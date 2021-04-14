You are here

Jarir Bookstore profits rise on smartphone and computer sales

Jarir Bookstore profits rise on smartphone and computer sales
Jarir was established in Riyadh in 1974 as a small bookshop and expanded in the following decades into other retail segments. (Supplied)
date 2021-04-14

Jarir Bookstore profits rise on smartphone and computer sales
  • The Riyadh-based chain managed to boost earnings despite being impacted by a drop in school supplies sales linked to the switch to home learning
DUBAI: Retailer Jarir Marketing reported a 6.3 percent rise in first quarter profits to SR276.6 million ($73.7 million) driven by smartphone and computer sales.
The Riyadh-based chain managed to boost earnings despite being impacted by a drop in school supplies sales linked to the switch to home learning, it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
The stock gained about 0.5 percent in early trade.
The company, known popularly as Jarir Bookstore, reported an 8.1 percent increase in overall sales to SR2.53 billion.
It said that despite the negative impact of the pandemic on school and office supplies, other sectors helped to improve the overall performance of the group over the quarter.
Jarir was established in Riyadh in 1974 as a small bookshop and expanded in the following decades into other retail segments such as toys, electronics and office supplies.

IEA: Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery

IEA: Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery
IEA: Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery

IEA: Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery
  • OPEC also raised its 2021 demand forecast
  • now expects oil demand to rise by 5.7 million barrels per day
PARIS: A glut in global oil markets is being worked off as the world economy begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and as OPEC and its allies restrain production, the IEA said Wednesday.
The International Energy Agency raised its expectations for the recovery in oil demand after the International Monetary Fund increased its forecasts for global growth this year.
“This improved outlook, along with stronger prompt indicators, has led us to revise up our 2021 global oil demand growth forecast,” said the Paris-based body with advised oil consuming nations.
It now expects world oil demand to rise by 5.7 million barrels per day (bbd) to 96.7 million bbd, following last year’s drop of 8.7 million bpd.
OPEC on Tuesday also raised its 2021 demand forecast to 96.5 million bbd.
Oil demand was hammered last year as many countries shut down swathes of their economies in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
That caused a glut in supplies, but the so-called OPEC+ group that includes heavyweight producer Russia, sharply cut output last year to reduce that and counter the plunge in prices that briefly saw some turn negative as storage ran short.
That glut appears to have been largely worked off.
The IEA said preliminary data suggest that OECD oil stocks held largely steady in March, following seven consecutive months of draws, and were heading close to their five-year average.
OPEC+ has been slowly increasing output since the beginning of the year and at the beginning of April signalled it would lift output by more than 2 million bpd in the coming three months in the face of an expected rise in demand.
While the first quarter was somewhat disappointing as many European and several major emerging economies saw a resurgence of COVID-19, global growth is expected to pick up as vaccination campaigns begin to have an impact.
IEA sees the global oil market changing “dramatically in the latter half of this year as nearly 2 million bbd of extra supply may be required to meet expected demand growth.”
But with OPEC+ still having plenty of additional production capacity that it can bring back on line, the IEA does not see a supply crunch developing.
“The bloc’s monthly calibration of supply may give it the flexibility to meet incremental demand by ramping up swiftly or adjusting output lower should the demand recovery fail to keep pace,” it said.

ADNOC shipping arm buys two supertankers

ADNOC shipping arm buys two supertankers
ADNOC shipping arm buys two supertankers

ADNOC shipping arm buys two supertankers
  • The fleet expansion is part of ADNOC’s strategy to tap new customers and markets for the UAE’s Murban crude oil
DUBAI: The shipping and maritime logistics unit of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has acquired two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), boosting its fleet to eight.
The massive tankers can carry around two million barrels of oil.
The fleet expansion is part of ADNOC’s strategy to tap new customers and markets for the UAE’s Murban crude oil.
It will also help the company achieve its target of increasing crude oil production capacity by 25 percent by 2030.
The first VLCC will join the fleet in the next few months, while the second one will be delivered early next year.
The latest acquisitions bring ADNOC’s crude oil cargo capacity to 16 million barrels.

