Erdogan defends minister after spat with Greece

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias walks to visit an old Greek school in Istanbul. Turkish President on Friday robustly defended his foreign minister after trading barbs Dendias. (AP)
Updated 16 April 2021
  • ‘Turkey has violated international laws and conventions’, Greek foreign minister told Turkish counterpart
  • "Our foreign minister put him in his place in the face of this behaviour and attitude," Erdogan told reporters Friday
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday robustly defended his foreign minister after he traded barbs in an unusually public spat with his Greek counterpart.
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’s visit to Ankara on Thursday ended in disarray when he and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu used their closing statements to accuse each other of discrimination and violating international laws.
“Turkey has violated international laws and conventions in the Aegean Sea and in the eastern Mediterranean,” Dendias told Cavusoglu at one point.
“Turkey has carried out 400 (military) flights over Greek soil,” said Dendias.
“If you heavily accuse my country and people before the press, I have to be in a position to respond to that,” Cavusoglu retorted.
The oddly undiplomatic press event became the dominant talking point on Turkish news shows and overshadowed what was meant to be an attempt by the two NATO neighbors to mend ties after a year of disputes.
It was the first time the two ministers met since the two countries teetered on the edge of war when their gunboats collided during a Turkish push into disputed eastern Mediterranean waters last August.
Erdogan said Cavusoglu “could not be any softer” with Dandias because “that would not suit our country or people.”
“Our foreign minister put him in his place in the face of this behavior and attitude,” Erdogan told reporters after attending Friday prayers in Istanbul.
The Turkish leader said his own meeting with Dendias earlier that day was held in a “warm atmosphere.”
Dendias had also described his talks with Erdogan as “extraordinary.”
Turkey had said last month that Dendias was coming to prepare what could have been a groundbreaking summit between Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
But the heated exchange highlighted the deep diplomatic divide that stands between the two neighbors and no summit was announced.
The disagreements on Thursday included each country’s treatment of their respective Turkish Muslim and Greek Orthodox minorities.
Erdogan took issue with Dendias’s decision to pay a visit to the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians in Istanbul on Wednesday.
“You don’t show the necessary ... concern for our 150,000 (Turks in Greece). You appoint their chief mufti,” Erdogan said. “We do not appoint the patriarch here.”

Topics: Greek_Turkish disputes President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Muslims mark 1st Ramadan Friday prayers in Jerusalem

  • About 70,000 faithful, most of them Arab citizens of Israel, prayed at al-Aqsa mosque
  • Israel restricted entry of Palestinians from West Bank, allowing only 10,000 of those fully vaccinated and holding permits into Jerusalem
JERUSALEM: Tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers gathered at a sacred Jerusalem plaza for the first Friday prayers of Ramadan after coronavirus lockdowns kept the site off-limits last year.
About 70,000 faithful, most of them Arab citizens of Israel, prayed at Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, said an official from the Islamic Waqf authority overseeing the Islamic section of the compound.
Muslims know the area as the Noble Sanctuary, while Jews call it the Temple Mount.
In normal times, Ramadan Friday prayers usually draw larger crowds that can reach up to 200,000 at Al-Aqsa.
Israeli police tightened security at the flashpoint site, but prayers passed peacefully.
This year, Israel also restricted entry of Palestinians from the West Bank, allowing only 10,000 of those holding permits into Jerusalem, and only if they were fully vaccinated.
Mohammed Barghouti, 65, said he was “very happy despite hot weather” to reach the Al-Aqsa mosque for the first time in over a year.
The retired resident of Ramallah noted he received the two vaccine doses.
Other Palestinians prayed at Israeli checkpoints in the West Bank in protest after they were blocked from entering.
Israel is largely easing restrictions after a rapid vaccination drive. In contrast, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip are scrambling with slow vaccine rollout amid limited supplies and raging infection rates that triggered tougher lockdowns.

