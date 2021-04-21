You are here

  • Home
  • 17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation

17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation

17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation
Children play in Kara Tepe refugee camp, Lesbos Island, Greece, September 19, 2020. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8s7vn

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation

17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation
  • Majority of them have traveled from Middle East, North Africa
  • Expert: ‘Criminal organizations are increasingly targeting migrant children’
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Some 18,000 unaccompanied child migrants have gone missing after arriving in European countries, a new investigation by The Guardian and journalism collective Lost in Europe has revealed.

The reporters found that at least 18,292 unaccompanied child migrants disappeared in Europe between January 2018 and December 2020 — averaging out at nearly 17 per day.

The investigation made assessments from all 27 EU countries as well as Norway, Moldova, Switzerland and Britain.

Some 5,768 children disappeared in 13 European countries last year alone. The majority of the children who have gone missing since 2018 have traveled from the Middle East and North Africa, with significant numbers arriving from Morocco and Algeria. 

The investigation found that 90 percent of the children were boys and one-sixth were under 15.

It said information provided by national agencies was insufficient, so the situation could be much worse.

Spain, Belgium and Finland did not provide data for 2020, while Denmark, France and the UK failed to give any numbers on unaccompanied missing children.

The findings of the investigation raise serious questions about the extent European countries are able or willing to protect unaccompanied child migrants.

Federica Toscano, head of advocacy and migration at Missing Children Europe, said: “The high number of missing children is a symptom of a child-protection system that doesn’t work.”

She told investigators that unaccompanied minors face a heightened risk of exploitation, trafficking and physical harm. 

“Criminal organizations are increasingly targeting migrant children. Many of them become victims of labor and sexual exploitation, forced begging and trafficking,” Toscano said.

“Very little is recorded in a file of a missing migrant child, and too often it is assumed that a migrant child is somewhere safe in another country, although cross-border collaboration on these cases is practically non-existent.”

A spokesperson for the European Commission said EU countries must “take action to prevent and respond to the disappearances of children in migration … by improving data collection and cross-border collaboration.”

Topics: child migrants Missing Children Europe European Union (EU)

Related

Greek police fire teargas as child migrants protest conditions in camps
World
Greek police fire teargas as child migrants protest conditions in camps
Special UK’s ‘bizarre’ £44.5m security pledge to France disregards vulnerable child migrants
World
UK’s ‘bizarre’ £44.5m security pledge to France disregards vulnerable child migrants

Lebanon’s Ramadan sweet makers latest to take aim at beleaguered central bank governor

Lebanon’s Ramadan sweet makers latest to take aim at beleaguered central bank governor
Updated 29 min 16 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanon’s Ramadan sweet makers latest to take aim at beleaguered central bank governor

