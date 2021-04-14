UK Model Mariah Idrissi gets charitable for a good cause this Ramadan

DUBAI: This Ramadan, UK-based charity Help Yateem will be selling Ajwa dates harvested in Madinah with all profits going toward the charity, which raises funds for orphans and widows across the Middle East and Africa. Pakistani-Moroccan model Mariah Idrissi, who is a brand ambassador for the charity, took to her Instagram account this week to support the good cause.

“I’ve been working with @helpyateem for just over two years now and I’ve seen the amazing work they do for orphaned children across Africa and Yemen,” she wrote to her 92,4000 Instagram followers. “This Ramadan, they are selling Ajwa dates straight from Al-Madinah and 100% of the profit will go back into the charity. Please enjoy the dates and support the many children who need it this year,” she added.

It’s not the first time that the UK-born model has worked with the UK registered charity.

Back in March, Idrissi and the Help Yateem team flew to Kenya to visit the Al-Walidayn centre, a mosque, hospital and girl’s orphanage that Help Yateem helped fund via donations made through its website.

“Landed in Kenya safe and sound with the @helpyateem familia! (sic),” wrote the hijab-wearing model at the time. “Can’t wait to visit the sites that you helped to build and share with you the difference that you’ve made.”

The 28-year-old, who made headlines when she became the first hijab-wearing model to front a major fashion campaign for H&M in 2015, documented her trip to the African country on social media, sharing pictures and videos of herself visiting different parts of Kenya on Instagram.

Idrissi uploaded a smiling photo of herself with two little girls who are seemingly from the orphanage that Help Yateem helped build.

She captioned the picture: “Some of my new friends over at @alwalidayncentre. On my first day arriving at this center, I couldn’t believe how big it was. This place is more than an orphanage, it’s an entire complex that doesn’t just benefit the children but also the neighbors in surrounding villages. It has an orphanage, madrasa, mosque, school, hospital and youth center. This is the first of its kind in the entire country! Keep following the journey, there’s so much I have to share with you guys.”