Topics: Al-Aqsa Mosque FRIDAY PRAYERS Jerusalem Palestinians

Lebanon schools to reopen in cooperation with the Red Cross

  • Minister of Education Tarek Majzoub said the move to return to blended learning is related to the rate of vaccination among teachers
  • Schools in Lebanon have relied on online learning since the beginning of the year – a surge in COVID-19 cases in schools following the holidays brought about their closing
BEIRUT: The Lebanese Education Ministry has decided to reopen all schools for blended learning as of April 21, after closing for more than three months.

Minister of Education Tarek Majzoub said the move to return to blended learning is related to the rate of vaccination among teachers.

But the head of the Lebanese Doctors’ Syndicate Sharaf Abu Sharaf warned that since the vaccination process started in February, it has covered only “5 percent of the Lebanese, with 10,000 persons working in the health sector who have still not received the vaccine.”

Majzoub said: “The education in Lebanon is in danger, especially the good education that used to be equally provided for poor, middle, and rich classes

“The harsh economic conditions have affected everyone. Therefore, we must cooperate to save the academic year. We have nothing left in Lebanon but education, and our goal as a ministry is to save this academic year.”

The ministry has announced the schedule for the official exams, which will be taken in person. The Grade 12 Baccalaureate exams will take place on July 26, and the required curriculum will be reduced. The exams, according to the minister, will not be “formal,” but “the difficulty level will be studied.”

The government canceled the official exams last year, instead granting certificates to students in line with their grades in school and from online learning.

The Grade 9 Brevet exams will be replaced by school tests, which will be prepared and controlled by the ministry. The exams will take place on July 12.

Schools in Lebanon have relied on online learning since the beginning of the year. A surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in schools following the holidays brought about their closing. Some private schools and universities violated closures by imposing attendance, while abiding by COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Abu Sharaf, who is also a pediatrician, said that “closing educational institutions has increased psychological problems among students, such as stress, introversion, social media addiction, obesity, and domestic violence. Western reports have even shown an increase in the suicide rate, in addition to a significant fall in the intellectual development of students, especially those under the age of 10.”

The decision to return students to schools excludes those with health issues, who can continue learning remotely. However, the return does not exclude students with special needs, those who have learning disabilities, or public schools’ students enrolled in the afternoon shift, such as Syrian refugees.

The return to schools has been taken during a crippling financial and economic crisis in Lebanon that has further deteriorated during the education shutdown.

A draft law proposed in July 2020 to allocate 500 million Lebanese pounds ($327 million) to support the education sector is still awaiting approval by parliament.

Majzoub said: “The country is going through a very delicate and exceptional situation, both on the health and economic levels. It is very easy for us to stop the whole education process and grant students pass certificates instead of going through the whole examination process, but this is not the ministry’s mission.”

He added: “A total of 17,000 vaccines have been secured for the teaching staff, to cover high school teachers in the first phase. The World Bank has supported us to become a priority in vaccinations, as well as UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and the Lebanese Red Cross. 

“However, the committee following up on the COVID-19 preventive measures said that not receiving the vaccine does not mean we cannot resume classes, in line with the preventive and precautionary measures.”

The ministry has introduced a new operation room to follow-up on news regarding blended education. It will work in cooperation with the Red Cross around the clock.

Majzoub’s decision has angered some parents and teachers, who accused him on social media of being “oblivious to the people’s situation and the impacts of his decision.”

Teachers expressed fears over “being unprotected” and expressed concern over “receiving AstraZeneca, the vaccine that has been allocated for them, due to reports about the possibility of the vaccine causing blood clots.”

Complaints against the minister’s decision were also made by some parents who said they are no longer capable of providing transport fees for their children to and from school, and others who said they cannot even give their children money to buy lunch at school.

Due to the worsening economic collapse, more than 50 percent of the Lebanese and 97 percent of Palestinian and Syrian refugees now live under the poverty line.

Jennifer Moorehead, director of Save the Children Lebanon, warned on April 1 that “the education for thousands of children in Lebanon is hanging by a thread.”

