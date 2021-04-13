You are here

Instagram partners with Bahraini artist Hala Al-Abbasi on Ramadan stickers 
The first sticker is an illustration of a mosque against the backdrop of star and a crescent. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Social media platform Instagram has teamed up with Bahraini artist Hala Al-Abbasi on three new stickers for Ramadan that were released on Monday.

The first sticker is an illustration of a mosque against the backdrop of star and a crescent. The second picture is a visual of tea and dates to represent Ramadan traditions. The last image is also an illustration of a crescent and stars. 

According to Instagram Design’s account: “Hala Al-Abbasi, an illustrator in Bahrain, was inspired by her favorite aspects of the holiday, and chose to reflect on the ‘beautiful moments that we share together.’” 

“Hala hopes that her stickers will be used throughout Ramadan to mark moments of celebration, from greetings to special suhoors and iftars, all the way to celebrating Eid,” the design-focused account added. 

To use the stickers, you will need to open the Instagram Story tray and add your favorite sticker to your story. 




In celebration of the Ramadan, Instagram has added a feature that allows you to see stories with these stickers from people you follow all in a shared story.

Al-Abbasi took to her account to share her excitement for the collaboration. “OMG I DID RAMADAN STICKERS!! THEY ARE FINALLY OUT (sic),” she shared in her stories.




“ENJOYED every process of creating these cute stickers for you guys! So you can use them as much as you can during your daily routine in Ramadan (sic),” the designer added. 

Bella Hadid fronts Fendi’s latest collection

Bella Hadid graces the Fendi limited-edition capsule collection. Supplied
Bella Hadid graces the Fendi limited-edition capsule collection. Supplied
Updated 5 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Bella Hadid fronts Fendi’s latest collection

Bella Hadid graces the Fendi limited-edition capsule collection. Supplied
Updated 5 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: This week, British designer Kim Jones unveiled a limited-edition capsule for Rome-based brand Fendi and tapped part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid to front the campaign.

The 23-year-old is joined by fellow model Lila Moss in the lookbook photos. The catwalk stars are seen in elegant draped white satin gowns, form-fitting black dresses, crisp cotton shirting, ballerina slippers embossed with Karligraphy beaded monograms and knee-high satin boots that make up the capsule.

When it comes to the accessories, new iterations of the Baguette and Peekaboo handbags have been added to the line, which are either accented with pearls or boast prints influenced by the Bloomsbury Group — a 20th century group of English writers, intellectuals, philosophers and artists —and their Sussex home, Charleston House. 

Bella Hadid graces the Fendi limited-edition capsule collection. Supplied

Inspired by the legacy of the influential literary cohort, the Bloomsbury Group and Virginia Woolf’s novel “Orlando,” the capsule will be exclusively available for only two weeks at select boutiques around the world starting on April 15.

The British designer was announced as the new artistic director of Fendi, seven months after the passing of the late Karl Lagerfeld, in September. He assumed his new role while remaining at the creative helm of Dior Men.

Jones presented his debut collection as artistic director of Fendi in January 2021 in Paris during Haute Couture Week.

Bella Hadid graces the Fendi limited-edition capsule collection. Supplied

For the Spring 2021 couture show, the designer invited the modeling world’s brightest stars to bring his clothes to life, including Dutch-Palestinian Bella Hadid.  

Hadid featured in the video-streamed show in a diaphanous cape. Moss also starred in the show, alongside her mother, iconic supermodel Kate Moss. For the presentation, Lila wore a beaded sheer gown over a cream bodysuit, while her 47-year-old mother was dressed in a silver maxi dress with capelet sleeves.

Hadid’s involvement with Fendi’s latest capsule collection comes just after she appeared in French maison Mugler’s fashion film, which debuted recently on the brand’s Instagram and YouTube accounts.

The short film showed Hadid, alongside other models Hunter Shafer and Irina Shayk, jumping and flipping their way down the runway in death-defying stunts.

Fast-fashion website PrettyLittleThing makes its debut in Saudi Arabia

Fast-fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing launched an Arabic version of its website in Saudi Arabia. Supplied
Fast-fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing launched an Arabic version of its website in Saudi Arabia. Supplied
Updated 25 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Fast-fashion website PrettyLittleThing makes its debut in Saudi Arabia

Fast-fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing launched an Arabic version of its website in Saudi Arabia. Supplied
Updated 25 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Popular online shopping destination PrettyLittleThing has just landed in Saudi Arabia. The e-commerce platform, beloved by It-girls and celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Saweetie and Maya Jama, has launched an Arabic website in the Kingdom to cater to its growing Saudi market. 

