Egypt arrests 23 for Sunday’s train accident

Egyptian police officers stand guard at the site where train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, Egypt April 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The accused face charges of negligence and failure to observe regulations while performing their jobs
CAIRO: Hamada Al-Sawy, Egypt’s public prosecutor, has ordered the arrest of 23 defendants involved in Sunday’s train accident in Toukh, which killed 23 people and injured 139.
Those arrested include the train conductor, his assistant, the supervisor of the railway maintenance in the area where the accident occurred, the general director of track renovations, the general director of maintenance, mechanical engineers, and a group of workers and technicians specialized in the maintenance of train vehicles.
Al-Sawy also ordered the arrest of the director of the railway engineering department in the area of the accident, as well as another engineer. They face charges of negligence and failure to observe laws and regulations while performing their jobs.
The public prosecution observed negligence in the maintenance of the trains, as well as forgery in official documents. It questioned 29 Egyptian Railway Authority officials, heard the testimony of 104 of those injured in the accident and authorized the burial of the identified bodies.
The public prosecution also formed a technical committee of specialists, including officials from the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, to carry out various inspections in order to determine the cause of the accident, which occurred at 2:05 p.m. in the country’s Qalyubia Governate. The committee was tasked with inspecting the train and its safety and security devices, checking the validity of the railway lines at the site of the accident and the devices used in control rooms with light signals and identifying those responsible, directly or indirectly, for the accident.
The Cairo-Mansoura train No. 949 had left Cairo at 1:20 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Mansoura at 5 p.m.

UK admits no assessment made for impact of Yemen aid cut

UK admits no assessment made for impact of Yemen aid cut
  • UN: War-torn country has world’s worst humanitarian crisis
  • British minister for Middle East, North Africa: ‘Risk of famine significant’
LONDON: The UK government has admitted that it has not carried out an impact assessment for its 60 percent cut in aid to Yemen.

“We haven’t done an impact assessment,” Chris Bold, development director for Yemen at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), told the House of Commons international development committee.

The UN has categorized Yemen as having the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and British MPs are challenging the FCDO over what effect its cuts will have.

Ahead of the reduction in funding, James Cleverly, the UK’s minister for the Middle East and North Africa, said Yemen is enduring a “terrible” and “heartbreaking” situation.

“The risk of famine is significant,” he said, adding that Yemen is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. “Infection numbers look as though they are doubling since the beginning of the year.”

The FCDO is focusing most of its reduced funding on feeding people in Yemen, Cleverly said, while also looking at diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Addressing the committee, representatives from aid organizations gave assessments on the impact of the cuts. 

Save the Children’s Deputy Yemen Director Gillian Moyes said its cash-transfer program is expected to be closed by June.

The initiative, she added, had seen the number of families receiving acceptable food rise from 46 percent to 93 percent.

“We are having to assume the program will end, and we are preparing for that,” Moyes said. “Our conclusion is that these kinds of gains can be lost.”

17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation

17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation
  • Majority of them have traveled from Middle East, North Africa
  • Expert: ‘Criminal organizations are increasingly targeting migrant children’
LONDON: Some 18,000 unaccompanied child migrants have gone missing after arriving in European countries, a new investigation by The Guardian and journalism collective Lost in Europe has revealed.

The reporters found that at least 18,292 unaccompanied child migrants disappeared in Europe between January 2018 and December 2020 — averaging out at nearly 17 per day.

The investigation made assessments from all 27 EU countries as well as Norway, Moldova, Switzerland and Britain.

Some 5,768 children disappeared in 13 European countries last year alone. The majority of the children who have gone missing since 2018 have traveled from the Middle East and North Africa, with significant numbers arriving from Morocco and Algeria. 

The investigation found that 90 percent of the children were boys and one-sixth were under 15.

It said information provided by national agencies was insufficient, so the situation could be much worse.

Spain, Belgium and Finland did not provide data for 2020, while Denmark, France and the UK failed to give any numbers on unaccompanied missing children.

The findings of the investigation raise serious questions about the extent European countries are able or willing to protect unaccompanied child migrants.

Federica Toscano, head of advocacy and migration at Missing Children Europe, said: “The high number of missing children is a symptom of a child-protection system that doesn’t work.”

She told investigators that unaccompanied minors face a heightened risk of exploitation, trafficking and physical harm. 

“Criminal organizations are increasingly targeting migrant children. Many of them become victims of labor and sexual exploitation, forced begging and trafficking,” Toscano said.

“Very little is recorded in a file of a missing migrant child, and too often it is assumed that a migrant child is somewhere safe in another country, although cross-border collaboration on these cases is practically non-existent.”

A spokesperson for the European Commission said EU countries must “take action to prevent and respond to the disappearances of children in migration … by improving data collection and cross-border collaboration.”

Jordan arrests 18 accused of attempting to destabilize the country

Jordan arrests 18 accused of attempting to destabilize the country
  • Jordan's public prosecution has completed its investigations into the recent events that the kingdom has been exposed to
LONDON: Authorities in Jordan arrested 18 people on Wednesday accused of attempting to destabilize the Kingdom, as part of a “sedition” case.
The investigations have ended, and the case will be referred to the court after completing the final stages of the investigation and taking the legal requirements, a source at the Public Prosecution of the State Security Court told Petra News Agency.
Several people were arrested in early April on charges of undermining the security of the state.
Brig. Gen. Hazem Al-Majali said on Tuesday that the public prosecution had “completed its investigations related to the recent events that the kingdom has been exposed to recently.”

