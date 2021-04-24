UK sees budget deficit rise to highest rate since 1946

You are here

The borrowing has pushed public sector net debt up to £2,142 billion.
The borrowing has pushed public sector net debt up to £2,142 billion. (Reuters)
  • Public sector net borrowing reached £303.1 billion in the financial year to end-March
LONDON: Britain has seen its budget deficit rise during the coronavirus pandemic to its highest level since the year after the end of WWII, official figures showed Friday.

The Office for National Statistics said public sector net borrowing — the official gauge of the difference between the government’s spending and taxes — reached £303.1 billion ($420 billion) in the financial year to end-March. This was equivalent to 14.5 percent of the country’s annual gross domestic product, the highest level since 1946, when the deficit hit 15.2 percent of the GDP.

The causes of the spike are simple. While tax receipts have ebbed as a result of the deepest recession in more than 300 years, the government has splashed out billions of pounds trying to prop up the economy and jobs since the pandemic first struck more than a year ago. Notably, it has been covering the lion’s share of the salaries of people unable to work during the country’s many lockdowns and providing further support to hard-hit businesses.

The scale of the borrowing the government has undertaken in the wake of the pandemic is evident in the size of the increase in the deficit from £57 billion in the previous financial year.

“The increase on the pre-pandemic forecast is unprecedented and highlights the extraordinary impact of the pandemic on government revenues and spending,” said Isabel Stockton, research e conomist at the well-respected Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Stockton thinks the actual deficit will end up being higher, “perhaps quite significantly,” as many businesses won’t be able to repay government-backed loans.

In the post-war era the deficit peaked in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, hitting around 10 percent of the GDP. The average deficit since 1970 has been 3.4 percent of the GDP.

The borrowing undertaken by the government has pushed public sector net debt up to £2,142 billion, which is 97.7 percent of Britain’s GDP. This is the highest proportion since the early 1960s.

Because interest rates are low historically, the government doesn’t have much of a problem managing its debt, but economists worry that higher borrowing rates in coming years may create problems in the future.

The government is hoping that the economy, which shrank by nearly 10 percent during 2020, will recover strongly through the spring and summer as lockdown restrictions are eased in the wake of the sharp fall in coronavirus cases, and amid the rapid rollout of vaccines.

French fishermen block British trucks in port
BOULOGNE-SUR-MER, France: French trawlermen angered by delays getting licenses to fish inside British waters blocked lorries carrying UK-landed fish with burning barricades as they arrived overnight in Europe’s largest seafood processing center.

Britain’s trade deal with the EU following Brexit allowed the bloc’s fishermen to keep fishing deep into British waters, but only once they had received a license.

Those licenses were expected to be issued swiftly but instead some 80 percent of the fleet in the northern Hauts-de-France region, from whose coastline Britain’s southern shores are visible, are still waiting, fishermen in Boulogne-sur-Mer said.

“We thought it would be a matter of days. Four months on we’ve barely moved forward,” said Bruno Margolle, who heads the main fishermen’s cooperative in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Several dozen fishermen lit flares on the Boulogne docks, blocked trucks with a barricade of wood pallets and barrels.

The barricade was lifted on Friday, hours before EU regulators approved €100 million ($120.52 million) in French aid for the country’s fisheries industry.

The financial support will partially compensate fishermen whose boats have remained idle due to quota cuts or been barred from accessing UK waters, as well as fish processing firms hit by supply chains that are choked in red tape.

Many of the skippers struggling to obtain a license were unable to meet the British demand for electronic data showing they had fished in UK waters during the five years running up to Britain’s 2016 referendum on EU membership, the fishermen said.

Britain maintained an evidence-based approach to licensing EU vessels using information supplied by the European Commission, the British government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said.

DEFRA said the protest was unjustified and that it had raised its concerns with French authorities.

The French government said it would speed up efforts to resolve the licensing issue and urged the European Commission to ensure Britain applied the deal.

Fishermen in northern France say their livelihoods depend on access to British waters, where they chase mackerel, whiting, squid and other species. Meanwhile, British fishermen depend on access to the EU market to sell their product.

About two-thirds of UK-landed fish are exported to the continent. Britain’s exit from the EU’s orbit at the end of a post-Brexit transition period led early this year to a chaotic breakdown in supply chains, which used to see Scottish scallops and langoustine in French shops barely a day after they were harvested.

Margolle said half the Hauts-de-France fleet had been mostly tied up in port this year because they could not access UK waters. “It’s not worth going out to sea to lose money,” Margolle said.

 

Topics: France Britain Brexit

Panasonic to buy Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion
TOKYO: In its biggest acquisition in a decade, Panasonic Corp. on Friday said it will buy US supply-chain software company Blue Yonder in a deal worth $7.1 billion, to tap growing demand from companies as the COVID pandemic tests their resilience to disruption.

Panasonic, which bought a 20 percent stake in Blue Yonder for 86 billion yen ($797 million) last year, will acquire the rest of the stock from shareholders including Blackstone Group Inc. and New Mountain Capital, in an agreement, including debt, that values Blue Yonder at $8.5 billion, the company said in a press release.

“The need for more intelligent, autonomous and edge-aware supply chains has been dramatically heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Panasonic said.

Panasonic will use cash for half of the acquisition cost with the remaining covered by a bridge loan that will be refinanced with subordinated bonds and other hybrid finance, it said.

Better known for consumer electronics and appliances, Panasonic has in recent years focused more on building parts and supplying services to other businesses, such as batteries for Tesla Inc.’s electric cars.

The Japanese company deepened its partnership with Blue Yonder in May, gaining a seat on its board after acquiring a minority stake. The US company uses machine learning to help companies manage supply chains that connect factories to warehouses and retailers.

Blue Yonder counts companies such as Walmart Inc. Starbucks Corp. and Unilever PLC among its customers.

