World’s top sovereign wealth fund earns $46bn in Q1

OSLO: Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, posted a first quarter profit thanks to strong stock markets, it said on Wednesday.
The fund had a 4 percent return on investment, earning 382 billion crowns ($45.7 billion) between January and March, beating its own benchmark index. “The rise of the equity market was to a great extent driven by the finance and energy sectors,” the fund’s deputy CEO Trond Grande said in a statement.
While stocks earned a return of 6.6 percent, the fixed income portfolio had a loss of 3.2 percent while unlisted real estate had a positive return of 1.4 percent.
The fund invests the Norwegian state’s revenues from oil and gas production into 9,100 companies worldwide, owning 1.4 percent of all listed shares globally, and also invests in bonds, property and green infrastructure.
The fund, which generated $123 billion in returns last year, used a previous strategy update to shift its equity exposure toward US stocks and away from Europe. Much of last year’s performance was driven by the fund’s holdings of US technology stocks.
A recent Bloomberg report quoted Grade as saying, “the fund still has room to add risk within its current investment framework.”
The fund’s mandate gives it a so-called risk budget that lets it veer 125 basis points from its benchmark. For now, it’s tended not to exceed 30-50 basis points, according to Grande.
Encrypted chat app Signal alleges flaws in Cellebrite equipment
WASHINGTON: Encrypted chat app Signal suggested in a blog post published on Wednesday that products sold to law enforcement from Israeli surveillance provider Cellebrite can easily be sabotaged.
Cellebrite DI Ltd, which specializes in helping law enforcement and intelligence agencies copy call logs, texts, photos and other data off of smartphones, has repeatedly come under fire for past sales to authoritarian governments, including Russia and China.
Signal, a privacy-focused app eager to show the lengths it goes to protect users’ conversations, clashed with Cellebrite last year when the Israeli company said its equipment was upgraded to allow law enforcement to scoop up Signal messages from devices in their possession.
Signal creator and CEO Moxie Marlinspike said in his blog post on Wednesday he had come into possession of a bag of Cellebrite equipment and examined the gear inside.
He was “surprised to find that very little care seems to have been given to Cellebrite’s own software security,” Marlinspike said, noting it would be easy to add a specially crafted file onto a phone that would derail Cellebrite’s functionality.
In a statement, Cellebrite did not directly address Marlinspike’s claim but said that the company’s employees “continually audit and update our software in order to equip our customers with the best digital intelligence solutions available.”
Elsewhere in his blog post, Marlinspike alleged he had found snippets of code from Apple Inc. inside Cellebrite’s software, something he said “might present a legal risk for Cellebrite and its users” if it was done without authorization.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Signal’s allegations come as Cellebrite prepares to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the equity of the combined company at around $2.4 billion.
De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns
China was hit by a round of coordinated sanctions from the US, EU, Britain and Canada over reports of forced labor in the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang
BERLIN: The European Union needs to engage with China despite many differences instead of opting for a more isolationist approach, Germany said on Wednesday.
“In the EU, we have been describing China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival at the same time,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
“In all these three dimensions we need strong, sustainable communication channels with Beijing. De-coupling is the wrong way to go.”
Berlin’s warning against de-coupling is in line with Beijing’s long-held position against disengagement among nations, including with China, despite mutual differences.
Last month, China was hit by a round of coordinated sanctions from the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada over reports of forced labor in the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang, accusations that Beijing rejects.
Ties between China and Germany have generally remained stable since last year, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said later in his meeting with Mass.
Wang also said major economies like China and Germany should jointly resist any de-coupling, and instead seek to uphold the stability of global industrial and supply chains, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.
At the same time, China does not approve of any re-drawing of ideological lines, and is even more opposed to engaging in “small cliques,” and even arbitrarily imposing unilateral sanctions based on false information, Wang said.
Last week, US President Joe Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office, where both leaders said they shared serious concerns about the human rights situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
In a show of economic cooperation to the exclusion of China, Biden said Japan and the United States would jointly invest in the tech sector including semiconductor supply chains.
Samsung boss on trial over ‘manipulated’ takeover deal
Lee Jae-yong, the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics and the grandson of the group’s founder, is accused of stock manipulation, breach of trust and other offenses
SEOUL: The jailed de facto leader of the giant Samsung group went on trial Thursday over an allegedly manipulated takeover in proceedings that effectively put South Korea’s system of conglomerate control in the dock.
Samsung — whose flagship subsidiary is among the world’s biggest smartphone and computer chip makers — is by far the largest of the family-controlled empires known as chaebols that dominate business in South Korea, the world’s 12th-largest economy.
Chaebol families often have only a small ownership stake in their empires, but maintain control through complex webs of cross-shareholdings between units.
Lee Jae-yong, the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics and the grandson of the group’s founder, is accused of stock manipulation, breach of trust and other offenses when two other subsidiaries, Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, merged in 2015.
A court spokesman confirmed to AFP that Lee was present in court.
Lee was the largest shareholder in Cheil Industries, and critics say Samsung sought to artificially lower the price of C&T to give him a bigger stake in the merged entity — a key part of the Samsung structure — consolidating his grip on the conglomerate ahead of his father’s death last year.
He is already serving a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for bribery, embezzlement and other offenses in connection with the corruption scandal that brought down South Korean president Park Geun-hye.
Lee’s father, Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, died in October, leaving his heirs a vast fortune and an inheritance tax bill of around 13 trillion won ($11.7 billion), with the first instalment due by the end of this month.
