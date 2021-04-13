You are here

  Dubai crown prince says FDI highest in region creating 18,000 jobs

Short Url

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

  • FDI projects in Dubai reached 455, exceeding the annual average of 441 in the last five years
  • The US was the top FDI source country, accounting for 21 percent of capital and 22 percent of projects
DUBAI: Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Dubai amounted to 24.7 billion dirhams ($6.7 billion) in 2020, the highest in the Middle East and North Africa region, creating about 18,000 jobs, the emirate’s crown prince said.
FDI projects in Dubai reached 455, exceeding the annual average of 441 in the last five years, placing the emirates among the top global FDI locations in 2020, according to data by the Financial Times’ fDi Markets.
“Dubai’s sustained FDI flows reflect the continued attractiveness of Dubai’s investment environment and the confidence of the investor community in Dubai’s future economic potential,” Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a statement.
He noted how Dubai was able to achieve this in a challenging global investment environment, where businesses and investors were pressured by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US was the top FDI source country, accounting for 21 percent of capital and 22 percent of projects. Other top countries were France, Japan, the UK, and Germany.
The FDI flows were mostly in the food services, electric power generation, healthcare, and retail sectors.

Topics: Dubai FDI economy

SAMA to encourage more insurance consolidation

SAMA to encourage more insurance consolidation
  • SAMA will continue to encourage mergers and acquisitions of insurance companies, to achieve Vision 2030 goals
RIYADH: Recent mergers in the insurance sector show that the central bank’s (SAMA) plans for the industry are moving in the right direction, said Governor Fahd Al-Mubarak, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
He said that the Kingdom had three insurance mergers during a short period of nearly a year, citing the most recent combination of Aljazira Takaful and Solidarity. The pair signed a binding merger deal last year.
Fierce competition in the crowded regional insurance sector is encouraging underwriters to combine with former rivals in order to improve profitability.
SAMA will continue to encourage mergers and acquisitions of insurance companies, to achieve Vision 2030 goals, the most important of which is the Financial Sector Development Program, Al-Mubarak said.

Topics: SAMA banking Insurnace

Abu Dhabi’s IHC acquires 45% stake in construction giant Alpha Dhabi Holding

Abu Dhabi’s IHC acquires 45% stake in construction giant Alpha Dhabi Holding
  • IHC has made a number of high profile investments which include a stake in SpaceX
DUBAI: The International Holding Company (IHC), one of Abu Dhabi’s largest conglomerates, has completed a 45 percent stake purchase in construction giant Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH).
The acquisition is part of the Abu Dhabi-listed company’s plan to diversify its investment portfolio, it said in a statement.
“The move will increase and diversify our investment vertical, as we continually seek strategic partnerships with local and international players and further strengthen our leadership position in the marketplace,” Syed Basar Shueb, chief of IHC, said.
IHC has made a number of high profile investments which include a stake in SpaceX, the space exploration venture of Elon Musk.
The group employs over 22,000 people, and is involved in the development of wide range projects, including mix-used and high-rise property, mass housing and infrastructure.

Topics: Abu Dhabi IHC Alpha Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Mubadala invested record amount in 2020, eyes aluminum IPO

Abu Dhabi Mubadala invested record amount in 2020, eyes aluminum IPO
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala invested a record amount in 2020 as it doubled down on growth sectors, and is close to making a decision on the listing of Emirates Global Aluminium, its chief executive said on Monday.
“We’ve invested more in 2020 than we have ever done in any one year prior to that,” Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak told a virtual event organized by Bahrain’s Investcorp.
Mubarak did not disclose the figure, but his comments signalled Mubadala’s investments will exceed the $18.5 billion in 2019 and $19.1 billion in 2018.
He said Emirates Global Aluminium, which is owned by Mubadala and Investment Corp. of Dubai, is well placed for an initial public offering.
“This company is now a very mature business, a very well-placed business for growth. It’s cost base is in the lowest quartile...it’s a great business,” he said.
A plan to list EGA was delayed in 2018. Mubarak said Mubadala paused for 6-8 weeks in March 2020, using the time to understand the ramifications of the pandemic.
“We supercharged our monetization when it came to the sectors in the headwinds and we kept investing in the sectors in the tailwinds, building new partnerships and really focusing on life sciences, as an example, technology, mobility, digital infrastructure,” he said.
Mubadala, which manages $232 billion, invested $853 million in the retail division of India’s Reliance Industries in October after paying $1.2 billion for a 1.85% stake in Reliance’s digital unit, Jio Platform in June.
“We have invested more in India in 2020 than the previous 19 years combined, that gives you an indication of how serious we are about investing in India,” Mubarak said, noting Mudabala had been underweight in terms of its exposure to the country in the past.
He confirmed Mubadala’s team is looking at the pipelines business of Saudi Aramco but had yet to decide whether to invest, nor had it taken a view on the listing of Santa Clara-based semi-conductor producer Globalfoundries.
Mubarak said future risks include inflation, another pandemic, the trade rift between the United States and China, as well as a global correction and economic slowdown.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

