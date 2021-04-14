You are here

UAE partners with Japan's iSpace to send rover to the moon in 2022

UAE partners with Japan’s iSpace to send rover to the moon in 2022
Japanese company iSpace, founded in 2010, aims to provide commercial transportation to the moon. (Reuters)
Reuters

UAE partners with Japan's iSpace to send rover to the moon in 2022

UAE partners with Japan’s iSpace to send rover to the moon in 2022
  • SpaceX rocket will deliver an iSpace lander to the moon’s orbit
  • UAE had originally intended to send it into space by 2024
Reuters

DUBAI: Lunar exploration company iSpace will transport a United Arab Emirates rover to the moon in 2022, the company said on Wednesday, as the UAE pushes for rapid expansion in the space exploration business to diversify its economy.
The UAE is using its space program to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.
The Gulf state’s, and the Arab world’s, first interplanetary probe entered Mars’ orbit in February. It is now sending data about the Martian atmosphere and climate.
The Rashid lunar rover will be designed entirely by Emiratis. The UAE had originally intended to send it into space by 2024.
Japanese company iSpace, founded in 2010, aims to provide commercial transportation to the moon with a wider mission to ultimately incorporate the moon into the earth’s economy.
The 2022 launch will be iSpace’s first mission of this kind and will use a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, to be launched from Florida.
Dubai’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) will build the Rashid lunar rover. It will remain on the moon after data collection is completed, said Emirates Lunar Mission manager Hamad Al-Marzooqi.
The SpaceX rocket will deliver an iSpace lander to the moon’s orbit. The lander will propel itself to the moon’s surface and the UAE rover will then emerge from the lander and drive off to explore, said iSpace Founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada.
The lander will also be carrying a solid-state battery designed by Japanese company NGK Spark Plug to be tested in the lunar environment.
The lunar mission is part of the Gulf state’s broader vision for a Mars settlement by 2117.
Under the agreement, iSpace said it would also provide the Emirates Lunar Mission with wired communication and power during the cruise phase and wireless communication on the moon.
The UAE launched a National Space Programme in 2017 to develop local expertise. Its population of 9.4 million, most of whom are foreign workers, lacks the scientific and industrial base of the major countries which have space programs.
Hazza Al-Mansouri became the first Emirati in space in 2019 when he flew to the International Space Station. This week the UAE selected the first Arab woman to train as an astronaut.

Batic expands stake in Saudi smart cities firm

DUBAI: Saudi investment firm Batic has signed an initial agreement to acquire 34.4 percent of of Smart Cities Solutions Company, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
Batic Investment and Logistics Company signed a memorandum of understanding with Smart Parking Holding Company for the acquisition. The purchase price was not disclosed.
The move is part of Batic’s strategy to align its investment strategy with the goals of Saudi Arabia – in this case, the Kingdom’s push to create smart cities and modernize its economy, the company said.
The smart cities firm was established to create solutions for Saudi cities to be recognized based on the World Bank’s classification.
It was earlier granted with a 25-year concession agreement to build and operate smart parking solutions in Khobar, Dhahran, and Dammam.

Related

Saudi weekly consumer spending dropped before Ramadan
Saudi weekly consumer spending dropped before Ramadan

Saudi weekly consumer spending dropped before Ramadan
RIYADH: Spending in Saudi Arabia dropped 11.7 percent last week to about SR10 billion ($2.6 billion), Al Eqtisadiah reported, citing SAMA data.
This decline for the week ending April 10  ahead of the start of Ramadan, comes after a record level the previous week, since the central bank started publishing weekly data at the end of May 2020.
The food and beverage sector accounted for the lion's share or total sales at 17.4 percent of total sales, amounting to SR1.74 billion. But that still represented a 9.6 percent drop from the previous week
The education sector recorded a 22.9 percent decline, as sales amounted to about SR100.3 million.
The telecommunications sector also recorded a 16.5 percent decline.
Point of sale (POS) transactions decreased during the past week by about 5.4 per cent, to reach about 96.1 million operations across all sectors compared to about 101.6 million operations for the previous week.
Spending in Riyadh dropped by 9.3 percent to SR3.14 billion.

