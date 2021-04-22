You are here

India reports global record of 314,000 new coronavirus cases

India reports global record of 314,000 new coronavirus cases
In scenes familiar across India, ambulances are seen rushing from one hospital to another, trying to find an empty bed for coronavirus patients. (Reuters)
India reports global record of 314,000 new coronavirus cases

India reports global record of 314,000 new coronavirus cases
  • India’s total cases rise past 15.9 million cases since the coronavirus pandemic began
  • A large number of hospitals are reporting acute shortages of beds and medicine
NEW DELHI: India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world’s second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen.
The 314,835 infections added in the past 24 hours raise India’s total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. It’s the second-highest total in the world next to the United States. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.
Fatalities rose by 2,104 in the past 24 hours, raising India’s overall death toll to 184,657, the Health Ministry said.
A large number of hospitals are reporting acute shortages of beds and medicine and are running on dangerously low levels of oxygen.
The New Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to divert oxygen from industrial use to hospitals to save people’s lives. “You can’t have people die because there is no oxygen. Beg, borrow or steal, it is a national emergency,” the judges said responding to a petition by a New Delhi hospital seeking its intervention.
The government is rushing oxygen tankers to replenish supplies to hospitals.
India’s Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that “demand and supply is being monitored round the clock.” He said in a tweet that to address the exponential spike in demand, the government has increased the quota of oxygen for the worst-hit seven states.
Lockdowns and strict curbs have brought pain, fear and agony to many lives in New Delhi and other cities.
In scenes familiar across the country, ambulances are seen rushing from one hospital to another, trying to find an empty bed. Grieving relatives are lining up outside crematoriums where the arrival of dead bodies has jumped several times.
“I get numerous calls every day from patients desperate for a bed. The demand is far too much than the supply,” said Dr. Sanjay Gururaj, a doctor at Bengaluru-based Shanti Hospital and Research Center.
“I try to find beds for patients every day, and it’s been incredibly frustrating to not be able to help them. In the last week, three patients of mine have died at home because they were unable to get beds. As a doctor, it’s an awful feeling,” Gururaj said.
Yogesh Dixit, a resident of northern Uttar Pradesh state, said earlier this week that he had to buy two oxygen cylinders at 12,000 rupees ($160) each, more than twice the normal cost, for his ailing father because the state-run hospital in Lucknow had run out of supplies.
He bought two “because the doctors can ask for another oxygen cylinder at any time,” he said, adding that he had to sell his wife’s jewelry to meet the cost.
The main cremation ground at Lucknow, the state capital, received nearly 200 bodies on Sunday. Shekhar Chakraborty, 68, described the scene “The bodies were everywhere, they were being cremated on sidewalks meant for walking. I have never such a flow of dead bodies in my life,” he said.
In Kanpur, another city in Uttar Pradesh state, 35 new temporary platforms have been set up on Bithoor-Sidhnath Ghat stretch along Ganges River to cremate bodies.
The Health Ministry said that of the country’s total production of 7,500 metric tons (8,300 US tons) of oxygen per day, 6,600 metric tons (7,275 US tons) were being allocated for medical use.
It also said that 75 railroad coaches in the Indian capital have been turned into hospitals providing an additional 1,200 beds for COVID-19 patients.
The Times of India newspaper says that the previous highest daily case count of 307,581 was reported in the US on Jan. 8.

Millions face hunger as Myanmar crisis worsens, United Nations says

Millions face hunger as Myanmar crisis worsens, United Nations says
Millions face hunger as Myanmar crisis worsens, United Nations says