She added: “Many of them might never come back to school, either because they have missed so much learning already or because their families cannot afford to send them to school.”

According to the NGO: “Children not enrolled in schools are at a higher risk of falling victim to child labor, child marriage, and other forms of abuse and exploitation.”

Topics: Lebanon schools Tarek Majzoub Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Turkey’s missing $128bn triggers publicity campaign and police action

  • The Republican People’s Party (CHP) said $128 billion of foreign reserves were used during former Finance Minister Berak Albayrak’s tenure to stabilize the Turkish lira
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Feb. 24 that the massive sum of money was channeled into the country’s fight against coronavirus
ANKARA:  Missing reserves of $128 billion from Turkey’s Central Bank has triggered a publicity campaign from the country’s opposition party demanding to know the money’s whereabouts and police action to stop the question from being asked.

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) said $128 billion of foreign reserves were used during former Finance Minister Berak Albayrak’s tenure to stabilize the Turkish lira, which has been plummeting in value, and that it was a party’s constitutional right to probe where the country’s reserves were being spent.

It hung CHP banners up around the country asking about the missing money, while also trying to raise awareness about the financial hardships that Turkey was facing.

Police, using water cannons and armed vehicles, moved in to stop the party’s efforts. Banners hung up on balconies were removed by officers under the pretext of pandemic measures.

The CHP has vowed to keep displaying the banners on buildings and billboards for as long as the police keep removing them.

“We are asking about the money of the poor, those in need and orphans,” tweeted CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Hundreds of CHP lawmakers and party members changed their social media profile pictures to “128” in reference to the publicity campaign.

Naci Agbal, the Central Bank’s former governor, was reportedly fired after he tried to launch an investigation into the missing reserves.

The bank has changed governors four times in the last 20 months, each of them sacked through presidential decree without any reason given for their dismissal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Feb. 24 that the massive sum of money was channeled into the country’s fight against coronavirus.

The bank’s reserves are currently believed to stand at around $43.2 billion. 

Goldman Sachs said in November that the bank had misspent over $100 billion of its reserves to stop the lira’s depreciation during the first 10 months of 2020.

“NASA’s budget for 2020 is $22.6 billion,” tweeted prominent journalist Serif Turgut. “We could have even gone to Mars with $128 billion.”  

CHP lawmaker  Kamil Oktay Sindir said the missing reserves showed the lack of financial transparency in the country, where several public-private partnership projects had been exempted from the audit of Turkey’s Court of Accounts.

He explained that one of the key missions of lawmakers, who were representatives of the people’s will, was to monitor Turkey’s budget and financial resources.

“We derive this right from the constitution,” he told Arab News. “Turkish people, who are already paying huge taxes, deserve accountability from the government about each penny it spends. Such moves of the Central Bank seriously undermine the Turkish economy’s credibility and they discourage foreign investors from investing in the country, as their trust in the functioning of the economy is getting eroded. The economic functioning of a country shouldn’t be so dependent on a one man-rule.”

Topics: Turkey Republican People’s Party (CHP) Turkish lira Recep Tayyip Erdogan Naci Agbal

Government slammed after Daesh members revealed as Turkish nationals

Leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu gestures during his party's group meeting in Ankara. (AFP file photo)
  • Daesh, which has been listed as a terror group by Turkey since 2013, has carried out several bloody terror attacks in the country, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks
JEDDAH: Turkey’s main opposition the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has demanded a thorough investigation after a group of Daesh members were revealed to be Turkish nationals.

The CHP has revealed the details of the recent decision of the government to freeze the assets of 365 individuals and 12 companies linked to terror groups.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced last week that the assets of members of terror groups, including Daesh, have been blocked.

The list of individuals whose assets were confiscated was published in the Official Gazette No. 31447, but eight of these individuals were shockingly listed as Turkish nationals with tax numbers attached.

These individuals — Ziad Alzhouri, Hasan Krayem, Hasan Maher Abdullah Abdullah, Mohamad Qassem, Fayez Alfliti, Saad Ali Saad Saad, Salim Ahmet Bakr Abboosh, and Yusuf El Ali Elhasan — are mostly from Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon.

