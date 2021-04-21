Egypt-Libya direct flights resume, key pacts signed

You are here

Libya’s Prime Minister Abdel-Hamid Al-Dabaiba, right, welcomes his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Madbouly, Tripoli, Libya, April 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly and Abdel-Hamid Al-Dabaiba, the head of the Libyan National Unity Government, oversaw the signing of 11 documents to enhance cooperation
  • Mostafa Madbouly: Egypt’s Ministry of Aviation has issued instructions to allow the immediate reception of flights from Libya at Cairo airport
CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has announced the return of direct flights to Libya from Wednesday after high-level meetings in Tripoli.

He has also announced a plan to ensure the return of Egyptian workers to Libya to contribute to its reconstruction and development.

During his visit to the capital, Madbouly and Abdel-Hamid Al-Dabaiba, the head of the Libyan National Unity Government, oversaw the signing of 11 documents to enhance cooperation.

Egypt’s Ministry of Aviation has issued instructions to allow the immediate reception of flights from Libya at Cairo airport, Madbouly said.

He added that the parties agreed to reopen the Egyptian Embassy and Consulate in Libya after Eid Al-Fitr.

He said the return of direct flights from Libyan airports to Cairo “is an important factor for cooperation in other economic fields.”

The agreements included deals on cooperation in transport, implementing road and infrastructure projects, and cooperation in the health sector.

Other agreements were signed on investment in international connectivity, raising capacities in the fiber optic system.

Libya and Egypt issued a joint declaration at the end of Madbouly’s high-level visit, highlighting discussions on political and economic issues of common interest.

The two sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination and the possibility of unifying their positions on several issues. They stressed the importance of Libya’s protection of its sovereignty over its territories, political unity, and independence.

Both leaders showed determination to facilitate the political process ahead of Libya’s general elections on Dec. 24.

HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • According to church statistics, there are 390 Christian families living in Gaza among roughly 2 million Muslims
  • As is the prevailing custom among Gazans, Tarazi said she traditionally cooks Mulukhiya on the first day of Ramadan
GAZA CITY: Many Christians in the Gaza Strip participate in the customs and rituals of Ramadan, Sanaa Tarazi, secretary of the Supreme Presidential Committee for Churches Affairs, told Arab News. She stressed that Christians in Gaza are “an integral part of the Palestinian people.”
According to church statistics, there are 390 Christian families, with an estimated 1,313 members, living in Gaza among roughly 2 million Muslims.
“No one can distinguish a Muslim from a Christian, for we are all close neighbors, having a bond of love and affection between us,” Tarazi said.
 Tarazi grew up in her family’s home in the heart of old Gaza. Ramadan, she said, is a month of “beautiful childhood memories” when she and her friends from the neighborhood would play with lanterns and fireworks in the streets, transforming night into day.
She has passed that love on to her two children, who are currently studying abroad, decorating the house with lanterns and other ornaments every Ramadan.
 “Our eating and drinking habits change greatly during Ramadan,” she said, “Many days, we will (forego) lunch and eat at the Maghrib (evening) prayer call.” She added that she is careful to delay cooking her family’s food so that the smell will not disturb her Muslim neighbors when they are fasting.
As is the prevailing custom among Gazans, Tarazi said she traditionally cooks Mulukhiya on the first day of Ramadan, in anticipation of a good and blessed year.
She and her neighbors exchange Ramadan food and sweets. Tarazi said she makes Qatayef at home to distribute to her Muslim and Christian neighbors throughout Ramadan.
 Tarazi’s husband, Majed — leader of the Arab Orthodox Scouts in Gaza, shares her love for the Muslim holy month. He told Arab News that Ramadan nights out with friends are a “special experience” and that this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he is missing a number of the usual Ramadan rituals with his many Muslim friends.
The scouts are often deployed on Gaza’s streets during Ramadan to distribute water and dates to those returning home late after work before iftar, he explained. The scouts also normally host an iftar at the Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, but it has been canceled this month, for the second year in a row. “We host that iftar at the church to express tolerance and show the depth of the relations with Muslims that bind us in Gaza,” he said.
 He pointed to the historic minaret of the Kateb Wilaya mosque, which dates back to the early 14th century CE and overlooks the church. “This is our relationship: Loving neighbors, partners in the homeland, sharing a common destiny,” he said.
“Just as our Muslim brothers congratulate us on our religious occasions, and they share our joys and sorrows, we exchange love and respect with them, and we appreciate the holiness of their rituals and religious occasions,” he added.