Millions face hunger as Myanmar crisis worsens, United Nations says
  • WFP says up to 3.4 million more people will struggle to afford food in the next three to six months
  • Myanmar’s army seized power from the democratically elected civilian government on Feb.1, plunging the Southeast Asian nation into turmoil
YANGON: Food insecurity is rising sharply in Myanmar in the wake of the military coup and deepening financial crisis with millions more people expected to go hungry in coming months, the United Nations said on Thursday.
Up to 3.4 million more people will struggle to afford food in the next three to six months with urban areas worst affected as job losses mount in manufacturing, construction and services and food prices rise, a World Food Program (WFP) analysis shows.
“More and more poor people have lost their jobs and are unable to afford food,” country director Stephen Anderson said in a statement.
“A concerted response is required now to alleviate immediate suffering, and to prevent an alarming deterioration in food security.”
The WFP said market prices of rice and cooking oil had risen by 5% and 18% respectively since the end of February, with signs that families in the commercial capital of Yangon were skipping meals, eating less nutritious food, and going into debt.
The agency plans to expand operations, tripling to 3.3 million the number of people it assists, and is appealing for $106 million, it said.
A Myanmar junta spokesman did not immediately answer phone calls to seek comment.
Myanmar’s army seized power from the democratically elected civilian government on Feb.1, plunging the Southeast Asian nation into turmoil and cracking down on mass protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement with brutal force, killing more than 700 people, a monitoring group said.
The crisis has brought the banking system to a standstill, shuttering many branches, leaving businesses unable to make payments and customers unable to withdraw cash.
Many people depend on remittances from relatives abroad. Most imports and exports have been halted and factories have closed.
The World Bank forecasts Myanmar’s GDP to contract 10% in 2021, a reversal of previously positive trends.
Before the coup, the WFP said about 2.8 million in Myanmar were considered food insecure.
The coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll of the economy, which had been growing as it emerged from decades of isolation and financial mismanagement under former military governments. 

 

Italian police arrest 2016 Nice attack suspect: reports

Italian police arrest 2016 Nice attack suspect: reports
Italian police arrest 2016 Nice attack suspect: reports

Italian police arrest 2016 Nice attack suspect: reports
  • Police said Endri E, is a 28-year-old Albanian, was suspected of having supplied a gun to Tunisian man Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel
  • Bouhlel carried out the attack on July 14, France’s Bastille Day national holiday, killing 86 people and injuring hundreds
ROME: Italian police have arrested a man suspected of supplying a weapon to the attacker who killed 86 people in a 2016 truck assault in the southern French city of Nice, media reported Wednesday.
The man, identified only as Endri E, is a 28-year-old Albanian suspected of having supplied a gun to Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, the Tunisian who carried out the attack on July 14 — France’s Bastille Day national holiday.
Police arrested him at Sparanize, near the southern city of Naples, acting on a European arrest warrant issued by France, the AGI and ANSA news agencies reported.
The arrest comes after the Paris appeal court in March ordered eight people to stand trial for their alleged role in the 2016 attack.
Bouhlel himself was shot dead at the wheel of the lorry he had used to kill people as they celebrated the holiday on Nice’s waterfront. More than 400 people were injured in the attack.

Afghans count human cost of war, urge leaders to attend Turkey talks

Afghans count human cost of war, urge leaders to attend Turkey talks
Afghans count human cost of war, urge leaders to attend Turkey talks

Afghans count human cost of war, urge leaders to attend Turkey talks
  • Nearly 111,000 civilians killed, injured in country’s decades of conflict
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan teenager Habibullah finally stopped counting on his fingers at 27 – the number of his close relatives killed during four decades of conflict in the country.

“That’s how many I can recall. I may have forgotten two or three, but can you imagine losing at least 27 family members and relatives in the war? And I am not alone; there are some who have lost many more relatives,” he told Arab News.

Similar to many Afghans, the 19-year-old, who makes a living selling fruit and vegetables in the capital Kabul, has never witnessed peaceful times. And his family mourns its losses with numerous others.

According to UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan data, nearly 111,000 civilians have been killed or injured in the country’s prolonged conflict, and that figure is only since it began systematically recording civilian casualties in 2009.

Habibullah’s family victims of war include his sister, two brothers, an uncle, and his grandfather, all dying in aerial or suicide attacks.

Channeling arms and resources to their proxies, both Russia and the US have led separate invasions of Afghanistan, with Washington’s presence surpassing 19 years in one of the world’s most protracted and complicated theaters of war.

Habibullah, who fled drought in his village in the northern Samangan province to work in Kabul, was counting his losses a day after Turkey postponed a crucial meeting on the Afghan peace process to mid-May, without explaining the reasons why.

Many civilians in Afghanistan have viewed the peace talks as possibly the last international push in the reconciliation process. The planned April 22 Istanbul meet was part of Washington’s efforts to prevent a total collapse of the US-sponsored intra-Afghan talks which began in Doha, Qatar, between the Taliban and Afghan government delegates in September last year but have failed to make progress.

