UAE may invest in a COVID vaccine production facility in Indonesia

DUBAI: The UAE may invest in a COVID-19 vaccine production facility in Indonesia, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Monday.
He said that economic relations between the UAE and Indonesia were witnessing an exceptional boom, especially during the past ten years, and that, currently, the UAE has a number of promising projects that will strengthen relations further.
“We in the UAE are keen to ensure that our investments are in areas that contribute to providing infrastructure and daily services to make a difference for the Indonesian citizen in his daily activities,” Al-Mazrouei said in statement to state-run WAM news agency.
He was speaking after Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced that a major road in Jakarta will be renamed after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed in appreciation for his humanitarian role and distinguished contributions to Arab and Islamic nations.
On new opportunities for investment, he said said that Emirati investment is currently moving toward targeting new sectors in Indonesia, such as renewable energy, strategic and military manufacturing, production of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as agriculture, food security, digital education, tourism and the creative economy.
“There are also new agreements and contacts between the two countries, and we expect that strategic and vital projects in these sectors will soon bear fruit,” he added.
He said that the UAE has announced $10 billion worth of investments with the Indonesian Investment Authority, which will be used in projects and strategic sectors.
