Building a sustainable future: Top quotes from the FII ESG webinar

Updated 16 April 2021
RIYADH: Participants at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute virtual event on Thursday called for inclusive efforts towards achieving environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, in order to help build a sustainable future for all.

The virtual event — titled “The Neo-Renaissance: Mobilizing ESG for a Sustainable Future” – was opened by FII Institute CEO Richard Attias, who told delegates: “We need to build more sustainable markets in 2021.”

“As we continue to battle the global pandemic, we need to rethink our approach to global sustainability… Although ESG has proven its worth, much remains to be done to ensure we use it to its full potential. The low level of inclusion and participation of emerging markets in the development of ESG frameworks is counterproductive to global sustainability,” he added.

Henry A. Fernandez, chairman and CEO of MSCI, US, said: “We have to look at ESG not only as a threat but also as a significant opportunity. Many companies in emerging markets will come out as major winners and will attract more capital in developed markets.”

Noel Quinn, group CEO of HSBC, highlighted the importance of a clear methodology for sectors to measure their commitments by. “The climate crisis may not be reversible and that’s why I think banks, and financial services more widely, have taken on board the need to make rapid progress and catch up on the work that’s needed around sustainability,” he said.

Bandar Hajjar, president of the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank, said ESG is not only important for the developed economy but for the developing economy as well and noted that emerging markets face more challenges in meeting their ESG requirements.

Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, UK, said that transition is happening, but the energy sector needs to move fast to achieve global goals of reducing carbon emissions.

Anish Shah, MD and CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra, India, pointed out that ESG is “not a distraction” or “something that is a checkbox” but reflects “who we are and what we do.”

Ayaan Zeinab Adam, senior director and CEO AFC Capital Partners from Nigeria, said: “We need to look at Africa from the context of emissions. It is less than four percent, yet Africa is significantly suffering from the rise in global temperature.”

Muhamad Umar Swift, CEO, Bursa Malaysia, said: “A track record of holding companies to account when it comes to ESG issues is something that we are encouraging fund managers to demonstrate.” Investors should think long-term and support companies who are doing the right thing for the future, the chief of the Malaysian stock exchange added.

Murray Roos, global director of capital markets at the London Stock Exchange Group, said: “All investors: Please think long-term and support companies that are doing the right thing for the future.”

Guo Peiyuan, chairman of SynTao Green Finance, China, said: “We believe that climate change and carbon neutrality goals will be very important for ESG investors. Overseas investors are more and more interested in ESG assets in China because they provide lower risk.”

Geoffrey Odundo, chief executive at Nairobi Securities Exchange, said: “We think that there is a need for more rigor around regulations so that sustainable assets are very well regulated and we have a very clear alignment on local reporting standards and indicators.”

Jeff Ubben, founder and managing partner of Inclusive Capital Partners, said: “Renewable energy today is not ‘additional.’ It’s economic on its own.”

Amazon conciliatory as US eyes regulation

Amazon conciliatory as US eyes regulation
SAN FRANCISCO, USA: US tech giant Amazon on Thursday sounded conciliatory notes as the US government considers stricter regulatory measures against America’s largest digital platforms.
Founder Jeff Bezos told investors his e-commerce empire needs a better “vision” for its workers, just days after an effort to create the company’s first labor union was defeated.
Some Amazon executives had fired off snappy comments at various politicians who supported the labor campaign, but their chief executive took a more circumspect approach to the anti-union victory at its plant in Bessemer, Alabama.
“Does your chair take comfort in the outcome of the recent union vote in Bessemer?” Bezos asked rhetorically in an annual letter to shareholders.
“No, he doesn’t. I think we need to do a better job for our employees.”
In the letter, which was his final before stepping down as chief executive, Bezos laid out a new goal for the company to be “Earth’s best employer and Earth’s safest place to work.”
“Despite what we’ve accomplished, it’s clear to me that we need a better vision for our employees’ success,” Bezos said.
The vote count in the contentious unionization drive at the warehouse in the southern state of Alabama last week showed a wide majority of workers rejecting the move.
“Bezos’s admission today demonstrates that what we have been saying about workplace conditions is correct,” said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the union that vied to represent Amazon workers.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (AP/file photo)