Last week, the Taliban said they would be boycotting Wednesday’s meeting and future conferences on Afghan peace until all American-led foreign troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

The group’s move followed an announcement by US President Joe Biden delaying the deadline for the total military pullout from May 1 to Sept. 11 – a key condition and basis for a historic agreement inked between former American President Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban more than a year ago. The Taliban halted attacks on foreign troops as per the accord but have accused Washington of breaching the crucial part of the deal.

Ordinary Afghans now fear that the war could escalate if Kabul and the Taliban fail to reach a consensus on the country’s future during the Turkey meeting.

“The survivors of war, ordinary Afghans want peace. Our leaders, on all sides, need to sacrifice their demands for the sake of poor people like us,” Habibullah said.

The meeting, already delayed once, had sought to facilitate a future political roadmap for Afghanistan, including the formation of an interim government that would also include the Taliban and end Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s second term in office, which is set to expire in 2024.

Ali Reza, a 46-year-old bus conductor, said Biden’s move to extend US troops’ presence in the country showed “that America has no good intention to end the war in Afghanistan and must be held responsible.”

He told Arab News: “The Taliban want total power, Ghani does not want to leave power, and America makes excuses one after the other for its goals. We, the ordinary people, are stuck in the middle and make sacrifices every day.”

Reza added that similar to other Afghans, his demand for peace was “from our leaders, not America because it is an invader,” and he urged Kabul not to miss the opportunity for peace “and make good use of Turkey’s conference for the survival of Afghanistan.”

Bibi Raihana, 53, who works at a private factory in Kabul, said that the Afghan leaders would be “doomed in history” if they failed to settle the country’s problems “through understanding and talks.”

She added: “Afghans have suffered the most in aliens’ wars. When we can make peace with foreigners, why not make it among ourselves? I hope they agree on peace for the sake of God and the poor people of this land.”

Dhaka shops for vaccines as Russia offers to help to make it at home

Dhaka shops for vaccines as Russia offers to help to make it at home
Dhaka shops for vaccines as Russia offers to help to make it at home

Dhaka shops for vaccines as Russia offers to help to make it at home
  • Bangladesh began its nationwide inoculation drive on Feb. 7 with the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield vaccine
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s government is urgently searching for COVID-19 vaccines for its population of 170 million, with health officials saying on Wednesday that it is considering a proposal by Russia to manufacture its Sputnik vaccine locally.

“We received a proposal from Russia to manufacture the Sputnik vaccine in Bangladesh with their technological assistance,” Dr. A.S.M. Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told Arab News.

“We are assessing the proposal and may get a clearer picture in the next two to three days. At least three local companies can manufacture this vaccine.”

Bangladesh began its nationwide inoculation drive on Feb. 7 with the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield vaccine.

India donated 2 million doses of Covishield to Bangladesh during the last week of January, with another 1.2 million doses given during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in March.

Under an agreement signed with the SII in November last year, the SII said it would export 30 million doses of Covishield, at $4 per shot, to Dhaka by June.

However, Bangladesh has received only 7 million doses, with uncertainty surrounding the delivery of the next few batches, following New Delhi’s temporary ban on the export of locally manufactured vaccines recently to meet domestic demand amid an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases. This has forced Bangladesh to shop for the crucial jabs elsewhere.

“We are desperately looking for other sources of COVID-19 vaccines as, currently, we are short of around 1.8 million doses for the second dose of the vaccine,” Dr. Alamgir said.

According to official data, nearly 5.8 million people have received the first dose of the Covishield vaccine, while more than 7.3 million people above 40 years of age have registered for the vaccination.

More than 1.7 million people have received both doses of the Covishield vaccine.

Dr. Alamgir said that, based on available stocks, the national inoculation drive could continue “for only one and a half months more.”

“We are trying our best so that the country doesn’t face any crisis regarding the vaccine. However, we are still expecting 3-5 million doses of Covishield from the SII by the end of this month,” Dr. Alamgir said.

He noted that it would be more economical for Bangladesh to make the vaccines at home.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said Russia had offered to either export around 25 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine to Bangladesh or help in manufacturing them locally in phases by December this year.

Besides studying Russia’s proposal, Dr. Alamgir said Dhaka is also trying to get the vaccines from the US and China.

“By the first week of May, we are also expecting 2 million vaccines from Covax,” he said, referring to the vaccine initiative by the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization (Gavi).

