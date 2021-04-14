You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt appeals to UN to stop Ethiopia from taking unilateral action on GERD

Egypt appeals to UN to stop Ethiopia from taking unilateral action on GERD

Egypt appeals to UN to stop Ethiopia from taking unilateral action on GERD
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile in Guba, north-west Ethiopia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/prb4t

Updated 14 April 2021
Muhammad Abu Zaid

Egypt appeals to UN to stop Ethiopia from taking unilateral action on GERD

Egypt appeals to UN to stop Ethiopia from taking unilateral action on GERD
  • Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed Ethiopia’s imminent second filling of the dam on the Blue Nile with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
  • Shoukry highlighted the importance of the UN and its agencies’ roles in contributing to resuming negotiations and reaching a deal on the GERD dam
Updated 14 April 2021
Muhammad Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has sent letters to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN Security Council chief and the president of the UN General Assembly, explaining the latest developments and the stages of negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Shoukry also discussed the issue with Guterres in a phone call, during which he stressed the gravity of Ethiopia’s unilateral actions toward the second filling of the dam without reaching a legally binding agreement and how this would impact the stability and the security of the region.

Shoukry highlighted the importance of the UN and its agencies’ roles in contributing to resuming negotiations and reaching a deal, as well as offering support to the African Union.

Ethiopia started building the dam, 1.8 kilometers in length, in 2011. However, Egypt fears the GERD will imperil its supplies of water from the River Nile. Sudan, meanwhile, is concerned about the dam’s safety and water flows through its own dams and water stations.

Both Cairo and Khartoum stress the need to reach a binding and comprehensive deal that guarantees the rights and interests of the three countries.

Topics:  Egypt United Nations (UN) Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Related

Special El-Sisi warns ‘all options’ are open after Nile dam talks falter
Middle-East
El-Sisi warns ‘all options’ are open after Nile dam talks falter
Ethiopia to go on filling Nile mega-dam despite impasse: Minister
Middle-East
Ethiopia to go on filling Nile mega-dam despite impasse: Minister

Blinken calls Iran’s uranium enrichment move ‘provocative’

Blinken calls Iran’s uranium enrichment move ‘provocative’
Updated 16 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Blinken calls Iran’s uranium enrichment move ‘provocative’

Blinken calls Iran’s uranium enrichment move ‘provocative’
  • He said the step calls into question Iran’s seriousness in the nuclear talks
  • US says indirect nuclear talks with Iran to resume on Thursday
Updated 16 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called Iran’s announcement of an intent to begin enriching uranium at 60 percent purity “provocative,” saying the step raised questions about the seriousness of Tehran over the nuclear talks in Vienna.
Iran has said it will enrich uranium to 60 percent — a big step closer to the 90 percent that is weapons-grade from the 20 percent maximum it has reached so far — in response to what it says was an act of sabotage by Israel against its key nuclear facility.
“We take very seriously its provocative announcement of an intent to begin enriching uranium at 60 percent,” Blinken told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, referring to Iran.
The European countries party to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal also told Tehran that the step was contrary to efforts to revive the accord.
“I have to tell you the step calls into question Iran’s seriousness with regard the nuclear talks, just as it underscores the imperative of returning to mutual compliance with the JCPOA,” Blinken said, referring to the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
The nuclear deal has unraveled as Iran has breached its limits on uranium enrichment in a graduated response to US withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 and Washington’s reinstatement of harsh economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday Iran has “almost completed preparations” for 60 percent uranium enrichment.
Last week, Iran and fellow signatories held what they described as “constructive” talks to restore the deal ditched by the former Trump administration.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that indirect talks in Vienna would reconvene on Thursday.
“Our understanding is they (the Iranians) plan to attend tomorrow. We are also very open-eyed about how this will be a long process. It is happening through indirect negotiations but we still feel that it is a step forward,” she added.
Meanwhile, Iran’s supreme leader on Wednesday dismissed initial offers at talks in Vienna to save Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal as “not worth looking at.”
The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state in the Islamic Republic, came after a day that saw Iran’s president similarly ratchet up pressure over the accord. European powers meanwhile warned Tehran its actions were “particularly regrettable” and “dangerous.”
(With Reuters, AFP and AP)

Topics: Iran Anthony Blinken uranium enrichment

Related

GCC calls on world powers to include Gulf concerns in Iran nuclear talks
Middle-East
GCC calls on world powers to include Gulf concerns in Iran nuclear talks
Update European powers warn Iran over ‘dangerous’ uranium enrichment move
Middle-East
European powers warn Iran over ‘dangerous’ uranium enrichment move

GCC calls on world powers to include Gulf concerns in Iran nuclear talks

GCC calls on world powers to include Gulf concerns in Iran nuclear talks
Updated 14 April 2021
Arab News

