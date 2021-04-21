You are here

In Gaza, Christians share in the spirit of Ramadan

In Gaza, Christians share in the spirit of Ramadan
1 / 2
Young Palestinians ride a bicycle and a mini pedal-powered car along a street decorated with lit up umbrellas in Rafah. (File/AFP)
In Gaza, Christians share in the spirit of Ramadan
2 / 2
Gaza's Kateb Wilaya mosque, which dates back to the early 14th century CE, and a church stand together. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g3zq3

Updated 58 min 37 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

In Gaza, Christians share in the spirit of Ramadan

In Gaza, Christians share in the spirit of Ramadan
  • According to church statistics, there are 390 Christian families living in Gaza among roughly 2 million Muslims
  • As is the prevailing custom among Gazans, Tarazi said she traditionally cooks Mulukhiya on the first day of Ramadan
Updated 58 min 37 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Many Christians in the Gaza Strip participate in the customs and rituals of Ramadan, Sanaa Tarazi, secretary of the Supreme Presidential Committee for Churches Affairs, told Arab News. She stressed that Christians in Gaza are “an integral part of the Palestinian people.”
According to church statistics, there are 390 Christian families, with an estimated 1,313 members, living in Gaza among roughly 2 million Muslims.
“No one can distinguish a Muslim from a Christian, for we are all close neighbors, having a bond of love and affection between us,” Tarazi said.
 Tarazi grew up in her family’s home in the heart of old Gaza. Ramadan, she said, is a month of “beautiful childhood memories” when she and her friends from the neighborhood would play with lanterns and fireworks in the streets, transforming night into day.
She has passed that love on to her two children, who are currently studying abroad, decorating the house with lanterns and other ornaments every Ramadan.
 “Our eating and drinking habits change greatly during Ramadan,” she said, “Many days, we will (forego) lunch and eat at the Maghrib (evening) prayer call.” She added that she is careful to delay cooking her family’s food so that the smell will not disturb her Muslim neighbors when they are fasting.
As is the prevailing custom among Gazans, Tarazi said she traditionally cooks Mulukhiya on the first day of Ramadan, in anticipation of a good and blessed year.
She and her neighbors exchange Ramadan food and sweets. Tarazi said she makes Qatayef at home to distribute to her Muslim and Christian neighbors throughout Ramadan.
 Tarazi’s husband, Majed — leader of the Arab Orthodox Scouts in Gaza, shares her love for the Muslim holy month. He told Arab News that Ramadan nights out with friends are a “special experience” and that this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he is missing a number of the usual Ramadan rituals with his many Muslim friends.
The scouts are often deployed on Gaza’s streets during Ramadan to distribute water and dates to those returning home late after work before iftar, he explained. The scouts also normally host an iftar at the Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, but it has been canceled this month, for the second year in a row. “We host that iftar at the church to express tolerance and show the depth of the relations with Muslims that bind us in Gaza,” he said.
 He pointed to the historic minaret of the Kateb Wilaya mosque, which dates back to the early 14th century CE and overlooks the church. “This is our relationship: Loving neighbors, partners in the homeland, sharing a common destiny,” he said.
“Just as our Muslim brothers congratulate us on our religious occasions, and they share our joys and sorrows, we exchange love and respect with them, and we appreciate the holiness of their rituals and religious occasions,” he added.

Topics: Gaza Christians Ramadan

Related

Special Gaza Strip’s Karmousa Kitchen offers Ramadan delicacies
Middle-East
Gaza Strip’s Karmousa Kitchen offers Ramadan delicacies
Ramadan lanterns trade in Gaza: Source of strength for family of five
Middle-East
Ramadan lanterns trade in Gaza: Source of strength for family of five

Chile vets fined for giving dog vaccines against COVID-19

Chile vets fined for giving dog vaccines against COVID-19
Migrant woman and a child kiss during a gathering to regulate their immigration status at Chile where two vets were fined on Wednesday for giving dog vaccines against COVID-19. (Reuters)
Updated 15 min 8 sec ago

Chile vets fined for giving dog vaccines against COVID-19

Chile vets fined for giving dog vaccines against COVID-19
Updated 15 min 8 sec ago

SANTIAGO: Health authorities in northern Chile have fined two veterinarians they say were giving or promoting canine vaccines as false protection against COVID-19.
Roxana Díaz, deputy health secretary for Antofagasta province, said her agency’s workers had gone to the veterinary practice of Maria Fernanda Muñoz in the city of Calama over a report that people there weren’t using masks and were told it was because they were vaccinated.
In an interview Tuesday with the government’s 24 Horas television channel, Muñoz acknowledged giving herself and several people in her office a vaccine aimed at canine coronavirus, and argued she hadn’t become ill. That occurred last year, before any COVID vaccines had been approved in Chile.
“The truth is, it’s very dangerous,” Díaz said. “There are studies that say the effects can be local – irritation caused by the medications it has – or systemic. But we haven’t done a study of what happens inoculating a person with canine vaccines because that would be unethical.”
The US based VCA veterinary hospital chain includes a reference on its website warning against confusing the new human coronavirus — one of a broad family of viruses that affect many species — with the one that causes an intestinal ailment in dogs that is targeted by canine vaccines.
Díaz said another veterinarian, Carlos Pardo, had been falsely promoting use of the canine vaccine for humans.
The health department fined Pardo the equivalent of about $9,200 and Muñoz about $10,300. Both have appealed.
Chile has now vaccinated 7.7 million of its 19 million people with at least one dose of legitimate COVID-19 vaccines.