“But his admission won’t change anything, workers need a union — not just another Amazon public relations effort in damage control.”
Bezos rejected news reports that he said unfairly portray Amazon workers as “desperate souls and treated as robots.”
“That’s not accurate,” Bezos said.
“They’re sophisticated and thoughtful people who have options for where to work.”
Unions and political leaders have argued that Amazon employees face constant pressure and monitoring, with little job protection, highlighting the need for collective bargaining.
Amazon has held firm that most of its workers don’t want or need a union and that the company already provides more than most other employers, with a minimum $15 hourly wage and other benefits.
Bezos had already shown deference to political momentum, announcing support for an increase in corporate taxes sought by US President Joe Biden to help finance a $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
Bezos embraced the move just days after Biden singled out Amazon for avoiding federal income taxes while proposing to boost the corporate tax rate to 28 percent.
“We support the Biden administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure,” Bezos said.
“We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate).”
Amazon has been the target of critics for years who claim it pays little or no corporate taxes. The company has defended its policies, saying that its investments offset taxes as intended by the tax code.
Last month, Biden cited a 2019 study showing 91 Fortune 500 companies, “the biggest companies in the world, including Amazon... pay not a single, solitary penny of federal income tax,” adding, “that is just wrong.”
Bezos’s support for raising corporate taxes was echoed Thursday by the Chamber of Progress, a self-described “center-left” tech industry coalition whose roster of members includes Amazon, Facebook, Google and Twitter.
“Many tech industry leaders view corporate taxes as a patriotic duty and a wise investment in a well-functioning society,” chamber chief Adam Kovacevich said in message posted online.
“President Biden’s proposal to raise corporate tax rates to make major investments in infrastructure is a tradeoff that many in the tech industry can support.”
Meanwhile, political will to regulate Internet giants whose power has grown dramatically during the pandemic has seemed to increase.
US House Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline said Thursday that a 16-month investigation makes it clear that Congress must act.
“Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook each hold monopoly power over significant sectors of our economy,” Cicilline said in a statement.
“This monopoly moment must end.”

Sanctioned Russian IT company partners with Microsoft, IBM

Sanctioned Russian IT company partners with Microsoft, IBM
The US Treasury Department on Thursday slapped six Russian technology companies with sanctions for supporting Kremlin intelligence agencies engaged in “dangerous and disruptive cyberattacks.”
But only one of them stands out for its international footprint and partnerships with such IT heavyweights as Microsoft and IBM.
That company, Positive Technologies, claims more than 2,000 customers in 30 countries, including major European banks Societe Generale and ING, as well as Samsung, SK Telecom of South Korea and BT, the British telecommunications giant.
Its clients also include the FSB, a successor to the KGB that “cultivates and co-opts criminal hackers” who carry out ransomware and phishing attacks, the Treasury Department said. The US said big conventions hosted by Positive Technologies are “used as recruiting events” by the FSB and the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency.
GRU agents are the swashbucklers of Russian intelligence. The agency stands accused of spearheading the hack-and-leak operation that interfered in the 2016 US presidential election to favor Donald Trump. Its agents also conducted the most damaging cyberattack on record, the runaway 2017 NotPetya virus that did more than $10 billion in global damage, its victims including the shipping giant Maersk and pharmaceutical company Merck.
The CEO of the software industry-supported Internet Research Institute in Moscow, Karen Kazaryan, said he was not familiar with most of the Russian IT companies sanctioned on Thursday. But Positive Tech is well-known in the industry for its annual Hack Days conference, which is scheduled for May 20-21 at a Moscow hotel.
Former CIA analyst Michael van Landingham applauded the naming and sanctioning of Russian IT companies known to have aided and abetted malign government activity.
“Naming specific companies can create incentives for educated and skilled Russians who might be able to obtain jobs elsewhere where they don’t support Russian state hacking,” he said.
Positive Tech’s specialty is identifying vulnerabilities in popular software such as Microsoft’s Windows operating system. The world’s intelligence agencies regularly lean on companies like it not to disclose potent vulnerabilities publicly when they find them but to instead quietly share them for hacking adversaries’ networks.
The US did not accuse Positive Technologies of any such behavior and the Treasury Department declined to answer questions about the company’s activities beyond a press release.
Nor would a Microsoft spokesperson discuss the company’s business relationship with Positive Tech. On its website, Microsoft names the company as one of among more than 80 security software providers to which it gives early access to vulnerability information so they can make sure their customers get patches quickly. IBM also lists Positive Technologies as a security partner, offering customers one of its scanning tools.
IBM didn’t respond to requests for comment Thursday. Neither did other US tech companies HP and VMware, which Positive Technologies lists as technology partners.
On its website, Positive Technologies lists Russia’s Defense Ministry as among its first major clients, in 2004 when it was two years old with just 11 employees. It claimed more than 800 employees in 2018.
Russia’s biggest business database lists the company’s CEO and founder as Yury Maximov, about whom little is known other than he graduated from Moscow State University. The company did not respond to questions sent to press contacts on its website.
Positive Tech’s website boasts of a number of accomplishments, such as providing cybersecurity for the 2018 soccer World Cup hosted by Russia and publishing data that same year on 30 high-risk vulnerabilities. It said it opened its first international office in London in 2010 and its first US office in 2012.
The company has sometimes used Framingham, Massachusetts, as its US location in news releases, though it’s not recorded in city or state records as a business by that name. An office building with an address linked to the company is a co-working space that can be rented on flexible terms for “one person or more.”
Market research firm IDC listed Positive Technologies as one of the fastest-growing companies in security and vulnerability management in 2012, in part because it was so small at the time, growing nearly 82% year-over-year to $30 million in worldwide revenue. Nearly all that revenue came from assessing vulnerabilities. But by 2015, its worldwide revenues fell 37.6% to $26.5 million, according to IDC, which eventually stopped tracking the company.

