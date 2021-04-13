You are here

Saudi MoF launches financial claims platform for private sector

Saudi MoF launches financial claims platform for private sector
The finance ministry said this new platform would allow projects to be implemented in a transparent and efficient way. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

  It means that contractors and suppliers from the private sector can submit their financial claims directly to government agencies
RIYADH: The Saudi finance ministry has launched an online service to handle claims from contractors and suppliers.

The “Etimad” platform was established in partnership with the National Center for Government Resource Systems (NCGR), the Saudi News Agency reported.

It means that contractors and suppliers from the private sector can submit their financial claims directly to government agencies, CEO of the NCGR, Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, the CEO of NCGR said.
Major construction projects typically produce a number of contractual claims triggered by unanticipated circumstances, variations to original designs and a number of other factors caused by the client, contractor or both.

The finance ministry said this new platform would allow projects to be implemented in a transparent and efficient way.

It comes as the Saudi government encourages more private sector companies to get involved with major projects planned across the Kingdom.

Saudi MoF launches financial claims platform for private sector
Saudi MoF launches financial claims platform for private sector
UN rights boss sees Syria echoes in Myanmar conflict
UN rights boss sees Syria echoes in Myanmar conflict
French M6 Group channels to launch on Arabic streaming service Shahid VIP
The French-language M6 International channel will offer the best programs from the group’s TV channels, with content from M6, W9, 6ter, Paris Premiere, and Teva. (Supplied)
Fans share disappointment as K-Pop’s BTS announce virtual concert in Ramadan 
Fans share disappointment as K-Pop’s BTS announce virtual concert in Ramadan 
Iran warns sabotage affects Vienna talks over nuclear deal
Iran warns sabotage affects Vienna talks over nuclear deal

