systems must be grounded to avoid overloads that can cause serious failures.
Boeing shares fell Friday, although the likely impact of this latest issue appeared limited.
A note from the investment website Briefing.com said it was encouraging that a major Boeing customer, Southwest Airlines, expects only a minimal disruption.
“However, the news is another blow for customers’ and investors confidence in the company,” Briefing said.
Boeing managed to get the 737 MAX back in the skies late last year after it was grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes, and recently announced an order for 100 of the aircraft as the airline sector begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The manufacturer discovered the latest issue on a plane in production “during normal build activity,” a Boeing spokeswoman said.
It is “premature” to discuss the time needed to address the issue, and “could take a matter of hours or a few days” before planes are returned to service,” she said.Boeing did not say which airlines were concerned, nor did it specify the number of aircraft involved.
The company notified the US Federal Aviation Administration of the issue on Thursday night, an FAA spokesperson said.
“The FAA is in contact with the airlines and the manufacturer and will ensure the issue is addressed,” the agency said. “Passengers should contact their airlines about specific flight cancelations or delays.”
Southwest Airlines, which announced a large order of new MAX planes last month, said it removed from service a “subset” of its MAX fleet.
“While Southwest has not experienced any known operational challenges related to the issue, 30 of the airline’s 58 737 MAX 8 aircraft are affected by the notification,” the carrier said. “Southwest anticipates minimal disruption to our operation.”
United Airlines, which also has ordered additional MAX planes since the jet was approved by regulators to resume service, said it is “voluntarily and temporarily removing 16” of its MAX planes from its schedule.
“We have been in touch with the FAA and Boeing and will continue to work closely with them to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service,” United said. “We are working to swap out aircraft to minimize the impact to our customers.”
American Airlines said it removed 17 aircraft “to complete necessary inspections and make any changes recommended or required by Boeing or the Federal Aviation Administration,” a spokeswoman said.
All three US carriers still have MAX planes in their fleet not affected by the issue.The 737 MAX has been a huge hit with airlines, and was Boeing’s best-selling aircraft until it was grounded in March 2019 following the second of two crashes that together claimed 346 lives.
And after the Covid-19 crisis hammered the air transport sector, airlines canceled hundreds of orders.
Investigators said a main cause of both crashes was a faulty flight handling system known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System or MCAS.
Boeing continues to face litigation from families of victims who died in crashes on Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines flights.
The FAA in mid-November cleared the MAX to return to service following upgrades to the plane and pilot training protocols. Other national regulators have followed suit since then.
Recent MAX orders by Southwest, Ryanair and others have underscored the appeal of the single-aisle MAX in the nascent airline industry recovery following the pandemic travel shutdown.
Aviation experts expect demand for domestic and short-flight service to recover before international flying.
Shares of Boeing fell 1.0 percent to $252.36.`

  • The deal aims to have deliveries made on a monthly schedule starting late this year and going into 2023
Updated 10 April 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU is about to start negotiations with a single pharmaceutical company to secure up to 1.8 billion doses of a “second generation” mRNA vaccine to combat future variants, a European Commission source said.

The upcoming deal aims to have deliveries made on a monthly schedule starting late this year and going into 2023, the source told AFP.

It is part of the commission’s preparedness plan to handle “the next stages” of the pandemic as the coronavirus continues to mutate, said the source, who is familiar with the approach taken by commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The source would not say which “sole supplier” would be tapped, but did not demur asked if it was BioNTech/Pfizer, which has already agreed to bring forward deliveries to the EU of its first-generation mRNA vaccine.

“We want a big volume” of doses, “we want a firm contract for 900 million doses and an option for the same again,” the source said.

SPEEDREAD

It is part of the commission’s preparedness plan to handle ‘the next stages’ of the pandemic as the coronavirus continues to mutate, says the source, who is familiar with the approach taken by commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

● The extra doses would greatly increase the EU’s access to vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic by going beyond the 2.6 billion doses of various ‘first-generation’ vaccines already secured for this year and next. They would address growing concerns globally that the current vaccines deployed can have their effects dampened by some variants, as appears to already be the case with strains first detected in South Africa and Brazil.

The extra doses would greatly increase the EU’s access to vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic by going beyond the 2.6 billion doses of various “first-generation” vaccines already secured for this year and next.

They would address growing concerns globally that the current vaccines deployed can have their effects dampened by some variants, as appears to already be the case with strains first detected in South Africa and Brazil.

“There will be a delivery obligation” for the extra doses, the source emphasised.