Lebanon’s Ramadan sweet makers latest to take aim at beleaguered central bank governor

Lebanon’s Ramadan sweet makers latest to take aim at beleaguered central bank governor
  • Images of a sign in Beirut’s Al Daouk Sweets go viral after shop owner aims bitter barb at Riad Salameh for driving away customers
  • During Ramadan’s first few days, the poster was shared widely across social media triggering debate
BEIRUT: When sweet shop owner Ahmad Daouk finally had enough of the lack of customers for his Ramadan treats this year, he decided to aim his anger at Lebanon’s loathed political elite.
Little did he know his sarcastic sign lampooning the country’s central bank governor would become an internet sensation, with images of the poster used in a number of viral tweets. 
Arab News reported last week how Lebanon’s economic collapse means many have been unable to afford traditional Ramadan treats this year. A shortage of dollars has sent the value of the Lebanese currency into free fall on the black market and forced shop owners to raise their prices.
In despair at his customers being pushed away by the prices, Daouk, owner of Al Daouk Sweets, posted a sign in his shop window in one of Beirut’s busiest residential areas, saying: “Thank you Riad Salameh and thank you Lebanese officials.”
Salameh is the under-fire governor of Lebanon’s central bank, which has been widely blamed, along with corrupt politicians, for the financial crisis. Along with anger in Lebanon, he is facing scrutiny in Europe with Swiss prosecutors reportedly investigating his money transfers as part of a laundering probe.
“Prices have risen steeply and nobody could afford buying sweets anymore thanks to Riad Salameh and Lebanese officials,” Daouk told Arab News.  
He said they should be held responsible for an “economic catastrophe.” Because the sweet shops purchase their items in dollars, they have no choice but to increase their prices.
“Things have become ridiculously expensive since our currency is pegged to the dollar,” Daouk said. “I couldn’t find anything better than mockery to express my anguish.”
Financial analysts say the Lebanese pound has lost more than 80 percent of its value on the informal market since widespread protests in October 2019. Most depositors also lost more than 75 percent of their savings in banks that have been limiting withdrawals and money transfers.  
While things were looking grim in Ramadan last year, this year the full effects of the financial crisis, fueled by a political deadlock, have started to bite.
Daouk said he was so “frustrated and had hit rock bottom” when he decided to post the sign last week.
The neighborhood surrounding Beirut Arab University and Beirut Municipal Stadium is full of popular sweet shops usually packed with customers.
Daouk posted the sign on the left side of his shopfront promoting Othmaliye, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert pastry, for 80,000 Lebanese pound and his speciality, Daoukiye, a semolina-based pistachio treat, for 100,000 Lebanese pounds. The advert for the delicious-sounding sweets, included the bitter barb at Salameh.
“The cost has become so expensive … so practically speaking nobody affords purchasing sweets except clients who have fresh dollars,” Daouk said.
During the first few days of Ramadan, the poster was shared widely across social media, triggering debate. 
Some accused Daouk of being greedy, while others praising him for standing up for the poor.

War was easier than this, says Lebanese entrepreneur hit by economic collapse

War was easier than this, says Lebanese entrepreneur hit by economic collapse
  • "I didn't let Lebanon down. It let me down and it hurt me," says entrepreneur
  • With retail clients cash-strapped her business has shrunk by three quarters in the economic crisis
BEIRUT: Suzanne Mouawad survived Lebanon’s civil war and built a successful advertising business in the hopeful days after the fighting ended.
Yet her country’s economic collapse, she says, is breaking her in a way that even missiles did not.
Mouawad, 56, comes from a well-to-do background and previously led a privileged life, running her agency as well as a family-owned paper manufacturing business, taking frequent holidays abroad and receiving rent from properties she owns.
Now, both the advertising and paper businesses have all but dried up, the tenants can no longer pay the rent, and she finds herself pondering the price of items in the supermarket during her weekly grocery shop.
“I didn’t let Lebanon down. It let me down and it hurt me,” she said.
With no end in sight to economic and financial paralysis, Mouawad feels a hopelessness that was not there during the war, which broke out when she was 12 and lasted 15 years.
“With war you get a couple of missiles falling one day and then the next day you pick up and you go back to school or back to work and you start producing and making money,” she said.
“Now the money is being held at the banks and there is no work.”
Stricken Lebanese banks, the biggest creditors to the bankrupt state, have locked customers out of their deposits under informal capital controls imposed without legislation since late 2019 when the country’s financial meltdown started.
Any savings people had in Lebanese pounds have lost most of their value, while dollar deposits are inaccessible.
The crisis is driving a brain drain, with professionals such as doctors, academics, designers and entrepreneurs emigrating in large numbers, which in turn has a knock-on effect on the local economy, further depressing investments and demand for services.
When Mouawad set up her advertising agency in 1992, the long war was drawing to a close and hopes were high for Lebanon’s future. A few years later, feeling optimistic, she sold a property she owned in Greece to re-invest back home.
But with her retail clients cash-strapped, her business has shrunk by about three quarters in the economic crisis. Mouawad herself is facing daily financial pressures.
“It’s become like an obsession with living conditions,” she said.
“All the time I’m thinking what will I do? Do I pay municipality fees or my mechanic fees or my electricity? I am under pressure and I never used to think like that before.”
Instead of a busy work schedule, she works barely an hour a day online. At the large warehouse where the paper business is based, activity has dwindled and deliveries of raw materials have spaced out.
“In the normal days we used to re-stock every four days, now this is all for three weeks,” she said, gesturing at some stacks of materials.
In spite of everything, she is not contemplating emigration. Having lived in the United States for six months in the 1990s and struggled to get used to it, she still wants to live in her home country.
“Everything I fought for is here and then I just leave it for someone else? No.”