Lebanon’s Ramadan sweet makers latest to take aim at beleaguered central bank governor
  • Images of a sign in Beirut’s Al Daouk Sweets go viral after shop owner aims bitter barb at Riad Salameh for driving away customers
  • During Ramadan’s first few days, the poster was shared widely across social media triggering debate
Updated 29 min 16 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: When sweet shop owner Ahmad Daouk finally had enough of the lack of customers for his Ramadan treats this year, he decided to aim his anger at Lebanon’s loathed political elite.
Little did he know his sarcastic sign lampooning the country’s central bank governor would become an internet sensation, with images of the poster used in a number of viral tweets. 
Arab News reported last week how Lebanon’s economic collapse means many have been unable to afford traditional Ramadan treats this year. A shortage of dollars has sent the value of the Lebanese currency into free fall on the black market and forced shop owners to raise their prices.
In despair at his customers being pushed away by the prices, Daouk, owner of Al Daouk Sweets, posted a sign in his shop window in one of Beirut’s busiest residential areas, saying: “Thank you Riad Salameh and thank you Lebanese officials.”
Salameh is the under-fire governor of Lebanon’s central bank, which has been widely blamed, along with corrupt politicians, for the financial crisis. Along with anger in Lebanon, he is facing scrutiny in Europe with Swiss prosecutors reportedly investigating his money transfers as part of a laundering probe.
“Prices have risen steeply and nobody could afford buying sweets anymore thanks to Riad Salameh and Lebanese officials,” Daouk told Arab News.  
He said they should be held responsible for an “economic catastrophe.” Because the sweet shops purchase their items in dollars, they have no choice but to increase their prices.
“Things have become ridiculously expensive since our currency is pegged to the dollar,” Daouk said. “I couldn’t find anything better than mockery to express my anguish.”
Financial analysts say the Lebanese pound has lost more than 80 percent of its value on the informal market since widespread protests in October 2019. Most depositors also lost more than 75 percent of their savings in banks that have been limiting withdrawals and money transfers.  
While things were looking grim in Ramadan last year, this year the full effects of the financial crisis, fueled by a political deadlock, have started to bite.
Daouk said he was so “frustrated and had hit rock bottom” when he decided to post the sign last week.
The neighborhood surrounding Beirut Arab University and Beirut Municipal Stadium is full of popular sweet shops usually packed with customers.
Daouk posted the sign on the left side of his shopfront promoting Othmaliye, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert pastry, for 80,000 Lebanese pound and his speciality, Daoukiye, a semolina-based pistachio treat, for 100,000 Lebanese pounds. The advert for the delicious-sounding sweets, included the bitter barb at Salameh.
“The cost has become so expensive … so practically speaking nobody affords purchasing sweets except clients who have fresh dollars,” Daouk said.
During the first few days of Ramadan, the poster was shared widely across social media, triggering debate. 
Some accused Daouk of being greedy, while others praising him for standing up for the poor.

Topics: Lebanon crisis sweets Ramadan

Related

Lebanon’s economic crisis takes Ramadan sweets off the table
Offbeat
Lebanon’s economic crisis takes Ramadan sweets off the table
A month of Iftars in Lebanon now more than double minimum wage
Business & Economy
A month of Iftars in Lebanon now more than double minimum wage

War was easier than this, says Lebanese entrepreneur hit by economic collapse

War was easier than this, says Lebanese entrepreneur hit by economic collapse
Updated 45 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

War was easier than this, says Lebanese entrepreneur hit by economic collapse

War was easier than this, says Lebanese entrepreneur hit by economic collapse
  • "I didn't let Lebanon down. It let me down and it hurt me," says entrepreneur
  • With retail clients cash-strapped her business has shrunk by three quarters in the economic crisis
Updated 45 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Suzanne Mouawad survived Lebanon’s civil war and built a successful advertising business in the hopeful days after the fighting ended.
Yet her country’s economic collapse, she says, is breaking her in a way that even missiles did not.
Mouawad, 56, comes from a well-to-do background and previously led a privileged life, running her agency as well as a family-owned paper manufacturing business, taking frequent holidays abroad and receiving rent from properties she owns.
Now, both the advertising and paper businesses have all but dried up, the tenants can no longer pay the rent, and she finds herself pondering the price of items in the supermarket during her weekly grocery shop.
“I didn’t let Lebanon down. It let me down and it hurt me,” she said.
With no end in sight to economic and financial paralysis, Mouawad feels a hopelessness that was not there during the war, which broke out when she was 12 and lasted 15 years.
“With war you get a couple of missiles falling one day and then the next day you pick up and you go back to school or back to work and you start producing and making money,” she said.
“Now the money is being held at the banks and there is no work.”
Stricken Lebanese banks, the biggest creditors to the bankrupt state, have locked customers out of their deposits under informal capital controls imposed without legislation since late 2019 when the country’s financial meltdown started.
Any savings people had in Lebanese pounds have lost most of their value, while dollar deposits are inaccessible.
The crisis is driving a brain drain, with professionals such as doctors, academics, designers and entrepreneurs emigrating in large numbers, which in turn has a knock-on effect on the local economy, further depressing investments and demand for services.
When Mouawad set up her advertising agency in 1992, the long war was drawing to a close and hopes were high for Lebanon’s future. A few years later, feeling optimistic, she sold a property she owned in Greece to re-invest back home.
But with her retail clients cash-strapped, her business has shrunk by about three quarters in the economic crisis. Mouawad herself is facing daily financial pressures.
“It’s become like an obsession with living conditions,” she said.
“All the time I’m thinking what will I do? Do I pay municipality fees or my mechanic fees or my electricity? I am under pressure and I never used to think like that before.”
Instead of a busy work schedule, she works barely an hour a day online. At the large warehouse where the paper business is based, activity has dwindled and deliveries of raw materials have spaced out.
“In the normal days we used to re-stock every four days, now this is all for three weeks,” she said, gesturing at some stacks of materials.
In spite of everything, she is not contemplating emigration. Having lived in the United States for six months in the 1990s and struggled to get used to it, she still wants to live in her home country.
“Everything I fought for is here and then I just leave it for someone else? No.”