Samsung is crucial to South Korea’s economic health, and is active in sectors ranging from construction to health care to insurance.
But Vladimir Tikhonov, professor of Korean Studies at the University of Oslo, told AFP: “The most problematic aspect is the attempted continuation of the unchallenged dynastic rule over a company which is responsible over 20 percent of South Korea’s GDP.
“Samsung’s main stakeholders are its shareowners, including the minor ones, its workers and South Korean society as a whole,” he said.
“It is too big to be a dynastic property.”
The trial was originally due to start last month but was delayed when Lee had emergency surgery for appendicitis.
He apologized last May for some governance issues at the group, pledging to ensure “there will be no more controversy over the succession” and that he would not allow his children to take over from him at the firm.
Saudi Arabia aims to help SMEs expand their export potential
Saudi bank offers 17 credit solutions to small exporters to help them expand their operations worldwide
RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import (EXIM) Bank has approved nearly SR8 billion ($2.13 billion) in lending to non-oil exporters since it was launched early last year, helping them to distribute their goods to more than 45 countries around the world.
The lender was established as part of the government’s Vision 2030 goal to raise the share of exports in the non-oil economy from 16 percent at present to 50 percent by the end of the decade.
“We at Saudi EXIM are mandated to serve all Saudi-based exporters of non-oil content, be it goods, services or intermediate value-added products, irrespective of their enterprise size. We do so by ensuring that our role complements that of commercial lenders instead of eroding it or competing with it,” Dr. Naif Al-Shammari, acting CEO of Saudi EXIM, said in an interview with Arab News.
“We pay special attention to small and medium enterprises given the limited access they have to commercial funds. This extends even to those that do not have an export track record, provided that they have valid on-hand orders from the export market,” Al-Shammari said.
To boost the performance of exporters in the non-oil sector, the Saudi EXIM Bank offers 17 different credit solution products, which were developed in accordance with best international practices and based on the needs of Saudi-based exporters and their foreign clients, Al-Shammari said.
Meshari Alrajih, an assistant professor of marketing at the King Saud University, said small and medium-sized exporters can benefit from the new “Made in Saudi” program, which offers several solutions to promote the development of local products. There are many forms of support that can be used, such as fee exemptions for starting industrial enterprises of up to five employees, he explained. He pointed to other programs related to Vision 2030 that can help small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority and the Industrial Development Fund.
• The Saudi Export-Import Bank has approved nearly $2.13 billion in lending to non-oil exporters since it was launched early last year.
• It provides export financing, guarantees and export credit insurance services with competitive advantages.
To become one of the companies helping to achieve the targets set by the Vision 2030 program, Alrajih said, entrepreneurs should contact the relevant authorities with experience in this area, such as the Saudi Exports Development Authority and the chambers of commerce. He also recommended that small companies participate in international exhibitions and conferences, to build up their overseas networks.
Alrajih urges SMEs to market their products outside the Kingdom through a number of channels such as the Ministry of Investment, which has overseas offices specializing in helping such companies.
Design and branding consultant Fawaz Al-Otaibi said the “Made in Saudi” initiative comes at a critical time. “During the past years, many Saudis have received their education in the most prestigious universities in the world and studied design, branding, industrial design and other specializations,” he said, adding that this new skillset among young Saudis will lead to “a significant transformation within a short period.”
As Saudi SMEs become more experienced at marketing their products to a wider global audience, agencies such as the Saudi EXIM Bank will be on hand to help them to finance the logistics needed to become exporters, helping the government to achieve its ambitious Vision 2030 targets.
New partnership aims to boost Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle sector
The Kingdom has been taking serious steps to boost its EV sector, a fundamental part of its Vision 2030 program
JEDDAH: Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia and GREENER by IHCC have signed a partnership agreement to develop e-mobility infrastructure in the Kingdom’s nascent and fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) sector.
Schneider, a French energy management and automation solutions company, and GREENER, a sustainability and energy efficiency services provider, will work on a strategy to boost the number of EV charging facilities in the Kingdom.
GREENER is part of IHCC, a Jeddah-based turnkey solutions provider specializing in healthcare, education and mixed-use projects.
Schneider is already a leader in this area thanks to its EVLink range of charging solutions installed throughout the Kingdom.
“GREENER by IHCC sees the potential for electric vehicle infrastructure, and we’re delighted that we can partner with them to help Saudi Arabia build a world-class network of chargers that will power this transition,” said Mohamed Shaheen, Schneider’s cluster president for the Kingdom and Yemen.
This partnership is in line with the recently announced Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, which aim to reduce carbon emissions, combat pollution and land degradation, and preserve nature.
The Kingdom has been taking serious steps to boost its EV sector, a fundamental part of its Vision 2030 program.
In 2020, commercial imports of EVs and their charging stations were allowed in Saudi Arabia under specific procedures.
A committee has been created — headed by the Energy Ministry, in coordination with government and private agencies and research centers — which aims to study all aspects related to establishing infrastructure for EVs.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is an anchor investor for US-based EV manufacturer Lucid Motors.
The sovereign wealth fund announced its first investment of $1 billion in Lucid in September 2018.
The investment was made to “provide the necessary funding to commercially launch Lucid’s first electric vehicle, the Lucid Air, in 2020,” the PIF said.
Lucid is scouting out locations for retail sales outlets in the Kingdom, and aims to get them up and running by the end of 2021 or early 2022, CEO Peter Rawlinson told Arab News earlier this year.