The Blue Yonder deal will be Panasonic’s largest acquisition since it spent 800 billion yen to make Sanyo Electric and Panasonic Electric Works wholly owned subsidiaries in 2011.

Topics: Panasonic Blue Yonder COVID-19

Oil broadly steady as rising India COVID-19 cases weigh
A view of the Safer oil refinery in Marib, Yemen September 30, 2020.
  • Japan declared new lockdowns in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures on Friday
LONDON: Oil prices were broadly steady on Friday with support from a European economic recovery countered by concerns about the record surge of coronavirus infections in India.
Brent crude dipped 2 cents, or less than 0.1 percent, to $65.38 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude gained 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $61.49 a barrel.
Eurozone Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for April showed a stronger than expected recovery and more European states began easing coronavirus lockdowns. France said schools would reopen on Monday.
“Stronger PMIs across Europe, a weaker US dollar, and some European countries planning to ease some of their restrictions are slightly supporting oil prices,” UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. “Oil demand concerns in India due to rising COVID cases are capping the upside.”
Both benchmark crudes were headed for a weekly loss of more than 2 percent due to the resurgence of infections in India and Japan, respectively the world’s third and fourth largest oil importers.

The US oil demand outlook ‘continues to go from strength to strength.’

Japan declared new lockdowns in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures on Friday.
Adding to the more upbeat outlook in European and US economic data, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 13-month low last week.
“The US oil demand outlook continues to go from strength to strength. Latest weekly jobless claims brought more good macro news for the world’s biggest economy,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Topics: Coronavirus

Bitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble
Bitcoin is on track for a 15% loss on the week, though it is still up 65% since the start of the year. Ether dropped more than 10% on the day to as low as $2,107.
  • The digital currency slumps 5%, falling below the $50k mark for the first time since early March
  • Bitcoin is on track for a 15 percent loss on the week, though it is still up 65 percent since the start of the year
TOKYO: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered hefty losses on Friday on concern that US President Joe Biden’s plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets.

The selloff came after reports that the Biden administration is planning a raft of proposed changes to the US tax code, including a plan to nearly double taxes on capital gains to 39.6 percent for people earning more than $1 million.
Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency , slumped 5 percent to $48,8867, falling below the $50,000 mark for the first time since early March, while smaller rivals Ether and XRP fell around 7 percent.
The tax plans jolted markets, prompting investors to book profits in stocks and other risk assets, which have rallied massively on hopes of a solid economic recovery. Levies on investment gains were reported to be in line for record increases.
“Bitcoin headed South today after President Biden signaled that he wanted to raise capital gains tax in the US,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, at OANDA. “Now whether that happens or not, many Bitcoin investors are probably sitting on some substantial capital gains if they stayed the course over the past year.”
“I firmly believe that developed market regulation and/or taxation remain the crypto markets’ Achilles heel,” he added.
Bitcoin is on track for a 15 percent loss on the week, though it is still up 65 percent since the start of the year. Ether dropped more than 10 percent on the day to as low as $2,107, a day after climbing to a record $2,645.97.
But while social media lit up with posts about the plan hurting cryptocurrencies, and individual investors complaining about losses, some traders and analysts said declines are likely to be temporary.
“I don’t think Biden’s taxes plans will have a big impact on Bitcoin,” said Ruud Feltkamp, CEO at automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper. “Bitcoin has only gone up for a long time, it is only natural to see a consolidation. Traders are simply cashing in on winnings.”
Others also remained bullish on Bitcoin’s long-term prospects, but noted it might take time before prices start increasing again.
“There are reasons to believe the overall trend will remain bullish unless the price drops below $40k,” said Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36. “At the moment, we are not convinced that the trend will reverse into a bear market but we acknowledge it may take some time before the demand overtakes the supply again in the medium to short term.”
Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase also fell around 4 percent to $282 in US pre-market trading, marking the lowest level since its listing earlier this month. The listing had driven Bitcoin prices to $65,000, before pulling back 25 percent in the following days. “The Coinbase listing — the ultimate poacher-turned-gamekeeper moment — might have been the high watermark for Bitcoin,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

Topics: bitcoin

Dubai real-estate transactions surge 43% in March as sector rebounds
  • The value of property transactions jumped 40 percent YOY in March
  • Real-estate agents earned 392 million dirhams in commission in Q1
RIYADH: Dubai real-estate transactions jumped 43 percent year over year in March 2021 to 6,590 as investors flooded back into the sector.

The value of sales rose 40 percent to 22.9 billion dirhams ($6.2 billion), according to the real estate bulletin issued by Dubai Land Department (DLD), WAM reported. The number of transactions was the second highest monthly total since February 2017.

The bulletin highlighted continued attractiveness of the real estate sector to new investors, with 5,683 entering the market in Q1 2021, representing 64 percent of the total number of investors in the period.

The value of commissions achieved by active real estate brokers reached 392 million dirhams in Q1 2021, while 143,374 rental contracts were recorded in Q1 2021, 57 percent of which were new contracts and 43 percent were renewed.

The bulletin highlighted the top five areas for investor attractiveness. In villa sales, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid topped the list in Q1 2021, followed by Wadi Al Safa 5, Wadi Al Safa 7, Nad Al Sheba 1, and Al Thanyah Fourth. In apartment sales, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, and Al Merkadh topped the list in Q1 2021.

Sales of luxury villas, sea-view apartments and second-hand family houses jumped in March, re-energizing a property market that saw a sharp fall in activity at the height of the pandemic and had been in a five-year slump prior to that, Reuters reported at the time.

S&P Global credit analyst Sapna Jagtiani does not expect Dubai’s real estate market to recover to pre-pandemic levels until next year, the agency said.

Topics: #dubai #property