GCC calls on world powers to include Gulf concerns in Iran nuclear talks

GCC calls on world powers to include Gulf concerns in Iran nuclear talks
  • Nayef Al-Hajraf told P5+1 talks in Vienna should not be limited to the Iranian nuclear program
Updated 14 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Iranian nuclear talks in Vienna must address the concerns and interests of Gulf countries to enhance security and stability in the region, the GCC secretary general said on Wednesday.
The comments by Nayef Al-Hajraf came in letters sent to the foreign ministers of the permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, UK, France, china and Russia — and Germany.
The talks in Vienna are aimed at finding a way for the US to re-enter Tehran’s nuclear agreement with world powers and have Iran comply again with its limits.
Al-Hajraf said the GCC is a major contributor to strengthening the security and stability of the region, and that the negotiations currently underway in Vienna should not be limited to the Iranian nuclear program, but rather should include Iran’s destabilizing behavior, ballistic missiles, and paths.
The talks have been thrown into disarray by a weekend attack on Iran’s main Natanz nuclear enrichment site suspected to have been carried out by Israel. Tehran retaliated by announcing it would enrich uranium up to 60 percent — higher than it ever has before but still lower than weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.
The GCC chief warned that Iran’s announcement of uranium enrichment is a dangerous and worrying indicator for regional and international security.
Saudi Arabia similarly issued a statement, saying enriching at that level “could not be considered a program intended for peaceful purposes.”
Al-Hajraf also called on the “international community to shoulder its responsibilities toward this dangerous and threatening development to regional and global peace and security.”
(With AP)

Topics: Iran Nayef Al-Hajraf Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) UN P5+1

Related

Update European powers warn Iran over ‘dangerous’ uranium enrichment move
Middle-East
European powers warn Iran over ‘dangerous’ uranium enrichment move
Update Saudi Arabia: Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia: Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons

Erbil airport targeted by rocket

Erbil airport targeted by rocket
Updated 50 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Erbil airport targeted by rocket

Erbil airport targeted by rocket
Updated 50 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq: A rocket landed near Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Wednesday, Kurdish security officials said in a statement, with no immediate reports of casualties.
Witnesses said they saw a plume of smoke rising from the area. A US-led military base in the Erbil International Airport vicinity was hit by a barrage of rockets in February that killed a military contractor.

More to follow ...

Topics: Irbil Erbil

Related

Iran-backed groups behind Erbil rocket attack -Iraqi Kurdish security agency
Middle-East
Iran-backed groups behind Erbil rocket attack -Iraqi Kurdish security agency
Analysis Why was Iraqi Kurdistan’s Irbil subjected to another rocket attack?
Middle-East
Why was Iraqi Kurdistan’s Irbil subjected to another rocket attack?

Turkey frees journalist Altan after European rights court ruling

Turkey frees journalist Altan after European rights court ruling
Updated 14 April 2021
AFP

Turkey frees journalist Altan after European rights court ruling

Turkey frees journalist Altan after European rights court ruling
  • Award-winning editor was jailed after writing politically-sensitive articles and columns critical of Erdogan and supporting Kurdish rights
  • Cassation Court’s Wednesday ruling overturned Altan’s conviction in the 2019 case related to charges of assisting a terrorist organisation
Updated 14 April 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL : A Turkish court on Wednesday ordered the release of journalist and novelist Ahmet Altan after over four years in prison for involving in a failed 2016 coup attempt that he had always denied.
The Court of Cassation ruling came a day after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) demanded the 71-year-old’s freedom in a verdict that accused Turkey of violating his civil rights.
Altan’s lawyer Figen Calikusu told AFP that the writer was released from the Silivri prison on Istanbul’s western outskirts a few hours after the verdict was announced.
The award-winning novelist and newspaper editor was jailed after writing politically-sensitive articles and columns critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and supporting Kurdish rights.
The 71-year-old was arrested shortly after the putsch attempt as part of a purge of media organizations and accused of supporting the uprising by “disseminating subliminal messages to the public.”
He was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment for trying to overthrow the government — a ruling that was later quashed by Turkey’s top court.
But the case was re-examined and he was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for “knowingly supporting a terrorist organization” that was involved in the 2016 coup attempt.
“Very happy to hear Turkey’s Court of Cassation has just ordered the release of novelist Ahmet Altan after more than 4.5 years in jail,” the European Parliament’s Turkey rapporteur Nacho Sanchez Amor tweeted.
“Will be even happier after seeing him enjoying fully his freedom and all charges dropped. Hope all other (ECHR) rulings will be applied too.”
The Court of Cassation ruling came as Erdogan mounts a charm offensive aimed at mending torn relations with the European Union and building a new rapport with the US administration of President Joe Biden.
EU leaders highlighted Turkey’s deteriorating human rights record during a summit in Ankara last week.
Biden’s White House has also made human rights a much bigger issue in US-Turkish relations than it had been in the former administration of Donald Trump.
Turkish officials argue that the courts are independent and not swayed by politics or Erdogan’s whims.
But critics accuse Erdogan of stacking them with supporters during the sweeping purges that followed the coup attempt.
Western observers have thus been watching the case of Altan and some other famous prisoners for signs of Turkey’s diplomatic intentions and future political course.
Perhaps the most celebrated case involves civil society leader Osman Kavala — in custody without a conviction for nearly four years and re-arrested after being cleared of all charges in 2019.
Altan was also briefly freed and cleared of all charges before being almost immediately rearrested in 2019.
The Court of Cassation ruling on Wednesday overturned his conviction in the 2019 case related to charges of “assisting a terrorist organization.”
He had turned to the ECHR for help in 2017 after calling the charges against him “grotesque.”
The Strasbourg-based rights court on Tuesday found “no evidence that the actions of the applicant had been part of a plan to overthrow the government.”
It ordered Turkey to immediately release him and pay him 16,000 euros ($19,000) in damages for violating his rights to freedom of expression.
“Deprivation of liberty, in particular continued detention, must be based on reasonable suspicion,” the ECHR ruling said.
The ECHR “found that the applicant’s criticisms of the president’s political approach could not be seen as an indication that he had had prior knowledge of the attempted coup,” it added.