Health experts said it was important for Bangladesh to explore all “possible sources” for the vaccines without further delay.

“We need to inoculate around 120 million people to achieve herd immunity, and it should be done as quickly as possible,” said Professor Muzaherul Huq, former adviser of the South-East Asia region, World Health Organization (WHO).

He said that the proposal to manufacture the Sputnik locally was a good idea.

“At present, Bangladesh needs to get involved with the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing,” Prof. Huq, who is also the founder of Bangladesh’s Public Health Foundation, said.

Dr. Mohammad Mushtuq Husain, an adviser of the IEDCR, agreed that producing the Sputnik vaccine at home would keep the country “ahead” in terms of “mitigating the huge demand of vaccines at the moment”.

“Currently, Sputnik is being used in some countries of Africa and South America. So Bangladesh can consider it too if we want to inoculate 80 percent of our population,” Dr. Husain said.

Duterte calls for abolition of kafala system

Duterte calls for abolition of kafala system
Duterte calls for abolition of kafala system

Duterte calls for abolition of kafala system
  • The kafala system requires migrant workers to have a sponsor in the host country before a visa or worker’s permit can be issued
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called for abolishing the “unjust” and “exploitative” kafala system used for migrant workers in the Middle East before reiterating his government’s commitment to protecting millions of overseas Filipinos.

“We cannot justify the denial of basic human rights and fundamental freedoms to any individual, regardless of status,” Duterte said in his video message during a virtual forum on labor mobility and human rights organized by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD).

“This is why the Philippine government strongly calls for the complete abolition of the kafala system — sooner rather than later.”

The kafala system requires migrant workers to have a sponsor in the host country before a visa or worker’s permit can be issued. Duterte said the system has led to inhumane working conditions, non-payment of wages, movement restrictions, healthcare denial, and sexual abuse of overseas Filipino workers.

Citing the example of labor reforms introduced by Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain, Duterte thanked the Kingdom for improving the conditions of migrant workers.

“I’m hopeful that Saudi Arabia’s labor reform initiative will significantly improve the working conditions of migrant workers in the Kingdom, including the 800,000 Filipinos,” he said.

He added that the Philippines “recognizes the sovereign right of each state to adopt its own migration policy” but stressed that there are universal liberties and moral standards that must be adhered to at all times.

“The kafala system is unjust and exploitative,” he said at the forum.

“We are all familiar with many painful stories of abuse — from inhumane working conditions to non-payment of wages; from the restriction of movements to denial of healthcare; and from sexual exploitation to outright murder. For the Philippines and Filipinos, these tales are realities that hit us hard. This has got to stop.”

Duterte said the government also assumed its share of responsibility in ensuring that Filipinos live in safety and dignity, wherever they may be.

“As I have said before, the Filipino is not a slave to anyone, anywhere,” he said. “I dream of the day when working abroad becomes a choice and not a need for my countrymen. We continue to bravely speak against the ills of the kafala system. We will be relentless in our efforts to dismantle this unjust structure.”

Duterte highlighted the migrant workers’ contributions to growth and development in both origin and destination countries.

“But this comes with costs and challenges to both sides,” he said. “To be truly sustainable and transformative, migration must work for all stakeholders. This is our collective challenge and our shared responsibility.”

Philippines’ Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the virtual forum was important because these events focused on examining migrant labor governance in the Middle East for safe, orderly and regular migration.

“We are moving forward to our goal for migrant protection in accordance with decency and equal respect,” he said in a video message.

Meanwhile, DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola said the Philippines’ mission is to provide a “safe and comfortable life for all Filipinos across the globe.”

“Our job at the department of foreign affairs is even clearer. We must ensure welfare, protect the rights, and better serve all overseas Filipinos wherever they may be,” she said.

HRSD Control Deputy Minister Satam Al-Harbi made a presentation on the Kingdom’s labor reform initiative, as well as other related programs, designed to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“It is worth mentioning that the labor reform initiative entered into force on March 14 and during the first month of its implementation, more than 15,000 expatriate workers of different nationalities in all regions of Saudi Arabia benefited from its services,” Al Harbi said.

The forum also included representatives of the International Organization for Migration, who said these initiatives were consistent with “international strategic principles and objectives that promote the creation of a labor market that primarily protects human rights.”