That implicitly pointed to problems the commission has had with AstraZeneca to have it deliver contracted doses of its vaccine — an adenovirus vaccine different from the mRNA types produced by BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna.

The next-generation mRNA vaccine the commission is looking to buy “has to cover all the variants that could emerge” — and “with a production within Europe and a priority for Europe,” the source said.

  • Investors are showing cautious optimism about the economic recovery, especially in the US
Updated 10 April 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Stocks were slightly higher in trading Friday, as a rise in bond yields helped lift the shares of energy and bank companies in the going. Technology stocks, which have moved in the opposite direction as bond yields, were trading lower.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent as well, while the Nasdaq Composite index was down 0.2 percent.

Bank stocks were among the better performers in trading, as a rise in bond yields translates into higher interest banks can charge to customers to borrow. Wells Fargo was up 1 percent, Bank of America was up 0.7 percent and JPMorgan Chase was up 0.6 percent.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index gained 0.4 percent to 4,097.17, another record high following records set on Monday and Wednesday. Stocks have benefited this week as bond yields, which had been steadily ticking higher, retreated from highs hit earlier in the month.

But on Friday, bond yields resumed their rise. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 1.66 percent from 1.63 percent late Thursday. It had been as high as 1.75 percent on Monday.

Investors are showing cautious optimism about the economic recovery, especially in the US, where vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has advanced the deadline for states to make doses available to all adults to April 19.

But it’s clear the recovery has a long way to go. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week rose again last week, as many businesses remain closed or partially shut down due to the pandemic.

In remarks to the International Monetary Fund Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a number of factors are putting the nation ‘on track to allow a full reopening of the economy fairly soon.’

Investors will be turning their attentions toward company earnings starting next week, when earnings season gets underway. The major banks are among the first to report their results, including JPMorgan, Wells and Bank of America.

  • Aramco to hold 51% stake in new company
  • Aligns with recently announced "Shareek" program
Updated 10 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco has agreed a $12.4 billion leaseback deal with a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners in one of the biggest energy infrastructure transactions.
It represents a continuation of Aramco’s strategy to unlock the potential of its asset base and maximize value for its shareholders, it said in a statement.
A newly-formed unit called Aramco Oil Pipelines Company will lease usage rights in Aramco’s stabilized crude oil pipelines network for a 25-year period.
In return, Aramco Oil Pipelines Company will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the stabilized crude oil that flows through the network, backed by minimum volume commitments.
Aramco will hold a 51 percent majority stake in the new company and the EIG-led consortium will hold a 49 percent stake.
The Saudi oil giant said it would retain full ownership and operational control of its stabilized crude oil pipeline network and that the transaction would not impose any restrictions on Aramco’s actual crude oil production volumes.
“This landmark transaction defines the way forward for our portfolio optimization program,” said Aramco President Amin Nasser. “We are capitalizing on new opportunities that also align strategically with the Kingdom’s recently-launched Shareek program. Aramco’s strong capital structure will be further enhanced with this transaction, which in turn will help maximize returns for our shareholders.”

  • Downward pressure has been exerted by the decision of OPEC+ to increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July
Updated 10 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices edged lower on Friday on rising supplies from major producers and concerns over a mixed picture on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for June fell 37 cents, or 0.59 percent, to $62.83 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.24, down 36 cents.

Both contracts are on track for a 2-3 percent drop this week but still far from a low of $60.47 hit two weeks ago.

Downward pressure has been exerted by the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July.

Analysts expect global oil inventories to continue to fall, but predict fuel demand will accelerate in the second half of the year as the global economic recovery gathers steam.

“A lot of destocking is going on, so we are well into the rebalancing process,” said Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan.

Physical markets will still need to pick up before prices and inter-month spreads can rally, he added.

For all the optimism, renewed lockdowns in some parts of the world and problems with vaccination programs could threaten the oil demand picture.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said oil prices are expected to trade in a range between $60 and $70 as investors weigh these factors.

“Oil is currently in a wait-and-see mode, with market participants looking at the vaccination pace to understand when oil demand will recover further and at nuclear talks in Vienna to see when more Iranian barrels might come back,” said UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Talks to bring Iran and the US fully back into the 2015 nuclear deal are making progress, delegates said on Friday, but Iranian officials indicated disagrement with Washington over which sanctions it must lift.

“If a fulsome framework can be crafted in the coming weeks, significant quantities of Iranian oil will likely hit the market in H2 2021,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note this week.