Topics: Turkey Ahmet Altan human rights

Related

Top Turkish court reverses ban on news outlets
Media
Top Turkish court reverses ban on news outlets
Turkish court jails four in pro-Kurdish newspaper trial, lawyer says
Middle-East
Turkish court jails four in pro-Kurdish newspaper trial, lawyer says

Remains of Daesh-beheaded Syrian archaeologist still missing

Remains of Daesh-beheaded Syrian archaeologist still missing
Updated 14 April 2021
AFP

Remains of Daesh-beheaded Syrian archaeologist still missing

Remains of Daesh-beheaded Syrian archaeologist still missing
  • Three bodies had been located in Kahloul, 10 km east of Palmyra, where Khaled Al-Asaad was killed in 2015, but DNA testing has ruled out the archaeologist being among them
  • Al-Asaad, known as ‘the father of Palmyra,’ was 83 when Daesh extremists executed him on August 18, 2015, three months after they overran the so-called ‘Pearl of the Desert’
Updated 14 April 2021
AFP

DAMASCUS: The remains of Khaled Al-Asaad, a Syrian archaeologist beheaded by Daesh group extremists, have yet to be recovered, his son told AFP on Wednesday.
The official SANA news agency reported in February that authorities had uncovered three corpses in Kahloul, 10 kilometers (six miles) east of the ancient city of Palmyra where Al-Asaad was killed in 2015.
Al-Asaad was believed to be among them, SANA said at the time, ahead of DNA testing.
But two months later, DNA results have shown that the remains of the archaeologist have yet to be found, his son Tareq said.
“Authorities have just informed us that the DNA test results are not compatible with my father,” he said.
“Our sorrows and wounds have returned,” he said. “We had hoped to close this wound.”
Officials have yet to comment.
Al-Asaad, known as “the father of Palmyra,” was 83 when Daesh extremists executed him on August 18, 2015, three months after they overran the so-called “Pearl of the Desert.”
Seen as a pioneer of Syrian archaeology, Al-Asaad was director of antiquities in Palmyra for 40 years until 2003.
He was responsible for the discovery of several ancient cemeteries and oversaw the excavation of 1,000 columns as well as the site’s stunning necropolis of 500 tombs.

Topics: Syria Khaled Al-Asaad Palmyra Daesh

Related

Archaeologists restore ancient Palmyra artefacts in Damascus museum
Middle-East
Archaeologists restore ancient Palmyra artefacts in Damascus museum
Syrian regime retakes town of Palmyra
Middle-East
Syrian regime retakes town of Palmyra

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives call from Turkey’s Erdogan
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives call from Turkey’s Erdogan
Roma hope to hold off Ajax in hunt for semifinal spot
Roma hope to hold off Ajax in hunt for semifinal spot
Virus surges fuel fears 100 days before Tokyo Olympics
Virus surges fuel fears 100 days before Tokyo Olympics
Blinken calls Iran’s uranium enrichment move ‘provocative’
Blinken calls Iran’s uranium enrichment move ‘provocative’
GCC calls on world powers to include Gulf concerns in Iran nuclear talks
GCC calls on world powers to include Gulf concerns in Iran nuclear talks

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.