UAE partners with Japan's iSpace to send rover to the moon in 2022

UAE partners with Japan’s iSpace to send rover to the moon in 2022
UAE partners with Japan’s iSpace to send rover to the moon in 2022

UAE partners with Japan’s iSpace to send rover to the moon in 2022
  • SpaceX rocket will deliver an iSpace lander to the moon’s orbit
  • UAE had originally intended to send it into space by 2024
DUBAI: Lunar exploration company iSpace will transport a United Arab Emirates rover to the moon in 2022, the company said on Wednesday, as the UAE pushes for rapid expansion in the space exploration business to diversify its economy.
The UAE is using its space program to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.
The Gulf state’s, and the Arab world’s, first interplanetary probe entered Mars’ orbit in February. It is now sending data about the Martian atmosphere and climate.
The Rashid lunar rover will be designed entirely by Emiratis. The UAE had originally intended to send it into space by 2024.
Japanese company iSpace, founded in 2010, aims to provide commercial transportation to the moon with a wider mission to ultimately incorporate the moon into the earth’s economy.
The 2022 launch will be iSpace’s first mission of this kind and will use a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, to be launched from Florida.
Dubai’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) will build the Rashid lunar rover. It will remain on the moon after data collection is completed, said Emirates Lunar Mission manager Hamad Al-Marzooqi.
The SpaceX rocket will deliver an iSpace lander to the moon’s orbit. The lander will propel itself to the moon’s surface and the UAE rover will then emerge from the lander and drive off to explore, said iSpace Founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada.
The lander will also be carrying a solid-state battery designed by Japanese company NGK Spark Plug to be tested in the lunar environment.
The lunar mission is part of the Gulf state’s broader vision for a Mars settlement by 2117.
Under the agreement, iSpace said it would also provide the Emirates Lunar Mission with wired communication and power during the cruise phase and wireless communication on the moon.
The UAE launched a National Space Programme in 2017 to develop local expertise. Its population of 9.4 million, most of whom are foreign workers, lacks the scientific and industrial base of the major countries which have space programs.
Hazza Al-Mansouri became the first Emirati in space in 2019 when he flew to the International Space Station. This week the UAE selected the first Arab woman to train as an astronaut.

Batic expands stake in Saudi smart cities firm

Batic expands stake in Saudi smart cities firm
Batic expands stake in Saudi smart cities firm

Batic expands stake in Saudi smart cities firm
  • The move is part of Batic’s strategy to align its investment strategy with the goals of Saudi Arabia
DUBAI: Saudi investment firm Batic has signed an initial agreement to acquire 34.4 percent of of Smart Cities Solutions Company, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
Batic Investment and Logistics Company signed a memorandum of understanding with Smart Parking Holding Company for the acquisition. The purchase price was not disclosed.
The move is part of Batic’s strategy to align its investment strategy with the goals of Saudi Arabia – in this case, the Kingdom’s push to create smart cities and modernize its economy, the company said.
The smart cities firm was established to create solutions for Saudi cities to be recognized based on the World Bank’s classification.
It was earlier granted with a 25-year concession agreement to build and operate smart parking solutions in Khobar, Dhahran, and Dammam.

Saudi weekly consumer spending dropped before Ramadan

Saudi weekly consumer spending dropped before Ramadan
Saudi weekly consumer spending dropped before Ramadan

Saudi weekly consumer spending dropped before Ramadan
  • Spending in Riyadh dropped by 9.3 percent
RIYADH: Spending in Saudi Arabia dropped 11.7 percent last week to about SR10 billion ($2.6 billion), Al Eqtisadiah reported, citing SAMA data.
This decline for the week ending April 10  ahead of the start of Ramadan, comes after a record level the previous week, since the central bank started publishing weekly data at the end of May 2020.
The food and beverage sector accounted for the lion's share or total sales at 17.4 percent of total sales, amounting to SR1.74 billion. But that still represented a 9.6 percent drop from the previous week
The education sector recorded a 22.9 percent decline, as sales amounted to about SR100.3 million.
The telecommunications sector also recorded a 16.5 percent decline.
Point of sale (POS) transactions decreased during the past week by about 5.4 per cent, to reach about 96.1 million operations across all sectors compared to about 101.6 million operations for the previous week.
Spending in Riyadh dropped by 9.3 percent to SR3.14 billion.