Makkah sees surge in real estate offices as work progresses on major projects

Makkah sees surge in real estate offices as work progresses on major projects
RIYADH: The number of real estate offices in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah area surged by nearly a third last year, as the number of transactions increased and work on some of the city’s biggest projects kept pace despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The number of real estate offices in Makkah reached 154 in 2020, a 32.76 percent increase from the 116 registered at the end of 2019.

The increase in manpower comes as figures from the Ministry of Justice showed that the total value of real estate transactions during 2020 in Makkah amounted to SR 901.48 million ($240.39 million).

This was an increase of 4.31 percent compared to the SR 864.24 million in transactions registered in 2019.

The number of real estate transactions in the entire Kingdom last year amounted to 277,924 deals, of which 9,333 — or 3.36 percent — were in Makkah.

The increased activity is a result of the government’s Vision 2030 initiatives, among which is the goal to host a greater number of Umrah pilgrims from abroad — specifically 30 million by 2030.

Work is currently underway on a number of high-profile projects in Makkah Al-Mukarramah to accommodate this increase in pilgrims and to raise the quality of life for residents.

The most prominent of Makkah’s developments is the Thakher Makkah project, which is considered one of the Kingdom’s largest real estate projects. The land area of the project amounts to 320,000 square meters, while the built-up area is around 3.4 million square meters.

Thakher Makkah consists of 85 hotel towers, 10 hotel apartment towers and eight residential towers, accommodating about 200,000 guests. The project is distinguished by its proximity to the Holy Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, which is located just 1,300 meters away.

Another mega project is the Jabal Omar project, which is being built on a total area of 230,000 square meters. The mixed-use project includes 40 hotel towers that host apartments, luxury residential units, international hotels and commercial markets.

Makkah Gate is the first suburban project owned by the Holy Capital’s Municipality through its investment subsidiary. The project provides an ambitious and practical vision for the development of the western suburb of Makkah, which is the main gateway to enter Makkah.

The project is located on a land area of approximately 8,300 square meters and upon completion will accommodate more than half a million people by 2022. It includes several residential neighborhoods, a university, a medical city, a complex for government departments, museums and a large wild park.

Jabal Khandama is another addition to the development boom in Makkah. The total built-up area is estimated at 910,000 square meters and is expected to be completed by the end of 2030. The project is expected to reach 88 floors, with an estimated height of 450 meters.

