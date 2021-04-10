Saudi Research and Marketing Group shareholders to vote on group name change on 29 April: Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi Research and Marketing Group’s (SRMG) shareholders will vote to amend Article 2 of the company’s Articles of Association, to change the firm’s name to Saudi Research and Media Group, during the extraordinary general assembly meeting (EGM) to be held on April 29, 2021, Argaam English reported.
Shareholders will also vote to elect members of the board of directors for the next three-year term, starting May 21, 2021.
They will also vote on the formation of the audit committee, and the definition of its duties, work regulations and remuneration of its members for the upcoming term.
The audit committee members include Turki Omar Bugshan, Majid Abdulrhman Alissa and Hamad Saud Alomar.
Study: Facebook delivers biased job ads, skewed by gender
Facebook ads were skewed by gender beyond what can be legally justified by differences in job qualifications, says University of Southern California researchers
Updated 09 April 2021
AP
Facebook is showing different job ads to women and men in a way that might run afoul of anti-discrimination laws, according to a new study.
University of Southern California researchers who examined the ad-delivery algorithms of Facebook and LinkedIn found that Facebook’s were skewed by gender beyond what can be legally justified by differences in job qualifications.
Men were more likely to see Domino’s pizza delivery driver job ads on Facebook, while women were more likely to see Instacart shopper ads.
The trend also held in higher-paying engineering jobs at tech firms like Netflix and chipmaker Nvidia. A higher fraction of women saw the Netflix ads than the Nvidia ads, which parallels the gender breakdown in each company’s workforce.
No evidence was found of similar bias in the job ads delivered by LinkedIn.
Study author Aleksandra Korolova, an assistant professor of computer science at USC, said it might be that LinkedIn is doing a better job at deliberately tamping down bias, or it might be that Facebook is simply better at picking up real-world cues from its users about gender imbalances and perpetuating them.
“It’s not that the user is saying, ‘Oh, I’m interested in this.’ Facebook has decided on behalf of the user whether they are likely to engage,” she said. “And just because historically a certain group wasn’t interested in engaging in something, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have an opportunity to pursue it, especially in the job category.”
Facebook said in a statement Friday it has been taking meaningful steps to address issues of discrimination in ads.
“Our system takes into account many signals to try and serve people ads they will be most interested in, but we understand the concerns raised in the report,” it said.
Facebook promised to overhaul its ad targeting system in 2019 as part of a legal settlement.
The social network said then it would no longer allow housing, employment or credit ads that target people by age, gender or zip code. It also limited other targeting options so these ads don’t exclude people on the basis of race, ethnicity and other legally protected categories in the US, including national origin and sexual orientation.
Endlessly customizable ad targeting is Facebook’s bread and butter, so any limits placed on its process could hurt the company’s revenue. The ads users see can be tailored down to the most granular details — not just where people live and what websites they visited recently, but whether they’ve gotten engaged in the past six months or share characteristics with people who have recently bought new sneakers, even if they have never expressed interest in doing so themselves.
But even if advertisers can’t do the targeting themselves, the study shows what critics have stressed for years — that Facebook’s own algorithms can discriminate, even if there is no intent from the job advertisers themselves.
“We haven’t seen any public evidence that they are working on the issues related to their algorithms creating discrimination,” Korolova said.
Since it isn’t possible to show every user every advertisement that is targeted at them, Facebook’s software picks what it deems relevant. If more women show interest in certain jobs, the software learns it should show women more of these sorts of ads.
LinkedIn said the study’s findings align with its internal review of job ads targeting.
“However, we recognize that systemic change takes time, and we are at the beginning of a very long journey,” the company said in a statement.
US laws allow for ads to be targeted based on qualifications but not on protected categories such as race, gender and age. But anti-discrimination laws are largely complaint-driven, and no one can complain about being deprived of a job opportunity if they didn’t know it happened to them, said Sandra Wachter, a professor at Oxford University focused on technology law.
“The tools we have developed to prevent discrimination had a human perpetrator in mind,” said Wachter, who was not involved in the USC study. “An algorithm is discriminating very differently, grouping people differently and doing it in a very subtle way. Algorithms discriminate behind your back, basically.”
While Domino’s and Instacart have similar job requirements for their drivers, Domino’s delivery workforce is predominantly male, while Instacart’s is more than half female. The study, which looked at driver ads run in North Carolina compared to demographic data from voter records, found that Facebook’s algorithms appeared to be learning from those gender disparities and perpetuating them.