Vimto squash is no longer suitable for vegans

Vimto squash is no longer suitable for vegans
Updated 21 April 2021
Arab News

Vimto squash is no longer suitable for vegans

Vimto squash is no longer suitable for vegans
  • A supplement from animal products has been added to the recipe and the brand has faced backlash from vegans
  • Most vitamin D3 in supplements is produced from lanolin
Updated 21 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The recipe for fruit juice drink Vimto has been changed to include vitamin D, making it no longer suitable for vegans.
A supplement from animal products has been added to the recipe and the brand has faced backlash from vegans, British newspaper Metro reported.
Most vitamin D3 in supplements is produced from lanolin, which is derived from sheep wool.
A petition has been launched to demand the supplement be removed.
#MakeVimtoVeganAgain is being used by Vimto-loving Twitter users to urge Nichols plc, the company that produces the squash, to revert back to the old recipe.
The change only affects Vimto squash drinks. Other variants, including fizzy and still ready to drink ranges, do not contain any animal products
“All of our Vimto squash drinks are suitable for vegetarians. Due to the recent addition of Vitamin D they are not suitable for vegans,” Vimto said on their website.
“However, all of our other Vimto drinks variants, including fizzy and still ready to drink ranges, do not contain any animal products and as such, are suitable for vegetarians and vegans.”
Vimto is also manufactured under license in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and is an extremely popular drink during the holy month of Ramadan in the Middle East.

Topics: Vimto vegan

Related

Special Vimto: A Saudi love story in a bottle
Offbeat
Vimto: A Saudi love story in a bottle
Special Vimto maker cautions on Mideast sales
Business & Economy
Vimto maker cautions on Mideast sales

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband’s funeral
Updated 21 April 2021
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband’s funeral
  • Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99
  • Elizabeth is the world’s longest-reigning monarch
Updated 21 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, the world’s oldest monarch, turns 95 on Wednesday, but there will be no public celebrations just days after she bade farewell to her husband of seven decades at his funeral.
Prince Philip, whom Elizabeth married in 1947, died on April 9 at the age of 99. The royals paid their final respects to the family’s patriarch at his funeral on Saturday at Windsor Castle.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the queen sat alone during the somber service for Philip, who she had described as her “strength and stay.”
Elizabeth, who is also the world’s longest-reigning monarch, will be at the castle for her birthday, which traditionally passes off with little or no ceremony.
However, this year, with the royals marking two weeks of mourning, there will be no gun salutes at the Tower of London or the capital’s Hyde park which usually occur on the queen’s birthday.
“I was at the funeral on Saturday, her Majesty was, as always, more concerned with other people than herself, and she will be on her birthday,” Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, told Reuters.
“She doesn’t do ‘I’m the most important person in the room’. She does ‘I mind about the other people more than about myself’. She is an extraordinary person.”
The queen also has an official birthday, which is usually celebrated with greater pomp on the second Saturday in June.
Philip’s death has robbed Elizabeth of her closest and most trusted confidant, who had been beside her throughout her 69-year reign.
It also came as she grappled with one of the biggest crises to hit the royal family in decades — allegations of racism and neglect against it from her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan, his American wife.
Newspapers have suggested that family members would be visiting the queen over the coming days to ensure she would not be left alone while mourning her late husband.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman declined to comment, saying all family matters after the funeral would be private.
Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, in Bruton Street, central London. She ascended to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25, and surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in September, 2015.
Elizabeth is also queen of 15 former British colonies including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
“I would like to send my warm wishes to Her Majesty The Queen on her 95th birthday,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter. “I am proud to serve as her prime minister.”

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip

Related

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. (AP)
World
Queen Elizabeth II stands alone to bid farewell to her ‘strength’ Prince Philip
UK’s Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to ‘kindness of strangers’
World
UK’s Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to ‘kindness of strangers’

Mouth-watering snacks bring joy to Yemen during Ramadan

Mouth-watering snacks bring joy to Yemen during Ramadan
Updated 21 April 2021
Reuters

Mouth-watering snacks bring joy to Yemen during Ramadan

Mouth-watering snacks bring joy to Yemen during Ramadan
  • Ramadan brings out a zeal among Muslims everywhere for particular memory-laden foods
Updated 21 April 2021
Reuters

SANAA: At the thought of breaking his Ramadan fast with a snack of sambusa, a deep-fried savoury pastry triangle popular in Yemen, Issa Al-Shabi’s face lights up with joy.

