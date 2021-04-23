You are here

  • Home
  • Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Tuesday

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Tuesday

Saudi civil defense called on the public to be wary of the potential dangers of the severe weather conditions and to avoid places where torrents gather. (File/SPA)
Saudi civil defense called on the public to be wary of the potential dangers of the severe weather conditions and to avoid places where torrents gather. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gkwkk

Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Tuesday

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Tuesday
  • Civil defense warns of thunderstorms and risk of flooding in some areas
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia from Friday until Tuesday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Thursday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds in the Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran, Makkah, and Madinah from Friday to Tuesday. From Friday to Sunday, the regions of Jawf, Tabuk, and the Northern Borders Province will be affected by light to moderate rain.
It also warned that the capital Riyadh, Qassim, the Eastern Province, and Hail will experience moderate to heavy rain that may lead to torrential flows and flooding.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
The civil defense called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia General Directorate of Civil Defense thunderstorms National Center of Meteorology weather warning Saudi Civil Defense

Related

Saudi Arabia sees 110% rise in flight searches in March
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees 110% rise in flight searches in March
Saudi Arabia confirms 11 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 11 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new cases

‘Let’s Make it Green’ campaign plants 10 million trees across Saudi Arabia

The campaign focused on planting native tree species which have adapted to Saudi Arabia’s environment and require limited irrigation. (Supplied)
The campaign focused on planting native tree species which have adapted to Saudi Arabia’s environment and require limited irrigation. (Supplied)
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

‘Let’s Make it Green’ campaign plants 10 million trees across Saudi Arabia

The campaign focused on planting native tree species which have adapted to Saudi Arabia’s environment and require limited irrigation. (Supplied)
  • Efforts will continue to plant more trees, in line with the ‘Green Saudi’ and ‘Green Middle East’ initiatives
Updated 23 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A campaign to plant 10 million trees in 165 sites across the Kingdom to develop vegetation cover and limit desertification has been successfully completed.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the National Center for Vegetation Cover announced the success of the “Let’s Make it Green” campaign that was launched in October 2020. 

The campaign covered all of the Kingdom’s 13 provinces. The Eastern Province topped the list with more than 2.6 million trees planted, followed by more than 2.1 million in Madinah, over 1.3 million in Makkah, around 1 million in both Jazan and Riyadh, 462,000 in Qassim, and 270,000 in Asir.

Baha reached nearly 300,000, and more than 142,000 trees were planted in the Northern Border, followed by Jouf with more than 113,000, then Hail with about 85,000, Tabuk with over 75,000, and finally Najran with nearly 52,000 trees.

The campaign focused on planting native tree species which have adapted to Saudi Arabia’s environment and require limited irrigation. (Supplied)

The CEO of the center, Dr. Khaled Al-Abd Al-Qader, said that the campaign planted endangered trees and shrubs in areas that were environmentally degraded due to overgrazing, logging, uprooting, and urban sprawl.

“The campaign focused on planting native tree species which have adapted to Saudi Arabia’s environment and require limited irrigation,” he added.

The ministry ensured that the campaign was aligned with sustainability and water conservation requirements and by using treated wastewater or seawater for irrigation, in line with the best international practices.

The center and ministry worked in cooperation with various governmental authorities, private sector organizations, environmental associations, and community groups.

Minister of Water, Environment and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli said: “What we have accomplished is the result of the support and directions of the Saudi leadership to make the Kingdom a pioneer in protecting the Earth, achieve the international objectives in protecting the environment, increase the vegetation cover, reduce carbon emissions, combat pollution and land degradation, and preserve marine life.”

Efforts will continue to plant more trees, in line with the “Green Saudi” and “Green Middle East” initiatives, he added.

Al-Qader said that the “Let’s Make it Green” campaign has recovered biodiversity, rehabilitated degraded vegetation cover sites, promoted positive behaviors to preserve the nation’s environment and improve the quality of life in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Green Saudi Initiative

Related

Update Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 
Special Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show
Media
Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show

Volunteers in Asir donate 2 million hours of their time

Volunteers in Asir donate 2 million hours of their time
Updated 23 April 2021
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

Volunteers in Asir donate 2 million hours of their time

Volunteers in Asir donate 2 million hours of their time
Updated 23 April 2021
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: More than 11,000 volunteers in Asir region have donated more than 2 million hours of their time as part of an initiative that aims to encourage people to get involved in their communities, in particular with efforts to tackle the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nashama Asir initiative was launched last Ramadan to boost voluntary work and raise awareness in the region of its importance, in support of government efforts to increase participation.

“It was launched by the Coronavirus Crisis Management Chamber in Asir, under the leadership and vision of Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Talal,” Nasser Qmeshan, who is supervising the initiative, told Arab News.

“It came as a response to the significant societal readiness to assist the government in its efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions.”

It was necessary to develop a strategy, identify targets and set up a mechanism to ensure the efficient implementation of the project, he added. The strategy that was developed by the chamber included a vision for the initiative, specific fields of work, and clear goals.

“Those able to provide ideas, financial support or volunteer services in certain health, economic and social fields can apply through the initiative’s website,” said Qmeshan. “The site was visited by about 4,000 people in the first week after the initiative was announced.”

“Hundreds of activities not requiring assistance — such as financial support, in-kind support and physical preparation — were referred to the bodies that would directly benefit from them,” said Qmeshan.

