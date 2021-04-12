You are here

Dubai to become first location outside US to get self-driving vehicles

Dubai aims to achieve 18 billion dirhams in economic revenues every year by increasing the efficiency of the transport sector by 2030. (Supplied
By 2030, Cruise and Dubai’s transit authority said they plan to have 4,000 self-driving taxis in operation. (Supplied)
  • The move will make Dubai the first location outside the US to operate self-driving vehicles
DUBAI: Dubai’s transport authority has signed an agreement with Cruise, a General Motors unit, to operate its autonomous vehicles in the emirate by 2023.
The move will make Dubai the first location outside the US to operate self-driving vehicles, the emirate’s Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum said on Twitter.
He said the goal was to convert 25 percent of the total transportation trips in Dubai into self-driving trips by 2030.
The fleet will reach 4,000 vehicles by 2030, the crown prince said, as Dubai aims to cut transportation costs by 900 million dirhams ($245 million) annually and reduce carbon emission by 12 percent per year by then.

 