On a street in the capital Sanaa, bustling with shoppers stocking up on tasty treats for iftar, the meal observant Muslims have after sunset during the Islamic month of fasting, Shabi grins and his eyes shine in anticipation.

“The sambusa is a beautiful food, and tastes delicious,” he says, jabbing the air with his hand for emphasis. “Especially so during this blessed month.”

Ramadan brings out a zeal among Muslims everywhere for particular memory-laden foods.

Sambusa stuffed with vegetables or meat are found across the Middle East and are a cousin of the South Asian samosa. In Yemen, they are a much-loved tradition and a business opportunity for those who know how to make the best ones.

“People compete to get the best sambusa,” Shabi says, adding that shops known for their cleanliness, the skill of their staff and the quality of their ingredients fill with jostling customers.

Yemen has endured six years of war that has left millions hungry and some parts of the country facing famine-like conditions. The country does have food supplies, but a deep economic crisis has sent prices skyrocketing out of the reach of many.

For Yemenis able to spend, the joy of a crispy sambusa, spongy rawani or syrupy baklava is at the heart of the Ramadan experience.

These traditional treats, enjoyed at iftar, keep people going through the night until they resume their fast at dawn, refraining from eating or drinking throughout the day.

“You can consider them as one of the main meals. People crave them after fasting, after the fatigue, exhaustion and thirst,” says Fuad Al-Kebsi, a popular singer, sitting down with family and friends to share sweets for iftar.

For those with a sweet tooth, Ali Abd whisks a bowl of eggs into a cloud before adding flour and vanilla. Tins of his yellow rawani cake are baked in a wood-fired furnace before being cut and drenched in aromatic syrup.

The draw of sweets from one particular shop he rates highly brought Muhammad Al-Bina from his house on the edge of town into central Sanaa.

“The sweets are awesome. Trust me!” he says, beaming.

Topics: Yemen Ramadan Sambosa fasting Breaking Fast people Food Sambusa

Related

Experts say Ramadan is the best time to shape up and gain fitness
Saudi Arabia
Experts say Ramadan is the best time to shape up and gain fitness
Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF’s representative in Yemen, receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a medical center in Aden, Yemen April 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Yemen launches first round of COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Ramadan helps Egyptian women bakers make ends meet

Ramadan helps Egyptian women bakers make ends meet
Updated 20 April 2021
Reuters

Ramadan helps Egyptian women bakers make ends meet

Ramadan helps Egyptian women bakers make ends meet
  • Noura Mohammed, 58, and women in her family travel by train to Cairo to sell their home-baked bread
  • When back in Beni Suef, they distribute the earnings to other producers
Updated 20 April 2021
Reuters

BENI SUEF, EGYPT: For 58-year-old Nour Al-Sabah Mohammed and her crew of bakers, business is brisk during the holy month of Ramadan.
The women travel by train to Cairo to sell their home-baked bread, piled high on metal trays, as well as eggs, vegetables, and cheese, produced by neighbors in a farming village near the city of Beni Suef, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) to the south.
During Ramadan, when fasting Muslims indulge in large family meals after sunset and stock up on supplies well in advance, the women double their usual output.
Mohammed’s daughter and daughter-in-law make the two-and-a-half hour train trip to Cairo twice a week to sell from spots on the pavement that they’ve occupied for the last five years.
They set off at 10 p.m., leaving their children in the village and returning the following evening once they’ve sold out.
Back in Beni Suef, they distribute the earnings to other producers, each of whom made about 30 Egyptian pounds ($1.91) from the recent sale of 15 kilograms (33 lbs) of bread, along with the other products.
“This way we work hard for our living and we make each other stronger,” said Noura Hassan, Mohammed’s daughter-in-law. “It’s also a good thing that these women are helping out their husbands and their children.”

Topics: Ramadan Egyptian women bakers

Related

Special Mo Salah’s wife: Egyptian women’s icon who shuns limelight
Offbeat
Mo Salah’s wife: Egyptian women’s icon who shuns limelight
President El-Sisi honors 42 Egyptian women on Mother's Day
Offbeat
President El-Sisi honors 42 Egyptian women on Mother's Day

Latest updates

Lebanese judge continues to defy ban on currency-trading investigation
Lebanese judge continues to defy ban on currency-trading investigation
Chile vets fined for giving dog vaccines against COVID-19
Chile vets fined for giving dog vaccines against COVID-19
Gulf News to charge for digital content
Gulf News to charge for digital content
Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 3 in SW Pakistan
Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 3 in SW Pakistan
Egypt-Libya direct flights resume, key pacts signed
Egypt-Libya direct flights resume, key pacts signed

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.