The same trend also occurred with sales jobs at retailer Reeds Jewelers, which more women saw, and the Leith Automotive dealership, which more men saw.
The researchers call for more rigorous auditing of such algorithms and to look at other factors such as racial bias. Korolova said external audits such as the USC study can only do so much without getting access to Facebook’s proprietary algorithms, but regulators could require some form of independent review to check for discrimination.
“We’ve seen that platforms are not so good at self-policing their algorithms for undesired societal consequences, especially when their business is at stake,” she said.
Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo to join Fox News
“I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies,” the former secretary of state said
Fox has hired other members of the Trump orbit in recent months
Updated 09 April 2021
AFP
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s top diplomat Mike Pompeo has been hired to appear on Fox News as a “contributor,” the conservative cable news channel said Thursday.
“I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” the former secretary of state and member of Congress said in a statement released by Fox.
“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said. “I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers.”
Pompeo took up the post of secretary of state from his predecessor Rex Tillerson in April 2018 until the end of the Trump administration in January 2021. He was previously director of the CIA.
Recently, Pompeo has joined calls for the United States to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and has called the expert report on the origins of the Covid-19 virus a “sham” as part of a “disinformation campaign” from the World Health Organization and the Chinese Communist Party.
He was on the front lines of the Trump administration’s standoff with China.
Fox has hired other members of the Trump orbit in recent months, including his daughter-in-law and campaign adviser Lara Trump and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
The network has found itself embroiled in controversies over Trump’s untrue allegations of election rigging in 2020, with voting machine maker Dominion seeking more than $1 billion in a lawsuit over allegations Fox implicated the company in the false claims.
Several news outlets that closed, mostly from the Turkish left-wing and pro-Kurdish political camps, are expected to apply to reopen and demand compensation for financial losses
In Turkey, about 90 percent of major media TV and radio outlets are owned by pro-government figures and conglomerates, while independent journalism mainly exists in the digital sphere
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News
ANKARA: Turkey’s top court has reversed a state of emergency decree issued in 2016 that led to the closure of dozens of media outlets that allegedly “threatened domestic security.”
The ruling is expected to pave the way for the return of several independent news channels and radio stations in the country.
The Constitutional Court of Turkey ruled that the decree violated “the principles of necessity and proportionality.”
It also ruled that the closure of media outlets without detailed inspections would constitute a violation of rights and freedoms.
Following the failed Turkish coup attempt in July 2016, several media organizations were forcibly closed after the decree was issued. It led to the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) filing a petition to revoke the decree on grounds that it prevented people from exercising their right to information, which is a constitutional guarantee.
Several news outlets that closed, mostly from the Turkish left-wing and pro-Kurdish political camps, are expected to apply to reopen and demand compensation for financial losses, including seized assets.
Cases will be examined by the State of Emergency Inquiry Commission before a decision is made.
Hayatin Sesi TV was among the television channels that were closed following the decree. As part of the crackdown, the channel’s buildings were raided by police, its website was blocked, it was removed from the national satellite platform and its assets were seized.
The channel’s owners were also handed prison sentences for “spreading terror propaganda.”
The channel has challenged the closure order several times in the past, but an Ankara court overruled the appeals. Lawyers representing the channel are now preparing to apply to receive a broadcasting license.
“We always claimed that the closure was not based on legal grounds. Now we will use all our legal rights to get back our movable and immovable assets and to get back our broadcasting rights,” Devrim Avci, a lawyer representing Hayatin Sesi TV, told Arab News.
The channel, like others who will apply to the court, will also calculate the amount of advertisement revenue lost as a result of the closure.
In Turkey, about 90 percent of major media TV and radio outlets are owned by pro-government figures and conglomerates, while independent journalism mainly exists in the digital sphere.
Alpay Antmen, a CHP MP and lawyer by profession, said that authorities used the opportunity of the coup to target dissident media outlets and journalists under the pretext of fighting terror.
“But these were politically motivated moves to make the emergency state a permanent state. Authorities bypassed the parliament, tried to govern the country with presidential decrees, ignored checks and balances in governance and made the country dependent on one-man rule,” he told Arab News.
Antmen said that in the period following the coup, the economy, the rule of law and democracy all “collapsed,” while the media environment was “seriously polarized.”