“As for those that required assistance, a project was set up, partners were identified and approached, an action plan was developed, and standards were set along with performance indicators and launch mechanisms.”

HIGHLIGHT

  • The Nashama Asir initiative was launched last Ramadan to boost voluntary work and raise awareness in the region of its importance, in support of government efforts to increase participation.
  • Specific projects included the provision of quarantine facilities, hygiene tools, and food baskets for families and employees who were struggling as a result of the pandemic, along with fundraising support.

Specific projects included the provision of quarantine facilities, hygiene tools, and food baskets for families and employees who were struggling as a result of the pandemic, along with fundraising support.

In response to the initiative 11,077 people volunteered to help and so far they have carried out 2,008,841 hours of work.

Some of the activities were technical in nature, Qmeshan said, such as one “where a qualified group of young Saudi volunteers helped with maintenance work at family homes during the lockdown period.

“The requests for this service were processed automatically and the service was provided free of charge, while taking into consideration all precautionary health measures,” he added.

The initiative also helped to improve awareness of health and security issues among the residents of Asir region. Announcements and advice from the health and security authorities were translated into a number of languages, for example, and volunteers supported the work of the healthcare sector by highlighting the importance of social distancing and other precautions to slow the spread of the disease. They also provided healthy meals for workers during Ramadan, along with other types of community assistance.

Another project is helping municipalities implement pandemic precautions in markets and shopping centers. “The implementation of this project will start with the reopening of markets by the end of the holy month of Ramadan,” said Qmeshan.

A specialized, medical-manufacturing project was proposed to develop and manufacture spare parts for ventilators, along with various types of protective equipment, using 3D printers in engineering laboratories at King Khalid University.

Qmeshan said that dozens of officials and tribal delegations, including princes, ministers, tribal sheikhs and social figures, have visited the initiative’s operations center.

Topics: Asir

Related

Hundreds participate in Saudi Environmental Week activities in Asir
Saudi Arabia
Hundreds participate in Saudi Environmental Week activities in Asir
ThePlace: Wadi Al-Bardani located in Mahayil Asir
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Wadi Al-Bardani located in Mahayil Asir

83 Jeddah outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches

83 Jeddah outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches
Updated 23 April 2021
SPA

83 Jeddah outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches

83 Jeddah outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches
Updated 23 April 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Authorities in Jeddah have shut down 83 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols.
Municipalities in the Kingdom have stepped up their efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures designed to protect public health.
The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 4,166 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities and identified 116 violations for issues related to overcrowding and the failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app. Authority officials in the Red Sea port city urged people to report any suspected breaches of COVID-19 regulations to the 940 call-center number.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi minister’s vaccine plea as daily virus cases rise above 1,000
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister’s vaccine plea as daily virus cases rise above 1,000
Saudi Arabia confirms 11 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 11 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new cases

KAICIID-organized forum of experts look to counter hate speech in Europe

KAICIID-organized forum of experts look to counter hate speech in Europe
Updated 23 April 2021
SPA

KAICIID-organized forum of experts look to counter hate speech in Europe

KAICIID-organized forum of experts look to counter hate speech in Europe
Updated 23 April 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) organized an expert forum on combating hate speech in collaboration with religious institutions and other organizations.
The meeting was held in cooperation with the European Council of Religious Leaders, the Religions for Peace in Europe, and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.
The consultation aimed to explore pathways and efforts to combat hate speech in Europe by strengthening ties between religious and political entities and civil society.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID)

Related

Interfaith group KAICIID on a mission to replace hate rhetoric with tolerance
Saudi Arabia
Interfaith group KAICIID on a mission to replace hate rhetoric with tolerance
World Alliance of Religions for Peace elects KAICIID chief as honorary president
Saudi Arabia
World Alliance of Religions for Peace elects KAICIID chief as honorary president

Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivers 423 tons of dates to WFP in Jordan

Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivers 423 tons of dates to WFP in Jordan
Updated 23 April 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivers 423 tons of dates to WFP in Jordan

Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivers 423 tons of dates to WFP in Jordan
Updated 23 April 2021
SPA

AMMAN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered 423 tons of dates to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) headquarters in Jordan. 
Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi signed the shipment’s memorandum of delivery that was received by Alberto Correia Mendes, the WFP’s regional director.
Al-Sudairi said that the KSrelief donation to the WFP is part of the Kingdom’s commitment to its international obligations to support the needy wherever they are, noting that this project comes in continuation to the support provided by the Kingdom to its brothers in Jordan.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Houthi militia behind Yemen humanitarian situation, KSrelief chief tells US-Arab meeting
Saudi Arabia
Houthi militia behind Yemen humanitarian situation, KSrelief chief tells US-Arab meeting

Latest updates

Russia orders troops back to base after buildup near Ukraine
Russia orders troops back to base after buildup near Ukraine
India hospital fire kills 13 Covid patients: official
India hospital fire kills 13 Covid patients: official
Houthis abduct three civilians from Yemeni village
Houthis abduct three civilians from Yemeni village
Czechs order Russia to pull out most embassy staff in biggest post-Communist era dispute
Expelled Russian diplomats with families wait in line to check in at the Vaclav Havel airport on April 19, 2021, ahead of their flight to Moscow. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
Egypt allows banks to issue electronic money units
Egypt allows banks to issue electronic money units

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.