Lebanese ration cards considered despite no data on number of poor families

Lebanese ration cards considered despite no data on number of poor families
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • On Wednesday, a debate emerged about giving ration cards to struggling families
  • The card would accompany the lifting of subsidies to provide social safety
BEIRUT: Subsidized food commodities are disappearing from store shelves minutes after being replenished, as people rush to stores amid talks about lifting subsidies by the end of Ramadan.
Caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said in early April that the Lebanese Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh informed him that “Lebanon’s mandatory reserves to fund basic imports will run out by the end of May.”
He also warned that “delays in launching a plan to reduce subsidies are costing the country $500 million a month.”
On Wednesday, a debate emerged about giving ration cards to struggling families. The card would accompany the lifting of subsidies to provide social safety.
President Michel Aoun met with a joint delegation of the Parliamentary Committee for National Economy, Trade, Industry and Planning and the Economic and Social Council.
The delegation handed Aoun a policy paper that considered an “entry point to redirect subsidies.”
The paper was written with the participation of some ministers and other representatives of parliamentary blocs and political parties.
According to Aoun’s media office, the paper suggested two strategies. It said the government should “enforce a number of urgent measures for 12 months, addressing gasoline, fuel oil, gas, medicine, wheat, electricity, and the rest of products, as well as working on reducing the public sector’s expenditures in dollars and shifting the current subsidy policy into providing direct cash assistance, in line with the measures to gradually lift subsidies.”
The media office added that the paper said the government must focus on “implementing rapid complementary actions that accompany the start of the gradual lifting of subsidies,” in line with agreements with the International Monetary Fund and “based on an integrated government rescue, rehabilitation and recovery program, and implementing the required reforms so that the social protection strategy becomes part of the program.”
A source at the Finance Ministry told Arab News that the debate was “a precursor to a basic requirement: Providing data and financing.”
Until now, the Ministry of Social Affairs has not provided data on the poorest families which could be used for the issuing of ration cards. 
The source added: “Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab visited Qatar two days earlier to ask for financing. However, and despite Qatar’s empathy toward supporting Lebanon, funding needs agreements, which are unavailable as long as there is no statistical data about the needy people.”
The national currency has lost 85 percent of its value since the end of 2019, resulting in more than half the population falling into poverty.
Politicians have not agreed on a rescue plan or a new government since the resignation of Diab’s cabinet in August 2020.
The source said that the state’s obligatory reserves stand at $15 billion, which is made of the hard currency deposits that local lenders have placed at the Central Bank.
Lebanon has spent $1 billion on subsidies.
The source added: “Any next steps require a government decision. The Central Bank governor cannot act alone as he is following the government’s instructions in this context.”
Participants in the policy paper have estimated that the number of needy families ranges between 750,000 and 800,000. They said that if subsidies are lifted and the ration cards adopted, $6 billion will be saved from the annual expenditure.
The paper comes as fears grow over the financial collapse leading to further hunger and unrest.
The Crisis Observatory at the American University of Beirut said in a report obtained by Arab News that “the weekly monitoring of the prices of 17 goods chosen as an approximate sample of food constantly needed by Lebanese families from vegetables, fruits, grains, meat, oils and dairy products, prices have significantly increased from January 2020 to April 2021, with the exception of flour.”
It added: “There is a continuous and significantly growing increase in the prices of oils, meat, sugar, fruits and vegetables, and the prices are prominently related to the dollar exchange rate in the black market, even when it comes to local produce such as vegetables, fruits, eggs, olives oil and dairy products.”
Head of Syndicate of Food Importers in Lebanon Hani Bohsali — who previously headed the delegation of importers that met with Salameh — told Arab News that the Central Bank governor “assured us that the products that were approved for subsidization will be subsidized, noting that subsidized products have lately diminished from 300 to 100 products, and not all of them are products that people need on a daily basis.”
Bohsali noted that “traders import unsubsidized goods which are required in the market, and we still import from the same sources. However, some traders are importing goods that are cheaper for consumers, in line with people’s purchasing capacity.”

