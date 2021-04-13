Fast-fashion website PrettyLittleThing makes its debut in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Fast-fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing launched an Arabic version of its website in Saudi Arabia.
Fast-fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing launched an Arabic version of its website in Saudi Arabia. Supplied
DUBAI: Popular online shopping destination PrettyLittleThing has just landed in Saudi Arabia. The e-commerce platform, beloved by It-girls and celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Saweetie and Maya Jama, has launched an Arabic website in the Kingdom to cater to its growing Saudi market. 

“We are so excited to further propel our presence into the global scene and continue to acknowledge and empower the women of the GCC, by inspiring them to narrate their own stories in PrettyLittleThing,” said Umar Kamani, Owner and CEO at PrettyLittleThing in a released statement. 




The new platform features the retailer’s ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes and accessories. Supplied

The new platform aims to facilitate the online shopping experience of shoppers based in the Gulf country by introducing an all-Arabic website.

Boasting a selection of the UK-based retailer’s ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories and highly sought-after celebrity collaborations,  the online platform offers Saudi shoppers simplified access to the fast-fashion brand’s products with a tap of a button. 

This move further bolsters the brand’s digital portfolio. PrettyLittleThing already has an online presence in a number of countries, including the UAE.

