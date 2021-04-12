You are here

Stocks slip off record highs ahead of earnings, US data

Stocks slip off record highs ahead of earnings, US data
European shares eased off record highs as investors held off from making big bets. (Reuters/File)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

  • Nasdaq futures were down 0.2 percent on Monday. S&P 500 futures edged 0.1 percent lower
LONDON: Global stock markets fell from record highs on Monday as investors waited to see whether US earnings would justify sky-high valuations, while a rally in bonds could be tested by what should be strong readings for US inflation and retail sales this week.

MSCI’s All Country World Index, which tracks stocks across 49 countries, was down 0.14 percent after the start of European trading, off Friday’s record high. The gauge’s price-to-earnings ratio is at its highest level since early 2010. Stocks hit record highs across the world last week on optimism that vaccination programs and the easing of lockdowns to combat COVID-19 would bode well for an economic rebound. Total market capitalization of global equities hit $90 trillion last week, according to Refinitiv data.

Morgan Stanley noted that despite the S&P 500 making all-time highs, small-cap stocks represented by the Russell 2000 small-cap index have underperformed the S&P 500 by 8 percent since peaking on March 12.

“In my view, the breakdown of small caps and cyclicals is a potential early warning sign that the actual reopening of the economy will be more difficult than dreaming about it,” said Michael Wilson, the bank’s chief US equity strategist.

“Small caps and cyclicals have been stellar outperformers over the past year. In essence, they were discounting the recovery and reopening that we are about to experience. However, now we must actually do it and with that comes execution risk and potential surprises that aren’t priced.”

Nasdaq futures were down 0.2 percent on Monday. S&P 500 futures edged 0.1 percent lower.

European shares eased off record highs as investors held off from making big bets before earnings season. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2 percent.

Britain’s domestically focused FTSE mid 250 index held 0.2 percent below a record high as shops, pubs, gyms and hairdressers re-opened after three months of lockdown.

The UK’s more export-oriented FTSE 100 fell 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 traded 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent higher respectively. Italy’s FTSE MIB gained nearly half a percent.

The VIX volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” ticked slightly higher to 17.48, having hit its lowest level since March 2020 on Friday.

“Renewed bouts of elevated volatility are likely over the coming months, in our view,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Investors can take advantage of this backdrop, however. Low volatility at present reduces the cost of locking in downside protection.”

Earlier in Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei edged down 0.6 percent. South Korean stocks were near flat.

India’s Nifty 50 index slid 2.4 percent as the country overtook Brazil with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases globally.

Chinese blue chips lost 1.5 percent before the release of a series of economic data from China.

Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. surged 16 percent after China imposed a record 18 billion-yuan ($2.75 billion) fine on the e-commerce giant.

Saudi Arabia issued 117 permits for entertainment activities in 2020

Saudi Arabia issued 117 permits for entertainment activities in 2020
Saudi Arabia issued 117 permits for entertainment activities in 2020

Saudi Arabia issued 117 permits for entertainment activities in 2020
  • Tarfeeh enables investors and companies operating in the sector to request licenses and permits for recreational activities and events
RIYADH: The National Committee for Digital Transformation announced on Monday it has officially chosen the online portal “Tarfeeh” to organize and develop the Kingdom’s entertainment sector.

Tarfeeh was chosen from more than 800 potential platforms under consideration, according  to a report by the Saudi News Agency.

Established by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Tarfeeh enables investors and companies operating in the sector to request licenses and permits for recreational activities and events, and to apply for accreditation certificates for specialized activities in the entertainment sector.

Using the portal, the GEA in 2020 issued 117 permits for entertainment activities, 219 licenses for operating entertainment facilities, and 398 permits for live shows in restaurants and cafes, despite the restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The portal also enabled 188 investors to obtain a license to manage and develop artistic and entertainment talents.

The number of restaurants and cafes registered in the portal in order to obtain permits for live performances was more than 410.

Italian investor finds Saudi Arabia ‘perfect’ for life and business

Italian investor finds Saudi Arabia ‘perfect’ for life and business
Corrado Mulfari said the past four years of reforms in the Kingdom were equal to the progress he had witnessed in the previous 30 years of his life in Saudi Arabia. (Photos/Supplied)
Italian investor finds Saudi Arabia 'perfect' for life and business

Italian investor finds Saudi Arabia ‘perfect’ for life and business
  • Mulfari sees decision to make the Kingdom headquarters for companies with government contracts a good move
RIYADH: An Italian investor who was born and raised in Jeddah said the past four years of reforms in the Kingdom were equal to the progress he had witnessed in the previous 30 years of his life in Saudi Arabia, describing the transformation as “incredible, in a positive way.”

Although his original hometown of Messina, Italy, has been described as the “heaven of Europe,” Corrado Mulfari found himself becoming more attached to the Saudi coastal city.
“Since I was brought up in Saudi Arabia, I made local friends here in Jeddah, and we built a good connection that lasted forever,” he told Arab News.
He is the son of the late Gaetano Mulfari, who came to Saudi Arabia for work, and considered the Kingdom his second home.

