You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA

‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA

‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA
XO has taken the Uber business model approach and adapted it to private jets. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jgf9

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA

‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA
  • On-demand private aviation firm, XO, reports 298 percent year-on-year increase in membership during first quarter of 2021
  • Company allows members to book private flights or individual seats
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: XO, an on-demand private aviation firm, reported a 298 percent year-on-year increase in membership during the first quarter of 2021, boosted by a “steep rise” in demand for flights within Saudi Arabia.

XO has taken the Uber business model approach and adapted it to private jets, allowing members to book private flights or individual seats on demand.

While the majority of its revenue and operations are in the US, it reported a 167 percent year-on-year rise in international membership during the first three months of this year.

While a breakdown of percentage growth for individual countries was not revealed, a company press statement said: “a steep rise in fights within Saudi Arabia, as well as increased regional travel within Europe and Africa, underpins XO’s ability to connect cities that are being underserved by commercial flights.”

Launched in 2006, XO is part of Dubai-headquartered Vista Global Holding, which operates private jet services to 187 countries around the world.

As part of its strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19, Saudi Arabia grounded all flights in March 2020. Domestic traffic resumed at the end of May 2020 and the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) recently announced that international flights will resume by May 17, 2021.

The Kingdom recorded a 110 percent month-on-month surge in people searching for flights in March, according to global online travel platform Skyscanner. The data showed that domestic flights within Saudi Arabia were the most searched for last month, followed by international destinations in India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Egypt.

Topics: Saudi Arabia technology transportation

Related

Dubai Aerospace orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets
Business & Economy
Dubai Aerospace orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets
Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries

SABIC named among winners of Edison Awards

SABIC named among winners of Edison Awards
Updated 3 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC named among winners of Edison Awards

SABIC named among winners of Edison Awards
  • The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison, whose inventions, product development methods, and innovative achievements helped to change the world
Updated 3 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has been named among the winners of the annual Edison Awards, which honor the world’s most innovative new products, services and business leaders.

The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison, whose inventions, product development methods, and innovative achievements helped to change the world. The Edison Awards are run by Edison Universe and have been held since 1987.

“We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year's entries,” said Edison Universe executive director Frank Bonafilia. “Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level.”

SABIC was honored for introducing a new type of material that has exceptional chemical resistance capabilities needed to enhance the durability of medical devices and equipment housings. 

This material technology can help prevent premature part failure from environmental stress cracking due to increasingly aggressive disinfectants used to combat COVID-19 infections.

“Our new LNP ELCRES CRX copolymers offer device manufacturers an easier, drop-in alternative to conventional resins that experience challenges in withstanding repeated cleanings with extremely harsh disinfectants,” said Darpan Parikh, SABIC’s global product management leader of LNP specialty compounds, when the product was launched late last year.

“By adopting our new copolymers, which offer robust resistance to crazing, cracking and discoloration, customers can help enable longer device life and avoid premature replacement. Based on the exceptional performance of these new materials in healthcare applications, SABIC is actively exploring additional grades for other industry sectors where chemical exposure is a challenge.”

Following a comprehensive review by the Edison Awards steering committee, winners are selected by 3,000 innovation leaders from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a variety of industries.

SABIC won the silver award in the sanitizing agents category, part of the COVID-19 Innovations section. This year's winners represent 119 companies in 15 different countries.

In February, SABIC moved up one place to become the world’s second most valuable brand in the chemicals industry, according to the 2021 Chemicals 25 and Global 500 reports published by Brand Finance.

“We are proud of our improved ranking,” said Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC vice chairman and CEO. “It is a significant step in our mission to become the preferred world leader in chemicals and reflects the ever-growing positive perception of SABIC among our customers and other stakeholders. It is a clear confirmation of the strategy we have defined to position SABIC as a leading global chemical brand. Building a strong global brand is integral to our core objectives and aligns with our growth ambitions. It enables our business strategy and enhances our resilience.”