The Jabal Al-Sharashef development project, which has a built-up area of 1.6 million square meters, aims to reconfigure the urban neighborhood environment and will address issues such as urban formation, housing, transportation networks, utilities and public services. It will accommodate around 190,000 seasonal hotel residents and 650,000 permanent residents.

Work is underway on the Kudai Towers project, which is located around 1.7 kilometers from the Holy Mosque. Kudai Towers is comprised of 12 hotel towers, 10 of which will be four-star hotels consisting of 30 floors, while two will be five-star hotels consisting of 45 floors. The project’s capacity is 10,000 luxury hotel rooms. It will boast four helipads, 70 restaurants and the largest dome in the world, sitting at the top of the project.

ESG investing makes business sense: Saudi PIF chief

ESG investing makes business sense: Saudi PIF chief
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programs made solid business sense in the Kingdom and worldwide.
“Such action not only helps in protecting climate but also helps economically,” he said during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute’s ESG virtual event on Thursday.
The PIF has already incorporated ESG principles into its $400 billion worth of global investments as the sector gains in prominence throughout the region.
Al-Rumayyan, who also chairs the FII Institute, said that ESG investing should grow in tandem with the sustainable development goals (SDGs) which were adopted by UN member states in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty and protect the planet.
“We need to work together on mobilizing ESG for a sustainable future,” he told delegates.
Developing the renewable energy sector was crucial to reducing emissions, he said, highlighting the Fund’s work with ACWA Power, a leading global player in the renewables sector. The PIF in November increased its stake in the company to 50 percent, part of a move to support the wider renewables sector in the Kingdom.
ACWA Power is planning an initial public offering and heads a consortium that will build and operate renewable power-based utilities at the Kingdom’s flagship Red Sea tourism project.
Al-Rumayyan also referred to the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative to reduce carbon and contribute to protecting the planet as an example of the Kingdom’s progress, which were announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in late March.
The green initiatives aim to reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent in the region and deliver the world’s biggest afforestation project. The tree-planting project will be double the size of the Great Green Wall in the Sahel region, the second-biggest regional forestry initiative. The initiative will also work to increase the percentage of protected land to more than 30 percent, exceeding the global target of 17 percent per country.
It aims to reduce carbon emissions by more than four percent of global contributions through renewable energy projects that will provide 50 percent of the Kingdom’s electricity production by 2030.
The initiative is expected to eliminate more than 130 million tons of carbon emissions by using clean hydrocarbon technologies.
The PIF governor said such initiatives represented a clear and ambitious roadmap and would contribute to achieving global targets on combating climate change. He said the Kingdom will raise vegetation cover, reduce emissions, and preserve marine life as part of its efforts to deliver a more sustainable future.
Thought leaders in sustainable investment gathered virtually in Riyadh on Thursday to explore one of the hottest topics in the world of finance — the move to environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks by big global investors.
The event, under the auspices of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, focuses attention on sustainable investment in the post-pandemic recovery, and the role of emerging markets like Saudi Arabia within the new investment philosophy.
ESG investing has recently taken off, attracting hundreds of billions of dollars into funds that pledge to weigh broader considerations when deciding where to put their money, rather than mere cash returns.
Richard Attias, chief executive of the FII Institute, said: “Although ESG has proven its worth, much remains to be done to ensure we use it to its full potential. The low level of inclusion and participation of emerging markets in the development of ESG frameworks is counterproductive to global sustainability.
“Perhaps the most challenging task, and one that we will address during this event, is how we push ourselves to think beyond ESG as a risk management tool and deploy it to create a truly sustainable future,” he added.

 

