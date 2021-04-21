Egypt-Libya direct flights resume, key pacts signed

CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has announced the return of direct flights to Libya from Wednesday after high-level meetings in Tripoli.
He has also announced a plan to ensure the return of Egyptian workers to Libya to contribute to its reconstruction and development.
During his visit to the capital, Madbouly and Abdel-Hamid Al-Dabaiba, the head of the Libyan National Unity Government, oversaw the signing of 11 documents to enhance cooperation.
Egypt’s Ministry of Aviation has issued instructions to allow the immediate reception of flights from Libya at Cairo airport, Madbouly said.
He added that the parties agreed to reopen the Egyptian Embassy and Consulate in Libya after Eid Al-Fitr.
He said the return of direct flights from Libyan airports to Cairo “is an important factor for cooperation in other economic fields.”
The agreements included deals on cooperation in transport, implementing road and infrastructure projects, and cooperation in the health sector.
Other agreements were signed on investment in international connectivity, raising capacities in the fiber optic system.
Libya and Egypt issued a joint declaration at the end of Madbouly’s high-level visit, highlighting discussions on political and economic issues of common interest.
The two sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination and the possibility of unifying their positions on several issues. They stressed the importance of Libya’s protection of its sovereignty over its territories, political unity, and independence.
Both leaders showed determination to facilitate the political process ahead of Libya’s general elections on Dec. 24.