According to Brand Finance, the SABIC brand was valued at $4.02 billion and was beaten by Germany’s BASF, valued at $7.29 billion.

Topics: SABIC Edison Awards Saudi Arabia

Related

SABIC to distribute $1.2bn in H2 2020 dividends
Business & Economy
SABIC to distribute $1.2bn in H2 2020 dividends
SABIC unit aims to ramp up investment support for industrial SMEs
Business & Economy
SABIC unit aims to ramp up investment support for industrial SMEs

Saudi Arabia joins with other oil and gas giants over emission targets

Saudi Arabia joins with other oil and gas giants over emission targets
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia joins with other oil and gas giants over emission targets

Saudi Arabia joins with other oil and gas giants over emission targets
  • Other countries who are part of the Net Zero Producers Forum are the US, Canada, Norway, and Qatar
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and other top oil and gas producers have teamed up to help implement the Paris Agreement on climate change and move towards achieving net zero emissions.
Other countries who are part of the Net Zero Producers Forum are the US, Canada, Norway, and Qatar.
The Saudi energy ministry recognized the global impact of climate change, reiterating the Kingdom’s commitment to the full implementation of the Paris Agreement.
“Canada, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States, collectively representing about 40 percent of global oil and gas production, will come together to form a cooperative forum that will develop pragmatic net zero emission strategies,” according to a joint statement from the member countries.
The strategies include methane abatement, advancing the circular carbon economy approach, development and deployment of clean-energy and carbon capture and storage technologies, as well as diversification from reliance on hydrocarbon revenues, it said.
The forum will help the countries remain accountable to the goals of the Paris Agreement, which recognizes unique national circumstances in achieving emission targets.
Saudi Arabia, in particular, said it was a “strong advocate of the key role that technology and innovation can play” in the fight against climate change, while highlighting the importance of collaboration in the international community.
The announcement comes as world leaders gather for US President Joe Biden’s climate summit, where setting goals for emission reductions was a key discussion point.
Analysts have pointed out the growing optimism in international climate action in recent years.
“The willingness of all the world’s major leaders to take part in Biden’s summit is encouraging,” Ed Crooks, vice chair of global natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie’s Americas unit, said.
He said moves by many major economies to set goals to be achieved over the next decade was an important indicator of momentum to change.

Topics: Saudi Arabia climate change Paris Agreement

Related

Update King Salman speaking at the virtual Climate summit. (Photo: Bandar Galoud)
Saudi Arabia
King Salman calls for global approach to tackling climate change
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to strengthening relations. (File/SPA/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and China’s president discuss climate change

Top 10 crypto coins you may never heard of

Top 10 crypto coins you may never heard of
Updated 34 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Top 10 crypto coins you may never heard of

Top 10 crypto coins you may never heard of
  • Bitcoin places only at 48 in terms of average yearly performance among Tellimer’s top 100 coins (based on market capitalization)
Updated 34 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Cryptocurrencies have been rattling the market over the past few days with Bitcoin sliding below $50,000 for the first time since early March.
At the same time rivals Ether and XRP lost around seven percent early on Saturday.
But there are a number of other coins that have proved profitable for investors since 2015, yet which tend to attract far less publicity.
In fact Bitcoin places only at 48 in terms of average yearly performance among Tellimer’s top 100 coins (based on market capitalization).


The research company said that a basket of the top cryptocurrencies has returned 15 percent a month since 2015. Bitcoin in comparison has only returned 7 percent a month and remains about 15 percent off its highs.
There are around 4,000 existing cryptocurrencies that are considered alternative coins or alt coins.
The crypto index is up 4,759,989 percent since 2015, according to the research firm, but the crypto race is characterized by its volatility and how the leader board shuffles regularly.
“On average, the order changes every three days. New coins are entering the top 10 every 10 days, meaning that the index has a new set of constituents,” according, Tellimer said.