He added: “The relevant clause that was annulled was a restriction of freedom of expression, press and the right to information.”
Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show
Radwan detailed dual green initiatives to plant 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia and 50 billion trees in the Middle East region
Radwan said that Saudis have recognized what the planting of trees can do to preserve and expand the country’s water resources
Updated 09 April 2021
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Saudi Arabia’s innovative efforts to “Go Green” to protect the environment and sustain its natural resources are moving forward at unprecedented speeds, Rawan Radwan, a deputy section editor and writer for Arab News, explained Wednesday.
During an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Show,” Radwan detailed not only the many greening initiatives that Saudi Arabia has underway, but also touched on how the Gulf country is changing negative Western perceptions of Arabs, women and more through promoting a better understanding.
Radwan detailed dual green initiatives to plant 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia and 50 billion trees in the Middle East region, explained a new program launched to assist businesses called the “Made in Saudi Arabia Initiative,” confronted misconceptions regarding Western stereotypes about the lives of women in the Arab World and described the adaptation of religious practices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a movement that has been happening for quite some time now,” Radwan, Arab News deputy section editor and regional correspondent, said of the many programs.
Detailing Saudi Arabia’s “Go Green” initiative, Radwan added that municipalities and regional governorates came together to develop a strategy to plant 10 billion trees in the country and almost 50 billion trees in the region.
“Saudi municipalities and regional governors are working together to populate the country with billions of trees to combat CO2 emissions, going green,” Radwan said.
“As a global player, it (Saudi) is expanding more regionally. That’s why we have the Middle East initiative as well. Different governments have shown much interest.”
Radwan said that Saudis have recognized what the planting of trees can do to preserve and expand the country’s water resources.
“‘Going Green’ is what we need to combat climate change, decrease CO2 emissions and ensure that we play our part in protecting the environment,” Radwan said, noting that the program excludes the planting of palm trees, which consume high levels of water to survive.
“The focus is to find environmentally friendly trees that don’t need to consume a lot of water and that don’t need a lot of care. Palm trees do need a lot of care and a lot of water.”
The “Made in Saudi Initiative,” Radwan said, is a program to boost the country’s small to medium sized businesses and increase sales of domestic products. More than 850 businesses have signed up since the program was launched 10 days ago, she added.
“The program is basically to support Saudi firms. It is to support Saudi small and medium enterprises and micro companies. It also basically promotes the national identity,” Radwan said.
“We want companies to come in and invest in the areas. We want Saudi companies to also expand their products and ensure that they not only survive domestically, but also that they can expand globally.”
Radwan said that the enthusiasm to take part “tells you that there is a good product out there that can be promoted, and can be available for international consumers and domestic consumers alike.”
She added that one challenge always confronting the Arab and Islamic worlds is the Western perception of Arab culture.
“It’s something a lot of people don’t understand. Saudi is very diverse,” Radwan said when asked about the challenges she faces as a woman.
“We have women in every given field. It has been a phenomenal time. The past couple of years there has just been a boost in women in different managerial positions. Someone like me who has been working at Arab News since 2012 has always found support. It’s not something new.”
Radwan added that, like many other nations, Saudi Arabia has had to confront the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as more than 1 billion Muslims prepare for Ramadan later this month.
“Last year was a very difficult year as the pandemic hit and Saudi Arabia went into lockdown,” Radwan said.
“Prayers and worshippers were basically stopped everywhere. The Two Holy Mosques are the two most sacred sites in Islam and for that to happen really hit a nerve. A lot of Muslims across the world felt that was the most difficult thing to ever happen in their lives. Who would have thought that?”
Saudi Arabia implemented a structure system to manage Ramadan participation and preserve health-related protections, including social distancing and the wearing of face masks.
Radwan said that there is a new system that allows pilgrims and worshippers at the two sites to schedule their Umrah prayers. She added that in addition to scheduling their prayer visits, pilgrims and worshippers must be vaccinated or show that they have recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection.
“The reason why they are doing this is to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and the worshippers attending the mosque prayers, either at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah or the Grand Mosque in Makkah,” she said.
“The Ray Hanania Show,” which is sponsored by Arab News, is broadcast every Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. EST on the US Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 in Detroit and on WDMV AM700 in Washington D.C. People outside of the two regions can watch the live broadcast of the radio show on social media at facebook.com/ArabNews.
