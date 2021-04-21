Dubai to build Gulf’s first blockchain-backed precious metals refinery

DUBAI: The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), a free zone authority in the emirate, has completed a deal that involved plans for a precious metals refinery and storage facility enabled by blockchain technology – the first in the region.
The facility will refine and store precious metals including gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium, which will be tokenized on goldexchange.com, a secure trading platform, it said in a statement.
“Blockchain technology can enable more transparent and accurate tracking of precious metals, ensuring there is no ‘dirty gold’ in circulation and illicit trades,” REIT Development CEO Mike De Vries said.
REIT Development acquired industrial land in DMCC’s Jumeirah Lake Towers, where the 100,000 square feet facility will be built and is expected to open in the last quarter of 2022.
The facility will create a decentralized record of all transactions, making it possible to track all precious metals that are refined and eventually sold to over 150 countries.
