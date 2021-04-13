Saudi ministry says avoid unscrupulous domestic staff agencies

Dubai Aerospace signs 48 lease deals amid aviation slowdown

DUBAI: The aircraft leasing division of Dubai Aerospace (DAE) has signed 48 lease deals during the first three months of the year, amid a global slowdown in the aviation sector.

The company, owned by Dubai’s sovereign wealth fund, has also acquired 13 more aircraft in the same period, it said in a statement.

The new figures bring DAE’s total owned and managed fleet to 425, up from 374 in December 2020.

The global aircraft leasing industry has been rocked by the global pandemic as airlines worldwide have been forced to ground fleets and delay new leases and purchases until the sector recovers.