Mideast's largest mall operator to expand amid vaccine hopes

Mideast's largest mall operator to expand amid vaccine hopes
DUBAI: The Middle East's largest operator of malls expects revenue and earnings to climb back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year and is moving full steam ahead with plans to develop its biggest mall ever.
In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Majid Al Futtaim CEO Alain Bejjani said business is steadily rebounding amid vaccine rollouts in some countries of the region, kicking 2021 off to a relatively strong start.
“We’re not out of the woods across the markets, but things are improving,” Bejjani said. “Going back to the pre-pandemic levels— to 2019 level— in my opinion, will happen by the end of 2022 in terms of financial results."
The company's plethora of retail and leisure holdings include the iconic Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, hundreds of VOX cinema screens and more than 350 Carrefour grocery stores in the Middle East and beyond. Named after its Emirati billionaire founder, the company's largest markets are the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, but its reach extends as far as Pakistan, Kenya and Uzbekistan.
The company's projections of a rebound and its plans for expansion reflect the faster than anticipated recovery of Middle East economies from the coronavirus pandemic, though uneven vaccine distribution remains a concern.
Majid Al Futtaim, which employs some 43,000 people regionally, saw its revenue fall by 7 percent to $8.9 billion last year and earnings drop by 19 percent to around $1 billion due to coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions. The hardest-hit side of the business was its leisure and entertainment arm, where revenue fell by 49 percent to $380 million and earnings plummeted by 122 percent, resulting in losses of $25 million.
Despite last year's slump, Majid Al Futtaim plans to unveil 30 new movie theater screens this year in Saudi Arabia, is developing it’s biggest mall project ever in Riyadh, and is opening what will be the largest mall in Oman at the end of 2021.
“Every country has had their own set of challenges to deal with. The reality is the fastest recovery is the UAE... and we expect very fast recoveries in other markets like Saudi Arabia,” Bejjani said. “We have also seen Egypt being very resilient.”
The United Arab Emirates has rapidly rolled out COVID-19 vaccines, which are free of charge for citizens and residents. Saudi Arabia is also expanding its vaccination rollout and has offered all residents free coronavirus treatment since the start of the pandemic.
It's not back to business as usual just yet, though. Majid Al Futtaim— like many businesses globally— is having to adjust to new realities, including the potential imposition of so-called “digital passports." In Bahrain, for example, where Majid Al Futtaim operates 30 cinema screens, only people who've been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 will be allowed into cinemas, gyms and other select spaces soon.
Bejjani said the company is “very supportive of any measure” that gives customers the feeling of being safe.
“Whenever there is an additional regulation, that actually gives people even more certainty, I think this is a plus, whether it is the vaccine passport, whether it is something else,” he said. “At the end of the day, what’s important is that people want to go back to normal. People want to go back to consumption.”
The company's rapid growth and expansion since its inception in 1992 mirrors that of its home base of Dubai, where a frenetic construction boom has transformed it from a fishing village into one of the most talked about modern cities in the world. The company's economic rebound is also closely tied to that of Dubai's, where the International Monetary Fund expects the country's overall economy to grow this year by 3.2 percent.
At the height of the pandemic last year, Dubai imposed a 24-hour curfew and government-mandated permits were needed to leave the house. Even then, Majid Al Futtaim's Carrefour supermarkets remained busy.
Because the United Arab Emirates imports most of its produce, meat and poultry, Majid Al Futtaim’s policy of stockpiling a three months’ supply of basic goods proved crucial when nervous shoppers in Dubai rushed to stock up on goods during the first days of growing restrictions on movement.
In the wake of 2020, Bejjani said the company is in conversation with the government of the UAE to increase stockpiles of certain products up to six months. The company is also working with 6,000 local farmers to increase production of fruits and vegetables, while also supporting farmers as far away as Kenya to ensure a diversified supply of fresh food for its UAE stores. A half dozen Carrefours in the UAE began growing their own lettuce and herbs in hydroponic farms last year, Bejjani said.
The company's Carrefour business across the region saw earnings grow by 14 percent to $440 million last year, even as revenue slightly fell. That was due in part to the company's overall 188 percent increase in online sales as people moved toward grocery delivery services.
By the end of last year, the company also saw more visitors returning to its malls and cinemas.
Majid Al Futtaim’s crown jewel in Dubai is the Mall of the Emirates, home to an indoor ski slope and the world’s busiest Carrefour supermarket. A recent walk through the mall showed it's cafes, restaurants and stores teeming with visitors. Still, there were also many shuttered storefronts - evidence of the economic slowdown that had hit Arab Gulf oil exporting nations even before the pandemic.
The region's many sprawling luxury malls aren't just for shopping, though. They offer an escape for millions of people seeking respite from the long summer months. Bejjani said despite some store closures across its malls, there continues to be “big demand” in the Gulf for more entertainment and retail spaces.