Topics: #Lebanon Economic crisis Lebanese Civil War

Related

US official fires warning shot at Lebanese reform blockers
Middle-East
US official fires warning shot at Lebanese reform blockers
Special Lebanon’s financial collapse hits where it hurts - women’s beauty
Fashion
Lebanon’s financial collapse hits where it hurts - women’s beauty

Iranian support for Houthis in Yemen is ‘significant’ and ‘lethal’: US envoy Lenderking

Iranian support for the Houthis in Yemen is “significant” and “lethal,” Tim Lenderking said Wednesday during a US State Department briefing on the crisis in the country. (Screenshot/US State Department)
Iranian support for the Houthis in Yemen is “significant” and “lethal,” Tim Lenderking said Wednesday during a US State Department briefing on the crisis in the country. (Screenshot/US State Department)
Updated 37 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Iranian support for Houthis in Yemen is ‘significant’ and ‘lethal’: US envoy Lenderking

Iranian support for the Houthis in Yemen is “significant” and “lethal,” Tim Lenderking said Wednesday during a US State Department briefing on the crisis in the country. (Screenshot/US State Department)
  • Envoy also told lawmakers Iranian regime had shown no indication of wanting constructive resolution to conflict
Updated 37 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian support for the Houthis in Yemen is “significant” and “lethal,” the US special envoy for the country said during a US State Department briefing on Wednesday.

Tim Lenderking told lawmakers that Iran had shown no indication of wanting a constructive resolution to the conflict, adding that the US would welcome Tehran playing a positive role if the regime was willing to do so.

Following 70 cross-border attacks from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into Saudi Arabia in March, Lenderking said the increase in strikes on the Kingdom was a “very disturbing trend.”

He said it had been difficult to halt shipments of weaponry from Iran to the Houthis, and called for assistance from the international community to prevent Iranian-made arms reaching the militia.

He said more pressure had to be put on the smuggling networks used by Iran and more weapons on their vessels needed to be captured for display to the international community.

He added that the ongoing battle for Yemen’s Marib region was the “single biggest threat to peace efforts,” while warning if hostilities were not stopped immediately it would “trigger a wave of even greater fighting and instability.”

The Houthis have intensified attacks on government-controlled areas in Marib province, and Abdu Abdullah Majili, a Yemeni army spokesperson, told Arab News that dozens of Houthis had been killed last week in failed attacks in major battlefields such as Al-Kasara and Helan, to the west of the city.

Democrat Congressman Ted Deutch echoed Lenderking’s calls for the Houthi offensive on Marib to stop, adding that the militia continued to violate the “basic human rights of the Yemeni people” and that they bore responsibility for obstructing essential humanitarian assistance by manipulating fuel supplies and diverting customs revenues.