“We are so excited to further propel our presence into the global scene and continue to acknowledge and empower the women of the GCC, by inspiring them to narrate their own stories in PrettyLittleThing,” said Umar Kamani, Owner and CEO at PrettyLittleThing in a released statement. 

The new platform features the retailer’s ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes and accessories. Supplied

The new platform aims to facilitate the online shopping experience of shoppers based in the Gulf country by introducing an all-Arabic website.

Boasting a selection of the UK-based retailer’s ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories and highly sought-after celebrity collaborations,  the online platform offers Saudi shoppers simplified access to the fast-fashion brand’s products with a tap of a button. 

This move further bolsters the brand’s digital portfolio. PrettyLittleThing already has an online presence in a number of countries, including the UAE.

Oscar-nominated ‘Minari’ depicts immigrant family’s American dream

Oscar-nominated ‘Minari’ depicts immigrant family’s American dream
Updated 33 min 57 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Oscar-nominated ‘Minari’ depicts immigrant family’s American dream

Oscar-nominated ‘Minari’ depicts immigrant family’s American dream
Updated 33 min 57 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Minari is a kind of vegetable that grows in the East Asian wilds and is treasured for its medicinal properties and detoxifying effect. In the film directed by Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” takes on a mysteriously providential sign, indicating that good things can come from the soil.

We watch how the movie’s protagonist Jacob Yi (Steven Yeun) insists on a livelihood from his land. While “Minari” was unfairly given a thumbs down in this year’s Golden Globes and disqualified in the Best Picture (drama) race, it flourished in the Oscars with a nomination in several categories: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

Yeun plays a Korean immigrant in America, a place he believes to be a “garden of Eden.”

Set in the 1980s, the story tells of how the US is not quite the land of honey and milk he thought it would be. Jacob and his wife Monica (Han Ye-hi) move from the stability of California, where she struggled in her job at a chicken hatchery, to the beautiful, expansive Arkansas. Jacob and his family, including his daughter Anne (Noel Cho) and son David (Alan Kim), may be stuck in a trailer for a home, but the 500 acres of land that come with it are sheer joy for the man, who plans to grow Korean vegetables for his cousins who miss their home cuisine.

Monica is less exuberant, given the fact that life in her new home is a lot harder than what it was in California. David is strained by a cardiac problem and the nearest hospital is an hour’s drive away, worrying his mother. But Jacob relentlessly pushes ahead with his dream, and even invites Monica’s elderly mother Soon-ja (Korean screen legend Youn Yuh-jung) to take care of the children while the couple are away at work.

Chung peppers his work with delightful incidents, although there is understandable tension and disappointment when Jacob finds it hard to strike water for his land. But with the kids’ grandmother playing a pacifist, calming frayed nerves and acting as a bridge between Korea and the US by introducing some traditional Asian values, the small family ploughs on.

Chung weaves into the script his own experiences growing up in an Arkansas farm in the 1980s, and gives it a pleasurably languid feel. Lachlan Milne’s camera captures the soothing radiance of the green environment with the glowing rays of the sun beating down. Emile Mosseri’s score adds to this calming effect with a score that has a lovely old-world charm. Yeun’s intelligent piece of acting, and Han’s performance as a worrying mother with Kim adding the mischievous element, ensures that “Minari” is a must-watch for all who believe that cinema must be more than just a restless string of images and drama.

Venice Biennale announces 17th International Architecture Exhibition to be curated by Lebanese educator

Venice Biennale announces 17th International Architecture Exhibition to be curated by Lebanese educator
Updated 13 April 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Venice Biennale announces 17th International Architecture Exhibition to be curated by Lebanese educator

Venice Biennale announces 17th International Architecture Exhibition to be curated by Lebanese educator
  • Show curator is Lebanese educator and MIT professor Hashim Sarkis
  • Program includes pavilions from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Egypt 
Updated 13 April 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The Venice Biennale’s 17th International Architecture Exhibition will be open to the public from May 22 to Nov. 21, organizers said on Monday.

The exhibition is called “How will we live together?” and it will be at the Giardini, the Arsenale and Forte Marghera areas in line with COVID-19 prevention measures and rules, they said.