Egypt arrests 23 for Sunday’s train accident

Egypt arrests 23 for Sunday’s train accident
Egypt arrests 23 for Sunday’s train accident

  • The accused face charges of negligence and failure to observe regulations while performing their jobs
CAIRO: Hamada Al-Sawy, Egypt’s public prosecutor, has ordered the arrest of 23 defendants involved in Sunday’s train accident in Toukh, which killed 23 people and injured 139.
Those arrested include the train conductor, his assistant, the supervisor of the railway maintenance in the area where the accident occurred, the general director of track renovations, the general director of maintenance, mechanical engineers, and a group of workers and technicians specialized in the maintenance of train vehicles.
Al-Sawy also ordered the arrest of the director of the railway engineering department in the area of the accident, as well as another engineer. They face charges of negligence and failure to observe laws and regulations while performing their jobs.
The public prosecution observed negligence in the maintenance of the trains, as well as forgery in official documents. It questioned 29 Egyptian Railway Authority officials, heard the testimony of 104 of those injured in the accident and authorized the burial of the identified bodies.
The public prosecution also formed a technical committee of specialists, including officials from the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, to carry out various inspections in order to determine the cause of the accident, which occurred at 2:05 p.m. in the country’s Qalyubia Governate. The committee was tasked with inspecting the train and its safety and security devices, checking the validity of the railway lines at the site of the accident and the devices used in control rooms with light signals and identifying those responsible, directly or indirectly, for the accident.
The Cairo-Mansoura train No. 949 had left Cairo at 1:20 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Mansoura at 5 p.m.

UK admits no assessment made for impact of Yemen aid cut

UK admits no assessment made for impact of Yemen aid cut
UK admits no assessment made for impact of Yemen aid cut

  • UN: War-torn country has world’s worst humanitarian crisis
  • British minister for Middle East, North Africa: ‘Risk of famine significant’
LONDON: The UK government has admitted that it has not carried out an impact assessment for its 60 percent cut in aid to Yemen.

“We haven’t done an impact assessment,” Chris Bold, development director for Yemen at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), told the House of Commons international development committee.

The UN has categorized Yemen as having the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and British MPs are challenging the FCDO over what effect its cuts will have.

Ahead of the reduction in funding, James Cleverly, the UK’s minister for the Middle East and North Africa, said Yemen is enduring a “terrible” and “heartbreaking” situation.

“The risk of famine is significant,” he said, adding that Yemen is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. “Infection numbers look as though they are doubling since the beginning of the year.”

The FCDO is focusing most of its reduced funding on feeding people in Yemen, Cleverly said, while also looking at diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Addressing the committee, representatives from aid organizations gave assessments on the impact of the cuts. 

Save the Children’s Deputy Yemen Director Gillian Moyes said its cash-transfer program is expected to be closed by June.

The initiative, she added, had seen the number of families receiving acceptable food rise from 46 percent to 93 percent.

“We are having to assume the program will end, and we are preparing for that,” Moyes said. “Our conclusion is that these kinds of gains can be lost.”

17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation

17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation
17 child migrants disappear every day in Europe since 2018: Investigation

  • Majority of them have traveled from Middle East, North Africa
  • Expert: ‘Criminal organizations are increasingly targeting migrant children’
LONDON: Some 18,000 unaccompanied child migrants have gone missing after arriving in European countries, a new investigation by The Guardian and journalism collective Lost in Europe has revealed.

The reporters found that at least 18,292 unaccompanied child migrants disappeared in Europe between January 2018 and December 2020 — averaging out at nearly 17 per day.

The investigation made assessments from all 27 EU countries as well as Norway, Moldova, Switzerland and Britain.

Some 5,768 children disappeared in 13 European countries last year alone. The majority of the children who have gone missing since 2018 have traveled from the Middle East and North Africa, with significant numbers arriving from Morocco and Algeria. 

The investigation found that 90 percent of the children were boys and one-sixth were under 15.

It said information provided by national agencies was insufficient, so the situation could be much worse.

Spain, Belgium and Finland did not provide data for 2020, while Denmark, France and the UK failed to give any numbers on unaccompanied missing children.

The findings of the investigation raise serious questions about the extent European countries are able or willing to protect unaccompanied child migrants.

Federica Toscano, head of advocacy and migration at Missing Children Europe, said: “The high number of missing children is a symptom of a child-protection system that doesn’t work.”

She told investigators that unaccompanied minors face a heightened risk of exploitation, trafficking and physical harm. 

“Criminal organizations are increasingly targeting migrant children. Many of them become victims of labor and sexual exploitation, forced begging and trafficking,” Toscano said.

“Very little is recorded in a file of a missing migrant child, and too often it is assumed that a migrant child is somewhere safe in another country, although cross-border collaboration on these cases is practically non-existent.”

A spokesperson for the European Commission said EU countries must “take action to prevent and respond to the disappearances of children in migration … by improving data collection and cross-border collaboration.”