With a parliamentary inquiry, CHP’s Ankara deputy Tekin Bingol asked the government to investigate the matter seriously and transparently.

“These people are traveling freely within Turkish territories, they are conducting trade activities. And we notice this when their assets are frozen,” Bingol said.

Daesh, which has been listed as a terror group by Turkey since 2013, has carried out several bloody terror attacks in the country, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. Daesh killed 315 people and injured hundreds in the attacks.

Bingol said that the authorities should expose those who provided these people with citizenship rights, adding: “Those who are coming to our country and getting privileges should be thoroughly investigated for their involvement in terror attacks. Otherwise, the local networks they are involved with are likely to generate new terror attacks.”

“These Daesh militants have the blood of our 103 citizens on their hands,” he said, referring to the twin suicide bombing attack carried out by Daesh on a rally near Ankara’s main train station on Oct. 10, 2015.

The CHP is demanding the government explains how foreign militants are provided with Turkish identity cards. The party has requested that the government reveals all trade relations that the Daesh members conducted with their tax numbers.

“How were they allowed to conduct trade activities? Which goods did they trade? How did they find the money to manage their business? Those who are responsible should immediately be punished,” Bingol said in his address to the Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan.

In recent weeks, Turkish police forces have conducted countrywide anti-terror operations and arrested dozens of Daesh suspects, including foreign fighters.

Official figures show that some 2,000 people have been arrested and 7,000 others deported in anti-Daesh operations in Turkey over the past three years.

 

Topics: Turkey Daesh Syria

Western powers condemn attacks in Kurdish Iraq

France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the US condemned attacks this week in Iraqi Kurdistan “in the strongest terms” in a joint statement on Friday, including one on Erbil Airport, pictured. (Reuters/File Photo)
Western powers condemn attacks in Kurdish Iraq

  • An attack on Wednesday on an airport in Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, was carried out by drone
  • Around 20 bomb or rocket attacks have targeted bases housing US soldiers or diplomats in Iraq since President Joe Biden took office
BERLIN: France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the US condemned attacks this week in Iraqi Kurdistan “in the strongest terms” in a joint statement on Friday.

“Together, our governments will support the government of Iraq’s investigation into the attacks to ensure that those responsible will be held accountable,” they said.

The Western powers said they were “united” in the view “that attacks on US and Coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated and reiterate our steadfast commitment to the fight against Daesh.”

An attack on Wednesday on an airport in Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, was carried out by drone, according to the Kurdish interior ministry, in an unprecedented escalation of the arms used to target US soldiers based there.

No one was hurt in the blast but a building was damaged.

READ MORE

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry condemned a drone attack targeting US forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Wednesday. Click here for more.

A Turkish soldier was killed by rocket fire at around the same time at a military base 50 kilometers east in Bashiqa, Ankara said, but there was no immediate confirmation of any link between the two attacks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the airport drone attack.

But a shadowy pro-Iranian group calling itself Awliyaa Al-Dam (Guardians of Blood), which claimed responsibility for a similar attack at the airport in February, hailed the blast in pro-Tehran channels on the messaging app Telegram.

Around 20 bomb or rocket attacks have targeted bases housing US soldiers or diplomats in Iraq since President Joe Biden took office at the end of January.

Dozens more took place over the preceding 18 months, with Washington consistently blaming pro-Iran factions.

Washington and Tehran are both allies of Baghdad, but remain sharply at odds over Iran's nuclear programme.

Pro-Iran groups have been ratcheting up their rhetoric, vowing to ramp up attacks to force out the “occupying” US forces, over a year after the Iraqi parliament voted to expel the American troops.

Washington last week committed to withdrawing all remaining combat forces from Iraq, although the two countries did not set a timeline for what would be the second withdrawal since the 2003 invasion.

Topics: Middle East Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan Erbil Airport Erbil