Related

Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port

Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port
BEIRUT: Eight months after a massive blast ripped through Beirut port and nearby districts of the Lebanese capital, a host of foreign companies with different national interests are competing to rebuild it.
“Everyone has their eyes on the port: the Russians, the Chinese, the Turks, the French and now the Germans,” interim port director Bassem Al-Kaissi said.
“But for the moment these are only declarations of intent.”
The August 4 explosion of hundreds of tons of ill-stored fertilizers devastated the dockside and large swathes of the capital, killing more than 200 people.
A German delegation last Friday unveiled a spectacular $30-billion project to rebuild the port and adjacent areas, in the presence of their ambassador.
The ambitious plan, drawn up by companies including Hamburg Port Consulting, seeks to move the port east, and remodel the nearby area to include social housing, a “central park” and even beaches.
Former colonial power France has also been positioning itself to take on the port’s reconstruction.
When French President Emmanuel Macron made a second visit to Beirut in September after the monster explosion, the Lebanese-born head of French shipping giant CMA-CGM, Rodolphe Saade, was in his delegation.
During the trip, his company presented Lebanon with a three-phase project to rebuild, expand and modernize the seaside location to become a “smart port,” its regional director Joe Dakkak told AFP.
The first two phases would cost between $400 million to $600 million and the firm would fund half, while around 50 companies and international organizations had also shown interest in participating, he said.
CMA-CGM has already obtained a concession to run the container terminal in Lebanon’s second city Tripoli until 2041, and hopes to soon win a bid for container operations in Beirut.
Beyond the commercial interests, political analyst Imad Salamey says geopolitical influence is also at play.
The appeal includes ongoing “offshore gas exploration in the Mediterranean,” “Russian expansionism” in the region, and “future economic collaboration between Israel and Arab countries” in the wake of several normalization accords, he said.
In 2018, Lebanon signed its first contract for offshore oil and gas drilling in two blocks with a consortium comprising French, Italian and Russian energy giants, Total, ENI and Novatek, respectively.
And further north, Damascus ally Russia has started drilling off the coast of war-torn Syria, Salamey said.
The port is likely small fry for China, Salamey said.
But it could attract the Chinese “to strengthen their alliance with the Iranians,” who hold sway in Syria and Lebanon, where it sponsors the powerful Hezbollah movement.
The former US envoy for Near Eastern affairs, David Schenker, has warned against China winning the bid.
“Beijing’s aversion to transparency and its ambivalence toward Hezbollah would make a Chinese role in reconstruction a worst-case outcome,” he wrote.
He said Washington should work closely with whichever country wins the port bid to ensure the project is “bound to the principle of reform.”
The international community is insisting on sweeping reforms, including at the port, before pumping in foreign aid to rescue the country from its worst economic crisis in decades.
But for eight months, deeply divided politicians have failed to agree on a new cabinet to launch them.
Despite this, Kaissi said port authorities were working on an action plan to reconstruct and revamp the facility, to be submitted to any new government.
There is an obstacle to the German proposal.
Lebanese activists fear its plan for a park and beaches could spell a repeat of the Beirut center’s post-war transformation.
The neighborhood was once a historic and vibrant commercial center where people of all social and religious backgrounds mixed.
But Lebanese company Solidere privatised downtown Beirut, converting it into grandiose real estate unaffordable to the average Lebanese.
“We will not accept a new Solidere with a foreign touch,” civil society group Nahnoo has said.
Economist Jad Chaaban said that any project as huge as the port would require “national consultation.”
“Foreign companies alone should not decide. Neither should the Lebanese state.”

Related

Advanced signs $485m contracts for two new Jubail plants amid rising polypropylene demand

Advanced signs $485m contracts for two new Jubail plants amid rising polypropylene demand
DUBAI: Advanced Petrochemical has agreed a deal to build two new plastics plants in Jubail at a total cost of $485 million.
The two plants will have the capacity to manufacture more than 800,000 tons of polypropylene in Jubail Industrial City and take 37 months to complete, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
Engineering, procurement and construction contracts have been signed with Tecnimont to build the plants.
Saudi Arabia, already one of the world's biggest suppliers of petrochemicals, has stepped up spending in the sector as it adds investments in higher value industries and reduces its overall reliance on crude oil sales.
Global polypropylene consumption is on the rise led by soaring demand from the packaging sector that has been supported by the increase in online shopping during the pandemic.
Demand for the material is also on the rise in the auto sector as more metal parts are replaced in the quest for lighter electric vehicles.

 

Related

OPEC raises 2021 oil demand growth forecast on hope pandemic wanes

OPEC raises 2021 oil demand growth forecast on hope pandemic wanes
LONDON: OPEC on Tuesday raised its forecast for growth in world oil demand this year on expectations the pandemic will subside, providing help for the group and its allies in their efforts to support the market.

Demand will rise by 5.95 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, or 6.6 percent, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast in its monthly report. That is up 70,000 bpd from last month.

“As the spread and intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to subside with the ongoing rollout of vaccination programs, social distancing requirements and travel limitations are likely to be scaled back, offering increased mobility,” OPEC said in the report.

The upward revision marks a change of tone from previous months, in which OPEC has lowered demand forecasts because of continued lockdowns. A further recovery could bolster the case for OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, to unwind more of last year’s record oil output cuts.

Oil gained further toward $64 a barrel after the report was released on Tuesday. Prices have risen to pre-pandemic highs above $70 this year, boosted by anticipation of economic recovery and OPEC+ supply restraint.

OPEC made a small upward revision in its 2021 demand projection last month, but it has steadily lowered the forecast from 7 million bpd expected in July 2020.

The group raised its forecast of 2021 world economic growth to 5.4 percent from 5.1 percent, assuming the impact of the pandemic is “largely contained” by the beginning of the second half of the year.

“The global economic recovery continues, significantly supported by unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus,” OPEC said. “The recovery is very much leaning toward the second half of 2021.”

OPEC+ agreed on April 1 to ease oil output cuts gradually from May. The report also showed higher OPEC oil output already as Iran, exempt from making voluntary cuts because of US sanctions, pumped more in March, driving a 200,000 bpd rise in the group’s output to 25.04 million bpd.

OPEC+ cut supply by a record 9.7 million bpd last year to support the market as demand collapsed. Most of those curbs remain in place even after the April 1 decision. OPEC+ holds its next policy meeting on April 28. Rival producers are also boosting supply, although OPEC left its forecast of non-OPEC output growth in 2021 steady at almost 1 million bpd and still sees US shale output, which often recovers in response to higher prices, declining.

With higher demand and steady non-OPEC supply, OPEC raised its estimate of global demand for its crude to 27.4 million bpd this year, up 200,000 bpd from last month and allowing for higher average OPEC production in 2021.

Related