Saudi Arabia issued 117 permits for entertainment activities in 2020

Saudi Arabia issued 117 permits for entertainment activities in 2020
  • Tarfeeh enables investors and companies operating in the sector to request licenses and permits for recreational activities and events
RIYADH: The National Committee for Digital Transformation announced on Monday it has officially chosen the online portal “Tarfeeh” to organize and develop the Kingdom’s entertainment sector.

Tarfeeh was chosen from more than 800 potential platforms under consideration, according  to a report by the Saudi News Agency.

Established by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Tarfeeh enables investors and companies operating in the sector to request licenses and permits for recreational activities and events, and to apply for accreditation certificates for specialized activities in the entertainment sector.

Using the portal, the GEA in 2020 issued 117 permits for entertainment activities, 219 licenses for operating entertainment facilities, and 398 permits for live shows in restaurants and cafes, despite the restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The portal also enabled 188 investors to obtain a license to manage and develop artistic and entertainment talents.

The number of restaurants and cafes registered in the portal in order to obtain permits for live performances was more than 410.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi General Entertainment Authority

Italian investor finds Saudi Arabia ‘perfect’ for life and business

Italian investor finds Saudi Arabia ‘perfect’ for life and business
Corrado Mulfari said the past four years of reforms in the Kingdom were equal to the progress he had witnessed in the previous 30 years of his life in Saudi Arabia. (Photos/Supplied)
  • Mulfari sees decision to make the Kingdom headquarters for companies with government contracts a good move
RIYADH: An Italian investor who was born and raised in Jeddah said the past four years of reforms in the Kingdom were equal to the progress he had witnessed in the previous 30 years of his life in Saudi Arabia, describing the transformation as “incredible, in a positive way.”

Although his original hometown of Messina, Italy, has been described as the “heaven of Europe,” Corrado Mulfari found himself becoming more attached to the Saudi coastal city.
“Since I was brought up in Saudi Arabia, I made local friends here in Jeddah, and we built a good connection that lasted forever,” he told Arab News.
He is the son of the late Gaetano Mulfari, who came to Saudi Arabia for work, and considered the Kingdom his second home.

This undated photo shows Mulfari’s father Mr. Gaetano receiving the trophy for winning a boxing championship in the Italian Cup in Jeddah.

Mulfari said he had many fond memories of the Italian community who were living in the Kingdom, and that he had developed a bond with the Saudi culture. “I love the atmosphere in Ramadan, and I love the food and tradition and these became parts of me.”
His father was the first foreign member of Al-Ittihad football club in Jeddah.

I love the atmosphere in Ramadan, and I love the food and tradition and these became parts of me.

Corrado Mulfari

“I was brought up in the environment where Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli were rivals in Jeddah, and I’m an Ittihadi fan, I loved the football here in Saudi Arabia and I follow it closely.”
He started his business in the Kingdom in 1989 after he discovered his love for wood decoration in Bali, where he worked at an architecture company.

FASTFACTS

• In 2001 Mulfari, along with his partner Faisal Kamal Adham, founded their first fully owned company in Saudi Arabia, introducing parquet to the local market and liaising with specialist Italian companies in this field.

• His father was the first foreign member of Al-Ittihad football club in Jeddah.

In 2001 Mulfari, along with his partner Faisal Kamal Adham, founded their first fully owned company in Saudi Arabia, introducing parquet to the local market and liaising with specialist Italian companies in this field.
As a foreign investor in Saudi Arabia, he is one of the many businessmen who have been touched by recent reforms in the country.
According to Mulfari, the decision to make the Kingdom a headquarters for companies with government contracts was a good opportunity for them to see how fruitful it was to be operating in the country.
He described the business environment’s evolution as a “fantastic” opportunity for all foreigners to go to the Kingdom and invest their money, saying it was not just about business, lifestyle, and family but also nature and landscapes.
Mulfari has dived in most of the country’s coastal sites and visited most of its major cities.
When he spoke to his friends in Italy he always told them that, as someone who had “lived and experienced” Saudi Arabia, life in the country was far better than they could ever imagine.

Topics: Italian invesor in Saudi Arabia