This undated photo shows Mulfari’s father Mr. Gaetano receiving the trophy for winning a boxing championship in the Italian Cup in Jeddah.

Mulfari said he had many fond memories of the Italian community who were living in the Kingdom, and that he had developed a bond with the Saudi culture. “I love the atmosphere in Ramadan, and I love the food and tradition and these became parts of me.”
His father was the first foreign member of Al-Ittihad football club in Jeddah.

I love the atmosphere in Ramadan, and I love the food and tradition and these became parts of me.

Corrado Mulfari

“I was brought up in the environment where Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli were rivals in Jeddah, and I’m an Ittihadi fan, I loved the football here in Saudi Arabia and I follow it closely.”
He started his business in the Kingdom in 1989 after he discovered his love for wood decoration in Bali, where he worked at an architecture company.

FASTFACTS

• In 2001 Mulfari, along with his partner Faisal Kamal Adham, founded their first fully owned company in Saudi Arabia, introducing parquet to the local market and liaising with specialist Italian companies in this field.

• His father was the first foreign member of Al-Ittihad football club in Jeddah.

In 2001 Mulfari, along with his partner Faisal Kamal Adham, founded their first fully owned company in Saudi Arabia, introducing parquet to the local market and liaising with specialist Italian companies in this field.
As a foreign investor in Saudi Arabia, he is one of the many businessmen who have been touched by recent reforms in the country.
According to Mulfari, the decision to make the Kingdom a headquarters for companies with government contracts was a good opportunity for them to see how fruitful it was to be operating in the country.
He described the business environment’s evolution as a “fantastic” opportunity for all foreigners to go to the Kingdom and invest their money, saying it was not just about business, lifestyle, and family but also nature and landscapes.
Mulfari has dived in most of the country’s coastal sites and visited most of its major cities.
When he spoke to his friends in Italy he always told them that, as someone who had “lived and experienced” Saudi Arabia, life in the country was far better than they could ever imagine.

Oil ‘supercycle’ not on the cards: Energy experts

Oil ‘supercycle’ not on the cards: Energy experts
Oil 'supercycle' not on the cards: Energy experts

Oil ‘supercycle’ not on the cards: Energy experts
  • Key triggers needed to push crude over $100 per barrel still missing: Report
DUBAI: Oil is unlikely to hit $100 per barrel on a sustainable basis in the near future, according to experts at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES), a prestigious UK-based think tank.

In a report prepared by Bassam Fattouh and Andreas Economou of the OIES, the likelihood of an imminent oil “supercycle” — suggested by some commodities analysts — is downplayed because of the absence of key factors that might spark a surge in the price of crude.

“Some key triggers of an oil supercycle, such as an inelastic supply in the face of rampant demand and lack of spare capacity and refining constraints, which could push prices to $100 a barrel and keep them at those high levels, are still missing,” they argue.

Rather, oil will trade in a range of $59-$69 per barrel until the end of 2022, the authors said. “Sentiment could push prices beyond these boundaries, but they are not likely to be sustainable. For prices to reach anywhere close to $100/b, we need to consider other shocks,” they added.

The idea of a “supercycle” in oil and other commodities has gained traction in recent months, as the price of crude has recovered from the historic lows of last year’s pandemic collapse and some oil companies slashed investment in new fields.

Analysts at JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs — two of the biggest banks in the world — have suggested that the global market is on the brink of a run that could see oil top $100 per barrel.

But the Oxford experts, in their latest Oil Monthly report, conclude that this is unlikely. “While oil market dynamics and prices have markedly improved, the degree of uncertainty surrounding the outlook remains high. Following a challenging year, OPEC+ policy choices will keep dictating market outcomes, but the recent oil price rebound does not yet signal the start of the next oil supercycle,” they said.

The experts added that while April 2020 was “the bleakest month in the history of oil markets” with prices averaging $23 per barrel, the price has rebounded to above $60 as demand recovered, stocks were drawn down and OPEC+, the producers’ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has kept a tight lid on supplies.

“This impressive recovery occurred despite wide uncertainty surrounding oil demand and the fact that it has yet to fully recover to its pre-pandemic level. Although the dominant expectation is for oil demand to rebound strongly in the second half of 2021 as countries lift restrictions and the global economic recovery accelerates, the uncertainty over the timing and pace of the rebound remains high,” the authors added.

The Oxford analysis provides support for the continued caution expressed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, who recently said he would not believe evidence of a recovery in demand “until I see it.”

OPEC+ policy is singled out as one of the main factors behind the recovery in crude prices, the Oxford experts said, noting a “more flexible and more effective OPEC+ in dealing with the adverse shock of COVID-19 and in influencing market expectations and shaping sentiment.”

They added: “Although it has become increasingly difficult to predict OPEC+’s next move, this unpredictability is part of a deliberate policy and has had the effect of increasing the market impact of OPEC+ decisions. At a more fundamental level, it shows a more assertive role for OPEC+ in dictating the pace of market rebalancing.”