Topics: cryptocurrencies

Related

Bitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble
Business & Economy
Bitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble
Special Thousands fall victim to $2bn Turkish cryptocurrency fraud
Middle-East
Thousands fall victim to $2bn Turkish cryptocurrency fraud

Saudi Arabia issues first 3D printing license to Immensa

Saudi Arabia issues first 3D printing license to Immensa
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues first 3D printing license to Immensa

Saudi Arabia issues first 3D printing license to Immensa
  • The company has acquired a 10,000 square-foot industrial additive manufacturing facility in Dammam
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based Immensa Technology Labs has received approval for additive manufacturing (3D printing) from the Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia, representing the first license of its kind in the Kingdom.

The move complements the Kingdom’s efforts to modernize its economy by adopting advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as attracting international companies who operate in the field.

The company has acquired a 10,000 square-foot industrial additive manufacturing facility in Dammam, and plans to establish a network of other 3D printing hubs across Saudi Arabia.

It aims to provide solutions to local and international oil and gas and manufacturing companies with its expansion into KSA.

“Immensa's facility in the KSA includes metal, nonmetal, post-processing, and testing capabilities for oil and gas parts, the first-of-its-kind in the region,” it said in a statement.

Fahmi Al-Shawwa, the company’s CEO, said the Kingdom has the largest manufacturing base in the region, adding it has received strong interest from Saudi-based companies for its services.

Immensa, currently headquartered in Dubai, plans to manage its regional operations from its Saudi offices.

Topics: 3D printing Dubai Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Saudi Arabia and Qatar emerge as top regional markets for Schlumberger
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and Qatar emerge as top regional markets for Schlumberger
Social traditions partly blamed for fueling rise in Saudi COVID-19 cases: Sociologist
Saudi Arabia
Social traditions partly blamed for fueling rise in Saudi COVID-19 cases: Sociologist

Saudi Arabia and Qatar emerge as top regional markets for Schlumberger

Saudi Arabia and Qatar emerge as top regional markets for Schlumberger
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Qatar emerge as top regional markets for Schlumberger

Saudi Arabia and Qatar emerge as top regional markets for Schlumberger
  • The US company reported an overall 20 percent decline in net profit to $299 million in the first quarter
  • Schlumberger was recently awarded a five-year contract for three simulation vessels in Qatar North Field
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Qatar emerged as top regional growth markets for global oilfield services contractor Schlumberger.
It said that growth in both countries helped to offset declines in some other markets across the Middle East and Asia.
The US company reported an overall 20 percent decline in net profit to $299 million in the first quarter.
The result was still better than analysts had expected because of concerns of the lingering effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global oil market.
Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch said global oil demand should return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, if not sooner.
“With the gradual return of oil demand, we anticipate North America activity to level off at production maintenance levels, while international activity is poised to ramp up through year-end 2021 and beyond,” he said, particularly noting the performance of its non-US operations.
The Texas-based company recorded a 5 percent sequential decrease in revenue – at $1.9 billion – in Middle East and Asia, but these declines were “partially offset by robust activity growth in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.”
“We are increasingly confident that our international revenue will see double-digit growth in the second half of 2021 as compared to the same period last year, which implies potential upside to the already robust growth that is anticipated in 2022 and beyond,” Le Peuch said.
Schlumberger was recently awarded a five-year contract for three simulation vessels in Qatar North Field, with an optional five-year extension.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar Oil Schlumberger

Related

Tawakkalna health status confirmation needed to fly from Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Tawakkalna health status confirmation needed to fly from Saudi Arabia
Social traditions partly blamed for fueling rise in Saudi COVID-19 cases: Sociologist
Saudi Arabia
Social traditions partly blamed for fueling rise in Saudi COVID-19 cases: Sociologist

Latest updates

‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA
‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA
SABIC named among winners of Edison Awards
SABIC named among winners of Edison Awards
Saudi Arabia joins with other oil and gas giants over emission targets
Saudi Arabia joins with other oil and gas giants over emission targets
What would it take for Jose Mourinho to head east?
What would it take for Jose Mourinho to head east?
Top 10 crypto coins you may never heard of
Top 10 crypto coins you may never heard of

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.