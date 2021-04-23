Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Tuesday

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia from Friday until Tuesday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Thursday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds in the Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran, Makkah, and Madinah from Friday to Tuesday. From Friday to Sunday, the regions of Jawf, Tabuk, and the Northern Borders Province will be affected by light to moderate rain.
It also warned that the capital Riyadh, Qassim, the Eastern Province, and Hail will experience moderate to heavy rain that may lead to torrential flows and flooding.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
The civil defense called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.
