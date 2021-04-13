Saudi ministry says avoid unscrupulous domestic staff agencies

RIYADH: Saudi labor officials have urged people to avoid unscrupulous labour agents when hiring domestic staff, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
Instead, staff should only be recruited through official channels and using the unified contract system to protect the rights of everyone involved in the process.
The Ministry of Labor has separately warned residents not to fall for misleading adverts from non-accredited agencies operating in the sector.
It said that licensed companies are available on the Musaned website.
Hundreds of thousands of overseas domestic workers are employed in homes throughout the region, many of them recruited by unregulated agencies.