New film commission will shine a light on Saudi Arabia by attracting international producers
Updated 10 April 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: A new regional film commission is launching in Saudi Arabia, Film AlUla, which is being set up by the Royal Commission for AlUla in the northwest region of the country.
Located 1,100 kilometers from Riyadh, AlUla is a place of natural beauty and heritage. It is home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra, which is a 52-hectare ancient city.
AlUla is also home to other historical and archaeological sites, including an old town surrounded by an ancient oasis and the Lihyan Kingdom, which is considered one of the most developed cities of the first millennium B.C. in the Arabian Peninsula.
Extreme E, the off-road electric race championship, will hold this year’s inaugural race in AlUla.
Arab News spoke to Stephen Strachan, film commissioner at Film Alula, to learn more.
Give us a little background on AlUla’s new film commission, Film AlUla.
Film AlUla is a new regional film office, established in 2020 and launched officially earlier this year by the Royal Commission for AlUla at the Berlin International Film Festival. It was met with a positive reaction from both the film industry and international media.
Film AlUla has been tasked with the mission of promoting the county of AlUla as a filming destination and attracting local, regional and international productions to shoot films, TV series, commercials and documentary projects. The Film AlUla team is made up of local and international industry professionals who offer a range of services, expertise and resources to support production projects in AlUla.
What is Film AlUla’s objective?
We have a range of objectives. Firstly, we want to attract production companies to shoot film projects in AlUla so as to showcase this county of outstanding natural beauty and cultural significance, which has, until recently, remained undiscovered by filmmakers and the world at large.
This in turn will encourage tourists from around the world to visit AlUla, and to discover the region and the rest of the country, in support of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision. Developing our film industry also puts us in a position to shine a spotlight on the wealth of Saudi talent and to provide a platform to champion and support emerging and established creatives here.
We aim to build a film hub centered in AlUla that generates local and regional employment and educational opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career in the film industry.
What is the investment in the film and production industry in the city?
AlUla has been identified as one of Saudi Arabia’s most promising destinations. We are confident that the stunning landscapes, wide range of diverse locations and millennia-old archaeological sites will attract film productions and make AlUla a major filming destination. Preserving our heritage sites and landscapes remains a priority in AlUla and the sustainable building of our local screen industries.
A robust financial strategy is in place to make the AlUla region the Kingdom’s cultural capital. Archaeological, cultural and touristic complex plans are underway so we can support film productions with world-class infrastructure and a range of accommodation options, from luxury and unique hotels to eco-friendly, desert canyon resorts, designed to raise the profile of AlUla on the international stage.
What are the incentives being offered to producers?
Production companies are encouraged to get in touch with the Film AlUla team directly to discuss our financial incentives.
Production companies can also benefit from a range of incentives such as free bespoke production support; location scouting; expert knowledge of filming in AlUla and the rest of Saudi Arabia; assistance in sourcing equipment and professional crew locally and regionally; and, of course, year-round sunshine.
With a temperate climate nine months of the year, AlUla presents filmmakers with an uninterrupted extended period of time during which to shoot their productions.
What are the procedures and guidelines for local and foreign companies to shoot their productions in AlUla?
We are very excited to open AlUla’s doors to film production and share with the world the wealth of beauty, history, and diversity on display here. We welcome all types of production, and as a member of the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI), we follow best practices as laid out by the AFCI.
We have a very effective regulatory system in place that is simple and straightforward to ensure production and crew have all the necessary permits in place. Hosted on our website is a Film Production and Location guide that provides a comprehensive overview of all the benefits of choosing AlUla as your production destination. Of course, preserving and protecting our landscape and heritage remain paramount. And, for anyone interested in filming in AlUla, we suggest you reach out to us so we can support you during every step of the process and ensure a successful and enjoyable filming experience.
For more information, please visit filming.experiencealula.com.
Can you comment on the Extreme E races being filmed in AlUla?
We are thrilled to be the first location featured in the inaugural Extreme E five-stop global race next month, designed to highlight the impact of climate change and promote switching to electric vehicles to protect the planet.
AlUla will make for an extraordinary and thrilling backdrop for the event. And with Extreme E set to be aired around the world, this is the perfect opportunity to capture the attention of global audiences, enabling them to see the majestic, cinematic landscapes and breathtaking natural wonders of the region for themselves.