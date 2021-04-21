More jobs advertised for Saudis by Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) has advertised 96 jobs for Saudis on its website, in Riyadh, Jazan, Jubail and Yanbu.
They cover administrative, engineering and health roles.
Among the advertised positions are a financial planning specialist, director of transportation and equipment department, director of buildings department, and director of public facilities department.
The Kingdom has stepped up efforts to secure more jobs for its citizens in line with similar localization efforts underway elsewhere in the region.
The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) was established by royal order in 1975 to kickstart the Kingdom’s petrochemicals industry.
