ADNOC to explore potential of hydrogen market with India

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) sees a potential market for hydrogen in public and private Indian companies to serve the country’s growing demand for energy and need for cleaner fuels, said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology and CEO of ADNOC.

“Today, India is one of our biggest and most important trading partners, particularly in the field of energy,” Al Jaber said during a high-level ministerial session at a virtual hydrogen roundtable on Thursday, WAM reported. “And as India’s demand for energy grows, we stand ready to help meet that demand by making the full portfolio of our products available to the Indian market.”

“Granted Hydrogen is still in its infancy, it could be a game-changer and a real opportunity to accelerate the broader energy transition, an opportunity that ADNOC and the UAE are well placed to capitalize on,” Al Jaber said. The “key to developing the hydrogen economy of the future will be aligning supply and demand,” he said.

ADNOC currently produces about 300,000 tons of hydrogen a year as part of its current industrial processes, and can become a major player in the developing blue hydrogen market, Al Jaber said.

The company is also exploring the potential of green Hydrogen through the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance, which was recently established by ADNOC, Mubadala Investment Company and ADQ, he said.