It will be curated by Hashim Sarkis, a Lebanese educator and architect who since 2015 has been professor and dean of the School of Architecture and Planning at MIT.

Sarkis was named curator of the 2020 Venice Biennale of Architecture in 2018, but this edition was canceled due to the pandemic.

The exhibition will include 110 participants from 46 countries, with increased representation from Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Five countries are taking part in the Biennale Architettura 2021 for the first time:  Iraq, Azerbaijan​, Grenada, Iraq, and Uzbekistan.

The exhibition program includes pavilions from Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion will be in the Arsenale and is called “Accommodations.” Its curators are Uzma Rizvi and Murtaza Vali. Hessa Al-Bader, Hussam Dakkak and Basmah Kaki will exhibit their works at the Venice Biennale.

“We need a new spatial contract,” Sarkis told a press conference. “In the context of widening political divides and growing economic inequalities, we call on architects to imagine spaces in which we can generously live together.”

The architects invited to participate are encouraged to include other professions such as artists, builders, and craftspeople, but also politicians, journalists, social scientists, and everyday citizens.

“The Biennale Architettura 2021 asserts the vital role of the architect as both cordial convener and custodian of the spatial contract,” Sarkis added. “In parallel, the 17th exhibition also stresses that architecture inspires the ways we live together in its material, spatial, and cultural specificity. In that respect, we ask the participants to highlight those aspects of the main theme that are uniquely architectural.”

The curator said that the exhibition’s title was as much a “social and political” question as a spatial one.

“Rapidly changing social norms, growing political polarization, climate change, and vast global inequalities are making us ask this question more urgently and at different scales than before. In parallel, the weakness of the political models being proposed today compels us to put space first and perhaps, like Aristotle, look at the way architecture shapes inhabitation for potential models for how we could live together.”

He said the Biennale Architettura 2021 was motivated by new kinds of problems that the world was putting in front of architecture, and that it was also inspired by the emerging activism of young architects and the radical revisions being proposed by the architecture profession to take on these challenges.

“Now more than ever, architects are called upon to propose alternatives. As artists, we defy the inaction that comes from uncertainty to ask ‘What if?’ Finally, as builders they draw from their bottomless well of optimism. The confluence of roles in these nebulous times can only make our agency stronger and, we hope, our architecture more beautiful.”

‘Wuf,’ a fantastical love story narrated by a canine

‘Wuf,’ a fantastical love story narrated by a canine
Updated 12 April 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

‘Wuf,’ a fantastical love story narrated by a canine

‘Wuf,’ a fantastical love story narrated by a canine
Updated 12 April 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: A fantastical novel that took the Turkish literary world by storm, Kemal Varol’s “Wuf” is a love story narrated by a canine. Translated into English by Dayla Rogers, the novel takes place in the 1990s amid a war between the southerners and northerners. Mikasa, the main character and a young street pup, learns about life and how to survive between the big city and the mountain town where he attempts to find shelter, food, friends and love. His journey will transform him into a legend and an enigma.

With a politically charged backdrop of the conflict between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the state, Varol layers his surrealist novel with humor, tragedy, friendship and the horrors of war that befall places, people, animals and the natural landscape. He keeps a politically realistic and emotional novel accessible to everyone, according to Rogers in the translator’s statement, as she points out that Varol “manages to capture multiple perspectives in the conflict thanks to myriad characters who straddle social divides.” Varol creates his main character as a bridge to opposing worlds, and in doing so allows for the story to reach eyes, ears and hearts on all sides of the conflict.

Readers first meet Mikasa at a shelter along a mountain road. He arrives half alive, wounded and bloody, and sleeps for seven days as his fellow kennel-mates speculate about who he is. They are in the middle of a war, as is evident by the army trucks and soldiers that pass on the road day and night. There are rumors among the dogs about what is going on in a world that they are kept from, but Mikasa fills in the gaps as he recalls his life, the war, the destruction and hardship, and Melsa, his love.

Varol’s novel references real political events that inundated the country in the 1990s. In Mikasa, a dog who has been forced to survive his entire life without his family and as a minesweeper during the conflict, Varol captures the devastation of war and the comradery between creatures when fighting for life. Through the eyes of his canines, Varol writes about life that surrounds war, those who want to fight, those who do not want to fight, and those who are caught in the middle.

Topics: Wuf Kemal Varol