Some analysts have forecast that higher oil prices will lead to a return of US shale supply, which was hammered by the pandemic lockdowns in America. But the Oxford analysis does not see this on the immediate horizon. “There is an emerging consensus that US shale growth will be rather limited or even decline in 2021,” the authors said.

The risk of Iranian oil flooding the market in the event of a deal between Tehran and Washington on nuclear policy is also overstated, the authors added. “Even if the Iran nuclear deal is revived, the export increase from current levels will be moderate,” they said.

Saudi food industry market leader 'performed exceptionally' despite pandemic

Saudi food industry market leader 'performed exceptionally' despite pandemic
Saudi food industry market leader 'performed exceptionally' despite pandemic

Saudi food industry market leader 'performed exceptionally' despite pandemic
  • Almunajem Foods has expanded its agreement with Brazil-based JBS, the world’s leading chicken and beef producer
RIYADH: Almunajem Foods, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest private food companies, has reported a successful 2020 and is maintaining a positive outlook for 2021, despite the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect the economy on a global scale.

The company, which has more than 70 years of experience in the Saudi food market, serves more than 22,000 customer outlets including retail, food services and wholesale channels. Their expertise lies in importation, marketing and the distribution of frozen, chilled and dry foodstuffs.

Almunajem operates 14 branches, 12 of which are equipped with temperature-controlled warehouses. They also work with more than 60 suppliers, and brands under the company’s umbrella include household names such as Coopoliva olives, President dairy products and their own in-house brand, Dari.

Thamer Abanumay, CEO of Almunajem Foods, told Arab News that business was flourishing despite the setbacks posed by the pandemic in 2020 and said the company had managed to minimize interruption of services.

“Our business was put to the test in 2020, but I can confidently say that on all fronts we performed exceptionally. Our operations maintained a high level of resilience despite the obstacles caused by COVID-19. Thanks to our strong logistical abilities, backed by technology, data and tools, we were able to move our products safely and in a timely manner,” he said.

Abanumay predicts significant growth in the food market as a whole over the next few years, and sees many potential opportunities to capitalize on. “The participation of women in the labor force, as well as the rapid growth of the inbound tourism industry in the Kingdom, will have a significant impact on the food consumption and food service industries. We will also focus on increasing our backward integration and produce more products in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The company has also managed to forge new business deals with international partners, despite the uncertainty plaguing international trade.

The company on Sunday announced an expansion to its longstanding collaboration agreement with Seara, a subsidiary of Brazil-based JBS, the world’s leading chicken and beef producer. The agreement forms part of Almunajem Foods’ diversification strategy to service its business-to-business customer base across the Kingdom and to meet the increase in demand from the food industry.

The agreement includes Almunajem Foods distributing a wide variety of poultry products, including whole chicken grillers, chicken parts and other processed products.

Abanumay told Arab News that demand for poultry in the Kingdom, both for whole griller chickens as well as parts, would likely mean that despite fluctuations in the market there was strong demand for their produce.

The Brazilian Animal Protein Association reported in January that while poultry exports from Brazil had experienced a decline, some of the leading Arab importers “stepped up” their purchases. The figures showed that 35,800 tons of poultry was shipped to Saudi Arabia, up by 2 percent, with revenue climbing 4 percent year-on-year to $58.5 million.

Saudi Arabia was the premier Arab importer of poultry from Brazil in January, with the UAE ranked second. Total global raw and processed poultry exports from Brazil fetched $434.4 million in Jan. 2021, down 17.9 percent from Jan. 2020.

Abanumay said that the company was already making headway on plans to introduce new products to the market in 2021, as well as to bring new suppliers on board over the course of the year.

UAE may invest in a COVID vaccine production facility in Indonesia

UAE may invest in a COVID vaccine production facility in Indonesia
UAE may invest in a COVID vaccine production facility in Indonesia

UAE may invest in a COVID vaccine production facility in Indonesia
  • Emirati investment is currently moving toward targeting new sectors in Indonesia
DUBAI: The UAE may invest in a COVID-19 vaccine production facility in Indonesia, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Monday.
He said there has been an exceptional boom in economic relations between the UAE and Indonesia, especially during the past ten years, and currently the UAE has a number of promising projects that will strengthen bilateral relations to become a comprehensive and sustainable strategic relationship.
“We in the UAE are keen to ensure that our investments are in areas that contribute to providing infrastructure and daily services to make a difference for the Indonesian citizen in his daily activities,” Al-Mazrouei said.
He was speaking after Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced that a major road in Jakarta would be renamed after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in appreciation for his humanitarian role and distinguished contributions to Arab and Islamic nations.
On new opportunities for investment, he said said that Emirati investment is currently moving toward targeting new sectors in Indonesia, such as renewable energy, strategic and military manufacturing, production of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as agriculture, food security, digital education, tourism, and the creative economy.
“There are also new agreements and contacts between the two countries, and we expect that strategic and vital projects in these sectors will soon bear fruit,” he added.
He also said that the UAE has announced $10 billion worth of investments with the Indonesian Investment Authority, which will be used in projects and strategic sectors.