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson told the briefing that solving the humanitarian crisis and ongoing conflict in Yemen could not be done without addressing the regional threat of the “terrorist regime in Iran.”

Developing...

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis Iran Tim Lenderking

Related

Human Rights conference in Yemen: Houthis continue to commit war crimes
Middle-East
Human Rights conference in Yemen: Houthis continue to commit war crimes
Update World powers round on Houthis over Yemen’s ‘time bomb’ oil tanker
Middle-East
World powers round on Houthis over Yemen’s ‘time bomb’ oil tanker

Sudanese commander says forces secured eastern border with Ethiopia

Sudanese commander says forces secured eastern border with Ethiopia
Updated 21 April 2021
Arab News

Sudanese commander says forces secured eastern border with Ethiopia

Sudanese commander says forces secured eastern border with Ethiopia
  • Karar reaffirmed Sudan’s commitment to non-aggression towards neighboring countries
Updated 21 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A senior Sudanese commander said on Wednesday that his forces have secured the eastern border with Ethiopia, state news agency SUNA reported.
Lieutenant General Issam Mohammad Hassan Karar said the army was deployed within the borders to secure agricultural areas and retrieve all Sudanese lands in accordance with the 1902 border.
Karar also reaffirmed Sudan’s commitment to non-aggression towards neighboring countries.
Member of the council and head of the Revolutionary Front, Idris Al-Hadi, reconfirmed the statement.
“We will not seek the military solution to resolve the two issues of borders and water as there’s a possibility of resolving them peacefully,” he said.
The fertile Tigray region claimed by both countries has seen a rise in fights as Sudan sends in troops, which Ethiopia has described as an invasion.
The farmland borders Ethiopia’s Tigray region where Addis Ababa launched an offensive against the local leadership in November, sending some 60,000 refugees fleeing into Sudan.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia

Related

Special Ethiopia rejected 15 Egyptian ideas to resolve Nile dam dispute: Water minister
Middle-East
Ethiopia rejected 15 Egyptian ideas to resolve Nile dam dispute: Water minister
Special Egypt, Sudan airlines sign MoU to boost ties
Business & Economy
Egypt, Sudan airlines sign MoU to boost ties

Syria loses chemical weapons watchdog voting rights after poison gas findings

Syria loses chemical weapons watchdog voting rights after poison gas findings
Updated 21 April 2021
Reuters

Syria loses chemical weapons watchdog voting rights after poison gas findings

Syria loses chemical weapons watchdog voting rights after poison gas findings
Updated 21 April 2021
Reuters
AMSTERDAM: Syria on Wednesday was stripped of its voting rights at the global chemical weapons watchdog by member states after its forces were found to have repeatedly used poison gas during the civil war.
A majority of nations voting at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supported a decision to immediately revoke Syria’s privileges at the agency.

Related

Syrian President Assad to run for re-election in May — state media
Middle-East
Syrian President Assad to run for re-election in May — state media
Syria’s Idlib to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccines
Middle-East
Syria’s Idlib to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Latest updates

17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation
17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation
Exclusive: Patriot missile deal to help boost Saudi defenses, secure world energy supplies, says Greek FM
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos are received by Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salma. (Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Jordan arrests 18 accused of attempting to destabilize the country
Jordan arrests 18 accused of attempting to destabilize the country
Syrian refugee boy received death threats after far-right leader’s accusations: UK court hearing
English Defense League founder StepEnglish Defense League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (L), known as Tommy Robinson, arriving at court for a libel case for accusations made against Syrian refugee schoolboy Jamal Hijazi, filmed in 2018. (AFP/Screenshot)hen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, arriving at court for a libel case for accusations made against Syrian refugee schoolboy Jamal Hijazi, filmed in 2018. (AFP/Screenshot)
Lebanon’s Ramadan sweet makers latest to take aim at beleaguered central bank governor
Lebanon’s Ramadan sweet makers latest to take aim at beleaguered central bank governor

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.